Ron DeSantis says he can win a ‘lot of states’ after Iowa

Ron DeSantis believes he has a path in numerous states ahead on the Republican nominating calendar, though he stopped short of predicting a win in any of them specifically.

During an NBC News interview, the 2024 presidential hopeful rebutted an interviewer’s claims that he had bet too heavily on the Hawkeye State and put all of his “eggs” into the Iowa basket.

“Wait until what happens when we get out of Iowa,” DeSantis told interviewer Dasha Burns. “It’s going to create a lot of, we’re going to be able to win a lot of states.”

“We have a great organization in New Hampshire. We have a great organization in South Carolina. We can have a lot of great organizations throughout Super Tuesday,” DeSantis contended.

“So you’re going to see this as very dynamic. You’re going to see it’s a long process and we’re going to be able to win. So stay tuned. But to say that we’ve put all the eggs is not true. We have great organization and field programs in the early states and we’re going to compete in all of them.”

Polling suggests an uphill climb for DeSantis despite “great organizations.”

The best Iowa poll for the Governor, from CBS News last month, showed him 36 points behind Donald Trump, with 22% support.

That by far is DeSantis’ high-water mark in any early state.

In New Hampshire, a fresh American Research Group poll finds DeSantis at 5%, in a distant fourth place.

Polling from Nevada, where DeSantis has said the caucuses are rigged against him, shows DeSantis under 20% with Republican registrants.

And in South Carolina, a Trafalgar Group poll last month found him at 14% and in third place.