Unopposed Vicki Lopez adds $91.5K in Q3 toward HD 113 re-election

Rep. Vicki Lopez closed out the third quarter of 2023 with a haul of more than $91,500, her best round of fundraising since winning the seat representing House District 113 last year.

She also spent about $9,000. By Oct. 1, she had about $121,000 remaining between her campaign account and political committee, Common Sense Government.

So far, no one has filed to run against her.

Lopez collected about 35 personal checks and slightly less than double that sum in corporate and political donations.

Stuart Fort, a general contractor and former member of the foster care-focused Voice for Children Foundation in Miami-Dade, donated $5,000. Real estate executive Christian Daly gave $3,000. South Florida lobbyist Ron Book chipped in $1,500.

Lopez had support from several other elected Republicans. None gave more than fellow Miamian Juan Porras, who contributed $5,000 through his political committee, Conservatives for a Better Miami-Dade.

Other pols who gave through their PCs included Reps. Jennifer Candy, Alina Garcia and Berny Jacques, and Miami-Dade Commissioners Kevin Marino Cabrera and Anthony Rodriguez. All donated $1,000.

Jacksonville Rep. Jessica Baker also gave $1,000 through her PC, plus another $2,000 directly and through her law firm.

A Stronger Florida, a PC run by Rubin, Turnbull & Associates Director of Operations Celeste Camm, contributed $6,000.

A PC called Florida Doctors for Private Practice, which Miami-based OB-GYN Dr. Edward Fidalgo runs, donated $3,000. For-profit hospital company HCA Healthcare gave $2,000.

Other contributions included $3,000 from Tampa-based American Integrity Insurance, $2,000 from the Real Property, Probate and Trust Law Section of the Florida Bar and $1,000 from the Committee of Florida Agents, a PC that represents insurance agents.

Lopez’s spending went to two companies: Tallahassee consulting firm Front Line Strategies for marketing and mass mailing services that got $4,234, and GEMRT CPA & Financial Advisors, a Coral Gables accounting firm that received $3,525.

The rest covered bank fees and donation-processing service charges.

HD 113 covers a central portion of Miami-Dade County, spanning all of Key Biscayne and parts of Coral Gables and Miami, including Virginia Key and PortMiami, one of the county’s two top economic engines alongside Miami International Airport.

Lopez, a former Lee County Commissioner who later took part in criminal justice reform efforts under Govs. Jeb Bush, Charlie Crist and Rick Scott, won last year with 51% of the vote.

Candidates faced a Tuesday deadline to report all campaign finance activity through Sept. 30.