December 3, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Matt Gaetz says ‘wait for the facts’ amid Christian Ziegler rape accusations
Matt Gaetz, Christian Ziegler.

Jacob OglesDecember 3, 20234min2

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

‘Untenable’: Paul Renner joins call for Christian Zielger to resign

HeadlinesInfluence

Lawmakers again try to overturn Florida’s ‘free kill’ law

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis’ plan for ‘replacing Obamacare’ is months away

Gaetz Ziegler
The Panhandle Congressman knows something about surviving sex scandals.

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz won’t join calls for Republican Party of Florida Chair Christian Ziegler to resign.

“Given my experience I tend to wait for the facts to come out before rendering judgment,” the Fort Walton Beach Republican told Florida Politics.

A Sarasota woman has accused Ziegler of rape. The state party Chair remains under active criminal investigation but to date faces no charges.

A search warrant shows Sarasota Police have footage of Ziegler showing up at the accuser’s apartment, where she told police he came in and forced her to have sex with him. Ziegler’s wife, School Board member Bridget Ziegler, acknowledged to police that she had been involved with a sexual encounter involving the woman and her husband a year prior to the alleged incident.

Christian Ziegler to date has rebuffed calls for his resignation, including by Florida Republican leaders including Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and Florida House Speaker Paul Renner.

Of course, Gaetz has a history of surviving embarrassing sex scandals that once bore the threat of criminal prosecution.

In 2021, news broke that federal prosecutors were targeting Gaetz in a sex trafficking case, stemming from an investigation of former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg. Gaetz denied allegations he knowingly transported a minor across state lines to have sex with him.

A House Ethics Committee investigation involving the allegations is ongoing. But federal prosecutors in February told Gaetz they had concluded their investigation and would not charge the Congressman with any crimes.

An attorney for Ziegler has said any investigation should exonerate Ziegler of any criminal wrongdoing.

“Unfortunately, public figures are often accused of acts that they did not commit whether it be for political purposes or financial gain,” said attorney Derek Byrd. “I would caution anyone to rush to judgment until the investigation is concluded.”

Florida Politics has reached out to all Republicans in the Florida congressional delegation. U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, a Longboat Key Republican and co-chair of the delegation, declined to comment. Notably, Ziegler previously worked on Buchanan’s campaign and House staff.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLawmakers again try to overturn Florida’s ‘free kill’ law

next‘Untenable’: Paul Renner joins call for Christian Zielger to resign

2 comments

  • rick whitaker

    December 3, 2023 at 3:13 pm

    as the maga cultist house members say, where there’s smoke there must be fire. lots of smoke here.

    Reply

  • Claire

    December 3, 2023 at 3:37 pm

    Matt Gaetz is scum, but I actually agree with him on this. Especially after listening to the 911 call made by the accuser’s friend.
    I was also on a town hall Christian hosted for Byron Donalds on October 3rd, which would’ve been the night after the incident happened. Christian didn’t have a single scratch or bruise anywhere on his face, neck, or elsewhere that could be seen on camera. He was as calm and professional as ever. I don’t believe for a second he did what he’s been accused of.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories