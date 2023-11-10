Ron DeSantis hits new low in Montana presidential polling

Republicans in the Big Sky State are coming up small for Ron DeSantis, with a new poll of the state’s Republicans showing him poorly positioned to take the state’s 31 delegates in next June’s GOP Presidential Primary.

The Fabrizio, Lee, and Associates survey of 600 likely voters shows the Florida Governor with just 12% support, 52 points behind former President Donald Trump.

“They love President Trump,” the pollsters write, noting the more than 5-to-1 advantage over DeSantis.

Other candidates are even further back, including third place Nikki Haley, who has 7% support. No one else has more than 3%.

Polling is scarce from Montana, but the general trend suggests voters there aren’t warming to DeSantis as the presidential campaign cycle continues.

An August survey from J.L. Partners showed DeSantis with 15% support, 37 points behind Trump’s 52%.

A Public Policy Polling survey showed Trump with 46% support and DeSantis with 23% in a survey of 510 likely Republican Primary voters conducted on June 19 and 20.