December 6, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Proposed jury duty exemptions for new mothers advances in House with recommendations
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 1/4/23-Rep. Carolina Amesty, R-Windermere, during the Local Administration, Federal Affairs & Special Districts Subcommittee, Wednesday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Jesse SchecknerDecember 6, 20234min2

Related Articles

HeadlinesOrlando

Disney board keeps quiet on scandal surrounding Bridget Ziegler’s husband

HeadlinesInfluence

Republicans set in motion 30-day process to possibly expel Christian Ziegler

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

‘Sewage garlic’ turns Rick Scott’s stomach

FLAPOL010423CH096
‘Strong and healthy families should be at the heart of our state policymaking.’

A bill that would grant exemptions from jury duty to new mothers cleared its first committee hurdle — with recommendations for how to improve it.

The sponsor of the measure (HB 461), Windemere Rep. Carolina Amesty, said she is open to amending its language to reflect those suggestions.

As written now, Amesty’s bill and a similar companion (SB 462) by Vero Beach Sen. Erin Grall would enable women who have given birth within six months to be excused from complying with a jury summons.

They’d only have to provide a written request and a copy of the child’s birth certificate.

“Strong and healthy families should be at the heart of our state policymaking,” Amesty said Wednesday at a meeting of the House Civil Justice Subcommittee, which unanimously voted “yes” on the measure.

Amesty said more than a dozen states, including California and Iowa, have enacted similar exemptions.

The measure comes at a time of increasing judicial system accommodation to mothers with newborns. In March, lawmakers gave uniform support to a bill requiring many courthouses across the state to provide free, clean and private lactation rooms.

Rep. Ashley Gantt, a Miami lawyer who sponsored the lactation rooms legislation in the House, pointed out that Amesty’s bill lacked details about how Clerks would verify the authenticity of birth certificate copies and the time frame within which requests for exemptions must be made.

Amesty said she could contact Gantt’s Office to work on those details.

Tampa Rep. Traci Koster, a marital and family law lawyer, noted growing support for fathers’ rights in the state and asked, “Is there an appetite for including new dads that might be on paternity leave or just had a baby as well?”

Amesty said that while the bill is solely “focused on women” now, she is “open to adding that.”

“I’m more than happy to look further into that (as) something we can do,” she said. “We want families to thrive in Florida, so I’m open to considering that.”

HB 461 will next go to the House Judiciary Committee, its last stop before a floor vote. SB 462 is scheduled for a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing at 9 a.m. Dec. 13.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at Jess[email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRepublicans set in motion 30-day process to possibly expel Christian Ziegler

nextWhite House delays menthol cigarette ban, alarming anti-smoking advocates

2 comments

  • Larry Gillis, Libertarian (Cape Coral)

    December 6, 2023 at 4:25 pm

    Really, is this an actual problem? Or is this simply another politician playing to the galleries?

    We have enough laws on the books without piling on stuff like this. Vote Libertarian.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories