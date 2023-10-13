October 13, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Unopposed Vicki Lopez adds $91.5K in Q3 toward HD 113 re-election
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 1/5/23-Rep. Vicki L. Lopez, R-Miami, during the Joint Legislative Auditing Committee, Thursday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Jesse SchecknerOctober 13, 20235min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSW Florida

Galvanos and golf: How Bill Galvano has turned a little charity into a big deal, all in his dad’s honor

FederalHeadlines

Republicans pick Jim Jordan as nominee for House speaker, putting job within the Trump ally’s reach

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis mocks Donald Trump for failing to stop ‘stolen’ 2020 election

FLAPOL010523CH096
She enjoyed financial support from several other elected Republicans.

Rep. Vicki Lopez closed out the third quarter of 2023 with a haul of more than $91,500, her best round of fundraising since winning the seat representing House District 113 last year.

She also spent about $9,000. By Oct. 1, she had about $121,000 remaining between her campaign account and political committee, Common Sense Government.

So far, no one has filed to run against her.

Lopez collected about 35 personal checks and slightly less than double that sum in corporate and political donations.

Stuart Fort, a general contractor and former member of the foster care-focused Voice for Children Foundation in Miami-Dade, donated $5,000. Real estate executive Christian Daly gave $3,000. South Florida lobbyist Ron Book chipped in $1,500.

Lopez had support from several other elected Republicans. None gave more than fellow Miamian Juan Porras, who contributed $5,000 through his political committee, Conservatives for a Better Miami-Dade.

Other pols who gave through their PCs included Reps. Jennifer Candy, Alina Garcia and Berny Jacques, and Miami-Dade Commissioners Kevin Marino Cabrera and Anthony Rodriguez. All donated $1,000.

Jacksonville Rep. Jessica Baker also gave $1,000 through her PC, plus another $2,000 directly and through her law firm.

A Stronger Florida, a PC run by Rubin, Turnbull & Associates Director of Operations Celeste Camm, contributed $6,000.

A PC called Florida Doctors for Private Practice, which Miami-based OB-GYN Dr. Edward Fidalgo runs, donated $3,000. For-profit hospital company HCA Healthcare gave $2,000.

Other contributions included $3,000 from Tampa-based American Integrity Insurance, $2,000 from the Real Property, Probate and Trust Law Section of the Florida Bar and $1,000 from the Committee of Florida Agents, a PC that represents insurance agents.

Lopez’s spending went to two companies: Tallahassee consulting firm Front Line Strategies for marketing and mass mailing services that got $4,234, and GEMRT CPA & Financial Advisors, a Coral Gables accounting firm that received $3,525.

The rest covered bank fees and donation-processing service charges.

HD 113 covers a central portion of Miami-Dade County, spanning all of Key Biscayne and parts of Coral Gables and Miami, including Virginia Key and PortMiami, one of the county’s two top economic engines alongside Miami International Airport.

Lopez, a former Lee County Commissioner who later took part in criminal justice reform efforts under Govs. Jeb Bush, Charlie Crist and Rick Scott, won last year with 51% of the vote.

Candidates faced a Tuesday deadline to report all campaign finance activity through Sept. 30.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at Jess[email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGalvanos and golf: How Bill Galvano has turned a little charity into a big deal, all in his dad's honor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories