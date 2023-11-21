Ron DeSantis says Joe Biden hasn’t given him Secret Service protection yet

Ron DeSantis took questions from supporters in New Hampshire Tuesday, agreeing with a man in Manchester who believes the Republican presidential candidate should have Secret Service protection.

DeSantis noted that he did have a “detail under state law” due to being Governor of Florida, preceding further observations from the gentleman at his Never Back Down town hall event, including that the “last assassination” of a presidential candidate was Robert F. Kennedy, Sr., which was more than 55 years ago, and that in his opinion DeSantis was a prominent enough candidate to merit such protection.

“I think you ought to call out President Joe Biden,” he said, “for being so corrupt and not doing what he ought to do.”

DeSantis said “great” and “I agree,” in a seeming attempt to move the exchange away from that kind of discussion.

The Governor has enjoyed the protection of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement throughout this campaign, including during one newsworthy incident — an automobile accident involving cars in his motorcade in Tennessee, where DeSantis was headed to fundraisers for his presidential campaign.