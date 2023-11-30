Lobbying compensation: Capital City Consulting crosses $6.3M in Q3

Capital City Consulting earned more than $6.3 million in the third quarter, placing it among the most lucrative firms in the state.

New compensation reports covering the three-month period ending Sept. 30 show Capital City Consulting netted about $3.22 million lobbying the Legislature and another $3.12 million lobbying the Governor, Cabinet and state agencies.

Florida Politics estimates lobbying pay based on the middle number of the per-client ranges firms listed on their compensation reports. Contracts are reported in $10,000 increments up to $50,000. Using median estimates, Capital City Consulting ranked No. 3 on Florida Politics’ Q3 Lobby Firm Rankings.

Founded by Nick Iarossi and Ron LaFace, Capital City Consulting represents clients across a broad swath of industries, from health care and education to utilities and gaming.

Last quarter, CCC’s top client in the Legislature was USAA at $68,000. A host of contracts followed in the $40,000-to-$50,000 bracket, including lobbying deals with Adelanto HealthCare Ventures, Better Science Holdings & Integrated Technologies, CVS Health, Florida Tech, Lennar Homes and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

The firm listed more than 240 legislative lobbying contracts in all, and range reporting indicates the firm may have earned as much as $4.34 million lobbying the Legislature.

Capital City Consulting’s executive compensation lists 280 lobbying contracts, including five that break the cap on range reporting — Florida Urban Medical and Educational Services paid $100,000, professional services firm Horne LLP paid $75,000, PCI Gaming paid $60,000, Contender Boats paid $54,000 and The GEO Group paid $50,000.

Several major corporations also rely on the Capital City Consulting team, which in addition to Iarossi and LaFace includes Anthony Carvalho, Justin Day, Megan Fay, Kaley Flynn, Kenneth Granger, Maicel Green, Ashley Kalifeh, Andrew Ketchel, Drew Meiner, Joseph Mongiovi, Jared Rosenstein, Scott Ross and Chris Schoonover.

The firm also includes Brian May, Rodney Barreto, Miguel Abad, Felipe Angulo and Tim Gomez, who joined CCC after it merged with Prodigy Public Affairs as part of an expansion into the South Florida market. Those lobbyists are primarily focused on local clients. The reports filed with the state do not include revenues from local and non-state lobbying work.

Among the better-known businesses on their client sheet are 3M, Adobe, Amazon, AT&T, Chick-Fil-A, CVS Health and Delta. CCC also represents numerous state associations and trade groups, such as the Florida Cultural Alliance, which successfully pushed for greater state arts funding during the 2023 Legislative Session.

The upper end of per-client ranges indicate CCC may have earned as much as $4.31 million lobbying the executive branch. Combined with the top-end legislative earnings estimate, the firm could have earned as much as $8.65 million in the third quarter.

The quarterly haul keeps up the pace the firm set early this year, when it filed its first $6 million-plus reports. The firm’s growth has accelerated rapidly over the past two years and it’s on track to hit nearly $25 million in annual revenues just one year after it crossed the $20 million mark for the first time.

Florida lobbyists and lobbying firms faced a Nov. 14 deadline to file compensation reports for the period covering July 1 through Sept. 30. Compensation reports for the fourth quarter are due to the state on Feb. 14.