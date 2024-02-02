February 2, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis denounces proposed Palestinian Arab state
In Israel, Ron DeSantis inches closer to an

A.G. GancarskiFebruary 2, 20244min0

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

New Lincoln Project ad compares Donald Trump’s plans for America to Nazi Germany

HeadlinesJax

Jacksonville officials quickly demolish downtown apartment building torched in blaze

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Survey show voters don’t like illegal Chinese vape products

Israel US DeSantis
'They don't want their own state, they want the annihilation of Israel.'

Gov. Ron DeSantis minced no words when discussing a potential state for the Palestinian people, calling the reported Joe Biden policy consideration “one of the biggest mistakes that a President has made in modern times” if it comes to pass.

The plan was first reported by the New York Times’ Thomas Friedman, who wrote that if it came to pass, it “would involve some form of US recognition of a demilitarized Palestinian state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip that would come into being only once Palestinians had developed a set of defined, credible institutions and security capabilities to ensure that this state was viable and that it could never threaten Israel.”

Such safeguards don’t reassure DeSantis, however, who claims that proposal would be “creating a stepping stone to the destruction of Israel” if it came to pass.

“The fact of the matter is Hamas and other Palestinian Arabs, they don’t want their own state. They want the annihilation of Israel, they want the annihilation of the Jewish state. That is what motivates them,” he said Friday in Bowling Green.

The Governor has contended for years, long before the October 2023 attacks on Israel by Hamas that even Benjamin Netanyahu blames in part on a failure of Israeli intelligence, that “Palestinian Arabs always wanted to get rid of the Jewish state more than they wanted their own state.” and resisted efforts for peace from Israel.

DeSantis’ now-suspended presidential campaign, meanwhile, was replete with aspersions on Palestinian Arabs.

In December, he absolved Israel of blame for the then 18,000-plus civilian casualties in the ongoing war, calling those deaths “Hamas’ fault.”

He also had a recurrent routine in which he bashed Bethlehem, which is controlled by Palestinian Arabs, calling the city a “disgrace” and a “pigsty.”

Ironically, though, one poll from late last year found that Americans regard Palestinians more favorably than they did DeSantis, who was then in the process of spending more than $160 million on a presidential campaign that competed in one state and won zero counties.

While Palestine had a lower favorable rating than the Republican presidential candidate, with 20% approval versus 27% for DeSantis, his unfavorable rating is what really tipped the scales.

While 47% of respondents disapproved of DeSantis, only 38% disapproved of Palestine in the survey conducted by Hart Research Associates and Public Opinion Strategies, the latter of which polled for a super PAC supporting the Governor.

Nearly as many people had a very negative impression of DeSantis (37%) as who disapproved writ large of Palestine.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis touts investments in rural broadband

nextSurvey show voters don’t like illegal Chinese vape products

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories