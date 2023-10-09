Donald Trump campaign accuses Ron DeSantis of ‘mental breakdown’ for slating MSNBC hit

Even a federal holiday isn’t stopping Donald Trump’s political operation from attacking Ron DeSantis.

On Monday, Trump campaign spox Steven Cheung suggested that the Governor may have mental problems, by way of trolling him over his scheduled Tuesday morning interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

“When Ron DeSanctimonious decides to appear on Morning Mike (SIC) during a Republican primary, you know he’s desperate and on the verge of having a mental breakdown. However, this may be DeSanctus auditioning on the MSNBC casting couch hoping to get a contributorship when his campaign eventually flames out. In the end, there is no job, Ron,” Cheung trolled.

The spokesman, who conveniently elided mention of Trump’s appearances on the program before the 2016 election, went on to refer to other appearances DeSantis has made outside the conservative media bubble in recent months, as Trump’s lead in most Primary polling has grown.

“First it was Bill Maher’s show where he was completely savaged by the comedian; maybe The View is the next stop on the DeSanctus Highway to Irrelevancy Tour 2023,” Cheung quipped.

DeSantis appeared on “Real Time with Bill Maher” late last month, in a one on one interview with the host that saw the Governor trolled throughout for everything ranging from campaigning for “election deniers” such as Arizona’s Kari Lake to planning a debate with California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who Maher said was “smarter and better looking” than DeSantis.

Not missing an opportunity, Cheung had already lit up DeSantis (in statement form, of course) for that interview soon after it happened.

“In another desperate sign that his campaign is off the rails, DeSanctus had the bright idea to travel to Los Angeles to do Bill Maher’s show where he was filleted like he was the main course at Sugarfish. He had to sit silently, grinding and gnashing his teeth and twitching in his high-heeled cowboy boots as Maher told him to his face he had no chance of winning,” Cheung said at the time.