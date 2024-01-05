January 5, 2024
Harrison Fields moves to Heritage Foundation
Harrison Fields backstage at CNN. Image via Twitter.

Jacob Ogles

Fv32vlpWcAkC-dn
He has worked communications for U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds for years.

Harrison Fields, a longtime Press Secretary for U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, will take his skills to the Heritage Foundation.

The powerful conservative think tank hired Fields in its communications shop, he revealed in a social media post.

“I’m grateful and excited to announce I’ll be heading The Heritage Foundation as the Assistant Director of Media & Public Relations,” Fields announced. “Fighting for America’s future is the cornerstone of my professional and personal life, and I look forward to joining this mission at Heritage.”

Fields has worked with Donalds since the Naples Republican’s arrival in Congress in 2021. He first worked as the Congressman’s Communications Director and more recently in the position of senior communications advisor.

In May, he also launched Fields Communications in Washington, D.C.

In 2019 and 2020, Fields worked in the White House during President Donald Trump’s administration as a writer and later as Assistant Press Secretary. He also has a background in state politics in Florida, working as communications coordinator for then Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi in 2018.

He’s been a close advisor to Donalds, helping with leadership campaigns including a run for Speaker earlier this year.

But Donalds’ loss from his congressional staff also means a further in with the Heritage Foundation, a highly influential political force in Washington.

In November, the Heritage Foundation invited Erika Donalds, the Congressman’s wife and founder of OptimaEd, as a visiting fellow with a focus on School Choice issues. She expects to serve in that post for a year.

Fields said he will not be working directly with Erika Donalds at the organization.

The shifts happen amid wide speculation on the future of Byron Donalds. He serves on the GOP Steering Committee in the current Republican majority, and could climb leadership ranks within Congress.

But there’s also wide speculation he could run for Governor in 2026.

More urgently, he frequently is suggested as a potential running mate for Trump if he wins the GOP nomination for President this year.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

