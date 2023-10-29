Skip the spooky, St. Pete. Check out Ella’s Not So Scary Halloween display.

With October comes the inevitable spookifying of neighborhoods all over. Lawns will be adorned with coffins. Trees will be decorated with ghosts and pumpkins. Giant skeletons might loom over rooftops.

Much of that decorating started early this month, according to the latest iteration of an annual study conducted by Lombardo Homes, which found that 37% of Americans will begin their Halloween decorating process the first week of October.

The study found the most common Halloween decoration in Florida are corn stalks, which are also the second most popular fall decoration overall, behind pumpkins, but ahead of skeletons.

The study also ranked the most festive cities for Halloween. Only one Florida City made the top-30 cut: Jacksonville with its Grim Reaper as the most popular decoration. The most festive cities are Denver, Las Vegas, Baltimore, Nashville and Seattle.

In all, 79% of Americans plan on decorating for Halloween this year with the average expenditure expected at $87, according to the study. That average is up from $61 in 2022.

But look no further than the Schorsches for the ultimate Halloween festivity. Each year Michelle and I go all out, with Ella’s Not So Scary Halloween Display, named after our beloved daughter.

The display, each year, is heavy on our family favorite — Disney — and lacks anything scary.

Our entire display takes up an entire storage unit. It takes two days to organize and three days to go up.

For those who have seen it before, hue lights and sound add the ultimate wow factor. And none of it would be possible without our wonderful partners in the process, Decorating Elves.

The whole house is aglow in beautiful purple, enough light to see all of your favorite Disney friends, but dim enough to keep that Halloween feel.

So whether you’re celebrating the Halloween season with ghouls and goblins, corn stalks and pumpkins, or Disney characters in costume, we hope the spirit moves you as much as it moves us.

And be sure to stop by.