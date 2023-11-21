November 21, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Debbie Wasserman Schultz co-leads bipartisan push for national strategy combatting antisemitism

Jacob OglesNovember 21, 20236min0

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis again says Florida would ‘flatten’ Bahamas in case of hypothetical rocket attack

HeadlinesInfluence

‘Don’t say gay’ for nonprofits: Ryan Chamberlin files bill that would restrict LGBTQ nonprofits receiving state funding

APoliticalHeadlines

FDOT, FHP urge caution to keep Thanksgiving memories happy

debbie-wasserman-schultz-2
With Republican Brian Fitzpatrick, the Weston Democrat is pressing budget leaders in the House and Senate for funding.

With antisemitism rising on the political left and right, U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz wants Congress to fund the fight against anti-Jewish hate.

The Weston Democrat and co-chair of Florida’s congressional delegation has co-led a letter with U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, a Pennsylvania Republican, calling for funding to implement a U.S. National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism.

President Joe Biden in May announced the strategy, a first-time initiative dedicated to combating the spread of hate against Jewish people. 

Since the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel set off war in the Middle East, antisemitism in the U.S. has spiked. Fitzpatrick and Wasserman Schultz write that now is the time for Congress to come together and fight the growing threat.

“We hope that the strong bipartisan and stakeholder support for the President’s plan to reverse the spread of hatred will be reflected in our nation’s budget,” the letter reads.

“Congress must step up and deliver funding to support the American Jewish community.”

The letter was sent to top members of the House and Senate appropriations committees. It was co-signed by a number of Florida lawmakers from both sides of the aisle, including Republican U.S. Reps. Vern Buchanan and María Elvira Salazar and Democrats Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, Lois Frankel, Maxwell Frost and Jared Moskowitz.

Since the Hamas attacks, commentators on the right have amplified the idea of replacement theory, the idea that Jewish leaders are conspiring to replace White people. Demonstrations have also broken out on college campuses that left many Jewish students feeling threatened, including on Florida campuses.

“Antisemitism has become commonplace on college campuses, with many Jewish students fearing that they will be targeted for discrimination,” the letter reads.

“The rise of antisemitism has been accelerated by digital platforms that profit from hateful content, with 85% of Jewish young adults reporting firsthand experience with online antisemitism, according to the American Jewish Committee. All of this took place prior to Hamas terrorists’ horrific assault on Israelis, which has led to even more prevalent antisemitic conspiracy theories, disinformation, and incitement of violence in our country and around the world.”

But more than just speech, the nation has seen increases in violence against Jews since well before the Oct. 7 attacks.

“Antisemitism is on the rise. Last year, the Anti-Defamation League tracked 3,697 antisemitic incidents, from propaganda to bomb threats to armed assault, the highest number on record — a mark that has been eclipsed three times in the past five years,” the letter reads. “The FBI documented a 37% increase in antisemitic hate crimes in 2022. Antisemitism has become commonplace on college campuses, with many Jewish students fearing that they will be targeted for discrimination.”

Wasserman Schultz is the founder and co-chair of the Interparliamentary Task Force to Combat Online Antisemitism. She also sits on the House Appropriations Committee, where she is the ranking member of the Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Appropriations Subcommittee.

Fitzpatrick serves as co-chair of the House Bipartisan Task Force for Combating Antisemitism. He also serves on the House Ways and Means Committee.

Both have been strong supporters of Israel throughout their careers.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis says Joe Biden hasn't given him Secret Service protection yet

nextFDOT, FHP urge caution to keep Thanksgiving memories happy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories