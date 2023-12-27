Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick under investigation for alleged campaign finance violations

A Congressional probe will soon commence into whether U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick broke campaign finance laws and other regulations during a pair of elections in 2022.

On Wednesday, the House Committee on Ethics announced plans to investigate Cherfilus-McCormick, a Tamarac Democrat who won a Special Election for Florida’s 20th Congressional District in January 2022.

She easily won a full two-year term in the General Election later that year. But now the Office of Congressional Ethics has flagged questionable activity by the freshman lawmaker in both of those races.

Accordingly, the House Committee on Ethics “unanimously voted to establish an Investigative Subcommittee” to look into the matter, a press release from the committee Chair, Mississippi Republican U.S. Rep. Michael Guest and its ranking members said.

Allegations the subcommittee will examine include:

— Campaign finance violations in connection with Cherfilus-McCormick’s 2022 Special Election and 2022 re-election campaigns.

— Failure to properly disclose required information on statements required to be filed with the House.

— Accepting voluntary service for official work from an individual not employed in her congressional office.

The press release said the Ethics Committee decided to investigate Cherfilus-McCormick after receiving a referral from the independent, nonpartisan Office of Congressional Ethics. It also noted that “the mere fact of establishing an Investigative Subcommittee does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred.”

New York Republican U.S. Rep. Andrew Garbarino will chair the Investigative Subcommittee, with Pennsylvania Democratic Rep. Chrissy Houlahan serving as the subcommittee’s ranking member.

Oregon Republican U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz and Louisiana Democratic U.S. Rep. Troy Carter will also serve on the panel.

Cherfilus-McCormick won in CD 20 in early 2022 by just 5 percentage points, outpacing four other candidates to succeed the late U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings. That November, she took 72% of the vote for the right to keep her seat through November 2024.

Jonathan Levin, Cherfilus-McCormick’s press secretary and digital director, told Florida Politics the Congresswoman is taking steps to clear up the matter.

“As the Ethics Committee said in its statement, the mere fact of establishing an investigative subcommittee does not itself indicate that any violation occurred,” he said by email. “Regardless, the Congresswoman takes these matters seriously and is working to resolve them.”

___

Editor’s note: This report has been updated to include a statement from Cherfilus-McCormick’s office.