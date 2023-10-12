October 12, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

That’s a huuuuge pumpkin
Image via Bearss Groves.

Peter SchorschOctober 12, 20233min1

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 10.12.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

HeadlinesInfluence

Personnel note: Yazmin Alfonso named Associate State Director of Outreach at AARP Florida

Culture WarsHeadlines

Florida law targeting drag shows can’t be enforced for now, appellate court say

Bearss Groves pumpkin
Bearss Groves once again has the state's biggest pumpkin.

The largest pumpkin in Florida is now on display at Bearss Groves farm stand in North Tampa.

The massive orange giant weighs 1,500 pounds and is the heaviest one the farm stand, which often nabs record-breaking pumpkins, has ever had.

The pumpkin was purchased in and transported from Michigan. It arrived at Bearss Groves Thursday morning and is now on display for the perfect fall photo op.

Visitors can see and take photos with the pumpkin free of charge. Pets are also welcome.

Bearss Groves is located at 14316 Lake Magdalene Blvd. in Tampa. It’s open Wednesday-Sunday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

It’s been open for more than 100 years and offers fresh farm produce, plants and herbs. They also offer seasonal items such as farm-grown flowers, Christmas trees, wreaths and cacti.

Bearss Groves had the state’s largest pumpkin last year, too. However, that pumpkin only (only???) weighed in at 969 pounds. It also came from Michigan where, apparently, they grow ‘em big.

As big as this year’s 1,500 pounder is, it wasn’t the biggest in Michigan this year. That prize may (or may not) go to Frank Morse who grew a more than 2,000 pound pumpkin.

Last year’s winning pumpkin at Pumpkin Palooza in Dundee, Michigan weighed in at 1,849 pounds.

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida law targeting drag shows can't be enforced for now, appellate court say

nextPersonnel note: Yazmin Alfonso named Associate State Director of Outreach at AARP Florida

One comment

  • Julia

    October 12, 2023 at 5:38 pm

    Sᴛᴀʀᴛ ᴡᴏʀᴋɪɴɢ ғʀᴏᴍ ʜᴏᴍᴇ! Gʀᴇᴀᴛ ᴊᴏʙ ғᴏʀ sᴛᴜᴅᴇɴᴛs, sᴛᴀʏ-ᴀᴛ-ʜᴏᴍᴇ ᴍᴏᴍs ᴏʀ ᴀɴʏᴏɴᴇ ɴᴇᴇᴅɪɴɢ ᴀɴ ᴇxᴛʀᴀ ɪɴᴄᴏᴍᴇ. Yᴏᴜ ᴏɴʟʏ ɴᴇᴇᴅ ᴀ ᴄᴏᴍᴘᴜᴛᴇʀ ᴀɴᴅ ᴀ ʀᴇʟɪᴀʙʟᴇ ɪɴᴛᴇʀɴᴇᴛ ᴄᴏɴɴᴇᴄᴛɪᴏɴ. Mᴀᴋᴇ $80 ʜᴏᴜʀʟʏ ᴀɴᴅ ᴜᴘ ᴛᴏ $13,000 ᴀ ᴍᴏɴᴛʜ ʙʏ ғᴏʟʟᴏᴡɪɴɢ ʟɪɴᴋ ᴀᴛ ᴛʜᴇ vs02 ʙᴏᴛᴛᴏᴍ ᴀɴᴅ sɪɢɴɪɴɢ ᴜᴘ. Yᴏᴜ ᴄᴀɴ ʜᴀᴠᴇ ʏᴏᴜʀ ғɪʀsᴛ ᴄʜᴇᴄᴋ sv02 ʙʏ ᴛʜᴇ ᴇɴᴅ ᴏғ ᴛʜɪs ᴡᴇᴇᴋ.
    .
    .
    Detail Here——————————————->>> careershome123.blogspot.com

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more