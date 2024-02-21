Runoff proposal TP’d at first House hearing

A proposal to bring runoffs back to Florida Primary Elections was pulled from a House agenda before its first hearing.

GOP Rep. Lawrence McClure, Chair of the House State Affairs Committee, announced immediately after opening his meeting that the bill would not be heard today. McClure filed the committee bill (PCB SAC 6).

But the bill immediately proved controversial. Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, a Spring Hill Republican who has carried other election reform bills, slammed the legislation as a “bad piece of policy” the next day.

As drafted, the bill would call for a first Primary Election in every partisan race in Florida to be held 20 weeks before the General Election.

That would mean a state Primary would be scheduled for June 16, 2026, with a runoff held 10 weeks later on Aug. 25.

A runoff wouldn’t happen if any candidate receives a majority vote on the first run, a guarantee if only two candidates file. Both would advance in the rare event of a tie between two candidates.

Runoffs existed in Florida for most of the 20th century.

The state largely moved away from runoffs after 2002, when the federal Help America Vote Act became law. Scheduling issues prompted the state to suspend runoffs in 2002 and 2004 before formally repealing them in 2006.

The bill was seen in part as an effort to prevent a gubernatorial candidate like U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Fort Walton Beach Republican, from winning the GOP nomination for Governor next year with a plurality vote in a winner-take-all Primary. Gaetz criticized the proposal as wasteful and said he has “no plans” to run for Governor.

___

Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics contributed to this report.