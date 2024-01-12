Poll: Ron DeSantis in single digits in Michigan

New polling from Michigan shows Ron DeSantis in a distant third place in the Republican presidential race.

The MIRS/Northern Michigan Business Alliance/Target Insyght poll of 600 likely GOP voters, conducted between Jan. 4 and Jan. 10, shows the Florida Governor with 9% support, behind Donald Trump (53%) and Nikki Haley (19%).

The poll comes after the Florida Governor accurately predicted the Michigan Wolverines would become college football national champions, which suggests that favorable sports takes aren’t shaking up the race for the White House.

This survey tracks with other polls of the Michigan race in terms of finding DeSantis in a deep hole.

Per the most recent Monmouth University-Washington Post Poll, DeSantis is the choice of 13% of the 606 potential Republican Primary voters polled between Dec. 7 and Dec. 11. That put him 50 points behind Trump, but tied with Haley at that point.

In a recent CNN survey, DeSantis had 15% support, 43 points behind Trump and just 2 points ahead of Haley.

A Public Policy Polling survey of 430 likely Michigan voters, which was conducted on Sept. 9-10, showed DeSantis again at 13% and 50 points behind Trump.

Ironically, Michigan Republicans plan to allocate roughly 70% of the state’s 55 delegates in caucus meetings rather than the Primary, so polls may not matter that much in the end. But it’s clear Michigan is Trump country no matter who is running the surveys.