Julie Marcus lands 3 congressional endorsements

Three U.S. Representatives are backing Julie Marcus for re-election to Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections.

U.S. Reps. Gus Bilirakis, Laurel Lee and Anna Paulina Luna, all Republicans, are supporting Marcus to the office after being appointed and then subsequently elected to the office.

“Under the leadership of the Supervisor of Elections Julie Marcus, Pinellas County is a shining example to the rest of the country of best in election administration,” said Bilirakis, the region’s longest-serving member of Congress.

“Julie’s focus on transparency, her use of enhanced audits, and her focus on ensuring that every voter has an opportunity to vote safely is why I’m happy to endorse Julie’s campaign.”

Marcus has spearheaded advancements in voter registration list maintenance, and her initiatives have sought to improve transparency, including through the acquisition of an audit system that verifies each vote across all contests and precincts.

Lee has experience working with Marcus.

“As the former Florida Secretary of State, I worked closely with Julie to protect voter integrity and ensure fair and transparent elections,” Lee said. “Pinellas County is among the best in the country in administering elections, and Julie Marcus will continue to raise the bar for Pinellas County voters. Julie has my endorsement for reelection because she is a true election professional.”

Marcus’ career spans more than 20 years in the county’s election administration. She has overseen more than 300 local and more than 25 countywide elections and has directed numerous machine and manual recounts. Her résumé also boasts experience with post-election audits and the implementation of new voting systems.

“Julie Marcus has led the way in protecting the election integrity of Pinellas County voters,” Luna said. “I’ve been impressed by her focus on ensuring every legal vote counts by conducting extensive voter list maintenance and conducting audits of every election. Julie has done excellent work as our Supervisor..”

Marcus is a certified Elections and Registration Administrator through the Election Center and Auburn University and is an active member of the Association of Florida Supervisors of Elections.

She currently serves on the Cybersecurity Task Force where she leads as the Vice Chair of Administrative Rules. She previously served on the group’s Education Committee. Marcus also serves on the county’s Business and Technology Board.

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Marcus to serve as the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections in May 2020. She quickly announced she would seek election to the office after that appointment. She won her first race for the seat that November.

Marcus succeeded longtime Supervisor of Elections Deborah Clark, whose retirement prompted Marcus’ appointment.

Marcus served as Clark’s chief deputy for eight years. As of her initial appointment, she had been with the office of the Supervisor of Elections for 17 years, including roles ranging from outreach manager and election services coordinator to deputy supervisor.

Marcus has also earned endorsements from Pinellas County Clerk of Court Ken Burke, Sen. Danny Burgess and former state House Speaker Chris Sprowls.

Marcus is so far unopposed for re-election.