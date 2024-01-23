Ron DeSantis forces withdrawal of bill paying Donald Trump’s legal tab

Florida’s Governor put the brakes on new legislation that would put the taxpayers on the hook for Donald Trump’s legal bills.

“But not the Florida Republican who wields the veto pen,” Ron DeSantis tweeted from his campaign account, responding to a story about legislation (SB 1738, SB 1740) that would cede up to $5 million from a fund that gives public money to qualified statewide candidates would go to a Florida resident who is “subject to political discrimination to pay for legal fees.”

That legislation is (was?) supported by CFO Jimmy Patronis, who frames it as a response to legal machinations against the former President, who faces 91 counts across four venues.

But after DeSantis’ diss, the Senate sponsor reversed course, saying Trump didn’t need taxpayer help after all

“This bill was filed on January 5th amidst a crowded primary, including two Florida residents. My concern was the political weaponization against conservative candidates, and while (Patronis) brought me this bill at a time when all candidates were committing to campaign through the primary, one frontrunner now remains, and he can handle himself. I will be withdrawing the bill. SB 1740,” asserted Sen. Ileana Garcia.

The funds for the legal defense scheme DeSantis panned come from fees paid by candidates for political office. The Department of Financial Services, which Patronis oversees, would have “the sole authority to determine if a person has been subject to political discrimination.”

That money would be replenished by voluntary donations made by residents when they renew their driver’s license. The “Defending Freedom Fighters Trust Fund” would be one of 22 options of nonprofit groups to donate to on the renewal form.

Two weeks into the 2024 Legislative Session, the bills haven’t received a hearing in the Senate and no companion bills have yet been filed in the House. Now it’s a moot point.

DeSantis talked on the presidential campaign trail about how he felt the indictments against Trump galvanized support for him and changed the narrative of the Primary. He alluded to these legal issues in withdrawing from the presidential race on Sunday.

“It’s clear to me that a majority of Republican primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance,” DeSantis said. “They watched his presidency get stymied by relentless resistance, and they see Democrats using lawfare to this day to attack him.”

As a candidate, DeSantis occasionally deviated from pious rhetoric about the former President’s unique legal travails, such as when he mocked “hush money” for a “porn star” during a press conference.

As a returning Governor, it appears DeSantis is drawing a firm line and not consigning taxpayers to be his one-time rival’s legal defense fund.

In addition to DeSantis’ opposition to the bill, Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried is likewise fulminating about it.

“What this shows you is who the Florida GOP is loyal to, because it’s certainly not the people of Florida. They’re quick and ready to dole out up to $5 million dollars for Trump, but have yet to put forward a solution to our property insurance and housing crisis, the 4,000-teacher shortage, or the crippling costs of healthcare because the legislature simply refuses to expand Medicaid. Senator Garcia’s victim-card bill is a disgrace and we expect nothing less from Jimmy. This bill should inflame any Floridian who cares where their tax dollars are going.”

Gray Rohrer contributed reporting.