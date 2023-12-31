Jeff Brandes: ‘4 in 24’ initiatives will lead to better policy during upcoming Session

Fellow members of the Florida Legislature,

Reflecting on my 12-year tenure in the Florida Legislature, I have realized a critical aspect of our policymaking: it is generally tactical, often lacking a long-term strategy. While this approach addresses immediate issues, it tends to miss the larger, systemic challenges that our state faces. We need to balance our annual tactical actions with a broader strategic plan to ensure we are not just solving today’s problems but also paving the way for a better future.

The rapid turnover due to term limits and frequent changes in leadership roles contribute to a focus on short-term objectives. To counter this, we need to transform our legislative process by incorporating a strategic, outcome oriented mindset, which is where ‘best practice’ legislating becomes vital.

To spearhead this transformation, we established the Florida Policy Project (FPP). The FPP aims to merge short-term actions with long-term strategic policy planning, drawing on expertise from both the Florida University system and national experts to confront the challenges that our policymakers face.

Over the last eight months, the FPP has published 15 white papers on various best practices. These are not merely academic; they are practical, evidence-based guides meant to direct our policies towards more effective and enduring results.

As 2024 begins, four standout ideas from the FPP’s research should shape our legislative agenda, our “4 in 24.” These represent a shift from reactive to proactive policymaking:

Research & Accountability Partnerships

We suggest forming solid partnerships between the Legislature and Florida’s universities to gain timely, evidence-based insights for impactful, sustainable decision-making. The FPP’s report shows how to develop such partnerships, such as creating the Office of Strategic Research Partnerships overseen by OPPAGA. This would include the Florida Policy Lab to facilitate access to high-quality evidence for policy and budget discussions.

Holistic Approaches to Housing Affordability

Addressing the housing crisis in Florida requires a comprehensive strategy. Our research underscores the importance of fixing zoning to effectively tackle housing issues. This involves revising zoning laws, encouraging municipalities to adopt best practices, and exploring new affordable housing models. The FPP’s reports offer various approaches to this crisis, including suggestions to the future Live Local 2.0 and policies for residential accessory dwelling units.

Inmate Reentry Leadership

By concentrating on education, job training, and reentry support, we can strengthen our workforce, reduce recidivism, and increase public safety. Last year, about 24,000 inmates left Florida’s prisons. Our research indicates six evidence-based practices for reducing recidivism. We recommend partnerships for reentry roadmaps and funding education and employment programs.

Maximizing OPPAGA’s Potential

OPPAGA’s role in evaluating program success and providing research assistance is crucial. Expanding and adequately funding OPPAGA will improve our understanding of which programs succeed, leading to better use of taxpayer money and more effective governance.

These “4 in 24” initiatives are more than policy suggestions; they represent a shift to strategic, long-term, outcome focused governance. By embracing these best practices, we can change our legislative approach, ensuring our actions today build a solid foundation for Florida’s future.

Looking ahead, we also see an opportunity for strategic reforms in property insurance, focusing on resilience, consumer interests, and competition. We’ll be working with experts to produce a best practice report on insurance reform, addressing key issues like condominium insurance and fighting insurance fraud.

Our responsibility as legislators is to envision and shape the future. The “4 in 24” is a rallying call for a more thoughtful, strategic approach to policymaking. Let us seize this chance to steer Florida towards a more prosperous, strategically focused future. FPP Executive Director Amy Maguire and I are committed to supporting you in implementing these best practices for a better Florida.

Jeff Brandes is a former Senator and the Florida Policy Project founder and President.