January 12, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Poll: Ron DeSantis in single digits in Michigan

A.G. GancarskiJanuary 12, 20243min1

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis recalls legendary Pedro Martinez pitching performance in Iowa remarks

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

‘Underdog’ Ron DeSantis likens Iowa caucuses to race against Andrew Gillum

HeadlinesSW Florida

Mote Marine Laboratory VP Kevin Cooper launches bid for Sarasota Memorial Hospital Board

DeSantis Iowa
This is his worst number yet in the state.

New polling from Michigan shows Ron DeSantis in a distant third place in the Republican presidential race.

The MIRS/Northern Michigan Business Alliance/Target Insyght poll of 600 likely GOP voters, conducted between Jan. 4 and Jan. 10, shows the Florida Governor with 9% support, behind Donald Trump (53%) and Nikki Haley (19%).

The poll comes after the Florida Governor accurately predicted the Michigan Wolverines would become college football national champions, which suggests that favorable sports takes aren’t shaking up the race for the White House.

This survey tracks with other polls of the Michigan race in terms of finding DeSantis in a deep hole.

Per the most recent Monmouth University-Washington Post Poll, DeSantis is the choice of 13% of the 606 potential Republican Primary voters polled between Dec. 7 and Dec. 11. That put him 50 points behind Trump, but tied with Haley at that point.

In a recent CNN survey, DeSantis had 15% support, 43 points behind Trump and just 2 points ahead of Haley.

Public Policy Polling survey of 430 likely Michigan voters, which was conducted on Sept. 9-10, showed DeSantis again at 13% and 50 points behind Trump.

Ironically, Michigan Republicans plan to allocate roughly 70% of the state’s 55 delegates in caucus meetings rather than the Primary, so polls may not matter that much in the end. But it’s clear Michigan is Trump country no matter who is running the surveys.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis recalls legendary Pedro Martinez pitching performance in Iowa remarks

One comment

  • PeterH

    January 12, 2024 at 11:16 am

    College educated Republicans and a significant number of Conservative leaning independent voters support Nikki Haley.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories