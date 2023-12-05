Last Call for 12.5.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking state legislators to embrace a $114.4 billion recommended budget in the coming year.

It includes boosts for teacher pay, Everglades restoration and a one-time cut in taxes and fees paid by residential homeowners on their insurance policies.

The overall budget would be smaller than the current year’s budget, a feat accomplished by trimming back on new construction projects, not spending as much on one-time items, and forgoing an across-the-board pay increase for state workers. State workers, however, will not see an increase in health insurance premiums despite a projected deficit in the account that pays for their benefits.

While the spending plan’s unveiling certainly garnered attention, it once again found itself fighting for the lead role on a news day that also brought a handful of new developments regarding the sexual assault allegations facing Republican Party of Florida Chair Christian Ziegler.

Notably, three more statewide elected Republicans are now calling for Ziegler’s resignation: Attorney General Ashley Moody told Florida Politics she cannot see him staying on as party leader; Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said he cannot see a way Ziegler remains as party Chair, and suspects if he doesn’t leave the post, that other party leaders will force the issue; and Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson said the seriousness of the allegations “make it impossible for him to effectively carry out the responsibilities of Chairman …”

DeSantis had already urged Ziegler to resign, as had U.S. Sen. Rick Scott. The lone holdout is Florida’s senior U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio.

The issue may indeed be forced as Patronis predicts. Late Monday, RPOF Vice Chair Evan Power wrote members of the party Executive Board to request a special meeting to discuss the allegations and, ultimately, determine Ziegler’s fate as party leader. If board members agree, the meeting will be held Dec. 17 in Orlando.

Gators look to snap two-game losing streak

It looks like the Florida Gators have a chance to be a very good basketball team this season. But they have to learn to win. In Florida’s three losses this season (to Virginia, Baylor and Wake Forest), Florida had a chance to win each game.

Against Virginia, the Gators had two free throws to tie the game in the final minute only to miss one.

Facing Baylor, Florida was tied with just over 10 minutes to play but could never take the lead after that and lost by four.

Against Wake Forest, the Gators led by seven with just over 12 minutes to play only to be outscored 38-20 the rest of the way.

Todd Golden’s team isn’t likely to face a similar challenge tonight against Merrimack College (7 p.m. ET, SECN+) but the opportunity to improve shouldn’t be taken lightly. After tonight’s game, Florida faces Richmond, East Carolina and then Michigan over the course of the next 14 days. Sweep those games and the Gators will have the attention of the college basketball world.

The Gators will open the SEC schedule on Jan. 6 at home against Kentucky.

