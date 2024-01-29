Ron DeSantis blames Joe Biden for the deaths of three U.S. service members in Jordan near Syrian border

Gov. Ron DeSantis blames President Joe Biden for the deaths of three United Services service members who were killed this weekend during an attack on U.S. troops in northeastern Jordan near the Syrian border.

Above a press release from Tampa-based U.S. Central Command, DeSantis posted a message on X, the social media account formerly known as Twitter, that “Joe Biden has made our troops sitting ducks and he allows our enemies to attack them with impunity. Biden’s weakness is getting our troops killed. RIP to our three fallen service members.”

The attack, which also injured 25 service members, was carried out by an unmanned aerial drone.

President Biden in a statement had said that “while we are still gathering the facts of this attack, we know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq.”

Biden, who called the attack “wholly unjust” and “despicable,” also said that the United States would retaliate.

“We will carry on their commitment to fight terrorism,” Biden said. “And have no doubt — we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner (of) our choosing.”

The Associated Press reported on Sunday that “U.S. officials were working to conclusively identify the precise group responsible for the attack, but they have assessed that one of several Iranian-backed groups was behind it.”

The AP also quoted a U.S. official who said the number of troops wounded in the attack by a one-way attack drone may grow. The attack was identified as an installation in Jordan known as Tower 22. It is along the Syrian border and is used largely by troops involved in the advise-and-assist mission for Jordanian forces.

The attack comes amid ongoing instability in the region amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

DeSantis’ decision to harshly criticize Biden comes a week after he ended his own campaign for president. His social media post on Sunday marks the third straight day where he made strong comments against Biden. DeSantis took to social media on Saturday to urge that Republicans reject a proposed immigration deal being negotiated by Senate Republicans that the governor called a “farce.” In those comments, he lashed at Biden over the security of the border with Mexico.

On Friday, during a press conference he held in Orlando, DeSantis criticized Biden over immigration and a decision by the administration to pause liquified natural gas exports.

Other Republicans also faulted Biden for the deaths. Sen. Rick Scott posted on social media

“Iran is blatantly questioning U.S. strength & resolve thanks to @JoeBiden’s appeasement of the world’s largest sponsor of terrorism. It must end.”