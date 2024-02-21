February 21, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Runoff proposal TP’d at first House hearing
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 3/09/22-Rep. Lawrence McClure, R-Dover, right, is congratulated by Rep. Daniel Perez, R-Miami, after the Local Business Protection Act passed the House, Wednesday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Jacob OglesFebruary 21, 20243min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesTech

Teens warn Florida’s proposed social media ban may have consequences ahead of Senate vote

HeadlinesInfluence

More budget autonomy for Sheriffs ready for House floor

HeadlinesInfluence

Lobbying compensation: GrayRobinson tops $12M in 2023

FLAPOL030922CH040
Lawrence McClure pulled the item at the start of the House State Affairs Committee meeting.

A proposal to bring runoffs back to Florida Primary Elections was pulled from a House agenda before its first hearing.

GOP Rep. Lawrence McClure, Chair of the House State Affairs Committee, announced immediately after opening his meeting that the bill would not be heard today. McClure filed the committee bill (PCB SAC 6).

But the bill immediately proved controversial. Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, a Spring Hill Republican who has carried other election reform bills, slammed the legislation as a “bad piece of policy” the next day.

As drafted, the bill would call for a first Primary Election in every partisan race in Florida to be held 20 weeks before the General Election.

That would mean a state Primary would be scheduled for June 16, 2026, with a runoff held 10 weeks later on Aug. 25.

A runoff wouldn’t happen if any candidate receives a majority vote on the first run, a guarantee if only two candidates file. Both would advance in the rare event of a tie between two candidates.

Runoffs existed in Florida for most of the 20th century.

The state largely moved away from runoffs after 2002, when the federal Help America Vote Act became law. Scheduling issues prompted the state to suspend runoffs in 2002 and 2004 before formally repealing them in 2006.

The bill was seen in part as an effort to prevent a gubernatorial candidate like U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Fort Walton Beach Republican, from winning the GOP nomination for Governor next year with a plurality vote in a winner-take-all Primary. Gaetz criticized the proposal as wasteful and said he has “no plans” to run for Governor.

___

Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics contributed to this report.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousTeens warn Florida’s proposed social media ban may have consequences ahead of Senate vote

One comment

  • I cannot tell a lie

    February 21, 2024 at 8:51 am

    “I cannot tell a lie” is something rumored to have been said by George Washington. Not Matt Gaetz. You’ve been warned.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more