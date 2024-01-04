January 4, 2024
John Morgan for Governor? Orlando attorney teases a run ‘for the people’
John Morgan's fight for a $15 minimum wage closes in on the 2020 ballot.

Jacob Ogles January 4, 2024

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
'Maybe I should run for Governor … as an Independent. The People’s Party.'

Orlando lawyer John Morgan, arguably the state’s most prominent lawyer, is teasing a potential run for Governor.

The founder of the country’s largest personal injury law firm teased a potential run in a post on X. He did so while sharing a Florida Politics story about Gov. Ron DeSantis’ apparent change of heart on Florida’s constitutional amendment requiring a $15 minimum wage.

“This is hilarious. And why we despise most politicians,” Morgan wrote. “Gov. Ron DeSantis fought me tooth and nail along with his usual suspects. Maybe I should run for Governor … as an Independent. The People’s Party.”

He ended the post with the hashtag #ForThePeople, a motto made famous through television, radio and billboard ads for his law firm, Morgan & Morgan.

The Republican Governor made his comments on the minimum wage, saying the voter-approved rate increase was evidence states should control minimum wage, while campaigning for President in Iowa.

Of note, DeSantis can’t run for Governor again, regardless how his presidential campaign pans out. He won re-election in 2022 and term limits prohibit him seeking a third term in 2026.

This isn’t the first time Morgan has teased a potential run for Governor. He toyed with a run in 2018, the last time the Governor’s Office didn’t have an incumbent running. He explored a Democratic run. But in November 2017 he announced he could not “muster the enthusiasm to run for the nomination” and that he was leaving the party.

Speculation continued that he may run without party affiliation, but he ruled that out in early 2018, suggesting at the time such a campaign would not be viable.

“People ask if I would ever run as an Independent. No way,” he posted at the time. “Independents never win and only act as a spoiler. May the best man OR woman win.”

Has he had a change of heart? His more recent post could well be a flip comment. He did not return a message from Florida Politics seeking comment.

But he has remained active in politics, particularly with ballot initiatives. As he noted, Morgan was a significant force behind the “Fight for $15” amendment that passed in 2020. He also was behind past amendments to legalize medical marijuana and has voiced support for a recreational cannabis amendment as well.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

