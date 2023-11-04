Chip LaMarca: JetBlue-Spirit merger will unleash huge benefits for Floridians

The JetBlue-Spirit merger has the potential to be a game-changer for Florida.

By creating a stronger, more connected airline, we can expect economic growth, job opportunities, and improved travel experiences for our residents and visitors alike. While we await the outcome of the regulatory and legal process, I believe it is essential that we, as Floridians, recognize the tremendous potential this merger holds for our great state.

As a combined airline, JetBlue will employ nearly 10,000 people in the Sunshine State, including nearly 6,000 employees in the greater Fort Lauderdale area. The company has committed to keeping JetBlue Travel Products headquartered here and turning Spirit’s Dania Beach campus into a support center.

Upon the merger’s closing, JetBlue has committed to bringing at least 1,000 new jobs to South Florida, at least 500 new jobs to the Orlando region, and at least 500 new jobs to support JetBlue at airports throughout the state.

The JetBlue-Spirit merger will present an incredible rate of economic growth, job opportunities, and development for Florida and our residents.

The benefits of the deal will extend to Floridians who fly and the millions of tourists who come here to enjoy our warm weather and great beaches every year. JetBlue will increase seat capacity by at least 50% in both Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and Orlando International Airport (MCO), as well as increase capacity at other airports where it operates in the state.

As part of its plans for growth, JetBlue has announced a new route between Fort Lauderdale and Tallahassee to make it easier for policymakers, business professionals, and university students to travel quickly at a low fare. This is particularly helpful for those of us who have to make this trip upwards of 30-plus times a year.

The airline has also said it intends to offer new European destinations from Florida as well.

Connecting our region to the state capital and more cities across the country and the globe is a significant win for the Sunshine State.

Currently, four airlines control about 80% of the U.S. market. That means travelers are subject to the high fares these airlines charge and have limited options to look elsewhere.

By acquiring Spirit, JetBlue – while still having less than 10% of the market share – would have the resources to be a stronger national competitor with the “Big Four” airlines. That means more competition on routes nationwide, lower fares, and more access to JetBlue’s best-in-class in-flight experience.

With the state of travel today, that’s something we can all get behind.

Unfortunately, the U.S. Department of Justice has sued to block the JetBlue-Spirit merger. While all mergers and acquisitions should be examined to determine the benefit for consumers, the proposed deal between JetBlue and Spirit is not anti-competitive. JetBlue has proactively agreed to divest five of Spirit’s gates and related assets in Fort Lauderdale to other low-fare airlines, sparking competition and choice for consumers. This move plainly indicates JetBlue’s commitment to increasing healthy market competition not only for their travelers but for everyone.

Despite the many benefits of the merger, the U.S. Department of Transportation, which has not had airline merger review authority since 1989, has said it plans to investigate whether the merger is in the public interest even after the trial has concluded. This demonstrates a departure from more than three decades of agency precedent.

Blocking this merger would represent a major setback in the ongoing efforts to foster a more accessible, affordable, and competitive airline industry – something the Secretary of Transportation should welcome.

Having visited our vibrant community recently, I would ask Secretary Pete Buttigieg to consider the benefits to all travelers, as well as the economic benefit to Florida.

The benefits a stronger JetBlue will have for Florida, our residents, our visitors, and our economy are clear. This merger will create jobs, attract talent, and drive economic development by making travel more accessible and more affordable. That’s why I am proud to support JetBlue’s acquisition of Spirit Airlines – a deal that will bring tangible benefits to Floridians and move our state in the right direction. I strongly urge the U.S. Departments of Justice and Transportation to prioritize the best interests of the Sunshine State and grant their approval for the merger between JetBlue and Spirit without further delay.

Rep. Chip LaMarca serves District 100 in the Florida House.