Ron DeSantis says Joe Biden hasn’t given him Secret Service protection yet

Ron DeSantis took questions from supporters in New Hampshire Tuesday, agreeing with a man in Manchester who believes the Republican presidential candidate should have Secret Service protection.
DeSantis noted that he did have a “detail under state law” due to being Governor of Florida, preceding further observations from the gentleman at his Never Back Down town hall event, including that the “last assassination” of a presidential candidate was Robert F. Kennedy, Sr., which was more than 55 years ago, and that in his opinion DeSantis was a prominent enough candidate to merit such protection.
“I think you ought to call out President Joe Biden,” he said, “for being so corrupt and not doing what he ought to do.”
DeSantis said “great” and “I agree,” in a seeming attempt to move the exchange away from that kind of discussion.
The Governor has enjoyed the protection of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement throughout this campaign, including during one newsworthy incident — an automobile accident involving cars in his motorcade in Tennessee, where DeSantis was headed to fundraisers for his presidential campaign.
James L Wilson
November 21, 2023 at 1:01 pm
Given what happened to Paul Pelosi and Gabbi Giffords and Steve Scalise, politicians in the public eye do need to be protected. There are lots of crazies out there.
TrueAmerican56
November 21, 2023 at 1:06 pm
DeShyster created his personal taxpayer funded police force, thats not enough?
TrueAmerican56
November 21, 2023 at 1:04 pm
President Biden does’t assign the Secret Service, they do. Might want to look up the requirements for a Secret Service detail, I’m pretty sure a loser who has no chance of being chosen as a candidate qualifies.
Rose Ann Jones
November 21, 2023 at 1:35 pm
You have that right I agree with you
Jojo Weekley
November 21, 2023 at 1:22 pm
This sounded a little like a plant question to me.