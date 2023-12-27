Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick under investigation for alleged campaign finance violations

A Congressional probe will soon commence into whether U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick broke campaign finance laws and other regulations during a pair of elections in 2022.
On Wednesday, the House Committee on Ethics announced plans to investigate Cherfilus-McCormick, a Tamarac Democrat who won a Special Election for Florida’s 20th Congressional District in January 2022.
She easily won a full two-year term in the General Election later that year. But now the Office of Congressional Ethics has flagged questionable activity by the freshman lawmaker in both of those races.
Accordingly, the House Committee on Ethics “unanimously voted to establish an Investigative Subcommittee” to look into the matter, a press release from the committee Chair, Mississippi Republican U.S. Rep. Michael Guest and its ranking members said.
Allegations the subcommittee will examine include:
— Campaign finance violations in connection with Cherfilus-McCormick’s 2022 Special Election and 2022 re-election campaigns.
— Failure to properly disclose required information on statements required to be filed with the House.
— Accepting voluntary service for official work from an individual not employed in her congressional office.
The press release said the Ethics Committee decided to investigate Cherfilus-McCormick after receiving a referral from the independent, nonpartisan Office of Congressional Ethics. It also noted that “the mere fact of establishing an Investigative Subcommittee does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred.”
New York Republican U.S. Rep. Andrew Garbarino will chair the Investigative Subcommittee, with Pennsylvania Democratic Rep. Chrissy Houlahan serving as the subcommittee’s ranking member.
Oregon Republican U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz and Louisiana Democratic U.S. Rep. Troy Carter will also serve on the panel.
Cherfilus-McCormick won in CD 20 in early 2022 by just 5 percentage points, outpacing four other candidates to succeed the late U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings. That November, she took 72% of the vote for the right to keep her seat through November 2024.
Jonathan Levin, Cherfilus-McCormick’s press secretary and digital director, told Florida Politics the Congresswoman is taking steps to clear up the matter.
“As the Ethics Committee said in its statement, the mere fact of establishing an investigative subcommittee does not itself indicate that any violation occurred,” he said by email. “Regardless, the Congresswoman takes these matters seriously and is working to resolve them.”
___
Editor’s note: This report has been updated to include a statement from Cherfilus-McCormick’s office.
5 comments
Impeach Biden
December 27, 2023 at 4:23 pm
How long until she pulls the racism card?
Larry Gillis, Libertarian (Cape Coral)
December 27, 2023 at 4:28 pm
“… Accepting voluntary service for official work from an individual not employed in her congressional office … ”
Someone did it for Free? That’s illegal? Kiss my Birkenstocks.
(Vote Libertarian)
Larry Gillis
Don't Say FLA
December 27, 2023 at 5:11 pm
I remember when it was piddly shir like this that was defended by calling it politically motivated.
But then today’s G0P changed the rules
Now 91 felonies indicted via grand juries in four different jurisdictions is “a politically motivated attack.”
So who cares about some paperwork violations or omissions and a volunteer and why do they care?
Earl Pitts "Sage Expert on Everything" American
December 27, 2023 at 5:30 pm
Good evening America,
This is likely an evil scheme by The Democrats to drive her out from her [Dem] Seat because of Sheila’s “Severe Good Looks & Charm”.
I’m sure their plan involves replaceing the “Beautiful Sheila” with an old “Hag of a Carpet Muncher” with the “Painfull To Gaze Upon Her Countanace” stylings of “D. Wasserman Shultz”.
I, Earl Pitts American, am providing one on one Sage counsulatation to the “Increadably Beautiful Sheila” to save her from the “Railroading” by the “Sea Hag” members of the Democratic Party.
I issue a personal challange to all of our Beloved Readership to pull up a recent photo of DWS and stare at said photo for 3 minutes without looking away:
1.) You wont make the 3 minute requirement.
AND
2.) You will say to yourself; “fill your name in here:________________________, agree 100% with Eael – “Dang Earl was correct”.
PROOF POSITIVE AMERICA:
So join Earl in the “Save Sheila from The Sea Hags Movement”
Thank you America,
Earl Pitts American
*I am sorry to have forced you to stare at a likeness of DWS for 3 whole horroble minutes of your life*
Julia
December 27, 2023 at 5:40 pm
Best among the data entry jobs we have. No internet connection is required to do the job. Just, once download the files on your desktop or any device. k Present the work to us in fifteen to thirty days duration of time. The size of the page is A4 size. The money for the page is offered from $ 10USD to $20USD according to the plan. Just present eighty-five percent bc02 perfection. Simple way to earn money.
Here…………………….. paymoney33.blogspot.com