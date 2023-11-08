Chuck Grassley thinks Donald Trump is the man to beat in 2024 GOP field

Ron DeSantis often talks about doing the “Full Grassley” in his quest to visit all 99 Iowa counties. But the octogenarian Senator for whom that gimmick is named thinks the Florida Governor can’t win the 2024 Republican nomination.

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley is telling media that Donald Trump is likely to prevail in the end, a timely observation given that his state’s Governor is mobilizing her political machine in favor of DeSantis.

“Right now, I’d say it looks like Trump’s going to carry it,” Grassley told Burgess Everett.

The Senator’s comments come as DeSantis, who has embraced an Iowa-centric campaign strategy, has been trumpeting arguably the most significant endorsement in the Hawkeye State from Gov. Kim Reynolds.

On Tuesday in Davenport, Reynolds extolled DeSantis as the “most effective leader” that she has “ever seen” and a “fighter,” continuing a narrative theme established in recent days.

“If we don’t choose right, we are not going to get this country back,” Reynolds said at a Monday rally with DeSantis in Des Moines.

Reynolds claimed America needs a President who “puts this country first and not himself” and that “leader is Ron DeSantis.”

She extolled their shared commitment to fight COVID-19 mitigation and vaccination pressures, saying they fought “unbelievable pressure, even from the White House.” DeSantis, said Reynolds, stood up to both the “liberal media” and the “Trump administration” in that effort, “acting on real science and not on fear.”

While polls haven’t been released in Iowa in the wake of Reynolds’ decision, the previous surveys suggested a lopsided landscape.

Trump leads by nearly 30 points in the most recent Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa Poll of the race.

Though Grassley isn’t endorsing Trump, what’s clear is that he’s not confident that the field can close gaps in his state and others in time to matter.