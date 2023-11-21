Debbie Wasserman Schultz co-leads bipartisan push for national strategy combatting antisemitism

With antisemitism rising on the political left and right, U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz wants Congress to fund the fight against anti-Jewish hate.

The Weston Democrat and co-chair of Florida’s congressional delegation has co-led a letter with U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, a Pennsylvania Republican, calling for funding to implement a U.S. National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism.

President Joe Biden in May announced the strategy, a first-time initiative dedicated to combating the spread of hate against Jewish people.

Since the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel set off war in the Middle East, antisemitism in the U.S. has spiked. Fitzpatrick and Wasserman Schultz write that now is the time for Congress to come together and fight the growing threat.

“We hope that the strong bipartisan and stakeholder support for the President’s plan to reverse the spread of hatred will be reflected in our nation’s budget,” the letter reads.

“Congress must step up and deliver funding to support the American Jewish community.”

The letter was sent to top members of the House and Senate appropriations committees. It was co-signed by a number of Florida lawmakers from both sides of the aisle, including Republican U.S. Reps. Vern Buchanan and María Elvira Salazar and Democrats Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, Lois Frankel, Maxwell Frost and Jared Moskowitz.

Since the Hamas attacks, commentators on the right have amplified the idea of replacement theory, the idea that Jewish leaders are conspiring to replace White people. Demonstrations have also broken out on college campuses that left many Jewish students feeling threatened, including on Florida campuses.

“Antisemitism has become commonplace on college campuses, with many Jewish students fearing that they will be targeted for discrimination,” the letter reads.

“The rise of antisemitism has been accelerated by digital platforms that profit from hateful content, with 85% of Jewish young adults reporting firsthand experience with online antisemitism, according to the American Jewish Committee. All of this took place prior to Hamas terrorists’ horrific assault on Israelis, which has led to even more prevalent antisemitic conspiracy theories, disinformation, and incitement of violence in our country and around the world.”

But more than just speech, the nation has seen increases in violence against Jews since well before the Oct. 7 attacks.

“Antisemitism is on the rise. Last year, the Anti-Defamation League tracked 3,697 antisemitic incidents, from propaganda to bomb threats to armed assault, the highest number on record — a mark that has been eclipsed three times in the past five years,” the letter reads. “The FBI documented a 37% increase in antisemitic hate crimes in 2022. Antisemitism has become commonplace on college campuses, with many Jewish students fearing that they will be targeted for discrimination.”

Wasserman Schultz is the founder and co-chair of the Interparliamentary Task Force to Combat Online Antisemitism. She also sits on the House Appropriations Committee, where she is the ranking member of the Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Appropriations Subcommittee.

Fitzpatrick serves as co-chair of the House Bipartisan Task Force for Combating Antisemitism. He also serves on the House Ways and Means Committee.

Both have been strong supporters of Israel throughout their careers.