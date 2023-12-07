Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 12.7.23

Good Thursday morning.

It's a week late, but let's start today's Sunburn with a shoutout to Brady Benford of Ballard Partners, who celebrated the big 5-0 on Thanksgiving.

It’s official y’all. Hayward House will FINALLY open its doors this evening.

Congratulations to owner Ashley Chaney on this new adventure. The hard work and passion you have placed into Hayward House is a note to your love of great food and drink but most importantly, the investment in the opportunity to serve friends, family and the community.

Hayward House is an American bistro inspired by its historic downtown location on the corner of South Adams and West Jefferson Street. The restaurant offers an elevated culinary journey, melding flavors from world travel with the warmth of southern hospitality.

“Hayward House will be the perfect location for professionals looking to network and discuss business, couples looking for a sophisticated and inviting date night spot or family and friends looking to celebrate exciting life milestones,” shared Chaney. “Guests can expect intriguing delights, such as whipped feta and eggplant katsu, foreign flare including steak frites and poutine, and Southern favorites like buttermilk fried chicken.”

But what’s more exciting is its bar selection and wine offerings, especially during Happy Hour. Expect us, among many others in the process to be enjoying HH at HH this Legislative Session. Craft cocktails like a Tupelo Old Fashioned, the Hayward Negroni Spritz, and a sweet and spicy tequila-based cocktail called the Rascal Yard, will be served fresh from the bar.

Hayward House also features a private dining room and a capacity of 50 guests, the ideal destination to host business gatherings, holiday parties or other special events.

Hayward House will offer food and drink service for its grand opening tonight between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. Guests can enjoy dinner service Friday, Dec. 8, and Saturday, December 9. Only brunch service will be available Sunday, December 10.

Hayward House plans to resume standard business hours for lunch and dinner beginning Tuesday, Dec. 12.

We wish you all the best to Ashley and the Hayward House team. Cheers!

Flags lowered to half-staff for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day — Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a memo ordering the U.S. and Florida flags to be lowered half-staff at all state buildings, installations, and grounds in honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day on Thursday. “On Dec. 7, 1941, over two thousand American soldiers and civilians lost their lives and over one thousand were injured in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor U.S. Navy base. We remember the lives lost on that fateful day and honor the brave veterans of World War II who fought for our great Nation,” DeSantis wrote in the memo.

—@MarcACaputo: A poll-reading guideline this far out from the General Election: read the toplines, remember there are margins of error & realize (Joe) Biden & (Donald) Trump probably are — & might remain — statistically tied overall. As of now, this looks as it will be a base election slog (Yes, things can change, and the Primary is ongoing)

—@MattGaetz: McLeavin’

“You could put lipstick on a Dick Cheney, it is still a fascist neocon."- Vivek is going all out tonight. 😳😳😳#GOPDebate pic.twitter.com/8yGaycelVD — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) December 7, 2023

—@JKennedyReport: The three provinces in Eastern Ukraine (Vivek) Ramaswamy is fixated on: Can I buy a vowel? #GOPDebate

—@JohnFugelsang: If Chris Christie thinks he can still be President I’ve got a bridge I wanna shut down for him. #GOPDebate

—@SShawFL: The person who can’t fix sky-high rent and property insurance in FL is going to fix gas prices and inflation nationwide? No thanks. #GOPDebate

—@ScottJenningsKY: DeSantis is delivering some solid content. He’s not the center of attention, but he’s been solid on each policy topic and the student loan turn was sharp. #GOPDebate

—@greenfield64: DeSantis is asked about Trump adding more to the debt than Biden. He blames both parties, people in Washington. “Trump” never leaves his lips. (Nikki) Haley did.

—@FLFamilyAction: We are aware of the allegations involving Mr. Christian Ziegler, Chairman of the Republican Party of Florida. If they are true, his actions and behavior are inconsistent with the principles and beliefs of Florida Family Action.

—@Jason_Garica: The Republican-controlled Florida House of Representatives just filed sweeping legislation that would block efforts in communities all across the state to make businesses pay higher wages, provide better benefits or ensure safer workplaces.

—@CFBRep: The University of Florida has elected not to play a bowl game in honor of FSU being left out of the College Football Playoff. It truly is remarkable when a pair of the Big 3 unite together in support of one another.

Now that the mercury is dropping in Miami, please, @WPLGLocal10, make this graphic happen againpic.twitter.com/mwrb7D6pmf — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) December 6, 2023

With the Iowa caucuses rapidly approaching, a shrinking field of Republican White House hopefuls gathered Wednesday in Alabama for the fourth presidential debate.

Haley was under attack from the opening seconds of the debate. And it didn’t let up for almost 20 minutes, a clear reminder that the former United Nations ambassador’s opponents see her as a growing threat in the race.

As the candidates quibbled about who would speak the truth to voters, everyone — moderators and candidates alike — let a rant of baseless conspiracy theories from Ramaswamy pass by unchecked.

DeSantis took the opening shot as he answered the debate’s opening question, which was about his struggling campaign.

“You have other candidates up here, like Nikki Haley; she caves every time the left comes after her,” DeSantis said, casting himself as a fighter.

The Florida Governor then seized on Haley’s recent support from Wall Street and at least one major Democratic donor. Ramaswamy soon joined in, highlighting the personal wealth Haley had accumulated since leaving the public office.

“That math doesn’t add up,” Ramaswamy charged. “It adds up to the fact you’re corrupt.” Minutes later, Ramaswamy called Haley a fascist.

Haley defended herself aggressively. But as the political adage goes, if you’re explaining, you’re probably losing.

“I love all the attention, fellas, thank you,” she said.

And she drew some applause from the crowd when she pushed back against the criticism of her political donations.

“In terms of these donors that are supporting me, they’re just jealous. They wish they were supporting them,” she said.

Later, Haley took an unusual swing at Trump for failing to go further than simple trade actions against China. But DeSantis jumped in, attacking Haley for her relationship with China. The two Republicans began snapping at each other, leaving Trump unmentioned.

Again, it went just as Trump would have hoped — the candidates fought each other rather than him.

“Chris Christie defends Nikki Haley against Ramaswamy’s attacks” via The Associated Press — After Ramaswamy repeatedly railed against Haley for what he characterized as her inability to name some of Ukraine’s provinces, Christie called Haley “a smart accomplished woman” and said Ramaswamy “should stop insulting her.” Christie also said Ramaswamy would be voted “the most obnoxious blowhard in America.” Haley turned to Christie and seemingly uttered a “thank you” when he defended her.

“It’s time for the GOP to rally around Donald Trump, his super PAC says” via The Associated Press — Trump’s super PAC said at the conclusion of the fourth presidential debate that it’s time for Republicans to unify around the former President. Karoline Leavitt, a spokesperson for Make America Great Again Inc., said Wednesday night that “The battle for second place has become the biggest waste of time, money, and energy that politics has ever seen.” She accused the four candidates onstage of “putting up a fake fight to satisfy their egos and please their billionaire puppet masters.”

— ZIEGLER-GATE —

“Republicans set in motion 30-day process to possibly expel Christian Ziegler” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — If Republican Party of Florida Christian Ziegler doesn’t resign, executive members appear ready to expel him in 30 days. While bylaws for the state party don’t specifically allow for the removal of a Chair, the party constitution contains provisions for establishing a tribunal to judge misconduct by a state officer. Earlier this week, Republican Party of Florida Vice Chair Evan Power sent an email to executive members seeking support for a special meeting in Orlando to discuss Ziegler’s future in the party. Tuesday night, enough members replied to that call to ensure a meeting would happen. Sources within the Republican Party say 33 of the 4 party executive committee members signed onto the meeting demand. The constitution requires half the members to agree.

—“Sarasota Republican Party calls for Ziegler to resign” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

“Bridget Ziegler resigns from Leadership Institute” via Owen Girard of Florida’s Voice — Bridget Ziegler, the wife of Republican Party of Florida Chair Ziegler, resigned from her position at the Leadership Institute. The Leadership Institute is a conservative think tank in Washington, D.C. Florida’s Voice has also confirmed that Bridget Ziegler’s name was removed from the Leadership Institute’s staff website, her name last being officially recorded there in September as the vice president of the School Board Leadership Programs. As of Wednesday, Kelly Crawford is the acting director, per the group’s website.

“Bridget Ziegler facing mounting pressure to resign ahead of upcoming School Board meeting” via Steven Walker of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The Sarasota County School Board will convene for its final meeting of the year Tuesday with calls growing for Board member Ziegler to resign. Although there are 20 revised district school policies on the Board’s agenda for a vote, the focus of the meeting will almost certainly land on Ziegler. In what will likely be one of the most attended meetings since the Board moved to terminate its previous Superintendent last year, the former Board Chair faces a crowd of both conservatives and liberals calling on her to resign.

—“School Board Chair Karen Rose calls on Ziegler to resign, joining Tom Edwards, others” via Steven Walker of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune

“Disney board keeps quiet on scandal surrounding Ziegler’s husband” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — The state-controlled Disney World Tourism Board stayed silent at its latest meeting regarding Bridget and Christian Ziegler’s growing scandal. DeSantis appointed Bridget Ziegler to the Board that runs Disney World’s infrastructure and emergency services in February. Shaking up Florida’s political landscape, news broke that Bridget’s husband, Republican Party of Florida (RPOF) Chair Ziegler has been accused of sexually assaulting a Sarasota woman in October. He is under investigation, although he has not been charged with a crime. The police investigation revealed lurid details of Bridget and Christian’s private life. Bridget, known as a co-founder of Moms for Liberty and for fighting against LGBTQ issues, told police she and her husband previously had a consensual sexual encounter with the accuser.

— THE TRAIL —

“GOP strategist Phil Cox joins Ron DeSantis super PAC” via Alex Isenstadt of POLITICO — Veteran Republican strategist Cox is joining Never Back Down as the PAC looks to regroup following a series of leadership changes. Cox will be the senior adviser. A longtime DeSantis ally, he will advise the Board of Directors and oversee the PAC’s field and budget strategy, said the people, who were granted anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. As part of the shake-ups, Scott Wagner, another longtime DeSantis ally, stepped into the role of Board Chair. Cox had worked for Never Back Down in a volunteer capacity earlier in the year but stepped down in May.

“The DeSantis megadonor panic room” via Theodore Schleifer of Puck — At present, most DeSantis allies are fixated on the drama that has ensnared the outside groups — the so-called soft-money world — including the launch of a rival super PAC, near-physical fights, and most recently, a wave of resignations from the original DeSantis super PAC, Never Back Down. Let’s just say there is some serious blame-gaming among DeSantis campaign donors toward Jeff Roe and the PAC itself. There is also widespread anxiety about the structure of the broader DeSantis campaign. And let’s not forget that the campaign’s weaknesses were in some ways disguised, or papered over, by the fact that DeSantis was able to transfer some $90 million from his state account to Never Back Down at the beginning of the race, creating an artificial — and arguably misleading — advantage.

“Why DeSantis doesn’t have a prayer in Iowa” via Benjamin Wallace-Walker of The New Yorker — In Iowa, DeSantis has a clear opportunity: an electorate that has always been skeptical of Trump, no religious-right alternative, and a local political establishment that is in his corner. But they still need a candidate who can provide some contrast with the former President. DeSantis’ bus, parked outside the event, was emblazoned with the slogan “Fight. Win. Lead.” Like his campaign, DeSantis has internalized the notion that what voters want is someone who will fight just as hard on their behalf as Trump. The more he sticks to that, the more he sounds like the former President’s mini-me. Maybe that’s the problem.

— MORE 2024 —

Joe Biden-Kamala Harris 2024 launches ad on Black media in battleground states — President Biden’s campaign is launching a new ad making the case for his re-election to Black voters living in battleground states. The ad, titled “List,” focuses on the Biden administration’s investments in Black and minority communities within cities such as Detroit. “While MAGA Republicans push an extreme agenda that would harm Black Americans and take our country backward, President Biden and Vice President Harris have been fighting for and delivering on policies that make a real difference in our communities by providing access to capital and creating pathways to generational wealth,” Biden-Harris 2024 Principal Deputy Campaign Manager Quentin Fulks said in a news release announcing the ad. “List” will run on programming that over-indexes among Black audiences in the Detroit, Philadelphia and Milwaukee media markets.

To watch the ad, please click the image below:

“Why these progressives stopped helping Biden” via Russell Berman of The Atlantic — Many progressives are protesting the administration’s support for Israel’s military offensive in Gaza, which began after Hamas’s massacre of more than 1,200 Israelis and has left more than 16,000 dead. On perhaps no other issue is the gap between Democratic leaders and young progressives wider than on the Israel-Palestine conflict. “It’s just a reality that the Middle East crisis is a superseding priority for many activists and takes oxygen out of the room on other issues the White House needs to break through on,” Adam Green, a co-founder of the Progressive Change Institute, said. “We’ve let that be known.”

“Former Gov. Jeb Bush calls for older Americans to ‘get off’ the political stage’” via Max Greenwood of the Orlando Sentinel — “As a 70-year-old person, I’m part of the problem,” Bush said at a luncheon at Miami’s Jungle Island hosted by the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce. “It’s time for my generation to get off the stage politically.” Bush did not point fingers at any specific political figure or candidate in his remarks. He said that members of both parties deserved blame for playing into ideological extremes and using hyperbolic rhetoric. “The people that say the most outrageous things get more followers on Twitter,” he said. “They don’t want to serve; they don’t want to solve problems. They’re there because they want to be a Kim Kardashian political figure.”

— DESANTISY LAND —

“Florida Supreme Court appears inclined to uphold DeSantis’ suspension of Monique Worrell” via Cristóbal Reyes of the Orlando Sentinel — Florida Supreme Court Justices appeared inclined during a hearing to uphold the suspension of Orange-Osceola State Attorney Worrell, with one likening DeSantis’ executive order denouncing her prosecutorial record to a “criminal indictment.” Worrell was joined in the courtroom gallery by dozens who traveled to Tallahassee to support her attempt at reinstatement. At the heart of her challenge to DeSantis’ Aug. 9 suspension order is her argument that the Governor offered no evidence of policies or practices that her office implemented to avoid aggressively prosecuting the crimes he cited, from gun and drug offenses to cases involving youth suspects.

“Records show how DeSantis targets his attacks on free speech — despite what his lawyers claim in court” via Jason Garcia of Seeking Rents — It was the Fall of 2021, and DeSantis was already losing his much-ballyhooed battle against “Big Tech oligarchs.” DeSantis had recently pushed a new law through the Legislature meant to punish social media platforms that refuse to publish posts by certain political figures or news organizations — even if those posts violate the companies’ rules on things like hate speech, violent incitements, or disinformation. In public statements, DeSantis and his allies boasted about standing up to the big social media companies that they said were censoring conservative voices. However, the Governor and lawmakers had been much craftier when drafting the legislation itself.

— D. C. MATTERS —

“Biden ban on menthol cigarettes to be delayed amid political concerns, officials say” via Dan Diamond and David Ovalle of The Washington Post — The Biden administration will further delay a long-awaited ban on menthol cigarettes after fierce lobbying from critics who warn that a prohibition could anger some Black smokers who favor the products and could hurt Biden’s re-election prospects, administration officials said. The administration is expected to announce that it plans in March to finalize federal rules that would lead to menthol cigarettes being removed from the market, according to three officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss forthcoming regulations. The officials acknowledged that the process could be delayed still further because of pressure during an election year.

“Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy will retire from Congress at end of year” via Mariana Alfaro, Jacqueline Alemany and Leigh Ann Caldwell of The Washington Post — McCarthy, the former House Speaker who was ousted from his position in October in a revolt by hard-right members, will not seek re-election to his congressional seat and will retire from Congress at the end of this month, he announced. “I have decided to depart the House at the end of this year to serve America in new ways,” McCarthy said in a Wall Street Journal op-ed. “I know my work is only getting started.” McCarthy’s retirement will end a 16-year House career in which he rose quickly through the ranks of Republican leadership, culminating with his stint as Speaker.

— STATEWIDE —

Ashley Moody takes statewide grand jury report on immigration laws to D.C. — Attorney General Moody went to Washington on Wednesday to discuss legislation permitting states to enforce federal immigration laws. Moody met with U.S. House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan of Ohio, U.S. Rep. Chip Roy of Texas, and Florida U.S. Reps. Carlos Giménez and Laurel Lee and gave each a copy of a recent Florida Statewide Grand Jury Report on immigration laws, which found, among other things, that close to 1 million individuals currently residing in Florida are in the country illegally. “Despite the Biden administration’s countless claims that the border is secure, our immigration litigation, multiple congressional hearings, this damning grand jury report, and frankly our own eyes show that is not true,” Moody said in a news release. “ … I traveled to D.C. to meet with congressional leaders and let them know; because Biden is unwilling to fix the border and prioritize national security, the states should be able to step in to protect their citizens.”

“DeSantis budget would add $10M to Jewish day school security allocation” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — DeSantis’ budget would add $10 million for security at Jewish day schools in addition to $15 million that was earmarked for the same purpose during last month’s Special Session. The Governor made it clear during his remarks that the outlay for the 2024-25 fiscal year is a response to the antisemitism that’s been unleashed since the outbreak of Middle East violence that started with the massacre of about 1,400 people in Israel on Oct. 7. This proposal doubles what he proposed for the same purpose last year. “We are also going to continue to provide resources for Jewish day schools, which, unfortunately in this day and age, can be targeted,” DeSantis said.

“Governor’s higher education budget would mean funding boosts for HBCUs and faculty recruitment” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — DeSantis’ budget proposal would deliver $26 million more to the state’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) than he proposed last year after the feds criticized the state’s neglect in funding the institutions. Appropriations for Bethune Cookman University, Florida Memorial University and Edward Waters University would remain essentially unchanged from last year. Still, Florida A&M University would be getting about $15 million more than last year, and $10 million would go to a new item: HBCU facility hardening. Sen. Shevrin Jones calls it money well spent. “It’s clear that investments in HBCUs boost our economy and open doors of opportunity for students,” said Jones. “Our shared future depends upon getting schools the resources they need.”

Alternative fuels take center stage at Senate Committee — On Wednesday, the House Energy, Communications and Cybersecurity Subcommittee heard presentations on energy diversification in Florida. Alternative fuels, including liquefied natural gas (LNG) and renewable natural gas, were the focal point of the discussion. “Diversification of Florida’s fuel supply is a vital measure in advancing the reliability and sustainability of energy for Floridians,” said Dale Calhoun, executive director of the Florida Natural Gas Association. The Jacksonville Port Authority and Pivotal LNG, a Berkshire Hathaway company, explained that the domestic and international maritime shipping community is increasingly turning to LNG for the use of fuel for cargo and cruise ships. In fact, new cruise ships, car carriers and container ships are adopting LNG fuel at a rate faster than LNG fueling infrastructure can be developed.

“House panel advances ‘Cassie Carli Law’ to safeguard parents in child custody exchanges” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A bill requiring every county in Florida to designate a location for parents to safely exchange custody of children cleared its first legislative hurdle with support on both sides of the dais. The House Civil Justice Subcommittee voted unanimously to advance HB 385 to the second of three panel hearings to which it was assigned last month. The measure is named for 37-year-old Navarre woman Cassie Carli, who vanished in late March 2022 following a scheduled custody exchange of her preschool-aged daughter at a restaurant parking lot near her home. She was found dead six weeks later in a shallow Alabama grave. Police arrested her ex-boyfriend and the child’s father, who faces charges related to her death.

“Proposed jury duty exemptions for new mothers advances in House with recommendations” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A bill that would grant exemptions from jury duty to new mothers cleared its first Committee hurdle — with recommendations for how to improve it. The sponsor of the measure (HB 461), Rep. Carolina Amesty, said she is open to amending its language to reflect those suggestions. As written now, Amesty’s bill and a similar companion (SB 462) by Sen. Erin Grall would enable women who have given birth within six months to be excused from complying with a jury summons. They’d only have to provide a written request and a copy of the child’s birth certificate.

“Bill advances banning past, nonviolent convictions as grounds to deny cosmetology, barbering licenses” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — A Senate panel has approved a bill that would allow an aspiring barber or cosmetologist to be cut loose from a past, nonviolent criminal conviction. Sen. Linda Stewart has introduced legislation (SB 42) that would mean a past nonviolent criminal conviction of three years or older would not be grounds for denying a barber or cosmetology license. It won unanimous approval from the Senate Regulated Industries Committee. “When they get out, these Floridians will be able to acquire licenses and become barbers or cosmetologists and therefore gain employment and careers,” Stewart said.

“Bill paying $2.2M to Levy man hurt in FDOT motorcycle crash zooms through first Committee” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A measure clearing $2.2 million in outstanding settlement money to a Levy County man maimed in a motorcycle crash with Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) machinery is now headed to its second House stop. Members of the House Civil Justice Subcommittee gave unanimous approval to the bill (HB 6001), which would deliver financial relief to Mark LaGatta, who lost his leg in the accident and continues to suffer persistent pain. LaGatta attended the meeting but was not called upon to speak. He sat in a wheelchair. His claim against FDOT “is not disputed,” said Rep. Ralph Massullo, the measure’s sponsor.

“Committee approves bill mandating authorities return seized weapons to owners upon request” via Michelle Vecerina of Florida’s Voice — A bill passed through the House Criminal Justice Subcommittee Wednesday that would require law enforcement to return weapons or firearms that were seized due to an arrest to their rightful owner upon request. HB 485, sponsored by Rep. Robert Brackett would remove the current requirement for a sheriff or chief of police to keep possession of all weapons or firearms that were seized because of an arrest until after the trial of the person arrested.

“Bill bans officials from taking gifts from countries of concern, requires lobbyist registration” via Michael Costeines of Florida’s Voice News — Sen. Blaise Ingoglia and Rep. Alex Andrade filed similar bills forbidding local government officials from accepting gifts from foreign countries of concern. Under SB 734, local governments’ public officers, an agency employee, or a local government attorney could not solicit or accept gifts, loans, rewards, promises of future employment, or favors from a foreign country of concern. As stated, “foreign countries of concern” include China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Cuba, Venezuela and Syria. It also defines countries under “any agency or any other entity under significant control of such foreign country of concern.”

“Lawmakers underline concerns with ‘unrestricted’ local Communications Services Tax” via Florida Politics — Lawmakers are taking a closer look at how local governments are spending revenue from the Communications Services Tax (CST). The CST is a charge added to any cell, landline, cable and satellite television or video and music streaming service bill. Florida’s CST rate is the 12th highest in the nation, largely due to local governments levying additional tax increases on top of the state CST rate. Despite this, CST tax revenue collected by local governments has few restrictions on what the funds can be used for. In the Senate Finance & Tax Committee on Wednesday, a workshop on CST drew questions from Senators considering whether guardrails should be put in place to direct local CST revenues back toward local infrastructure projects and network upgrades. Last month, the House Ways & Means Committee also held a workshop on CST.

— 8 a.m. The House Health Care Appropriations Subcommittee meets for an update from the Department of Children and Families about state mental health treatment facilities. Morris Hall, House Office Building.

— 10 a.m. The House Agriculture & Natural Resources Appropriations Subcommittee meets for an update from the St. Johns River Water Management District about Lake Apopka. Room 212, Knott Building.

— 10 a.m. The House Education Quality Subcommittee meets for an update about chronic absenteeism. Reed Hall, House Office Building.

— 10 a.m. The House Transportation & Modals Subcommittee meets to consider HB 107 from Rep. Tiffany Esposito to require electric vehicle owners to pay registration fees aimed at helping make up for lost gas tax dollars. Room 404, House Office Building.

— 1 p.m. The House Ethics, Elections & Open Government Subcommittee meets for an update from the Department of State about the certification of voting machines. Reed Hall, House Office Building.

— 1 p.m. The House Water Quality, Supply & Treatment Subcommittee meets for an update on substances known by the acronym PFAS. Room 404, House Office Building.

— DOWN BALLOT —

“Just-elected Florida lawmaker has a new waterfront condo. It’s not in his district” via Silas Morgan of Fresh Take Florida — A well-funded Republican lawyer won a closer-than-expected election Tuesday to Florida’s House in a heavily leaning GOP district in South Florida, amid questions about the lawmaker-elect’s residency. Michael David Redondo won with 52% of the vote in the low-turnout special election for House District 118, with all precincts counted. His challenger, Democrat Johnny Gonzolo Farias, received 46% of the votes. Redondo bought a two-bedroom luxury, waterfront condominium for $950,000 that is 20 miles away in House District 113, according to property records. He signed a 30-year mortgage on May 30 for $727,000 that required him to live in the condo as his principal residence for at least one year, records showed.

—“Democrat who lost House race in South Florida may challenge results over winner’s residency issue” via Fresh Take Florida

“Effort to get Medicaid expansion on 2026 ballot sees momentum in recent survey” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — Florida’s Latino voters might increasingly favor Republicans over Democrats, but they believe in a key Democratic Party goal: expanding Medicaid eligibility. Two Latino organizations, UnidosUS and Mi Familia Vota, commissioned BSP Research to survey more than 3,000 eligible Latino voters with Florida-specific questions going to 400 respondents. And poll respondents were asked whether they would favor expanding the state’s medical insurance for the poor, although not exactly in those words. The survey found 79% saying they favored the kind of government expansion of health care called for in the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and just 7% opposed it.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Chamber of Commerce president wins North Miami Beach’s Special Election” via Raisa Habersham of the Miami Herald — North Miami Beach voters elected Evan Scott Piper their new Mayor, filling the seat vacated when Anthony DeFillipo was removed from office after being charged with three counts of voter fraud. Piper, 59, a business owner and North Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce president, beat former City Commissioner Paule Villard, 63, with 57% of the vote, according to preliminary results listed on the Miami-Dade County Supervisor of Election’s results page. Turnout in the city of about 45,000 was low with only 3,553 ballots cast, for a voter turnout percentage of 16.61%. There are 21,391 registered voters.

“Broward cities will soon be asked to help pay for county’s affordable housing effort” via Lisa J. Huriash of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — All of Broward’s cities will soon be requested to financially pitch in for Broward County’s growing affordable housing crisis that will cost hundreds of millions of dollars to fix, Commissioners agreed. The cities will hopefully be “motivated to take on some of the burden,” said Ralph Stone, Broward County’s Director of the Housing Finance Division. He called the problem “overwhelming.” The final plan is likely to take 30 years to meet “all of the affordable housing deficiency,” which is an estimated 150,000 units, whether that’s rental apartments, condos, town houses or houses, Stone said. Failure or doing nothing is not an option, he warned the County Commission during a workshop.

Miami-Dade legislative delegation holds a workshop on climate resiliency — Delegation members partnered with The CLEO Institute and the Florida Race to Zero Campaign to host a workshop on securing federal funding to build climate-resilient infrastructure. “Miami is at the front lines for climate change,” said Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, Chair of the delegation. “These effects are threatening public health and safety and the livelihoods of Floridians. The Miami-Dade Delegation is committed to helping our communities be future-ready in ways that safeguard their economy, its wildlife, and the health and well-being of all its residents.”

“Juanita Castro, sister of Fidel and longtime opponent of communism, dies in Miami” via Sarah Moreno of the Miami Herald — Juanita Castro, sister of former Cuban rulers Fidel Castro and Raúl Castro and a longtime opponent of the Communist regime in Cuba, died in Miami. She was 90. The fifth daughter of Angel Castro and Lina Ruz, born in Birán, in the eastern region of Cuba, Castro was one of the most vigorous critics of Fidel Castro’s regime and never returned to her country after going into exile. She left the island in 1964 on her way to Mexico to reunite with her sister Enma. By that time, she already had significant differences with her brother Fidel due to his turn toward communism. Before she left Cuba she had begun working as a CIA agent.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“DeSantis’ Disney Board vows to take on affordable housing, traffic woes” via Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel — Members of DeSantis’ Tourism Oversight Board are vowing to tackle affordable housing and traffic issues they say their Disney-controlled predecessors ignored. That was one of the takeaways from a scathing report that blasted Disney’s decadeslong control over the Reedy Creek Improvement District, calling it the “most egregious exhibition of corporate cronyism in modern American history.” “The Reedy Creek Act was a Pandora’s box, a curse disguised in the form of a beautiful gift,” Chair Martin Garcia said at a Board meeting. “Now that the truth is out, Florida lawmakers and government officials should expel the curse with more reforms to the district.”

“onePulse must repay $394K to Florida for unbuilt museum, letter states” via Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — The onePulse Foundation must repay the state nearly $400,000 it received toward building a museum dedicated to the Pulse nightclub shooting in 2016, according to a letter from a Florida Department of State official. onePulse was founded to build a permanent memorial to the 49 victims of the shooting and later added a museum to its plans. The foundation announced in late November it would be shutting down and a month before that said it wouldn’t build the museum, for which several hundred thousand dollars were allocated from state coffers. The letter states that onePulse must “provide detailed written assurances of how the grantee plans to remain in compliance with the Grant Agreement and Restrictive Covenant.”

“Seminole charter school leaders did not criminally break Sunshine Laws, probe finds” via Leslie Postal of the Orlando Sentinel — Board members for a Seminole County charter school that faced upheaval last school year over the departure of its principal did not knowingly violate the state’s Sunshine Laws by sending group text messages, and so they did not commit a crime, the State Attorney’s Office has concluded. Choices in Learning Elementary Charter School’s principal resigned under pressure last year. Angry parents then started an online petition demanding she be reinstated, creating unusual angst at the A-rated public school in Winter Springs that typically has hundreds of students on its waiting list.

“Wildlife Commission decides to keep Split Oak road option alive” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — A state wildlife panel faced newly emboldened opponents of a planned toll road through Split Oak Forest, and opted to postpone a vote that just weeks ago seemed likely to endorse the forest route. The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission decided instead to let its Executive Director continue to negotiate with Osceola and Orange counties, who share ownership of the 1,700-acre preserve but have differing opinions on the best path for the Osceola County Parkway extension. Osceola wants it to go through the forest. Orange, after a recent change of heart, doesn’t. Neither do most of the 75 people who addressed the Commission’s Governing Board meeting at the Hyatt Regency on International Drive in Orlando.

“Volusia County Manager, Attorney get 5% raises pushing salaries to $259,041 and $242,138” via Sheldon Gardner of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — Two of the top leaders in Volusia County government received raises worth about $24,000 combined. County Council members voted 7-0 to give County Manager George Recktenwald and County Attorney Mike Dyer 5% raises, which is in line with what general employees received for the current budget year. With the increase, Recktenwald’s salary is about $259,041 and Dyer’s salary is about $242,138. Council members gave positive feedback to Dyer and Recktenwald with little criticism. Council members shared their comments with both men in written evaluations, but they provided some feedback at the meeting. The News-Journal has requested copies of the written evaluations.

— LOCAL: TB —

“DeSantis seeks to spend Hillsborough transportation sales tax funds” via Olivia George of the Tampa Bay Times — Remember the now more than $570 million collected from the Hillsborough transportation sales tax supported by county voters in 2018 before it was overturned by the Florida Supreme Court? DeSantis wants the money to be used on transportation projects in Hillsborough rather than on a tax refund — a process he had recommended a year prior. The directive is included in the Governor’s proposed budget and calls for the money to be sent to the Florida Department of Transportation, which has until next September to craft a list of projects to spend it on. “Good news,” Tampa Mayor Jane Castor told the Tampa Bay Times. “We certainly have more than enough transportation needs for that funding.”

“With SunRunner no longer free, St. Pete Beach complaints have plunged” via Jack Evans of the Tampa Bay Times — Charging riders for trips on the previously free SunRunner rapid bus line has had the intended effect, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said Wednesday. Calls for service in St. Pete Beach plummeted in October. That was the first month in which the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority imposed a regular fare on the SunRunner, which goes between downtown St. Petersburg and St. Pete Beach. “Problem solved,” Gualtieri said Wednesday during a meeting of the Transit Authority’s Board of Directors. “Implementing the fare fixed it. It worked.”

“USF closes on loan with Truist Bank for new football stadium” via Henry Queen of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — The University of South Florida has closed on its $200 million loan deal with Truist Bank to help fund its new football stadium. According to a USF spokesperson, the fixed taxable interest was finalized at 6.48%. The debt package, approved by the USF Board of Trustees and the Florida Board of Governors earlier this year, closed on Tuesday — the same day as a Board meeting that included presentations of new renderings and an altered construction timeline. Interest rates have climbed since the pandemic, and this deal is no exception.

“Pinellas, Hillsborough officials establish joint workforce agency” via Mark Parker of St. Pete Catalyst — Local leaders comprising the newly formed Hillsborough/Pinellas Workforce Development Consortium have taken their first steps toward establishing a consolidated organization. Several CareerSource Pinellas, CareerSource Tampa Bay and local government officials participated in the inaugural meeting on Dec. 5. County Commissioners from both sides of the bay recently approved an interlocal agreement (ILA) — at state lawmakers’ behest — to merge the two workforce agencies. The meeting took place in Tampa, although locations will alternate. The “working group” includes eight Hillsborough County and CareerSource Tampa Bay representatives and five Pinellas County counterparts.

“Tampa Bay among the top five hottest rental markets in Florida” via Devonta Davis of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Tampa Bay is among the most competitive rental markets in the Sunshine State. The Big Guava is the fifth most coveted market for apartment renters in Florida, RentCafe’s November rental activity report found. The metro received a rental score of 75/100, with the report finding the average monthly rent for an apartment in Tampa Bay to be $1,920. Thirty-one percent of apartments in the area see rents between $1,501 and $2,000, while 33% of renters have rent over $2,000.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Donna Deegan says pay raise for Jacksonville Housing Authority CEO should wait” via David Bauerlein of the Florida Times-Union — Mayor Deegan’s office intervened to put the brakes on the Jacksonville Housing Authority Board giving a pay raise to the agency’s top executive while Deegan takes a closer look at how the authority is fighting the affordable housing crisis. The upshot is that, at least for now, CEO Dwayne Alexander is working without a contract because his previous multiyear contract expired in September. Meanwhile, the authority continues to finalize deals that will add about 1,000 units to its housing inventory in the agency’s biggest expansion of housing options in years. Alexander received a pay raise in the Spring that took his annual salary to $250,000.

“Families of victims in Dollar General shooting sue store, shooters’ family in Jacksonville” via Charlie McGee of The Tributary — Relatives of three Jacksonville residents who were killed at a local Dollar General in August are suing the corporate retailer, alleging the company’s negligence made the store “a criminal’s safe haven” when a white 21-year-old with a swastika-painted rifle opened fire on its Black customers. The lawsuit, filed in Duval County, comes from the family members of 52-year-old Angela Carr, 29-year-old Jerrald Gallion and 19-year-old A.J. Laguerre Jr., who were killed in the shooting that shook Jacksonville’s historic Black neighborhood of New Town. The killing of Laguerre, a Dollar General employee who was working at the time, prompted an ongoing Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigation of the store.

“Political infighting rears its ugly head as the Milton weighs City Council appointment” via Tom McLaughlin of the Pensacola News Journal — The citizens of Milton have demonstrated an ability to take sides against one another on just about any issue. Clear political divisions on the City Council and within the community once again rose up Monday afternoon as two candidates to fill a vacant Council seat were forced to weather political infighting that has become a hallmark of this city’s government. One candidate, Kathy Ellis, has spent 23 years as an employee of the Santa Rosa County Property Appraisers Office, served the last four years on the Milton Planning Board, and has a background in emergency service work.

“Okaloosa County Commission appoints Paul Mixon and Boyles to leadership positions in 2024” via Collin Bestor of the Northwest Florida Daily News — As the final Okaloosa County Commission meeting of the year came to a close on Tuesday, the final item on the agenda was to select a Board Chair and Vice Chair for next year. At the discussion began, Chair Trey Goodwin nominated Commissioner Mixon to become the new Chair for calendar year 2024. “I have been very impressed with his approach to how he deals with being a County Commissioner and his interaction with our citizens,” Goodwin said. The motion was seconded and approved unanimously. Commissioner Carolyn Ketchel then nominated Commissioner Nathan Boyles to the Vice-Chair position as he entered his last year in office.

“Undefeated FSU football team’s playoff shutout sparks billboard revolt” via Mikiyah Everett of the Tallahassee Democrat — Add Lamar Advertising of Tallahassee to the list of Florida State University football fans riled up about their team’s getting shut out of the College Football Playoffs. Earlier this week, the company set up two digital billboards quoting FSU head football coach Mike Norvell saying, “What is the point of playing the games?” Norvell made the quote in a statement released on Sunday, referring to not making this year’s playoffs for the national championship. The two billboards are located along Mahan Drive and near Orange Avenue at South Monroe Street. The outdoor advertising firm manages billboards, transit displays and brand signs.

“Alachua County educators disappointed with proposed $50K raise for superintendent” via Nora O’Neill of The Gainesville Sun — Alachua County educators and members of the teachers’ union flocked to Tuesday night’s School Board meeting to denounce the district Superintendent’s proposal to give himself a $50,000 raise, among other benefits. Board members were meant to negotiate Superintendent Shane Andrew’s employment contract broadly at the meeting per an October vote after Andrew suggested not only calling off a search to replace him but to give him a raise. Andrew submitted his own proposal for his contract to the Board late Friday afternoon with details about his pay.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Judge sides with city in wrongful termination suit in Naples.” via Laura Layden of the Naples Daily News — A judge has ruled in favor of the city of Naples in a lawsuit brought by a former employee, who claimed he wrongfully lost his job after filing ethical and criminal complaints against the Mayor. In the suit, Brian Dye alleged the city fired him because of his disclosures and complaints about alleged mismanagement, malfeasance and neglect against Mayor Teresa Heitmann and other Council members, which constituted “statutorily protected activity,” under the state’s whistleblower laws. He filed formal complaints with the Florida Commission on Ethics and law enforcement. Less than a year after filing the complaints, he claims the city let him go on April 6, 2022, after falsely labeling him as a “security risk.”

— TOP OPINION —

“I stand with FSU in demanding transparency from the CFP Committee” via Rick Scott for the Tallahassee Democrat — The College Football Playoff Selection Committee made the unprecedented decision to drop the 13-0 Florida State University Seminoles from its previous 4th-place ranking, and thereby exclude the team from the upcoming playoffs altogether.

This decision, which occurred mere hours after FSU won the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship game, has rightly raised questions among millions of Americans about the integrity of the process employed by this 13-member body. It has also resulted in new and justified scrutiny of this Committee, which consists of just five individuals with relevant experience in coaching or playing football at the collegiate level or higher.

I wrote to the CFP Selection Committee Chair, Boo Corrigan, demanding answers on how this decision was made, and what factors may have influenced the outcome of excluding FSU.

As I wrote, there are hopes, dreams and billions of dollars in economic activity that hinge on the decisions made by the 13-member group Corrigan leads. Given the unprecedented nature of their recent decision, an unprecedented commitment to transparency is required.

Until we have answers, the CFP will continue to suffer from a crisis of confidence. That’s bad for college football, bad for our universities and bad for the millions of fans that love this sport.

Some people have asked why a U.S. Senator is getting involved in this issue and this is what it boils down to: I won’t stand around and say nothing while people in my state get screwed.

— OPINIONS —

“The Reid Hoffman debate” via Byron York of The Washington Examiner — Tonight, four Republican candidates — DeSantis, Haley, Ramaswamy, and Christie — will gather for the fourth GOP presidential debate. Here’s a weird fact. Two of those candidates, Haley and Christie, have received substantial donations from a Democratic tech billionaire named Hoffman. Hoffman co-founded LinkedIn and has been involved in several successful tech ventures. In recent months, he was in the news for bankrolling writer E. Jean Carroll’s defamation and sexual abuse lawsuit against Trump.

“‘Cry more!’ Florida SAT scores sink again while education leaders act like online trolls” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — New rankings show Florida students are posting some of the lowest SAT scores in America. We’re talking 46th place. Down another 17 points overall to 966, according to the combined reading and math scores shared by the College Board. This should be an all-hands-on-deck crisis. Yet what are Florida education officials obsessing over? Pronouns. And censoring books. While other states focus on algebra and reading comprehension, Florida’s top education officials are waging wars with teachers about what kind of pronouns they can use and defending policies that have led to books being removed from library shelves. We are reaping what they sow. But perhaps the most disturbing thing about Florida’s current crop of top education officials isn’t just the misguided policies they’re pushing, it’s the way they behave. Like it’s all a joke. Like Twitter trolls.

“Train of thought is on the right track: A bridge” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — The elected leaders of Broward County and Fort Lauderdale met for three hours Tuesday, and actually came close to reaching a public consensus on the question of whether a bridge or a tunnel across the New River is a better option to finally make a regional three-county commuter rail system a reality. That’s progress. But the question is complicated by money, politics, the involvement of state and federal governments and two existing train systems. Plus, time is running very short with a key federal grant application deadline in February, and the county and city both have long track records of not doing much of anything in a hurry.

“First look: Disney launches ‘Luminous’ fireworks at Epcot” via Dewayne Bevil of the Orlando Sentinel — “Luminous the Symphony of Us,” a new nighttime spectacular at Epcot, made its splashy debut. The fireworks production features original songs and new Disney arrangements, throwback elements, a sparkling finale and a death sequence. And the show goes on without use of projections, a technology that has become a staple at Walt Disney World in recent years. “We purposely didn’t put visuals in this, and that’s because we wanted you, the audience, to basically look into it,” Steven Davison, executive creative director with Disney Live Entertainment, during a panel discussion for members of the media before the “Luminous” debut. “It’s the whole thing we used to do with fireworks,” he said.

“Universal reveals Epic hotel names, details for 2 resorts” via Dewayne Bevil of the Orlando Sentinel — Universal Orlando has announced the names and additional details for two hotels that will operate adjacent to the upcoming Epic Universe theme park. They will be known as Universal Stella Nova Resort and Universal Terra Luna Resort. The hotels will have 750 rooms each, and that will bring Universal Orlando’s total room count to 10,500. The new resorts are scheduled to open in early 2025 with Stella Nova on Jan. 21 and Terra Luna debuting Feb. 25. The resorts, like other hotels on Universal property, will be co-owned and operated by Loews Hotels & Co. Universal’s website says rates for a standard room, sleeping four people, will start at $134 at the new resorts.

“Santa shortage: Multiple states out in the cold with a lack of people wanting to play St. Nick” via Monique Merrill of The Messenger — It’s the holliest, jolliest season of the year, but plans for Santa appearances are on ho-ho-hold in part of the country as the Santa supply cannot keep up with the demand. In Lexington, Kentucky, multiple shops have reported having trouble booking the big guy during the busy holiday season, local news outlet WKYT reported. Michael Ashcraft, a 20-year Santa coordinator at Lexington Green Mall, said he has to reach out to former Santas months in advance to make sure they can book them for the holidays. “If not, we can start searching for him sooner,” Ashcraft said. The coordinator said he’s on the hunt for everyday folks who might have some magic up their sleeves.

“Gnomes are a Christmas hit. They’re spreading to other holidays too.” via Bernadette Berdychowski of the Tampa Bay Times — At St. Petersburg’s Shopapalooza, customers packed inside the tent for vendor Gnome Sweet Gnome. The $45 handmade gnomes were selling fast. Forget Elf on the Shelf. There were Santa Claus gnomes. Hanukkah gnomes. Easter Bunny gnomes. The popularity of gnomes across the U.S. has been rising the past few years. Stores like Target, Five Below, Dollar Tree and HomeGoods are stocked with gnome products, from figurines, throw pillows, wrapping paper to gnome cookie-making kits. The desire to buy gnomes has skyrocketed since 2019. The number of shoppers searching for gnome products through Google Shopping peaked in November 2022, according to Google Trends.

“Orlando Ballet bets big on new $3.6 million ‘Nutcracker’” via Matthew J. Palm of the Orlando Sentinel — When Orlando Ballet opens its new $3.6 million production of “The Nutcracker” on Friday, the goal will be to entertain the patrons — many of whom, if tradition holds, will be first-time ballet-goers. But beyond creating holiday memories of the Sugar Plum Fairy for Central Floridians, there’s a lot riding on that expenditure — an enormous sum for a local production. “This is a huge investment. Absolutely,” said executive director Cheryl Collins. “It’s got to be a colossal show and hold its weight for a significant number of years.” The new “Nutcracker” represents a notable milestone for the ballet, which has seen its finances steadily rebound since a 2015 cash crisis nearly shut the organization down.

“Florida Power & Light surprises Sarasota veteran with holiday home makeover” via Heather Bushman of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — By the first week of December, Rob Kehs still hadn’t put up his holiday decorations. That was out of the ordinary for the Navy veteran and vice president of SRQ Vets, a nonprofit organization dedicated to connecting veterans with local help. Usually, his wife, Danielle, would have him on the roof the week after Thanksgiving, Kehs said. This year, almost two weeks after the turkey was served, only poinsettias sat in the yard. Kehs didn’t know it, but holiday help was on the way: months of preparation leading up to a big surprise. FP&L, in partnership with the Denis V. Cooper Wishes for Heroes Foundation, decorated Kehs’ house with candy canes, colorful lights and other holiday staples.

Best wishes to our favorite Mayor Jane Castor, former Rep. Elizabeth Fetterhoff, Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey, the wonderful Anna Alexopoulos Farrar, our dear friend Mark Ferrulo, Megan Turetsky, and the dapper Jon Yapo.

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.