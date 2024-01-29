Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.29.24

Good Monday morning.

Breaking overnight — “Super Bowl LVIII preview: What you need to know about Chiefs–49ers” via Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated — The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs were here four years ago. The coaches were the same. The general managers were the same. The quarterback dynamic was, to a degree, similar, even if one of the teams swapped theirs out in the interim. So, is this Super Bowl LIV redux in Super Bowl LVIII truly more of the same? Not exactly. “I think the Niners are way more talented than the Chiefs, way more explosive than the Chiefs,” one AFC exec told me last week. “But the Chiefs have surprised me the last two weeks. I’ve never been a [Patrick] Mahomes hater, but you’re really seeing now why Mahomes is the dude. He’s risen to the occasion.” “You’ve got a little David vs. Goliath here, with the Niners being Goliath,” says the third AFC exec. “But maybe Mahomes is Goliath.”

___

The Florida Society of Anesthesiologists (FSA) is celebrating Physician Anesthesiologists Week, an advocacy and outreach effort centered on promoting anesthesiologists as “uniquely qualified” to lead patient care and the importance of physician-led anesthesia care.

The annual event began Sunday and runs through Feb. 3.

In a news release, FSA said it will mark the occasion with a digital ad campaign in the Tallahassee market. The flight includes 15-second and 30-second pre-roll ads emphasizing that “physician-led anesthesia care is the safest, most cost-effective model of anesthesia medicine.”

To watch the ad, please click the image below:

“We hope this video sheds light on the fact that physician-led anesthesia medicine is not only the safest tried and true means of providing care, but in reducing errors also saves our health care system precious dollars and this ad reflects that reality,” said FSA President Chris Giordano, M.D.

“Through social media platforms, video sharing sites and even major search engines, we look forward to reaching those who care about the safe practice of anesthesia medicine.”

FSA is a leading advocate for physician-led anesthesia care in Florida, messaging to stakeholders and lawmakers that its patient-centered, physician-led model saves lives and is more economical than the alternatives, such as expanding scope of practice to allow Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists to exert greater independence in their practice.

— DAYS UNTIL —

Federal campaign finance filing deadline — 2; Inter Miami CF 2024 season opener stand-alone — 3; second government-funding deadline — 4; ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ final season premieres on HBO — 6; Nevada Primaries — 8; Nevada Republican Presidential Caucus — 10; Super Bowl LVIII — 13; Ninth Annual Suits for Session begins — 22; Season 6 of ‘Drive To Survive’ premieres on Netflix — 25; South Carolina Republican Primary — 26; Michigan Democratic Primary — 29; James Madison Institute’s ‘Red, White and Bluegrass’ dinner — 30; ‘Dune: Part Two’ premieres — 32; Michigan/Idaho/Missouri GOP Primaries — 33; Netflix to stream “The Netflix Slam,” Rafael Nadal/Carlos Alcaraz faceoff — 34; (Donald) Trump’s D.C. trial on charges related to trying to reverse his 2020 Election loss — 35; Super Tuesday — 36; State of the Union address — 38; last day of Regular Session, if Legislature completes work in 60 days — 42; 2024 Oscars — 44; Georgia Democratic Primary — 43; Arizona/Florida/Illinois/Kansas/Ohio Primaries — 503; James Madison Institute’s ‘2024 Naples Dinner’ with keynote speaker Laura Ingraham — 51; ‘3 Body Problem’ premieres on Netflix — 52; Major League Baseball’s (MLB) 2024 season — 59; March Madness Final Four (women’s) begins — 67; March Madness Final Four (men’s) — 68; Florida TaxWatch’s Spring Meeting — 72; The Masters begin — 73; Kentucky Derby — 96; 2024 Leadership Conference on Safety, Health & Sustainability — 101; ‘Bridgerton’ new season (part one) premieres on Netflix — 107; French Open begins — 112; ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ premieres — 114; Dave Matthews Band 2024 Summer Tour begins in Tampa — 114; Monaco Grand Prix — 118; ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ premieres — 152; Republican National Convention begins — 168; 2024 MLS All-Star Game — 177; Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games on NBC/Peacock — 179; Alien: Romulus’ premieres — 197; Democratic National Convention begins — 203; Georgia Tech to face Florida State in 2024 opener in Dublin — 208; Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stops in Miami — 263; 2024 Florida Chamber Annual Meeting & Future of Florida Forum — 266; 2024 Presidential Election — 281; Las Vegas Grand Prix — 297; MLS Cup 2024 — 312; ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ premieres — 382; ‘Moana’ premieres — 515; ‘Thunderbolts’ premieres — 543; ‘Blade’ reboot premieres — 648; ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot premieres — 648; ‘Avatar 3’ premieres — 690; ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ premieres — 827; Untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres — 843; Another untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres — 1,054; ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres — 1,194; ‘Avatar 4’ premieres — 2,153; ‘Avatar 5’ premieres — 2,875.

— TOP STORIES —

“Stuck in Florida, Ron DeSantis still dreams of commanding an army” via Michael Daly of the Daily Beast — DeSantis on Friday grandly declared himself ready to deploy his very own army to the southern border — and help the state of Texas defy our current President.

DeSantis made the declaration at a high school news conference in Kissimmee, 900 miles and a world of thwarted ambition away from the White House. He at least did not have to fake a smile because he clearly saw nothing to smile about as he stepped up to a podium with a sign that read not “DeSantis for President” but “Semiconductor Manufacturing.”

But he brightened during a Q&A session at the end, when somebody asked if he was prepared to deploy the state guard to Texas.

The impetus for the question was a move by state legislators to edit a law that currently prohibits the Governor from deploying the state guard outside of Florida. The bill under consideration would open the door for DeSantis to do so — and he certainly sounded ready to march beyond the borders of his state, which must seem awfully small after a national campaign.

“I think that what’s happening in Texas is not just a Texas issue; it’s an American issue,” he said, launching into a tried and untrue anti-immigration spiel.

“Anyone that wants to do the U.S. harm will look at that border as the easiest soft underbelly this country has right now,” he said.

“Revived by DeSantis, Florida State Guard could get go-ahead outside state” via CBS News Miami/News Service of Florida — The House Local Administration, Federal Affairs & Special Districts Subcommittee voted 11-3 to support a proposal (HB 1551) that would remove part of a law that keeps the State Guard’s activities only in the state.

Bill sponsor Mike Giallombardo described the bill’s proposed changes, which also include lessening training requirements, as “technical.”

The bill would clarify that the State Guard can be deployed to other states under an existing Emergency Management Assistance Compact, which lets states share resources during natural and human-made disasters.

After DeSantis revived the volunteer force in 2022, the size of the State Guard was expanded from up to 400 members to 1,500 members last year, and the Legislature increased its funding from $10 million to $107.6 million, including covering the costs of five aircraft and boats.

Rep. Dan Daley, who voted against the bill Thursday, said there is a “year-after-year creep” in the size and duties of the State Guard. He pointed to the purchase of aircraft and boats and, with the new bill, the potential that State Guard members could be sent to Texas to help with immigration issues on the Mexico border.

“The Florida State Guard was sold to the Legislature with one thing in mind, to be an auxiliary, to be a support system, to direct traffic, to do things that national guardsmen, who are already overworked and understaffed, do,” Daley said.

—“DeSantis has been dreaming of complete military power for three years. lawmakers may finally give it to him.” via Jason Garcia of Seeking Rents

— LEGISLATIVE —

House and Senate leadership released their budget proposals Friday, setting the stage for each chamber to pass the plans later in the Session and before starting negotiations between the chambers.

The Senate plan is $115.9 billion in total, with the House version $392 million less. Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and Budget Chief Doug Broxson touted the Senate plan as fiscally responsible, in part due to past Legislatures using federal COVID-19 dollars for one-time projects rather than recurring expenses.

“As the timeline to spend pandemic funds is coming to an end, we are making smart, fiscally responsible adjustments and right-sizing our balanced budget to a level sustainable for the long term. Our revenues are increasing, but instead of spending all of what we have, we are paying down debt, setting aside historic reserves, and providing for meaningful tax relief, so Floridians can keep more of their hard-earned money,” Passidomo said in a prepared statement.

The largest slices of the budget proposal are $45.9 billion for health-care-related services and programs and $32.1 billion for PreK-12 education. The chamber also highlighted funding for several initiatives, including $1 billion for water quality and Everglades restoration projects, $400 million for land acquisition programs and a $100 million-a-year funding boost for the state’s prison system.

“House budget bill lets state gambling enforcers keep contraband, proceeds” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — A bill released this week as part of the House budget plan would allow state gaming regulators to keep illegal gambling devices they confiscate. The bill (HB 5203) allows the Florida Gaming Control Commission (FGCC) to keep “any machine, apparatus or device” and “all money and other things of value” if their agents seize such contraband as part of an investigation. The FGCC would also be able to sell such devices and put the proceeds into the Pari-Mutuel Wagering Trust Fund or the FGCC’s Federal Law Enforcement Trust Fund, which are used to fund FGCC operations.

— MORE LEGISLATIVE —

“House panel seeks to blunt hemp, THC and alternative cannabinoid sales” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — HB 1613 changes the statutory definition of “hemp” to exclude delta-8 and delta-10-THC, THC acetate, hexahydrocannabinol (HHC), tetrahydrocannabiphorol (THCP), and tetrahydrocannabivarin (THCV), meaning these alternative cannabinoids would be banned from the state’s hemp market. The bill, which will be heard Monday by the Agriculture, Conservation and Resiliency Subcommittee, would also limit delta-9 THC, which is the controversial substance said to induce euphoria by some and relief by others, to 2MG per serving and 10MG per container. While no aggregate purchase cap like that in the state’s medical marijuana program is contemplated by the legislation, the change would impose new burdens on the state’s processors and retail markets and would likely force consumers seeking therapeutic levels to buy smaller packages in bulk.

“Medical experts: Senate bill increasing penalty for fentanyl exposure ‘unnecessary‘” via Ana Goñi-Lessan of The Palm Beach Post — Bodycam footage of police officers collapsing at traffic stops after they say they were exposed to fentanyl have gone viral and now are the catalyst for a new bill, even though medical experts say the potential legislation could harm someone experiencing an overdose. Exposures of First Responders to Fentanyl (SB 718/HB 231), which passed through a Senate Criminal Justice Committee meeting Tuesday, would make it a second-degree felony to “recklessly” expose a first responder to fentanyl or any fentanyl analogues (drugs that are chemically similar), resulting in bodily injury. “It’s a problem. You can get exposed to it,” said bill sponsor Sen. Jay Collins. “The pre(cursor) chemicals, the aerosolization of those things that you can walk right into, touching someone and rubbing your eye and going down — people have to be held accountable for this.”

“Bill banning out-of-pocket charges for breast imaging could help thousands” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Tens of thousands of Floridians received breast cancer diagnoses in 2023. Some learned of their condition far later than they should have because of how pricy breast imaging can be. Legislation (SB 932) up for discussion Monday aims to change that. It would prohibit insurers from charging out-of-pocket costs for medically necessary diagnostic and supplemental breast examinations. Sen. Lori Berman, the bill’s sponsor, knows firsthand the impact the change would have. “As an eight-year breast cancer survivor, I am grateful for the treatment I was afforded. As soon as I knew my mammogram revealed a mass that subsequent testing determined was breast cancer, I was able to go forward with a treatment plan. Not everyone has the same means,” she said.

“Lawmakers take up bill requiring ‘dangerous dog’ owners to get liability insurance, other measures” via Amber Jo Cooper of Florida’s Voice — Legislation tightening the law regarding “dangerous dogs” passed through a House Committee last week. Rep. Bobby Payne is carrying HB 873, which passed 14-0 in the Local Administration, Federal Affairs & Special Districts Subcommittee. Sen. Jay Collins is carrying the companion bill and has one more Committee stop left. An amendment was added to name the bill the “Pam Rock Act” after a woman died due to a dog attack in 2022. “I felt compelled that we need to do something about dangerous dogs,” he explained. Payne said the legislation imposes requirements on dangerous dog owners for repeated attacks.

—“Proposed Florida veterinary bills would help more owners get the care their pets need” via G. Robert Weedon of The Lakeland Ledger

— FOR YOUR RADAR —

Florida’s insurance market framework sometimes needs help filling in a piece. Think of it as a big puzzle. On this National Puzzle Day, the Florida Surplus Lines Association is highlighting the role of its industry in filling in the gaps when needed.

“Surplus lines are in the business of adapting, and we are proud to serve a complementary role in Florida’s diverse insurance marketplace,” said Dave DeMott, president of FSLA.

Surplus lines of insurance support Florida’s economy and help it grow by filling in the holes, supporting businesses, homes and nontraditional risks behind the scenes every day. This type of insurance is needed when other, more traditional carriers do not have the knowledge or specialty expertise on how to cover a particular risk. Surplus lines are able to offer innovative solutions like large commercial property risks and umbrellas. In 2023, according to the Florida Surplus Lines Service Office, surplus lines supported Florida through a total premium of $15.4 billion, including industries such as hospitality, cybersecurity, commercial insurance, builders risk, commercial auto/trucking and marine insurance. Learn more about the industry’s role at myfsla.com.

— THE SKED —

— 11:30 a.m. House Agriculture Conservation & Resiliency Subcommittee meets. Room 404, House Office Building.

— 11:30 a.m. House Children Families & Seniors Subcommittee meets. Room 102, House Office Building.

— 11:30 a.m. House Higher Education Appropriations Subcommittee meets. Room 314, House Office Building.

— 11:30 a.m. House Justice Appropriations Subcommittee meets. Room 17, House Office Building.

— 1:30 p.m. Senate Banking and Insurance Committee meets. Room 412, Knott Building.

— 1:30 p.m. Senate Community Affairs Committee meets. Room 401, Senate Office Building.

— 1:30 p.m. Senate Governmental Oversight and Accountability Committee meets. Room 301, Senate Office Building.

— 3 p.m. House Ethics Elections & Open Government Subcommittee meets. Room 102, House Office Building.

— 3 p.m. House Health Care Appropriations Subcommittee meets. Room 17, House Office Building.

— 3 p.m. House Water Quality Supply & Treatment Subcommittee meets. Room 404, House Office Building.

— 4 p.m. Senate Judiciary Committee meets. Room 412, Knott Building.

— 4 p.m. Senate Military and Veterans Affairs Space and Domestic Security Committee meets. Room 301, Senate Office Building.

— 4 p.m. Senate Regulated Industries Committee meets. Room 401, Senate Office Building.

— LOBBY REGS —

New and renewed lobbying registrations:

Brian Bautista, Laura Boehmer, Shannan Boxold, David Browning, Justin Hollis, James McFaddin, Clark Smith, Sheela VanHoose, The Southern Group: Alliance for Adult Education Foundation, Beach Mosquito Control District, Humana, TrueHaul

Slater Bayliss, Christopher Chaney, The Advocacy Partners: Precision Healthcare

Natalie Brown, RSA Consulting Group: Florida Beer Wholesalers Association

Sara Clements, Rhett O’Doski, Ryder Rudd, Sean Stafford, McGuireWoods Consulting: Aurora Technology, AXS Group, Lightshare Behavioral Wellness & Recovery

David Custin, David R. Custin & Associates: BusPatrol America, International Legal Finance Association

Abram Dale: Justice Administrative Commission

David Daniel, Lisa Hurley, Smith Bryan & Myers: Champions for Children

Carrie Feit: Community Justice Project-Florida Legal Services

Christopher Flack: Duke Energy

Lauren Hartmann: University of South Florida

Jeff Johnston, Amanda Stewart, Anita Berry, Johnston & Stewart Government Strategies: International Legal Finance Association

Lori Killinger, Chris Lyon, Lewis Longman & Walker: Oxitec

Anna Lewis, Metz Husband & Daughton: SMA Healthcare

Melissa Meshil: HCA Healthcare

Jared Nordlund, Raisa Sequeira: UnidosUS

Will Watts: Department of Transportation

— THE TRAIL —

“Gavin Newsom says DeSantis avoided getting ‘trounced in his own state’ by dropping out” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Newsom believes DeSantis avoided career-altering humiliation this week by dropping out of the Primary race for President. “If he continued on … he was going to get trounced in his own state,” Newsom said. Newsom, whom many consider to be a top presidential contender for 2028, debated DeSantis in late November on Fox News. Not that it mattered much, Newsom said during a Thursday interview with MSNBC’s Alex Wagner. DeSantis’ debate performance did little to nothing to shift the perception that the best outcome he could hope for in the Primary was a distant second place behind Trump.

“Donald Trump says he opposes RNC proposal to name him the party’s presumptive nominee” via Maegan Vazquez and Michael Scherer of The Washington Post — Trump voiced his opposition to a resolution being proposed to the Republican National Committee (RNC) that would name him the presumptive GOP presidential nominee even though rival Nikki Haley remains in the race. The effort by national party officials was seen as a symbolic show of support for the former President and would allow more party resources to be devoted to Trump’s campaign. The RNC confirmed it planned to consider a resolution declaring Trump the party’s presumptive nominee — even though 48 states have yet to cast their ballots in the Primary race. The proposed resolution, which was first reported by the Dispatch, garnered swift criticism from RNC members in states across the country.

“Nikki Haley super PAC says it raised $50.1 million, eclipsing Trump” via Rebecca Davis O’Brien and Jonathan Swan of The New York Times — The main super PAC backing Haley said it had raised $50.1 million in the second half of 2023, a hefty sum that eclipses the amount brought in by the leading super PAC backing Trump. The group, SFA Fund Inc., provided the figure to The New York Times but did not offer additional details about its finances. Detailed filings are due with the Federal Election Commission on Jan. 31, and will lay out all of the fundraising and spending the group did between July 1 and Dec. 31. The Trump-aligned super PAC, MAGA Inc., said it had raised more than $46 million in the second half of 2023.

“Key network of GOP megadonors to meet with Trump and Haley camps” via Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan of The New York Times — The network, known as the American Opportunity Alliance, is expected to hear from Haley’s campaign manager, Betsy Ankney, and Trump’s top adviser, Susie Wiles, at the gathering in Palm Beach. The network was founded a decade ago by a group of wealthy donors, including members of the Ricketts family, which owns the Chicago Cubs, and the investors Paul Singer and Ken Griffin. However, the donors in the American Opportunity Alliance do not move in unison, and people supporting Haley are part of the network. Some members of the group have been open about wanting a candidate other than Trump.

— MORE 2024 —

“‘You’re the reason I am President’: Joe Biden embraces Black voters in South Carolina” via Eugene Daniels and Myah Ward of POLITICO — Biden headlined the South Carolina Democratic Party’s “First-in-the-Nation” celebration dinner, delivering an amped-up message to Black voters, a key part of the state’s Democratic coalition and a constituency vital to Biden’s success in November. Biden leaned into what his administration has accomplished for Black Americans while highlighting his choice to elevate South Carolina to the first-in-the-nation slot. He also dug into Trump, ramping up his attacks on the heavy favorite for the GOP nomination. “The truth is, I wouldn’t be here without the Democratic voters of South Carolina, and that’s a fact,” Biden said. “You’re the reason I am President. You’re the reason Kamala Harris is a historic Vice President. And you’re the reason Donald Trump is a defeated former President. You’re the reason Donald Trump is a loser, and you’re the reason we’re gonna win and beat him again.”

“First-of-its-kind campaign fundraiser in the works with Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and Biden” via Carol E. Lee, Monica Alba and Kristen Welker of NBC News — Biden’s campaign is trying to organize a first-of-its-kind fundraiser that officials hope would be lucrative and headline-grabbing, but also energizing for Democratic voters who so far have not shown enthusiasm for the party’s 2024 ticket, according to four people familiar with the planning. The idea is for three Democratic Presidents to appear together at a fundraiser this Spring, the four people familiar with the discussions said. Discussions are underway to coordinate the Presidents’ schedules, these people said, though no date has been set. The fundraiser would likely take place in March or April, two of the sources familiar with the discussions said.

— OTHER STATEWIDE —

“Jimmy Patronis says DeSantis ‘not fully informed’ about $5M taxpayer funded Trump legal defense fund” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — CFO Patronis seems to believe DeSantis wasn’t fully informed before his veto threat against legislation that would have slotted $5 million of state dollars to a former President’s much-needed legal defense. Patronis seeks a “dialogue” about SB 1738 and SB 1740, to provide up to $5 million from a fund that gives public money to qualified statewide candidates to a Florida resident who is “subject to political discrimination to pay for legal fees.” “We are in a situation now where the Senator has withdrawn the bill and look, I think there was a problem where people just weren’t reading the legislation,” Patronis said on Newsmax. “These were not taxpayers’ dollars. The dollars that were being used were actually fees that were paid by candidates in qualifying. So, we had a pretty elaborate formula there.”

“DeSantis questions Ashley Moody’s confidence in teen social media ban” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Daylight has emerged between the state’s Attorney General and Governor regarding a controversial House bill (HB 1) banning anyone under the age of 16 from social media. “I think you’re going to see leaders all over the nation that are parents. We all have children. Folks are getting to our children, and adults (who) want to do them harm are getting to our children through social media,” Moody said on Fox News. DeSantis worries that the courts may not see it that way, “There have been other states that have tried to do similar things that have met resistance in the courts,” he said. “Not to say courts are always right about this, but anything I do, I want a pathway for this to actually stick.”

“Judge criticizes DeSantis, appointee for ‘running their mouths’ in effort to shut down pro-Palestinian college groups” via Fresh Take Florida — A federal Judge on Friday criticized DeSantis and the state’s senior higher education appointee for “running their mouths” with directives for two universities in Florida to shut down chapters of pro-Palestinian student organizations. The Judge did not immediately issue a protective order covering the chapters of the Students for Justice in Palestine as they had asked. In remarks at the end of a nearly four-hour hearing in Tallahassee, U.S. District Judge Mark Walker emphasized that words have consequences. The Judge was referring to an Oct. 24 memorandum from Ray Rodrigues, Chancellor of the State University System, instructing that the University of Florida and University of South Florida “must” deactivate the student groups after the Hamas surprise invasion of Israel in the Fall.

Nikki Fried, Andrew Warren respond to DeSantis’ ‘revenge’ campaign — Florida Democratic Party Chair Fried and suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Warren are holding a virtual news conference at 10:30 a.m. to respond to DeSantis’ “revenge campaign” against Warren. The Governor suspended Warren, a Democrat, in 2022 after he signed a pledge not to prosecute abortion-related crimes in the wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Earlier this month, the federal 11th Circuit Court of Appeals said the suspension was a violation of Warren’s First Amendment rights and sent the case back to a lower court in Tallahassee. The ruling was made by a three-judge panel and the DeSantis administration has since requested the full appeals to review the case.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Biden pledge to shut down border points to policy shortfalls” via Nick Miroff and Toluse Olorunnipa of The Washington Post — Biden’s surprise declaration Friday that he would “shut down” the southern border when illegal crossings surge to overwhelming levels illustrates how his many other efforts to address immigration have fallen short of their goals. Biden signed more executive orders related to immigration than any other topic on his first day in office. He’s taken more than 500 executive actions since then, already surpassing Trump’s four-year total, according to a recent tally by the nonpartisan Migration Policy Institute (MPI). But one of Biden’s most active areas of policymaking has become one of his biggest vulnerabilities to re-election. The President’s management of the southern border and immigration is his worst-rated issue in polls, and record numbers of illegal crossings have galvanized Republicans.

“DeSantis claims proposed border deal is just a ‘farce’” via Lauren Irwin of The Hill — “This border deal is a farce. Joe Biden already has the authority to shut the border down. He could declare it a national emergency,” DeSantis said in a video posted to X. “He could stop the invasion cold if he wanted to. He does not want to. He wants to let people in.” The Governor is a longtime critic of immigration policy affecting the country’s southern border. As Congress continues to negotiate and struggles to pass a Biden-backed border deal that would also unlock aid for Ukraine, DeSantis said Biden claims the bill gives him the tools “so that he could actually close the border” when in reality “it’s greenlighting up to 5,000 illegals every single day.” “I think the appropriate number of illegal entries is zero,” he continued. “And our policy should reflect that we do not want people coming to this country illegally.”

Assignment editors — Sen. Rick Scott will hold a media availability before presenting a victim impact statement at the sentencing hearing of Charles Littlejohn. 9 a.m., outside of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, 333 Constitution Avenue, N.W. Washington, D.C.

“Vern Buchanan urged to challenge GOP tax Chair over surprise tax deal” via Axios — Senior Republican sources said Buchanan — who narrowly lost a heated three-way race for the position in 2023 — has been urged to challenge House Ways and Means Chair Jason Smith for the top job. Multiple GOP lawmakers fumed about how negotiations on the bipartisan tax deal were handled. GOP critics said key members weren’t consulted on negotiations. Some members learned of the deal on social media. “I’m sure Vern is hearing this [complaints about the panel] and most would tell you that they don’t believe that Jason would have ever been Ways and Means Chair if not for (Kevin) McCarthy,” a source said. Lawmakers speculated that Buchanan’s recent fundraising efforts for House Speaker Mike Johnson could signal that he’s laying the groundwork for a bid against Smith.

— DOWN BALLOT —

“1 million drop in active Florida voters not a conspiracy, but it’s still bad news for Democrats” via Steven Lemongello of the Orlando Sentinel — Florida saw a massive decline in active voters last year, with Democrats enduring the biggest drop as they attempt to bounce back from a landslide defeat in 2022. The state had more than 1 million fewer active voters at the beginning of 2024 than it did a year earlier, including about 520,000 fewer Democrats and 500,000 fewer independents, but only about 160,000 fewer Republicans. The huge reduction is largely due to new laws speeding up the process that moves active voters onto the inactive list. Being listed as inactive is still a step above being removed from the rolls entirely, and inactive voters can still vote and get their active status restored quickly.

First in Sunburn — “Democrat Sabrina Bousbar enters competitive CD 13 Primary” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Bousbar is the newest candidate to enter the contest in Florida’s 13th Congressional District. Bousbar served as a senior adviser in the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services’ Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) in Biden’s administration. Now, she’s looking to flip a red seat held by incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna. “As the daughter of immigrants, I know firsthand the limitless possibilities our country provides and have dedicated my life to service and protecting the freedoms that make opportunity for all Americans possible. I’ve worked at the highest levels of government and seen the power of bringing people together to get things done — something sadly lacking in Congress these days,” Bousbar said.

“Who’s showing financial muscle in high-stakes contest for Broward state Senate seat?” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — After a preseason devoted largely to raising money, Barbara Sharief, Rodney Jacobs Jr. and Chad Klitzman — competitors in what will be a fiercely fought contest for an open state Senate seat in Broward County — began the election year in various stages of financial readiness with much, much more campaign fundraising and spending yet to come. The total so far for an August Primary is more than $500,000. Klitzman raised more money, and spent less than the other two candidates, leaving him with the largest bank balance on Jan. 1. From the time he entered the race in October through the end of 2023, Klitzman raised $105,373, lent $100,000 to his campaign, and spent $13,974 when totaling his campaign and his Future of Broward political committee. That left him with $191,399 on hand at the beginning of the election year.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Trump just confirmed he has a favorite on the Miami-Dade County Commission” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — In a social media post late Wednesday night, Trump endorsed Kevin Cabrera in his run for Vice Chair of the Florida Republican Party. “Kevin Marino Cabrera is a fearless America First Conservative who has demonstrated his dedication to the MAGA movement,” read the 10:44 p.m. post on Trump’s Truth Social feed. “Kevin Cabrera has my Complete and Total Endorsement!” Cabrera is a former lobbyist who worked as a paid state director in Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign. He now holds a paid position with a Trump-aligned think tank, the America First Policy Institute. He’s running against Michael Thompson, Chair of Lee County’s GOP, for the statewide party post.

“Sex abuse claims have trailed coach in luxe Miami area town. Why’s he still training kids?” via Clara-Sophia Daly and Ana Claudia Chacin of the Miami Herald — In the span of just over a decade, Key Biscayne police received a series of complaints about a gymnastic coach’s allegedly abusive behavior with young girls, police reports and interviews with the Herald reveal. The coach’s name is Oscar Nicolas Olea. He is 38. He has not been charged with any crimes and continues to teach gymnastics to girls, teenage and younger. He and his lawyer deny he has done anything wrong and several parents reached out to Herald reporters to offer their praise for the coach. But a Miami Herald investigation has uncovered at least five alleged victims, all of whose stories were brought to the attention of the Key Biscayne Police Department.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Frank Kruppenbacher violated state ethics law, Florida Commission rules” via Leslie Postal of the Orlando Sentinel — Kruppenbacher, a once-powerful public attorney, violated a state ethics law while serving as the top lawyer at the Florida Virtual School, according to an agreement the Florida Commission on Ethics unanimously approved. In the agreement, hashed out by attorneys for Kruppenbacher and the Commission, Kruppenbacher admitted to one ethics violation — having a virtual school employee do work for his private business. The punishment is public censure, reprimand and a $5,000 fine, the agreement says. Kruppenbacher has had a long legal career in Central Florida, serving as attorney for Orange County Public Schools, the virtual school, a half dozen government agencies and, most recently, the Osceola County school district. He left the Osceola position in September.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Four lawmakers endorse Christine Miller for Hillsborough County Commission” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Four House lawmakers are endorsing Miller for Hillsborough County Commission. Miller, a Republican, is in a crowded race for the District 6 seat currently held by term-limited Pat Kemp. Reps. Lawrence McClure, Traci Koster, Karen Gonzalez Pittman, and Daniel Alvarez, all also Republicans, are backing Miller over two other Republicans in the race. “Hillsborough County needs effective, common sense, conservative voices on the County Commission to help make Hillsborough County a world-class destination for economic growth and prosperity,” McClure said. “Christine is a results-oriented leader who will focus on the priorities that are important to all residents of Hillsborough County and I’m excited to endorse her for the County Commission.”

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“JEA executives cut out experts in get-rich conspiracy, testimony shows” via Nate Monroe of The Florida Times-Union — Federal prosecutors plan to show that JEA’s former executives systematically left key utility employees and consultants out of the loop when crafting a lucrative bonus scheme that allegedly could have paid them millions of dollars, creating only the illusion that they worked collaboratively and received careful legal advice along the way. That theme emerged during a pretrial hearing Thursday that included testimony from witnesses whom prosecutors plan to call at trial. The trial is slated to begin Feb. 5, though U.S. District Judge Brian Davis is weighing a request from the defense team to push it to March. He said Thursday he would rule on that request soon.

“Bargaining battle: Leon County teachers, district $2M apart on salary proposal” via Alaijah Brown of the Tallahassee Democrat — Marcy Grauer, a veteran teacher at Killearn Lakes Elementary School, says her salary doesn’t amount to her current cost of living, especially after she was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer at the start of the 2024 school year. Grauer was among several Leon County teachers attending a School Board meeting Tuesday to ask the district to support them with better pay. “I can’t afford to be out of work to take care of myself, so every day I show up because what I do matters,” Grauer said. “I simply ask you to do the same, help us to have extra breathing room in our salary.”

“Three years after the Five Mile Swamp Fire, the pain — and lawsuits — still linger” via Tom McLaughlin of the Pensacola News Journal — Robert “Dan” Davis was in Alabama having his surgically replaced knee looked at on May 6, 2020, the day an out of control prescribed burn, the now infamous Five Mile Swamp Fire, jumped Interstate 10, raced through his neighborhood and consumed his home. Last week Davis made some headway against those he refers to as “them people” when a lawsuit alleging negligence he filed in June 2020 against Westervelt Ecological Services and Munroe Forest and Wildlife Management Inc. was settled out of court. Lawsuits claim that Westervelt, Munroe and Childs Land Clearing were negligent in conducting a controlled burn on a windy day at a time when there had been less rainfall than normal in “abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions.”

“DeSantis appoints Robert Bender to Escambia Supervisor of Elections” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Bender is changing jobs. He’s the county’s new Supervisor of Elections. DeSantis appointed Bender to replace David Stafford, who resigned from the post last week for a job as a federal election security adviser. Bender heads to the Supervisor of Elections Office after more than six years on the five-seat County Commission, two of which as Chair. He’ll have to get acclimated quickly; Florida’s Presidential Primary is in March. Stafford sent DeSantis a resignation letter on Dec. 19, informing the Governor of his plan to step down on Jan. 15 for a job with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

— TOP OPINION —

“The news business really is cratering” via Jack Shafer of POLITICO magazine — The news business has always been cyclical, dipping during economic downturns and then improving on the upswing. But not so anymore, as our economy has been surprisingly strong of late.

Nearly everywhere you look — The Washington Post, NPR, Vice, Vox, NBC News, Texas Tribune, WNYC, Barstool Sports, just to name a few — companies have axed huge swathes of staff.

Newsroom employment is down more than 26% since 2008. BuzzFeed News is dead. The magazine business has atrophied, too, as newsstand revenues have fallen from $6.8 billion in 2006 to $1 billion in 2022.

Citing the dark layoff news, Jarvis tidied the corpse-in-the-making. Trust in journalism has melted, he noted, and private equity shops like Alden Global Capital are cannibalizing their newspapers.

The cause of the business’ decline is simple. As tech analyst Benedict Evans succinctly put it in a post this week, “There’s very little you can say about the finances of the newspaper industry that you couldn’t have said 15 or 20 years ago. The old model went away: you had an oligopoly over both advertisers & readers, and real estate agents and car dealers paid for your social purpose. Now they don’t need you.”

Targeted advertising on the web has diminished the old advertisers’ complaint that 50% of their ad budgets are wasted and they just didn’t know which half. Now they do, and they avoid newspapers and magazines.

Unless a publisher creates something so essential that readers are willing to pay for it — like The New York Times, the Wall Street Journal or POLITICO, which gets more than half its revenue from paid subscribers — the sledding will be more than rough. It will be ruinous.

— OPINIONS —

“Who’s to blame for our open border? The answer may (not) surprise you” via Sen. Marco Rubio for the Miami Herald — Last November, Venezuelan man Jose Valera was discovered strangled in his car. Authorities now pin the crime on notorious Venezuelan narco-terrorists called Tren de Aragua. It’s an awful, but familiar story from cartel-controlled countries to our south. Except that this crime happened in Florida, not Venezuela. Tren de Aragua has set up shop in cities like Miami, bringing the horrors of the Latin American underworld to our neighborhoods. And it happened almost overnight because our border is radically insecure. Biden blames this problem on Republicans in Congress. “Give me the money,” he told reporters last week. But he isn’t asking for money to build a wall, enforce existing laws or deport illegal immigrants. Instead, the President’s long-standing plea is for funds to speed up the processing of those immigrants into the U.S.

“Florida police who use force should not go unnamed” via the Tampa Bay Times editorial board — Florida voters passed the Marsy’s Law amendment in 2018 for one reason: to give crime victims a bigger voice in the justice system. They didn’t intend for authorities to withhold crime information. They didn’t intend to conceal the names of police officers who used deadly force. But that’s what Republican legislation in the House would do, and right-thinking lawmakers should reject it. The Marsy’s Law amendment to the state constitution gives crime victims explicit rights, aimed at ensuring that victims aren’t forgotten as a defendant’s case cycles through the criminal justice system. Among them is the right to “prevent the disclosure of information or records that could be used to locate or harass the victim or the victim’s family.”

“Randy Rembert: Florida’s existing hemp laws strengthen the industry, prevent bad actors” via Florida Politics — As a Florida hemp grower, I’ve seen firsthand how the industry has flourished under a common-sense legal framework that supports producers and small businesses while protecting our state from bad actors and monopolies. Despite enacting broad hemp reforms that took effect last Summer, some lawmakers in Tallahassee are seeking to impose more restrictions on those of us who have followed the laws from the beginning. Unfortunately, there continues to be widespread misinformation about what hemp really is, falsely demonizing this product to the public and some elected officials. People often confuse hemp with marijuana; although both hemp and marijuana are forms of cannabis, hemp is not marijuana. It is legal under both federal law and Florida law because it contains no more than 0.3% delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

“Journalism may never again make money. So, it should focus on mission.” via Perry Bacon Jr. of The Washington Post — America’s journalism industry is in crisis: Its traditional funding sources are drying up, leading to mass layoffs. The journalism industry should reorganize itself to focus squarely on America’s crises, both to help the country and give itself a clear mission and purpose that could make it more financially viable in the long run. We need more reporters reading environmental impact studies and school-improvement plans, with salaries funded by readers who are essentially giving a tithe to democracy. And perhaps fewer journalists in football stadiums. The journalism industry itself and the public need to fully embrace a shifted landscape. The era when many news outlets were also successful businesses is over — and might never return.

“UF, FSU athletic departments need to obey freaking law” via Mike Bianchi of the Orlando Sentinel — UF and FSU in recent months have acted as if the law doesn’t apply to their athletic departments. Let’s start with the Gators, who are under NCAA investigation for allegations of recruiting violations in regard to a ridiculously exorbitant Name, Image and Likeness deal worth $13.8 million that was offered to California high school quarterback Jaden Rashada last year. For nearly six months, Sportico has been making public-records requests to FSU, asking the school for any documentation or written communication related to the school’s talks to raise private equity money through JPMorgan Chase to fund its athletics department. And for nearly six months, Sportico has been stonewalled.

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

“Meta reiterates safety features for teens, introduces Nighttime Nudges” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Meta is offering “Nighttime Nudges,” designed to appear on a teens’ Instagram screen when they have spent more than 10 minutes on the platform at night. This notification will remind teens that it is late and encourage them to close the app. The Nighttime Nudge is only one of 30+ tools Meta has introduced to help teens develop a healthy relationship with social media. Meta’s Parental Supervision tool lets parents set daily time limits or schedule breaks so that teens cannot use the app during specific times during the day. The Take a Break tool allows parents and teens to set time limits on an account which will trigger a full-screen reminder when users should “Take a Break” from the app.

To watch a video of the available Meta tools, please click the image below:

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Best wishes to Nick Primrose, Umar Sattar, our friend Daphne Taylor Street, Wences Troncoso of FAHP, and Marlene Williams.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.