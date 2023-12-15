December 15, 2023
Ron DeSantis would rather be Governor than VP

A.G. GancarskiDecember 15, 20234min2

TRUMP DESANTIS
The 2024 candidate was back on the trail Friday.

Florida’s Governor is telling Granite State Republicans he’d rather run his state than be Donald Trump’s second in command.

“I can tell you under any circumstance, I will not accept that because that’s not why I’m running,” said Ron DeSantis during a town hall in Concord.

“I’d rather be Governor than Vice President, no question. I can do more for my state and this country without question,” he added.

DeSantis has been consistent in saying he wouldn’t run on a ticket with Trump for months.

This is just the latest DeSantis denial of interest in running as Trump’s subordinate.

“Would you take it if it were offered to you? I don’t think I would be good at it and I think I’m probably, you know, more valuable doing other things,” he said during an Outkick interview, noting that “doing No. 2” just “doesn’t appeal” to him.

“Some people run for President because they want a Cabinet position or Veep or a TV contributorship. I’m not that,” DeSantis added.

During an interview on Wisconsin Right Now, DeSantis also said he wasn’t interested in a subordinate role.

“I don’t think so. I don’t think I’m a No. 2 guy. I think I’m a leader. Governor of Florida, I’ve accomplished a lot. I think I could do more staying there than being VP, which doesn’t really have any authority,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis also previously ruled out the understudy role in another appearance in March on Newsmax.

“I think I’m probably more of an executive guy. I mean, I think that you want to be able to do things. That’s part of the reason I got into this job is because we have action, we’re able to make things happen. And I think that’s probably what I’m best suited for,” DeSantis said at the time.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

2 comments

  • Michael K

    December 15, 2023 at 2:19 pm

    He would not survive a recall vote today – and he will never see the White House. Never.

    Reply

  • My Take

    December 15, 2023 at 2:39 pm

    What an arrogant clown.
    Why he has ďone wonders for Florida.
    Just ask him.
    .
    It will be sadĺy interesting to see who his obnoxious woman stooge on the FAU board will push now for FAU presiden at his behest.
    One of the Zieglers? Though they may not hate Muslims enough.

    Reply

