Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.23.24

Breaking overnight — It’s the New Hampshire Primaries! The six registered voters in Dixville Notch have cast ballots in the traditional first-in-the-nation voting: Nikki Haley won all six, shutting out former President Donald Trump.

The downfall of Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign may have been a foregone conclusion weeks ago, but now that it’s official, it’s time to perform an autopsy of sorts. We’re not medical examiners — or whatever the political equivalent of a medical examiner is — but we do have long memories and a distinct taste for schadenfreude, so instead of constructive criticism we’re presenting you with The Top 10 catastrophic failures of the DeSantis campaign. A word of warning to our more sensitive readers: The Governor managed to pack more cringe into his 242-day campaign than The Office did across nine seasons.

The Republican State Leadership Committee has drawn up its battle plans for the 2024 Elections.

The national organization that works to elect Republicans to state legislative seats is aiming to protect or achieve majorities in eight states, and Florida is one of them.

“Republicans currently hold 57 of the 99 chambers and will be heavily targeted by Democrats in November as the DLCC has already laid out. Many of these states will also have major implications for the presidential election, which will only increase Democrat spending,” RSLC said in a news release.

Despite the GOP controlling the bulk of state legislatures, RSLC painted its mission as an effort to end “one-party Democrat rule” in statehouses across the country.

“While Democrats continue to pour more and more resources into state legislative elections, with the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee (DLCC) having already announced its intentions to spend millions of dollars to target Republican supermajorities in states with blue Governors and deeming 2024 as ‘the year of the states,’ the RSLC stands at the forefront of the fight and remains committed to strengthening and expanding our majorities,” RSLC said.

Republicans, of course, have a firm grip on Florida’s Legislature. Although Democrats recently scored a Special Election win in House District 35, the GOP supermajorities in the House and Senate are alive and well. They are likely to hold through the November elections, too, with Democratic leadership acknowledging a dearth of “flipportunities” in the Senate especially.

Still, RSLC is promising a strong 2024 effort that will employ many of the lessons it learned during last year’s state legislative elections in Virginia.

“Building upon the success of our Absentee Ballot and Early Voting (AB/EV) program during the Virginia state elections, we have strategically refined our operations recognizing the urgency to effectively mobilize low-propensity voters and counter potential Democratic gains,” the organization said.

Jimmy Patronis to host Ringing of the Bell Ceremony to honor fallen firefighters — Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Patronis will host the Ringing of the Bell Ceremony to honor Florida’s fallen firefighters at 8:30 a.m. During the ceremony, 16 fallen firefighters over several years will be honored as their names are inscribed on the Florida Fallen Firefighter Memorial in the Capitol Courtyard. The event will be broadcast on the Florida Channel.

Spotted — Ambassador Nancy Brinker, founder of the Promise Fund of Florida, made the rounds at the state Capitol this week as part of the annual Palm Beach County Day. Brinker is supporting Senate President Kathleen Passidomo’s Live Healthy package, which includes provisions for preventive health care screenings and broadening the access of lower-income individuals in Florida to free and charitable clinics by increasing the income-eligibility threshold. The Palm Beach-based nonprofit seeks to reduce deaths from breast and cervical cancers by helping women access quality health care. Brinker was joined by Promise Fund Chair David Brodsky and COO Karen Patti, FoundCare’s founder Yolette Bonnet and CEO Chris Irizarry to further highlight the importance of partnerships to provide the best care in communities.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@DavidDrucker:@NikkiHaley campaign tells me they’ve raised $500K, “and growing,” from grassroots donors online, since @GovRonDeSantis suspended his 2024 bid Sunday afternoon.

—@Paul_Renner: We know that social media use correlates with increasing mental health challenges among children. HB 1 will protect them, give them back their childhood, and prevent this from happening to another generation. It will be a fight, but it’s a fight we intend to win.

—@SamGarrison155: Major prayers, encouragement and support for my childhood hero: Hall of Fame second baseman and @Cubs icon, Ryne Sandberg.

—@SContorno: As 2024 coverage soon moves on from DeSantis, I highly recommend following all the Florida political and statehouse reporters who will continue to cover his consequential governorship of the country’s third largest state. Consider subscribing to FL’s local newspapers as well.

—@JimRosicaFL: I am sad to report that, a day after DeSantis suspended his presidential campaign, @newsservicefla is suspending the once daily, then weekly, morning newsletter that I started at City & State.

—@RepWilson: My deepest condolences to the King family for the passing of Dexter Scott King. He was a champion for civil rights, and may we honor his enduring legacy by actively supporting the causes of justice that both he and his father fervently stood for.

“With Ron DeSantis back in Florida, will culture war battles return?” via Steven Lemongello and Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel — DeSantis must decide whether to take the reins on the 2024 Legislative Session already in session, or revert to his more hands-off style during his first year of office, Aubrey Jewett, a political-science professor at the University of Central Florida, said Monday.

“Will he be a more typical Governor, meaning he will have some influence, but legislative priorities will really be showcased?” Jewett asked. “That’s the way it looked the day before yesterday when he was busy out of the state and hadn’t really been pushing so hard [in Florida]. He may just be exhausted and tired now, physically, emotionally, mentally.”

Former state Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith said he expected nothing different from the Governor.

“DeSantis told us what to expect during his State of the State [address], and we should believe him,” Smith said. “He told Republicans to ‘stay the course.’ Which means DeSantis will continue the culture war attacks on abortion rights and LGBT people.”

DeSantis’ last three years “are not going to be a lame duck administration,” Smith said. “We’re going to be stuck with an angry duck, who’s shown a willingness to weaponize government and punish his political enemies with impunity.”

State Sen. Joe Gruters, a prominent Trump supporter in 2024, said he didn’t think DeSantis ever stopped being in control. He said DeSantis still has a great relationship with state Senate President Passidomo and House Speaker Paul Renner.

“We should go back to business as usual … [with DeSantis] allowing the Legislature to move but working hand in glove,” Gruters said. “I don’t think his power is diminished. He is still widely supported in Florida.”

For your radar — With the stage set for the Florida House to take up HB 1, the House is releasing a video highlighting powerful testimony and studies proving why Florida has a compelling state interest in shutting off access to social media for children under the age of 16. House leadership believes social media companies have knowingly created an addictive platform causing significant mental health challenges, robbing kids of their childhood. And, unlike other states that have focused on monitoring content, HB 1 narrowly prohibits access to the platforms that deploy addictive technology, which, in turn, harms children’s emotional and mental health. Speaker Renner and House leaders such as Rep. Tyler Sirois, Rep. Fionna McFarland, and Rep. Michele Rayner break down why we can’t wait any longer for social media companies to regulate themselves and why this is a fight Florida lawmakers believe is worth winning.

To watch the video, please click the image below:

“Senate judiciary panel OK’s reintroduction of med mal caps in wrongful death bill” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — Saying his proposal strikes a compromise, Sen. Clay Yarborough agreed to amend language onto his proposed legislation (SB 248) that would cap noneconomic damages in medical malpractice cases. As amended, SB 248 caps non-economic damages for practitioners at $500,000 per claimant regardless of the number of health care practitioners who are liable. The limit would be $750,000 on “non-practitioners” who are liable, such as hospitals and health care facilities. The cap would drop to $150,000 for health care practitioners in emergency medical cases. “Because efforts over the last several years to do a clean repeal have not garnered enough support to pass the Legislature, I knew we needed to find a way to thread the needle and strike a balance to try to help impacted individuals,” Yarborough said.

CPC applauds Clay Yarborough as med-mal bill advances — The Consumer Protection Coalition praised Yarborough after the Senate Judiciary Committee approved his amended bill, SB 248, placing caps on damages that could be awarded in medical malpractice lawsuits. Florida’s Republican-controlled Legislature passed caps in 2003, but the state Supreme Court later invalidated those limits. “As amended today, SB 248 represents a victory for health care consumers and their families and a skillful compromise by Sen. Yarborough,” said Carolyn Johnson, a CPC representative and vice president of Government Affairs at the Florida Chamber of Commerce. “Florida already faces a significant health care workforce shortage that is projected to only increase over time. Passage of this bill will help bridge that gap and ensure Florida families have access to a competent health care workforce to support Florida’s growing and aging population.”

2026 watch — “Patronis touts bill to give $5M to Donald Trump for ‘political discrimination’” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — Patronis previously called for the fund to be set up after Trump was hit with indictments and charges relating to several allegations in various jurisdictions. Now, he’s touting the filing of a pair of bills (SB 1738, SB 1740) that would put the plan into practice. “We’ve got a Florida Man — Donald Trump — running for President and he’s facing ongoing legal challenges from Democrats in New York, Washington D.C., and Atlanta,” Patronis said. “The Left is really good at weaponizing the courts, and because President (Joe) Biden is so unpopular, they’re not just trying to beat Trump at the ballot box, they’re trying to throw him behind bars, which is outrageous.” Sen. Ileana Garcia, a Miami Republican, is sponsoring the measures.

“Records show a big-business lobbying group wrote a bill to block better wages and benefits for Florida workers” via Jason Garcia of Seeking Rents — The wages-and-benefits bill is HB 433. It began as an attempt to stop cities and counties across Florida from passing heat-protection ordinances — local laws that would require employers to provide safety measures like cool drinking water and periodic breaks to roofers, farmworkers and other employees who work outdoors in extreme heat. But a few weeks after the bill was filed, the House dramatically expanded the scope of the legislation. In addition to stopping local heat-protection laws, the new version of the bill would also erase “living wage” ordinances that have been adopted in many of Florida’s big cities and urban counties. Those ordinances typically require companies that receive local government contracts to pay their employees a few dollars more than the statewide minimum wage.

“Florida environmentalists oppose Senate bills they say could clear way for fuel terminals” via Mark Harper of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — The Volusia County Attorney and an activist have raised alarms about proposed legislation that would limit the powers of local government to stop the development of fuel terminals like the one proposed near Ormond Beach. “The bills are not about safeguarding our community; they are a strategic maneuver to pave the way for Belvedere Terminals’ expansion into the southeast U.S.,” wrote Libby Lavette, a self-described “advocate’s advocate” in a social media post. The bills, filed by Tampa Republican Sen. Jay Collins on Jan. 5, have companion bills in the House, but have not yet come before any Committees on either side of the Legislature.

“Nonprofit promotes mobile app for instant feedback on Florida legislative issues” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — A nonprofit organization is looking to get more Floridians to participate in its instant polling on a mobile application about statewide legislative issues after three years of testing, experimenting and improving. The Digital Democracy Project is hoping 2024 will be the year more Sunshine State voters will use their mobile app to provide feedback on some of the most serious legislative bills going before lawmakers in Tallahassee. “We use mobile voting technology to let voters weigh in on legislation as it’s being debated in Tallahassee,” said Ramon Perez, Executive Director of the Digital Democracy Project in Florida. Backers say the technology for the app is secure, and users must be registered voters who are residents of Florida.

— 8:30 a.m. Senate Appropriations Committee on Health and Human Services meets. Room 412, Knott Building.

— 8:30 a.m. Senate Appropriations Committee on Transportation Tourism and Economic Development meets. Room 110, Senate Office Building.

— 8:30 a.m. Senate Finance and Tax Committee meets. Room 37, Senate Office Building.

— 10 a.m. House Education & Employment Committee meets. Room 17, House Office Building.

— 10 a.m. House Judiciary Committee meets. Room 404, House Office Building.

— 10 a.m. House State Affairs Committee meets. Room 212, Knott Building.

— 10:30 a.m. Senate Appropriations Committee on Agriculture Environment and General Government meets. Room 110, Senate Office Building.

— 10:30 a.m. Senate Appropriations Committee on Criminal and Civil Justice meets. Room 37, Senate Office Building.

— 10:30 a.m. Senate Appropriations Committee on Education meets. Room 412, Knott Building.

— 12:30 p.m. House Commerce Committee meets. Room 212, Knott Building.

— 12:30 p.m. House Health & Human Services Committee meets. Room 17, House Office Building.

— 12:30 p.m. House Infrastructure Strategies Committee meets. Room 404, House Office Building.

— 1 p.m. Senate Agriculture Committee meets. Room 301, Senate Office Building.

— 1 p.m. Senate Commerce and Tourism Committee meets. Room 110, Senate Office Building.

— 1 p.m. Senate Criminal Justice Committee meets. Room 37, Senate Office Building.

— 1 p.m. Senate Health Policy Committee meets. Room 412, Knott Building.

— 3 p.m. The House meets for a floor Session. House Chambers.

— 3:30 p.m. Senate Children Families and Elder Affairs Committee meets. Room 37, Senate Office Building.

— 3:30 p.m. Senate Education Pre-K-12 Committee meets. Room 412, Knott Building.

— 3:30 p.m. Senate Environment and Natural Resources Committee meets. Room 301, Senate Office Building.

— 3:30 p.m. Senate Transportation Committee meets. Room 110, Senate Office Building.

— 5:45 p.m. Senate Special Order Calendar Group meets. Room 401, Senate Office Building.

What’s the deadliest animal in the world? Bears? Gators? Snakes?

Wrong, wrong and wrong. It’s mosquitoes.

The Florida Mosquito Control Association is reminding Sunshine State residents of just how dangerous these bloodsuckers can be during its Day of Advocacy at the Capitol.

“The prospects of a rainier year and the worldwide spread of mosquito-borne illness has the Florida Mosquito Control Association and its member organizations on HIGH alert to protect residents, visitors and businesses throughout Florida,” FMCA said.

Your annual dose of mosquito education begins with a 10 a.m. news conference outside the Senate chambers featuring Sens. Jim Boyd and Erin Grall, key FMCA members and Tallahassee resident Bob Lotane, who in 2014 was one of the first Floridians to contract West Nile virus from a mosquito.

The organization said the event will “detail the critical, preventive work being carried out on a daily basis” by the state’s mosquito control districts. It also said experts will be on hand to discuss the challenges they face in eradicating the pesky little fliers.

“Trump leads by wide margin in New Hampshire Primary, Post-Monmouth poll finds” via Dan Balz, Scott Clement and Emily Guskin of The Washington Post.— The poll finds 52% of potential Primary voters supporting Trump, while 34% are backing Haley. In the poll, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is at 8%, but the survey was completed before DeSantis delivered his surprise announcement Sunday that he was suspending his campaign. Haley’s support has nearly doubled from 18% in November, appearing to benefit from the withdrawal of former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. But Trump’s support has grown by six percentage points over the same period. Trump may have benefited from the withdrawal and endorsement of Vivek Ramaswamy and could gain more with the exit of DeSantis, who immediately endorsed Trump. If DeSantis’ supporters in the poll are allocated based on their second choice, Trump’s support rises by four points while Haley’s increases by two points.

—“Trump joined by Tim Scott, Vivek Ramaswamy, Gov. Doug Burgum in New Hampshire rally as a ‘show of force’ the GOP is ‘united’” via Brooke Singman of Fox News

“Wall Street opposition to Trump collapses, as ‘pipe dream’ of Primary defeat ends” via Brian Schwartz of CNBC — “A lot of people on Wall Street have been living in this pipe dream of Trump not getting the nomination. People were in the first stage of [grief], denial. Now they’re trying to get their heads around the fact that Trump could be the nominee,” said an executive at a private equity firm. This view reflects one shared by large portions of Wall Street, who are scrambling to come to grips with the idea that Trump is the likely GOP nominee for President and he could beat Biden in November. “It’s painful for me to admit this, but Wall Street is basically nonchalant to this election,” longtime Wall Street executive and former Trump communications director Anthony Scaramucci said in a recent interview.

“Two weeks ago, New Hampshire seemed close. Not anymore.” via Philip Bump of The Washington Post — Might the first Primary of the cycle yield an upset that propelled a different candidate toward the nomination? Could polls taken at the beginning of January finally demonstrate that some obstacle was about to land in Trump’s path toward November? With new Washington Post-Monmouth University polling added to other recent measures of the contest, it seems safe to offer an answer to that question: No. It is not likely, though, that a double-digit deficit will vanish overnight, particularly given the DeSantis shift. Maybe Haley still beats the predicted results, offering at least a glimmer of hope moving forward. But, as I wrote last week, New Hampshire is probably her last obvious opportunity to upend Trump’s stroll toward the nomination. Meaning that, in two days, this race is likely to simply be over.

“How Nikki Haley could win the New Hampshire Primary despite Trump’s lead” via Francesca Chambers of USA Today — Registered independents who are eligible to vote in the Jan. 23 Primary have been coming out in droves to see Haley speak over the past week at events in New Hampshire. They make up a critical voting bloc that Haley has to turn out in the Tuesday Primary if she is to have any hope of wrestling the GOP nomination away from Trump. Haley’s emphasis on meet and greets and retail stops is proving to be no match for Trump’s prime-time events. He spent the first half-hour of a Saturday evening rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, deriding her before a crowd of several thousand. Independents were supporting Haley over Trump by a healthy margin, 49% to 41%, in Suffolk University’s daily tracking poll with The Boston Globe and NBC-10 that was released on Sunday.

“Journalists on the ground in New Hampshire report some challenges getting into the room with Trump, Haley” via Aidan Ryan of the Boston Globe — Multiple local reporters said they struggled to get into events organized by Haley, as campaign events have gotten more strict with the Republican race narrowing and Primary Day drawing near. Daniel Sarch, a reporter and photographer at the Laconia Daily Sun, said he was temporarily kicked out of a Haley event on Monday in Franklin, New Hampshire. He said he reached out to the VFW ahead of the event and organizers gave him a wristband when he arrived on-site. But Sarch said that some Haley staffers then questioned who he was and why he was there. “When I was trying to prove I was from the Laconia Daily Sun, they were looking at some list and I wasn’t on it,” Sarch said. “They kicked me out temporarily.”

“Fake Joe Biden robocall tells New Hampshire Democrats not to vote on Tuesday” via Alex Seitz-Wald and Mike Memoli of NBC News — The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office says it is investigating what appears to be an “unlawful attempt” at voter suppression after NBC News reported on a robocall impersonating Biden telling recipients not to vote in Tuesday’s Presidential Primary. “Although the voice in the robocall sounds like the voice of President Biden, this message appears to be artificially generated based on initial indications,” the Attorney General’s office said in a statement. “These messages appear to be an unlawful attempt to disrupt the New Hampshire Presidential Primary Election and to suppress New Hampshire voters. New Hampshire voters should disregard the content of this message entirely.”

“A brief history of a crazy thing called the New Hampshire Primary” via Joel Achenbach of The Washington Post — For the people who come here every four years, the New Hampshire Primary — specifically, the typically eight-day political frenzy between the Iowa Caucuses and the Primary date here — has long been a pleasure bordering on a vice. But this year it’s not really itself. In fact, the final dash to the Primary vote is shaping up as a bust. The big thing that’s missing: Candidates. And campaigning. There aren’t even that many candidate signs sprouting from the roadside snowbanks. This year, everything’s muted. The smart bet is that the nomination battle is over. Some details would still need to be worked out — like who would be Trump’s running mate — but at the moment the November election is shaping up as a rematch of 2020. Poor New Hampshire!

“Top economic aide to Biden pitches ‘comeback’ in hard-hit America” via Jim Tankersley of The New York Times — Biden’s top economic adviser argued on Monday that the administration is engineering a revival of economically disadvantaged communities across the nation, citing patterns of new federal spending and signs of economic progress in places like Eastern Pennsylvania and Milwaukee, Wisconsin Biden “came to office determined to invest in all of America, to leave no community behind. So far, we believe it’s working,” Ms. Brainard said. “New jobs and new small businesses are creating hope. Communities that had been left behind are making a comeback.”

Interesting read — “AI is destabilizing ‘the concept of truth itself’ in 2024 election” via Pranshu Verma and Gerrit De Vynck of The Washington Post — Experts in artificial intelligence have long warned that AI-generated content could muddy the waters of perceived reality. Weeks into a pivotal election year, AI confusion is on the rise. On Monday, the New Hampshire Justice Department said it was investigating robocalls featuring what appeared to be an AI-generated voice that sounded like Biden telling voters to skip the Tuesday Primary — the first notable use of AI for voter suppression this campaign cycle.

“The lost DeSantis moment” via Nate Cohn of The New York Times — Rather than dwell on his losing campaign, it’s worth returning to his apparent strength at the outset — that brief moment when DeSantis, or at least the idea of DeSantis, routinely led Trump in high-quality head-to-head polls. The Midterms made Trump look weak and like a loser. The Midterms allowed DeSantis, who won in a landslide, to contrast favorably with Trump without needing to directly engage or attack him. We’ll never know what might have happened if DeSantis had acted quickly to exploit the opportunity. Instead, he waited months to announce his candidacy. DeSantis campaigned as if he were entirely unaware of the delicate balancing act of coalitions necessary to defeat Trump. It’s hard to imagine he wasn’t aware — it’s exactly what bedeviled Trump’s opponents eight years ago.

“This Bud’s for him” via Brian Stelter of The Atlantic — To end his campaign-trail hell, DeSantis or some unfortunate member of his staff quoted Winston Churchill as saying, “Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.” The revered statesman never said it. (Or: “There is no documented attribution of Churchill making this statement.”) The sentiment actually comes from a Depression-era advertisement for Anheuser-Busch. Language from the beer ad was somehow, through the decades, transposed and tweaked and assigned to Churchill. But enough with pesky “facts” and “attribution.” DeSantis wanted the quote. He needed the imaginary Churchillian battle cry to dignify his GOP-Primary loss to Trump, to transform his demeaning return to the Governor’s Mansion in Tallahassee into something resembling an act of heroism. No doubt this was a stirring message to the faithful.

“What that DeSantis smile showed” via Michelle Cottle of The New York Times — DeSantis is a successful Governor of a major state and a smart guy with a picture-perfect family. But he is also one of those unfortunate political creatures who do not wear well, whose early promise and poll numbers fade over time: The more people saw him, the less they seemed to like him. On the presidential campaign trail, he was robotic and awkward, rude and arrogant, with the interpersonal skills of poorly designed AI. He struck people as an all-around odd duck, and not in a good way. “Like Popeye said, I am what I am,” DeSantis declared when an NBC reporter pressed him this Summer about his flagging campaign. So true, Governor. And that was the problem.

“DeSantis should have used Trump’s media strategy” via Jack Schafer of POLITICO — DeSantis’ stratagem, one he rarely violated, was to stiff the mainstream press and rely on the conservative media establishment like Fox News and podcasters; his glitchy and disastrous campaign kickoff with Elon Musk on Twitter Spaces underscored the dubious path he thought he could carve out to secure the nomination. In fact, DeSantis was probably always doomed, but a different media strategy might have given him a chance. Did they think that by making the mainstream press the enemy, they would recruit support from voters who also disliked the press on the grounds that the enemy of your enemy is your friend? DeSantis should have taken a page from Trump’s playbook. The former President is second to nobody when it comes to unleashing hellfire on the press — “the enemy of the people” in his words — but Trump also cultivates reporters behind the scenes and his aides know how to work the media.

“The emasculation of DeSantis by the bully Trump” via Michael C. Bender and Nicholas Nehamas of The New York Times — Trump plumbed new depths of degradation in his savage takedown of DeSantis, a yearlong campaign of emasculation and humiliation that helped force one of the party’s rising stars out of the presidential race after just one contest and left him to pick up the pieces of his political future. In front of enormous rally audiences, Trump painted DeSantis as a submissive sniveler, insisting that he had cried and begged “on his knees” for an endorsement in the 2018 Florida Governor’s race. In a series of sexually charged attacks, Trump suggested that DeSantis wore high heels, that he might be gay and that perhaps he was a pedophile. He promised that intense national scrutiny would leave DeSantis whining for “mommy.”

C’mon, Slater! — “DeSantis campaign considered unusual fundraising plan after Iowa loss” via Alex Isenstadt of POLITICO — Slater Bayliss, a top DeSantis fundraiser, had broached to top DeSantis brass a novel idea — one that would potentially stretch the bounds of campaign finance laws. During a meeting at the Surety Hotel in Des Moines the morning after the caucuses, Bayliss noted that the campaign had accumulated $10 million in funds that could only be used in a General Election. He proposed that the campaign refund those funds to the donors, and then ask that the money be contributed to DeSantis’ leadership PAC. The concept was well-received by those in the meeting, and the campaign decided to explore whether it would be legally feasible, given that there are restrictions on how such funds are used. By the time DeSantis’ dropped out on Sunday, however, the plan was never put in motion.

“Florida ‘election police force’ report looks to paint positive picture of crackdown on voter fraud” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — A rosy picture of election oversight and voter fraud interdiction is presented in a recently completed report for the Florida Department of State Office of Election Crimes and Security (OECS). DeSantis established the controversial agency with support from the Legislature in 2022. Some dubbed the office an “election police force” in pursuit of ferreting out voter fraud at the expense of more than $3 million to fund operations since its inception. The 2023 report on activities of the OECS was published and delivered to the Legislature on Jan. 15. “OECS has continued to strengthen its partnership with the Florida Office Attorney General, Office of Statewide Prosecution and Florida Department of Law Enforcement,” the report’s executive summary said.

“Florida Hospital leaders gather to advocate for priority health care policies” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Hospital leaders from across the Sunshine State assembled last week in Florida’s capital city for the Florida Hospital Association’s annual Hospital Days event. This two-day advocacy event provided an opportunity for hospital leaders to engage with state lawmakers on hospital policy matters during the 2024 Legislative Session. Gino Santorio, Chair of the Florida Hospital Association Board of Trustees and president and CEO of Mount Sinai Medical Center, expressed his optimism about the prominence of health care on this year’s Session agenda. Santorio highlighted the significance of the Live Healthy package, emphasizing legislative leaders’ unwavering commitment to hospitals, patients and the health care workforce.

“Florida abortion rights supporters fear new proposal would target doctors” via Arek Sarkissian of POLITICO — Florida abortion rights supporters are worried a new proposal that would allow parents to file wrongful death lawsuits in cases involving unborn children is an attempt to target doctors who perform the procedure. The legislation would change the state’s civil liability law to add the parents of an unborn child to the list of potential survivors associated with a wrongful-death lawsuit. It’s brought by state Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka, a Fort Myers Republican who previously sponsored Florida’s 15-week and six-week bans on abortion.

“Chasten Buttigieg slams Florida Republican’s comments about Pete’s parental leave as homophobic” via Christopher Wiggins of The Advocate — U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna and California Democratic Rep. Sara Jacobs co-sponsored legislation that would allow women lawmakers who have given birth the option to vote by proxy. Luna expressed her frustration over being unable to vote in the House following the birth of her son, attempting to contrast her situation with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s, who took leave to care for his newborn twins. “He’s a dude. It’s time Congress gets with the times,” Luna wrote. In response to Luna’s remarks, Chasten Buttigieg, Pete Buttigieg’s husband, criticized Luna and said all parents should have parental leave.

“Why Congress is struggling to tame the ‘wild west’ of student-athlete pay” via Haley Byrd Wilt of Notus.org — College athletes have been able to receive compensation for the use of their names, images and likenesses — NIL, for short — since 2021, a right many members of Congress support and want to affirm in federal law. Three football seasons into this new era, though, a frenzied and lucrative NIL environment has emerged — and Congress appears no closer to consensus on how to regulate it. “The purchasing of players has set college athletics on an unsustainable path,” said Republican Gus Bilirakis at a House hearing last week, calling the student-athlete industry a “Wild West.” Bilirakis wants to bring order (and a lot more paperwork) to NIL deals. But congressional action won’t be easy. With more than seven competing bills from lawmakers across the ideological spectrum and an election season quickly approaching, the window for compromise in this Congress is closing.

“Ethics complaint: Keith Gross’ company gave his campaign free rent” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Senate Republicans say Gross’ business illegally provided office space to his Primary campaign in his challenge against U.S. Sen. Rick Scott. A complaint filed with the Federal Election Commission accuses the Republican Senate candidate of funneling corporate resources to support his campaign. “For over 115 years, corporations have been prohibited from making contributions to federal candidates,” the complaint reads. “Despite this well-known prohibition, Keith Gross, Keith Gross for Florida, and his businesses continue to engage in a flagrant scheme to pump corporate resources into the struggling Primary campaign of Gross.”

“Laurel Lee endorses Trump after DeSantis suspends his campaign” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Lee was the only member of Florida’s congressional delegation to endorse DeSantis for President. Now she’s following his lead and backing Trump. “Our country needs a conservative leader in the White House,” said Lee, a Thonotosassa Republican. “While I was proud to support my former boss, Ron DeSantis, during his campaign, I have great faith in the leadership and proven track record of President Trump. He is the candidate who can unite Republicans, reverse the horrendous open border policies of Joe Biden, and take back the presidency for conservatives. President Trump has my endorsement and my full support.” Lee announced her support a day after DeSantis suspended his presidential campaign.

Happening tonight:

“‘We need serious leadership’: 4 former state officials endorse Joe Saunders for HD 106” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Saunders’ campaign for House District 106 now has the backing of two past Florida Cabinet members and a pair of former lawmakers who previously served the district. They include former Chief Financial Officer Alex Sink, former Education Commissioner Betty Castor, former House Speaker Pro Tempore Elaine Bloom and former Sen. Ron Silver, the latter two of whom served parts of HD 106 while in office. All are Democrats. Sink, a past gubernatorial candidate who served as CFO under former Gov. Charlie Crist from 2007-2011, said Saunders “can build and grow a bipartisan consensus because he’s done it before.” “For years I’ve watched Joe grow as a leader and advocate tackling the issues our communities face,” she said in a statement.

“Miami-Dade OK’s school zone speed camera plan as lawmakers aim to exclude Chinese parts” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Speed limit-enforcing cameras are coming to hundreds of school zones across Miami-Dade through a public-private contract Commissioners approved last week. The cameras are expected to help crack down on dangerous driving around campuses while also yielding big bucks for the county and the company that will provide, install and operate the equipment. Meanwhile, four state lawmakers from Miami-Dade are working to tighten strictures on camera-based traffic enforcement through a pair of proposals filed this Session. One aims to ban red light cameras in the Florida Constitution. The other would prohibit the use of traffic camera equipment containing Chinese parts.

“Graffiti gone: Now Mayor wants mural for Fort Lauderdale tunnel on busy U.S. 1” via Susannah Bryan of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — It was an attention-grabbing graffiti surprise, sitting high on the southern entrance to the U.S. 1 tunnel in bustling downtown Fort Lauderdale. And now, just like that, it’s gone. The tag — “Mersa Dustoe,” an Indonesian phrase meaning “I feel dusty” — disappeared early Monday morning, quickly painted over by a state contractor. The graffiti showed up overnight on Sunday, prompting jokes and barbed commentary on social media. Some people declared they thought the state-owned tunnel looked better with the graffiti than without. “The Tag Artist’s work looks better than the state’s,” said one post on X. “Faster too.”

“County moves to cancel Miami Seaquarium lease after critical federal inspections” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — Miami-Dade County is moving to cancel the Miami Seaquarium’s lease on the public waterfront, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a letter, warning the for-profit attraction that it needs to quickly fix problems with animal care cited by federal inspectors in recent weeks. “The welfare of these animals is paramount,” Levine Cava wrote in the letter to Eduardo Albor, CEO of the Dolphin Company, which owns a portfolio of marine-mammal theme parks and had negotiated a new lease with Miami-Dade as part of its purchase of the Seaquarium business in 2022. “In light of these distressing circumstances,” Levine Cava wrote, “the County is diligently reviewing all necessary actions to pursue the termination of the Amended and Restated Lease Agreement.”

“Investigation begins after Broward inmate dies in hospital, Sheriff’s Office says” via Omar Rodríguez Ortiz of the Miami Herald — A man who was behind bars at the Broward County’s Main Jail in Fort Lauderdale died in the hospital, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Paramedics took the inmate from the county jail, 555 SE First Ave., to Broward Health Medical Center, where doctors declared him dead around 8 a.m., Veda Coleman-Wright, a Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, told the Miami Herald in an email. The Sheriff’s Office did not identify the inmate who was being held at the Main Jail’s detoxification unit because his next of kin had not been notified. BSO also did not say why the inmate was behind bars nor when he was booked into jail. The homicide, crime scene and internal affairs units are investigating.

“Homestead ideal site for new state prison and inmate hospital, state consultants say” via Ana Ceballos and Romy Ellenbogen of the Tampa Bay Times/Miami Herald Tallahassee Bureau — Miami-Dade could be the potential site for a new state prison. The idea is being proposed by an auditing firm hired by the state to develop a master plan for Florida’s state prison system, which is at risk without the construction of at least one new prison, according to their final report. Their firm’s final report includes three plans, the most ambitious of which would require three new prisons being built over the next 20 years.

Maria Rodriguez nabs endorsements for Pembroke Pines City Commission bid — Rodriguez’s campaign for Pembroke Pines City Commission in District 3 announced a slate of endorsements from prominent elected Democrats on Monday. The list includes Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book, Sen. Jason Pizzo, Rep. Robin Bartleman, Rep. Hillary Cassel, and Rep. Christine Hunschofsky. “I am honored to receive strong endorsements from these incredible public servants who can always be counted on to get things done for residents in our community,” Rodriguez said. “As our next City Commissioner, I will fight to bring voters’ voices to City Hall and create more opportunities for a safe, affordable, and future-ready community.”

“Will Orange County cut Visit Orlando’s share of tourist-tax revenue?” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — Orange County Commissioners are poised to cleave $15 million and possibly more from Visit Orlando’s annual budget Tuesday when they consider rewriting the contract of the tourist-tax-funded, destination marketing agency. The elected Board — excluding Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, who did not attend — held an unusual discussion on Jan. 16 and knocked around possible changes to the county funding agreement with Visit Orlando. Commissioners reached a consensus on a few points at the two-hour session, including chopping the agency’s share of overall tourist-tax revenue by 5 percentage points to 25%. They are expected to vote for real at their regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday. Visit Orlando got more than $100 million in 2023 from a 30% portion of the tax proceeds.

“Showdown at the Yarborough Ranch: Will developers or the public buy this piece of Central Florida?” via Martin E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel — For environmentalists and conservationists, the 1,314 acres of pastureland tucked near the banks of the Econlockhatchee River in east Seminole County have value that dwarfs their size: They form a critical, as-yet-unpreserved piece of a statewide wildlife corridor that runs from north Florida to the Everglades. Owned by the cattle-ranching family of the Yarboroughs for nearly 150 years, the land is dotted with ponds, wetlands, and old-growth forests. Deer, bobcats, bears, eagles, snakes, and waterfowl have shared the expansive Yarborough Ranch with grazing cattle and cowboys. But about two decades ago the Yarboroughs were granted the right to build 300 homes on the ranchland that lies within Seminole’s rural boundary just east of Snow Hill Road near Geneva.

“Winter Park man, a 19-time felon, charged with possessing firearms, U.S. Attorney says” via the Orlando Sentinel — A Winter Park man described as a 19-time felon has been indicted on a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon, the U.S. The Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida said. In a news release, the office identified the indicted man as Luis Rosado, 28. If convicted, Rosado faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in federal prison. “According to the indictment, on Aug. 20, 2023, Rosado possessed a pistol, a rifle, a shotgun, and various ammunition,” said the news release from U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg’s office. “At the time of the alleged offense, Rosado had 19 prior felony convictions. As such, he is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition under federal law.”

“Millions of gallons of sewage spill into Lake Monroe” via Martin E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel — More than 5 million gallons of partially-treated sewage — enough to nearly fill 11 Olympic-sized swimming pools — flowed into Mills Creek and Lake Monroe after a malfunction at a Sanford wastewater treatment plant, according to a city report filed with the state. Sanford officials posted signs on the RiverWalk pedestrian trail that runs along the southern shoreline of Lake Monroe warning the public to stay out of the water and not to fish because of potentially high bacteria levels. “Exposure to water may cause illness,” read the signs that were in place as joggers and bicyclists passed by. It’s not clear how long the ban will remain in place.

“Theme park guests get sick after Disney World and Universal rides, report says” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — At Disney World, a 75-year-old fainted after getting off the Frozen-themed water ride at Epcot, and a 73-year-old suffered chest pains after riding the highflying Big Thunder Mountain Railroad coaster at Magic Kingdom. The two seniors were part of eight incidents where Orlando theme park visitors were hospitalized for at least 24 hours from ride-inducing sickness or injuries, according to a new state report released this month. When someone gets hurt or sick at Florida’s theme parks, it’s hard for the public to know exactly what happened because there’s little government oversight at the biggest theme parks in the state. Occasionally, somebody files a lawsuit or fodder pops up on social media.

“Chris Scherer is Gus Bilirakis’ pick for Pinellas County Commission” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Bilirakis, a staple of north Pinellas County and Pasco County politics, is endorsing business owner Scherer for Pinellas County Commission. “Chris Scherer is a stalwart conservative with the experience to help make our homes and communities affordable again,” Bilirakis said. “As a business owner, homebuilder and son of a veteran, I trust Chris to lead with principle and purpose on the Pinellas County Commission, and I’m proud to endorse his campaign.” Scherer is running for the at-large District 1 seat currently held by Janet Long, a Democrat. Scherer is a Republican. Democrat Cookie Kennedy, the current Mayor of Indian Rocks Beach, also is running to succeed Long, who is retiring from office.

“‘Waivable conflicts’ take center stage in Donna Adelson’s first case management hearing for Dan Markel’s murder” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Adelson’s first case management hearing took place Monday morning, just over two months after she was arrested for the July 2014 murder of her former son-in-law, FSU law professor Markel, while attempting to flee on a one-way flight to Vietnam. Her attorney, Dan Rashbaum, and Assistant State Attorney Sarah Kathryn Dugan met before Judge Stephen Everett, while Adelson appeared from Leon County Jail by Zoom. At the time of his murder, Markel and Adelson’s daughter, Wendi Adelson, were locked in acrimonious divorce litigation regarding the location and supervision of their two young sons, and her mother was deeply woven into these conflicts. Adelson was desperate for Wendi to live in Miami even after the court denied her attempt at relocation, and it was Adelson who was caught disparaging Markel to his children.

“Enstructure will become one of JAXPORT’s biggest tenants. Here’s the cargo it will move.” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — A fast-rising national company with longtime roots in Jacksonville’s port will expand by another 79 acres at the Talleyrand terminal and become one of the city’s biggest port operators while handling a broad mix of cargo ranging from automobiles to paper products. The JAXPORT Board on Monday approved a 30-year lease agreement with Enstructure to use waterfront space that Southeast Toyota Distributors will vacate when it moves in 2025 from Talleyrand to Blount Island. JAXPORT CEO Eric Green said Enstructure’s expansion at Talleyrand could result in roughly 300 to 400 jobs. Mayor Donna Deegan praised JAXPORT for locking in a future tenant two years before Southeast Toyota relocates.

“An incumbent and newcomer elected to the Holley Navarre Water System Governing Board” via Tom McLaughlin of the Pensacola News Journal — Incumbent Mark Miller and newcomer Rob Low have each been elected to serve three-year terms on the Board of Directors of the Holley Navarre Water System. Miller, who served as Board president in 2023, received 369 of 558 votes cast, and Low, a salesperson who works with a rapid response and recovery team, received 354. Wes Siler, perhaps best known for his work with the pro-incorporation Preserve Navarre group, finished a distant third in the balloting, picking up 159 votes. Three-year Incumbent William Thiel received 115 votes.

“Taylor County teachers, seeking raises, face stalled pay negotiations with district” via Alaijah Brown of the Tallahassee Democrat — Teachers and community members in Taylor County rallied last week, donning all-black attire in school and at a School Board meeting while holding signs that said “Respect!” and “Know our worth.” Their cause: Raising the base pay for veteran teachers and getting raises of $1,200 for all teachers. “Bargaining is difficult for us every year. There’s just not a lot of negotiation with our Board and with our school district’s attorney,” veteran teacher Tracy Hall told the Tallahassee Democrat. The district proposed raising the starting salary for all teachers to $45,000, but that’s to attract new teachers and would not include raises for veteran teachers. Starting salary for teachers like Hall is currently the same as it is for new teachers, with very few making $500 to $1,000 more.

“Venice City Council to ponder changing length of members’ terms from 3 years to 4” via Earle Kimel of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The Venice City Council will decide Tuesday whether to move toward a 120-day moratorium on new annexations before elections, have Council members serve four-year terms instead of three years and amend the city charter to have Council members limited to two consecutive four-year terms instead of three three-year terms. Mayor Nick Pachota put those items up for discussion and possible action after Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner spoke to the Board on Jan. 9. Currently, at least two City Council seats are on the ballot every year. Last year, Venice was the only municipality in Sarasota County that hosted an election.

“DeSantis picked a fight he couldn’t win” via Charles Pierce of Esquire — DeSantis will now return to his regular day job of misruling Florida full of the knowledge that his presidential campaign will be reckoned among history’s worst and that, quite possibly, Disney believed that karmic revenge was a dish best served cold.

The Magic Kingdom served up poisoned apples of the mind, and not only did DeSantis take a huge bite out of one of them, but a substantial portion of the elite political press gobbled them down like penny candy.

Don’t pick fights you can’t win, Ron. Not against Disney, and not against El Caudillo del Mar-a-Lago. Don’t you ever learn?

DeSantis’ sudden rise to allegedly serious contender mystified those of us who remember him as a MAGA-addled meathead in Congress who evinced all the charisma of a doorknob.

The slobberknocking coverage in which his success in wrecking Florida was treated as evidence of a national Republican renaissance as “Trumpism without Trump” was never examined with the kind of ridicule it demanded.

Good lord, the man couldn’t lead sheep to grass. He was lost in the debates, which the front-runner rather shrewdly skipped.

But even if he weren’t the unlikable replicant that he proved to be on the national stage, DeSantis never had a chance. (By the way, neither does Haley, the last sucker standing, but that’s a post for another day.)

The way you know he didn’t is the speed with which he endorsed the former President.

The Republican Party prefers its delusions to our reality. It has suspended disbelief from improvised gallows. Fascism is a wish its heart makes.

“Was the notion of a competitive Republican Primary just a mirage?” via Dan Balz of The Washington Post — The last round has not yet played out. There will be a Primary here on Tuesday and maybe another competitive one in South Carolina in late February, and who knows what after that.

But the end of any real competition could come very soon.

The decision on Sunday by DeSantis to quit the race and endorse the former President was the biggest acknowledgment that the script has been written.

For Trump, DeSantis’ withdrawal and endorsement was one more trophy to put on the shelf, the latest of his challengers to humbly fall in line.

For the Republican Party, however, it is a reminder that it probably will enter the Fall campaign with a deeply flawed standard-bearer, one who sharply divides the electorate, motivates Democrats as few other Republicans do and could yet be a felon by Election Day.

Nikki Haley, Trump’s last remaining challenger, will soldier on through Tuesday’s contest. She was on the campaign trail in New Hampshire on Sunday appealing as directly as she could to independent voters to give her a boost. They are her one real hope to cut into Trump’s lead here and convince Republicans elsewhere that he is too vulnerable to be picked as the nominee.

The Republican contest offered the possibility at least of competition. But that was because DeSantis had started on an upswing, thanks to his big re-election victory in 2022 and Trump’s stumbles in those same Midterm Elections.

But almost every twist and turn in this Republican campaign has accrued to Trump’s benefit.

“Haley and the quest for ‘close.’” via Byron York of the Washington Examiner — “He ran a great race,” Haley said of DeSantis. “He’s been a good Governor, and we wish him well.” With those 15 words, Haley dispensed with the man who once seemed the greatest hope for those who wanted to defeat Trump. Then she added: “Having said that, it’s now one fella and one lady left. … This comes down to: What do you want? Do you want more of the same, or do you want something new?” That sounded like a normal sort of campaign line, but it was actually quite ambiguous. If by “more of the same” Haley meant more of Biden, then every single Republican at the event would say no, no, no, we want something new. But if by “more of the same” Haley meant Trump — well, a lot of Republicans would say yes, let’s have more of that.

“Social media can harm kids. Florida must act to break its grip on children” via Paul Renner for the Miami Herald — After what amounts to a decadeslong social experiment, we know that social media use correlates with increasing mental health challenges among children. Children who use social media three hours a day are twice as likely to suffer depression. The Wall Street Journal’s extensive investigations uncovered internal documents revealing that Meta knew, “We make body image issues worse for one in three teen girls … Teens told us they don’t like the amount of time they spend on the app, but they feel they have to be present.” Despite acknowledging that their products were toxic to the mental health of young users, they ignored complaints and shut down criticism to maintain their profits. In Florida, we already see positive results from helping children reconnect to the world in front of them.

“Phil Goodman: Floridians must remain vigilant against the world’s deadliest animal — the mosquito” via Florida Politics — Mosquitoes are called the world’s deadliest animals for a reason. They transmit diseases that can cause illness or even death. We are facing a potentially severe public health risk as travelers carrying those diseases flood our state from other parts of the world. While this is an unprecedented time in modern mosquito control, Florida is fortunate to have the nation’s leading team of scientists, health professionals and public servants working 24/7 to keep our state safe and our economy strong. Other mosquito-borne diseases, such as Eastern Equine Encephalitis and West Nile virus, continue to appear in several Florida counties. This places new demands on mosquito control professionals.

“Let’s ‘seas’ the opportunity to lead as America’s supply chain solution” via Mike Rubin for Florida Politics — When California’s inefficient seaports were backlogged and threatening to be the Grinch that stole Christmas, it was Florida’s system of seaports that came to the rescue. New global ocean carrier services began calling on our reliable, resilient and ready seaports. As a result, Florida’s system of seaports set a record high of 112.5 million tons of cargo received during 2022, a 6% increase over the previous year. Georgia, by far Florida’s closest and fiercest competitor, is expanding its Brunswick port facility in an attempt to become the largest hub for automobile imports. This is a very direct threat to Florida’s largest automobile-importing seaport. Bold investments will help ensure Florida’s system of seaports can further strengthen its position on the global trade stage and ensure our state’s facilities remain attractive for East-West, North-South trade.

“Average gas price falls below $3 for first time in 2024” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Gas prices in Florida are at their lowest point in 2024, and the average cost for a gallon of regular fuel is below $3 for the first time this year. On Monday morning, the Sunshine State’s average price per gallon was $2.99. That’s 9 cents cheaper than the national average and the lowest daily average price since Dec. 20. “The state average has plummeted more than 16 cents in the past two weeks,” AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said. “Plunging temps across the country (contribute) to lower fuel demand, which normally leads to excess fuel supplies and lower prices. More than 70% of filling stations now have gas prices below $3 a gallon.”

“In Disney World book, AP writer chronicles Mickey Mouse and Teamsters’ union battle” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Tired of smelly costumes and gropey tourists, the Disney World costumed characters — Mickey Mouse and Co. — wanted to unionize. In the early 1980s, the costumed characters approached the Teamsters union, a less magical group with long ties to the mafia that was a coalition of truck drivers and warehouse workers. “I’ve always been fascinated by this really weird marriage between the Teamsters and the costume character performers,” said Mike Schneider, who is chronicling the story of Local 385 in his new book, “Mickey and the Teamsters.” For 25 years, Schneider has covered Orlando for The Associated Press, writing about hurricanes, the Pulse nightclub shootings, the Casey Anthony and George Zimmerman trials and other news.

“‘Cure on Wheels’: 15-year cancer survivor leads team of cyclists on 330-mile journey” via Regina Gonzales of Fox 13 Tampa Bay — For the 11th year in a row, cancer survivor Joshua Rivera led the ‘Cure on Wheels’ team of cyclists as they set out on their 330-mile journey from Tampa to Tallahassee. “At the age of 27, I was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma, and I was given a 15% chance of survival,” Rivera recalled. “Fortunately for me, there was this wonderful place called Moffit Cancer Center about 30 minutes away, and my dad said, ‘You’re going to Moffit.’” What followed was 1,100 hours of chemotherapy, two dozen radiation treatments, and six surgeries. But thanks to Moffit, Rivera is a 15-year cancer survivor, and now an employee at the hospital where he was given a second chance. Each year, he and the ‘Cure on Wheels’ crew, made up of other survivors, oncologists and supporters — embrace the elements along their ride and remind each other why they’re doing it.

Best wishes to our friend Janee Murphy. Also celebrating today are former Sen. Andy Gardiner, Casey Erin Grigsby, former Tampa Tribune columnist Tom Jackson, Nick Matthews, Jacob Perry, and Tampa City Council member Luis Viera.

