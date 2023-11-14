Last Call for 11.14.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz spent the weekend getting a firsthand look at the chaos in Israel. Now that he’s back safe and sound, he’s reflecting on the “startling” things he saw.

“My visit to Israel this past weekend was a very somber experience, where we met with Israeli leaders and those whose loved ones are being held hostage in Gaza. It’s been an unrelenting nightmare for so many who are grieving the killing or abduction of their families and friends,” the Democratic Congressman said in a news release.

“The raw footage we were shown of the Oct. 7 attacks was copied from the Nazis: lining up families, killing kids in front of their parents, and burning people alive in pits. Israel is at war, and we must do everything possible to not only liberate Israel from Hamas but also liberate the Palestinian people that Hamas chooses to use as human shields.

He concluded, “No country should be expected to tolerate these kinds of indiscriminate attacks against its people, and Israel has every right to defend its citizens and borders. As one of the strongest and most vocal proponents of Israel in Congress, I stand with our friend and ally. Congress’s work to support and protect Israel is a top priority for me and is now more important than ever.”

Moskowitz traveled to Israel as part of a delegation of lawmakers, including Kansas U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, North Dakota; U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, Texas; U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul, New York; U.S. Reps. Gregory Meeks and Mike Lawler, Pennsylvania; U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean, Michigan; U.S. Rep. John James and Ohio U.S. Rep. Max Miller.

The group met with several Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallan.

Evening Reads

Quote of the Day

“I will be able to do more for Florida as the President than I can in two years as Governor, but also more for the country. … I have no interest in being the No. 2.”

— Gov. Ron DeSantis, during a news conference at JAXPORT.

Put It on the Tab

Guinness may be DeSantis’ favorite, but an Irish beer isn’t a good pick when U.K. Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch is in town. How about a Manchester? Just make sure the bartender uses a good British gin.

DeSantis says he won’t be anyone’s No. 2, so everyone on his campaign team needs to kick back a Corpse Reviver No. 1 — a pre-Prohibition cocktail meant to rouse the drinker from the dead.

A new study shows Disney has a $40.3 billion economic impact on the Sunshine State. That’s enough to buy a Million-Dollar Cocktail for CEO Bob Iger and every single one of the company’s 82,000 Florida employees.

After 42 years at U.S. Sugar, SVP Robert Coker is retiring. Sugar is a staple in mixology, and a legend deserves a classic, so make the barkeep muddle some of those crystals into a Mojito or an Old Fashioned.

Tune In

7 p.m. — Eastern Michigan Eagles @ Florida Atlantic Owls

7 p.m. — Miami Heat @ Charlotte Hornets

7:30 p.m. — Orlando Magic @ Brooklyn Nets

8 p.m. — Tampa Bay Lightning @ St. Louis Blues

10:30 p.m. — Florida Panthers @ San Jose Sharks

