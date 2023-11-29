November 29, 2023
Mike Fasano, Pasco leaders to host 29th Annual Holiday Food Drive
Pasco Tax Collector Mike Fasano hands out ham during a previous Farm Share giveaway. Photo courtesy of the Suncoast News.

Mike Fasano farm share holiday giveaway
'We invite any member of our community who needs food to come and pick up fresh and prepared foods that will provide a complete holiday meal and more.'

Pasco County Tax Collector Mike Fasano will again host a holiday food drive to provide meals to those in need this holiday season, along with other leaders from Pasco County.

The food distribution will occur on Dec. 15 from 9-11 a.m. at Faith Baptist Church at 9230 Ridge Rd. in New Port Richey. 

No food will be distributed before 9 a.m., but organizers encourage those planning to attend to arrive early as demand is expected to be high. 

“For 29 years, we have hosted our annual holiday food giveaway to feed families in need during the holiday season,” Fasano said. “We invite any member of our community who needs food to come and pick up fresh and prepared foods that will provide a complete holiday meal and more.”

Partners in the food drive include U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis, state Sen. Ed Hooper, state Rep. Brad Yaeger, Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco, Pasco County Property Appraiser Mike Wells, and Pasco County Clerk of Court Nikki Alvarez.

Sponsors include the Dayspring Academy and Pasco TC Gives, the charitable arm Fasano created for the Property Appraiser’s office, which collects contributions from customers and other individuals and funds local charities and causes each month. Since its formation, the charity has provided more than 500 backpacks filled with supplies to local students; donated more than $40,000 to Pasco school ABC Funds to assist students in need; provided $22,000 to the Humane Society of Pasco; and has provided tens of thousands of dollars to other organizations such as Lauren’s Kids, the Florida Breast Cancer Foundation, One Community Now — Hungerwalk, Cindy’s Pets, CARES, Special Olympics Pasco, Fostering Change, and more. 

Pasco TC Cares-funded food distribution events have provided meals to more than 600 families annually. 

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

