Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.26.24

First in ‘burn — State files for discovery in Tiffany Carr fraud case — The Office of Statewide Prosecution has filed for discovery in the case against former Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence CEO Carr, who alongside Patricia Duarte is accused of submitting false quarterly reports, billing the state for vacant positions, and charging for services that were never provided. The FDLE says the money was then used for excessive bonuses and leave payouts, including $3.4 million to Carr and $291,000 for Duarte. The state is seeking “the names and addresses of all persons known to the prosecutor to have information which may be relevant to the offenses charged and to any defense with respect thereto or to any similar fact evidence to be presented at trial …”

“As Governor mulls new social media ban Supreme Court considers tech clash” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — While Gov. Ron DeSantis mulls over whether to approve some of the nation’s strictest social media restrictions the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to decide the fate of another social media law championed by the Governor. The court will hold oral arguments over laws passed by both Texas and one passed by the Florida Legislature in 2021 (SB 7072) that came after Donald Trump was kicked off social media platforms such as Twitter — now called X — Facebook and YouTube after the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. Trump has been restored to social media platforms since then, but the case is being closely watched and brought in legal filings from everyone from the administration of Joe Biden to First Amendment advocates. Attorney General Ashley Moody plans to attend the hearing in person. The Florida law prevents tech companies from de-platforming political candidates and subjects the companies to fines as high as $250,000 per day.

For your radar — “Monica Richardson appointed USA Today senior vice president” via Business Wire — Gannett announced that Richardson will join Gannett to lead USA Today’s newsroom as senior vice president effective April 1. Reporting to the Chief Content Officer, Richardson will work closely to extend the reach of the newspaper and invigorate USA TODAY’s portfolio. Richardson most recently served as vice president of Local News and Large Markets for McClatchy. “We were incredibly drawn to Monica’s exceptional credentials as a journalist, editor and media executive to lead the next phase of USA Today’s strategic transformation,” said Chief Content Officer Kristin Roberts. “Her action-oriented management style combined with her passion for our industry will give fresh life and new reach to our iconic portfolio of news and information brands.”

A shoutout for a friend — Gov. Bob Martinez joins Brett Cyphers for a lively, personal interview on the Water for Fighting podcast that airs Monday morning. They talk about his deep family history in Florida, his service as Mayor of Tampa, his experiences as a teacher, restaurateur and member of multiple boards, and his many accomplishments as Governor, including the enactment of some of the most consequential environmental policy in Florida history. Gov. Martinez also gives the definitive answer on why the Tampa Cuban sandwich is superior to the one from Miami. But the heart of the episode reveals the perspective and philosophy of a Florida legend who, at 89 years old, is as active as ever and generously shares what motivated his approach to public service and what drives him forward still. Tune in wherever you listen to podcasts or you can click here.

—@TBonier: Another Primary, another overrepresentation of Trump’s strength in pre-election polls. But there’s no reason to believe that might also be the case in the general election polls, right?

—@PatrickRuffini: The electorate is 60%+ non-college. You can’t win by campaigning on ideas centered in the 40%. The way to win is by disqualifying the other side as weird and kooky, opposition to which has broad appeal, not the literal end of democracy, which makes you sound unhinged.

—@DeForestNews6: As @GovRonDeSantis sends 76 more Florida Highway Patrol Troopers to the Mexico border to help combat illegal immigration, I just returned from Texas where I observed FHP without their knowledge. See what our cameras captured MONDAY AT 11 p.m. ON WKMG

Great morning at @LtGovNunez’ Race for Our Heroes 5K with @DannyBurgessFL, @jasonbrodeur, @BernyJacques and so many others as we wrap up the inaugural Military and Veterans Week at the Capital! 🏃🏻🇺🇸 Over $10,000 was raised for veterans across the state! Thankful that Florida’s… pic.twitter.com/CXMIzuxx8a — Jay Collins (@JayCollinsFL) February 24, 2024

—@CollinRugg: Sylvester Stallone says he is selling his home in California and is moving to Florida for good. Gee, I wonder why. “After long, hard consideration … I have decided it’s time to move on and leave the state of California permanently, and we’re going to go to Florida.” “Full time. We already have the place. It’s a done deal.”

“Ron DeSantis staffers blocked public records, ex-law enforcement officials say” via Beth Reinhard of The Washington Post — Top aides to DeSantis blocked the release of records detailing his taxpayer-funded travel and retaliated against those who favored making them public, according to sworn statements from two former Florida Department of Law Enforcement officials.

The statements were filed Wednesday in Leon County Circuit Court as part of a Washington Post lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a new Florida law limiting the release of the Governor’s travel records. The officials describe DeSantis’ staff as demanding a close review of many requests from media organizations, often hampering the release of public information.

“This extra layer of review often unquestionably delayed FDLE’s ability to timely respond to public records requests,” said former FDLE chief of staff Shane Desguin. The Governor’s Office’s “review of FDLE records would regularly take weeks or longer.”

Those delays, Desguin added, were not in line with the new Florida law’s requirement to protect the Governor’s safety.

“In my view and based on … my experience in more than 30 years as a certified law enforcement officer, disclosure of those public records to the Post, or anyone else, would not have threatened the safety of the Governor,” Desguin said. “Instead, disclosure of those records, in my view, would allow the public to understand how their tax dollars are used in the provision of important public services.”

Desguin’s sworn statement, filed along with a declaration from former FDLE deputy chief of staff Patricia Carpenter, adds new detail to a simmering conflict between the agency’s top staff and DeSantis’ office over the state law, which the Republican Governor signed as he flew around the country on a presidential campaign with taxpayer-funded security in tow.

“Social media showdown between GOP Legislature and DeSantis?” via Jeffrey Schweers and Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel — In a rare fit of independence, the Legislature defied DeSantis by approving HB 1, the controversial social media ban for children under 16, almost immediately after he said it still needed work to allay his concerns. The vote could set the stage for the first test of his strength after dropping out of the Republican Presidential Primary in January as he spends the next few weeks deciding whether to sign it or not. He has 10 days to sign a bill after it’s sent to his desk. He declined to say whether he will sign the bill, a major priority of political ally House Speaker Paul Renner.

—“DeSantis says he still wants social media to allow parental consent for 14- and 15-year-olds” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

—”Social media ban on DeSantis’ desk as parents’ groups demand veto” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

“Maxwell Frost torches Florida social media bill, calls it ‘lazy legislating’ and ‘brazenly unconstitutional’” via Grayson Bakish of The Floridian — HB 1, which would ban minors under the age of 16 from accessing social media, is headed for DeSantis’ desk. Rep. Frost issued a message after the bill’s passing, calling it “a blatant and disturbing continued march toward authoritarianism in the state of Florida.” Additionally, Frost accused Republicans of hypocrisy due to their emphasis on parental rights, contradicting the tenets of HB1. “The Republican-led state Legislature, the so-called defenders of parental rights, have proven that they are hypocrites who care more about having ultimate control over the children of Florida than they do about protecting their rights,” Frost said. It was “not only lazy legislating but a brazenly unconstitutional move.”

“‘Where does it stop?’ Moms for Liberty co-founder opposes banning kids from social media” via Douglas Soule of the USA Today Network-Florida — Tiffany Justice, co-founder of the conservative Moms for Liberty, said she shared lawmakers’ concerns about the effect those social media platforms have on kids. But the restriction lawmakers passed Thursday doesn’t have an exception for a parent’s permission. Justice, who helped form perhaps the nation’s most influential parental rights organization, takes issue with that. “Parents have fundamental rights to direct the upbringing of their children,” she said in an interview. “You’re not allowed to abuse your children. But should the government be controlling whether or not your kids use social media?” “Where does it stop?” Justice asked. “Social media is bad for kids. Now we’re going to ban it. Well, you know what else is bad for kids? McDonald’s.”

“DeSantis vows to sign Jeffrey Epstein records bill, calls on Joe Biden to release federal files” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — DeSantis has promised to sign legislation to release grand jury evidence in an 18-year-old case against Epstein. He said Biden should do something similar with Epstein’s federal records, which are “probably much more extensive” and could expose high-profile people who have long evaded punishment. “How could you have had this going on for so long?” DeSantis said. “Here we are now, 15, 20 years later, and literally nobody else has been held accountable. You just have (Epstein) and (Ghislaine Maxwell), and that’s it.” “People look at that and they’re like, ‘Give me a break.’ And clearly, you have wealth and power involved,” DeSantis said.

“House poised to make it harder to increase property tax rates” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Rep. Sam Garrison’s CS/CS/HB 1195, which will be heard Tuesday on the House Special Order Calendar, would go into effect in July, imposing a supermajority requirement for any millage increase after this year should it become law and replacing majority rules in places that currently have them. The bill is moving in the Senate also. Earlier this month, the Senate Finance and Tax Committee advanced Chair Blaise Ingoglia’s measure (SB 1322). The legislation now has one Committee stop to go on the Senate side. “Floridians are being hit with a one-two punch of increased property insurance rates and inflation. The last thing working families need is an unwarranted property tax increase too. Local governments have the power to raise property taxes, but they should only do so if there is a clear consensus that it is absolutely necessary,” Garrison said last month.

“Will Rules Committee finally vote on Blaise Ingoglia’s local term limit bill?” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Legislators in the Senate Rules Committee will have to digest a delete-all amendment that significantly changes Ingoglia’s SB 438 after it was temporarily postponed twice in the same Committee this month. “Each non-charter county; each charter county whose charter does not impose term limits on County Commissioners as of July 1, 2024; and each charter county whose charter, as of July 1, 2024, imposes term limits longer than 8 consecutive years on County Commissioners shall hold a referendum on Nov. 5, 2024,” the suggested new language reads. Voters in non-charter counties would be asked if County Commissioners should be prohibited from serving longer than 8 consecutive years.

“Preachers in schools? Volunteer chaplains bill has one more Senate committee stop” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — The bill (SB 1044) will be heard in Monday’s Rules Committee, which will be the final stop for Sen. Erin Grall’s legislation before it hits the floor. The Appropriations Committee on Education was the latest Committee to move forward with the measure that would “authorize volunteer school chaplains to provide supports, services, and programs to students as assigned by the district School Board or charter school Governing Board.” The bill leaves it to School Districts to implement the chaplain proposal at their discretion. Boards would have to determine to which programs and services chaplains would be assigned, would have to inform parents that chaplains be informed, and would have to get parental consent before chaplains interacted with students.

“‘How would that work?’: DeSantis unsure about left lane driving ban” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — DeSantis isn’t sold on making the left lane on high-speed roads for passing only. Asked whether he’ll sign legislation lawmakers just passed to ban continuous left-lane driving on highways with speed limits of 65 mph or more, DeSantis said he’ll seek law enforcement input on the issue. But on its surface, he said, some parts of the proposal give him pause. “If you see somebody on the interstate that’s going 60 miles an hour in the left lane, obviously you know that can present a safety hazard,” he said. “On the other hand, to force everybody over … even if you’re going the speed limit, and then we’re going to be pulling people over for that — how would that work?”

“‘Where does it stop?’ Moms for Liberty co-founder opposes banning kids from social media” via Douglas Soule of The Florida Times-Union — Tiffany Justice, co-founder of the conservative Moms for Liberty, thinks the Florida Legislature got it wrong when it passed a bill banning social media for minors younger than 16 years old. Justice said she shared lawmakers’ concerns about the effect those social media platforms have on kids. But the restriction lawmakers passed on Thursday doesn’t have an exception for a parent’s permission. Justice, who helped form perhaps the nation’s most influential parental rights organization, takes issue with that. “Parents have fundamental rights to direct the upbringing of their children,” she said in an interview. “You’re not allowed to abuse your children. But should the government be controlling whether or not your kids use social media?”

Fentrice Driskell slams DeSantis’ ‘border stunt’ — House Democratic Leader Driskell blasted DeSantis for sending more members of the Florida National Guard to the Texas border. “The Florida National Guard and Highway Patrol are not props to help DeSantis keep himself in the news. These men and women signed up to help protect the state of Florida and sending them to Texas is a blatant political stunt. Their lives will be uprooted as they spend who-knows-how-long away from their families, friends, and careers,” she said. “Meanwhile, Floridians are begging for solutions to problems like Florida’s property insurance crisis and the skyrocketing cost of health care and housing. Instead, he’s focused, once again, on his own ambitions.”

“Nick DiCeglie seeks $100M+ in state budget for local projects, including nearly $42M for USF” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Sen. DiCeglie is asking his colleagues to include more than $100 million in the state budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, including higher education priorities and local projects. DiCeglie has filed a total of 59 appropriations requests (61 are listed, but two are duplicates) totaling $101,895,665. His top ask is for the University of South Florida St. Petersburg Campus — a higher education anchor in DiCeglie’s Pinellas County-based District 18 — for the Environmental and Oceanographic Sciences Research and Training Facility. DiCeglie requested $35.9 million for the facility, to be used to complete the remodel and construction of the facility.

“Ed Hooper has his eye on behavioral health improvement, and he wants the money to back it up” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Sen. Hooper has asked the legislature to include more than $32 million in the budget for projects important to his community and beyond, and a lot of it focuses on mental and behavioral health. While Hooper’s top asks aren’t related — he’s requested $6 million for two pedestrian overpasses in Pasco County and $2.5 million for an expansion project at the Dali Museum — his third highest appropriations request filed, out of 24 of them, is $2.2 million to designate the Pinellas County Behavioral Health Receiving System as a coordinated system through Personal Enrichment through Mental Health Services (PEMHS). Hooper also requested $2 million for capital renovations to the Pasco County coordinated behavioral health receiving system. It would fund infrastructure renovations to Pasco County’s public receiving system to “optimize patient intake and triage.”

“African American issues dominate Darryl Rouson funding requests” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Sen. Rouson is asking for nearly $78 million in funding for local projects, with the biggest asks for those who would benefit a large chunk of his constituents — those in the African American community. Of the $77.9 million, spanning 58 requests, the largest ask is for the Hillsborough County African American Arts and Cultural Center, for which Rouson is requesting $10 million. The next largest request is for a sickle cell workforce education and training program, clocking in at $4.5 million. The cultural center funding would pay for the construction of the 50,000-square-foot facility. Once completed, the center would include “a range of public experience spaces, meeting spaces, galleries, labs, studios, educational classrooms, a cafe, administrative support offices, interior and exterior special event spaces, and parking.”

“After Hurricane Ian, Adam Botana seeks funds for Southwest Florida to rebuild” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — It’s been almost a year and a half since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida. While the state has budgeted hundreds of millions to help the region, Rep. Botana said his top budget priorities this year relate to damage from the storm. The Bonita Spring Republican this year wants $2.1 million to rebuild a fire station in Sanibel, $5.5 million for a new bridge on Periwinkle Way, $8 million for a new Fort Myers Beach Town Hall and millions more for the local municipalities. “They’re still going through it,” Botana said. “Last year, they were just digging out. Now, they’re rebuilding.” The historic storm created lasting damage to Lee County’s coastal communities, but it also impacted property values. Botana wants more than $17 million to supplement lost revenues in Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel.

Assignment editors — The House Democratic Caucus will hold a media availability with Leader Fentrice Driskell: 10 a.m., Zoom link here. Others can watch on The Florida Channel, where it will be livestreamed and archived afterward.

— 11 a.m. Senate Ethics and Elections Committee meets. Room 37, Senate Office Building.

— 2 p.m. Senate Rules Committee meets. Room 412, Knott Building.

— 5 p.m. House Rules Committee meets. Room 404, House Office Building.

— 6:15 p.m. Senate Special Order Calendar Group meets. Room 412, Knott Building.

“DeSantis sending more forces to Texas-Mexico border” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — “We have another round of personnel heading to the Southern border. Today, we’ve got 76 Florida Highway Patrol and we got 50 National Guardsmen. National Guardsmen will be leaving tonight from Plant City. The Highway Patrol is going to be leaving out of here momentarily,” DeSantis said Friday in Pensacola. Morale is “great,” DeSantis said, and the force supplementation is necessary, especially given “massive numbers of Chinese coming across the border.” “They’re just being able to pour into this country,” the Governor lamented, promising to stay in “this fight” until “the problem is solved.” Asked about the Chinese influx, DeSantis said concerns were “valid” especially given “big swarms of people, of military-age males” from “problematic countries.”

“Jimmy Patronis: Elon Musk deserves Nobel Peace Prize” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — Musk’s free speech advocacy and use of Starlink satellites to help hurricane victims in Florida mean he should receive the Nobel Peace Prize, according to Florida Chief Financial Officer Patronis. Patronis wrote to the Sweden-based Nobel Foundation on Friday to throw his support behind Musk’s nomination, which Norwegian lawmaker Marius Nilsen floated earlier in the week. “As Florida’s Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal, I felt compelled to share my enthusiasm for the work of Elon Musk and give him my wholehearted endorsement for the Nobel Peace Prize,” Patronis wrote.

“State economists: Rebooted gaming compact to give $344M boost to state coffers” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — The slots are clanking again, cards are turning and dice are tumbling. So that means the money from the Seminole Gaming Compact is flowing into the state again. The Seminole Tribe began sending compact-related revenue payments to the state in January, following a decision by the U.S. Supreme Court not to stay a lower court order approving the compact. So far this year the Tribe has sent $120 million to the state. In total, Florida will receive nearly $344 million from the Tribe by June 30, the end of the fiscal year, state economists project. Economists on the Revenue Estimating Conference met last week and project the state to receive $4.43 billion over the next six years.

“Permitting ‘Chaos’: Florida DEP to seek stay of judge’s wetlands ruling” via Bruce Ritchie of POLITICO — The Florida Department of Environmental Protection will request a stay of a judge’s order that removes federal wetlands permitting authority from the state, a DEP representative said Friday. The request comes after U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss in Washington on Feb. 15 overturned a Trump Administration-era federal agency decision, a move now causing “chaos” for developers in Florida, a representative of an industry trade group said Friday. In his 97-page opinion, Moss offered state and federal agencies 10 days to request a stay for permitting decisions under Section 404 of the Clean Water Act that do not involve endangered and threatened species.

“Here’s how Donald Trump won in South Carolina — and what it could mean for his chances in November” via Josh Boak and Linley Sanders of The Associated Press — South Carolina was a chance to show that he can expand his coalition beyond voters who are White, older and without a college degree. But about 9 in 10 of South Carolina’s Primary voters were White, making it hard to see if Trump has made inroads with Black voters whom he has attempted to win over. About half of Republican voters in South Carolina — including about a quarter of his supporters — are concerned that Trump is too extreme to win the General Election. About 3 in 10 voters believe he acted illegally in at least one of the criminal cases against him, even though about 7 in 10 believe the investigations are political attempts to undermine him.

—“Trump tightens hold on GOP, crowding out even popular rivals” via Aaron Zitner and Jack Gillum of The Wall Street Journal

—“Fewer grievances, more policy: Trump aides and allies push for a post-South Carolina ‘pivot’” via Matt Dixon, Kristen Welker, Jonathan Allen, Vaughn Hillyard, Garrett Haake and Carol E. Lee of NBC News

“An RNC member is trying to stop the party from paying Trump’s legal bills” via Michelle Price of The Associated Press — Two draft resolutions are being circulated by Henry Barbour for consideration at the RNC’s upcoming March meeting in Houston. Barbour said support for the resolutions among RNC members is growing but he does not yet have the needed co-sponsors, and any resolutions would ultimately be nonbinding. One of Barbour’s proposed resolutions says that the RNC and its leadership will stay neutral throughout the Presidential Primary and not take on additional staff from any of the active campaigns until a candidate has the needed delegates to be the nominee. The second resolution says the organization will not pay the legal bills of any candidate for federal or state office but will instead focus its spending on efforts directly related to the 2024 Election.

“‘Saturday Night Live’ jabs Lindsey Graham, Marco Rubio and other Republican lawmakers for endorsing Trump” via Marina Pitofsky of USA Today — “Saturday Night Live” mocked a group of Republican Senators for endorsing Trump, even after he criticized those GOP lawmakers. Comedians portraying Sens. James Risch, Rubio, Tim Scott, and Lindsey Graham celebrated Trump’s victory in the South Carolina Republican Primary at a fictional gathering on Saturday. “There was never any doubt,” Marcello Hernández, acting as Rubio in the show’s opening sketch, said. “I guess Trump owns the Republican Party now.” “Yeah, I’ve got to admit though, sometimes I do not know what my party is doing,” SNL’s Mikey Day, portraying Risch, replied.

“Whitney Fox has the fundraising momentum, but Anna Paulina Luna still leads in cash on hand” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Fox has shown positive momentum in her bid to challenge incumbent Anna Paulina Luna, outraising her GOP foe in the fourth quarter of 2023. Fox raised about $204,000 during the fourth quarter. That’s compared to the nearly $165,000 Luna raised during the same period. However, Luna retains a major spending advantage, with more than triple the cash on hand at nearly $550,000 to Fox’s $151,000. To get to Luna, Fox will have to emerge victorious from a crowded field in the Democratic Primary. She’s well on her way to making that happen. Her closest opponent in fundraising is Mark Weinkrantz, but he’s raised less than $44,000, including a substantial self-investment.

“How Mike Johnson wooed Trump to back a GOP Congressman targeted by Matt Gaetz” via Manu Raju and Melanie Zanona of CNN — Johnson lobbied Trump to back Republican Rep. Mike Bost against his MAGA-aligned Primary foe, Darren Bailey, in the southern Illinois district — a sign of how the new Speaker is leveraging his relationship with the former President as internal GOP Primary battles threaten to reshape the makeup of Congress. As Republicans made the pitch on why they believed Bost — a loyal Trump supporter, Committee Chair and five-term incumbent — deserved the backing of the former President, some hoped another message would effectively be delivered to Gaetz: That the House GOP would not be remade in his mold, a sign of the lingering bad blood more than four months after the Florida Republican led the unprecedented charge to oust Kevin McCarthy from the Speakership.

“Gaetz attacks GOP House Ethics Chair amid investigation” via Mia McCarthy of POLITICO — Gaetz, who is currently under investigation by the House Ethics Committee, fired away at the Committee’s top Republican during a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference Friday. “Word is, I now have problems with the Ethics Committee,” the Florida Republican and close ally of Trump said. “Which seems really odd to me because I’m the one screaming loudest for actual ethics reforms.” The House Ethics Committee is reportedly investigating Gaetz for alleged sex crimes. Its probe comes after the Justice Department last year closed its investigation into the Florida representative without filing charges. The DOJ was examining whether Gaetz paid women for sex and traveled overseas to parties attended by underage teens.

“Anti-abortion Florida congresswoman dumps husband’s stem cell stock amid lawsuit” via Alexandria Jacobson of RawStory — The husband of staunch anti-abortion Rep. Anna Paulina Luna sold up to $15,000 of stock in a biotechnology company that uses human embryonic stem cells for medical treatments — at the same time she and her husband are suing the government over the use of stem cells in developing COVID-19 vaccines. Luna reported the Jan. 2 sale of stock in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, valued between $1,001 and $15,000.

“Running for Mayor, Alex Otaola hit with stalking injunction over alleged YouTube threats” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — A private investigator claims that public ridicule and intimidation from Miami-Dade mayoral candidate Otaola amounts to cyberstalking from the influential YouTube host with a loyal audience. Joe Carrillo, 68, secured a restraining order earlier this month against Otaola, a conservative Cuban American running a campaign that pledges to rid Miami-Dade County of communism. Carrillo said he became a target of Otaola’s on-camera scorn after serving him legal papers last year in a slander suit and that the newfound notoriety left him fearing for his safety. “He’s dangerous,” Carrillo said in an interview this week after securing a court order under stalking laws. The order required Otaola to turn over four firearms to local police pending a full hearing in April.

“Cindy Lerner has ‘uphill but achievable path’ to unseat Miami-Dade Commission incumbent in Primary” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Four years after their first clash, former Pinecrest Mayor Lerner may be an even greater threat to incumbent Miami-Dade Commissioner Raquel Regalado when voters choose between them and a third candidate this August. That’s according to MCI Maps’ Matt Isbell, who projects Lerner, a Democrat, will again give Regalado, a Republican, a serious run for her money this year — if Lerner keeps her campaign coffers well-stocked and distinguishes herself with a strong, progressive platform. “District 7 remains every bit as competitive (at) the start of 2024 as it was in the Fall of 2020,” Isbell wrote in a Feb. 12 breakdown of the race.

“How a migrant influx is causing tensions in one of the most Hispanic cities in the U.S.” via Véronica Egui Brito and Syra Ortiz Blanes of the Miami Herald — Less than a week after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border and catching a flight to Florida, Joseliel Montilla, his wife and their five-year-old daughter waited on a cold February morning outside the Department of Children & Families outpost in Hialeah where their family members had taken turns spending the night — not because they had nowhere else to go, but because they wanted to beat the daily rush on the office where new arrivals apply for refugee benefits with the state. Montilla, originally from the province of Artemisa, says his family fled “misery and persecution in Cuba.” Now, they are making a new home in Hialeah, following in the footsteps of Montilla’s sister, who arrived here two years prior and rented a two-bedroom apartment with her husband on the east side of the city to accommodate their recently arrived relatives from the island.

“To save Miami politics, throw away its government system and choose a new one” via Jose Garcia-Pedrosa of the Miami Herald — As Miami struggles once again with seemingly endless corruption, incompetence and self-serving leaders, proposed changes are being circulated to add two new Commission districts, perhaps at large, and the redrawing of existing districts. Those changes may be helpful, but they do not address the structural problem that has afflicted Miami since it adopted a form of government that is neither the “strong-Mayor” system in effect in Miami-Dade County nor the “Commission-manager” system in effect in Miami Beach, Hialeah, Sweetwater and many municipalities in Florida. What Miami needs most is to abandon its present form of government and adopt either of the other two prevailing ones.

“Coral death in Miami waters more devastating than first thought” via Nicholas Griffin of Air Mail — The dredging project was an initiative of PortMiami, the busiest passenger port in America. The plan was to excavate a deeper channel for the ocean’s newest behemoths, Neo-Panamax container ships, each capable of holding as much cargo as over 40 miles of freight cars. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) had hired the dredging company. Its work was supposedly being monitored by biologists. Later, a report commissioned by the USACE would indicate that out of the 224 corals tagged for observation, only 6 had died. Acre after acre of the reef had been buried in fine sediments up to five and a half inches deep, rendering the corals unable to reproduce or even feed. The yearlong re-examination of the dredge company’s own data revealed that the true number of dead corals was not six (of the 224 tagged for observation) but more than 560,000. Ross Cunning, a research biologist who analyzed the data, calls that figure “an undercount. … We’re probably talking in the millions.”

“Fort Lauderdale braces for big crowds now that Miami Beach is ‘breaking up’ with Spring Break” via Susannah Bryan of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Miami Beach is on a mission to send Spring Break packing — and that has Fort Lauderdale worried that the chaos and violence that have rocked South Beach during the annual rite of passage might make its way to Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale officials say they are well aware of the extreme measures Miami Beach is taking to crack down on the college holiday, including shutting down public garages and parking lots in its very own entertainment district. Fort Lauderdale isn’t going that far, but the tourist town known for its own Spring Break party zone is coming up with what you might call a mini-crackdown to ensure things don’t get out of hand. Fort Lauderdale plans to hike parking fees during spring break up to $100 a day — just as Miami Beach had planned to do before it decided to close down public parking altogether.





“Florida Virtual School to appeal Judge’s ruling they were a ‘trademark bully’” via Leslie Postal of the Orlando Sentinel — Florida’s public online school spent more than $2 million pursuing a trademark infringement case it lost in federal court last month but now plans to appeal to defend the school’s quarter century of “educational services and reputation in Florida.” The Florida Virtual School — financed with $300 million in taxpayer money — has used four outside law firms on its case against Stride, a Virginia-based online education company that was called K12 when the virtual school sued it in 2020. The school filed the lawsuit “to protect against K12’s repeated infringement on FLVS trademarks, which deliberately blurred the lines between the two organizations and caused confusion for Florida students and families,” wrote Hailey Fitch, a virtual school spokesperson, in an email.

“Orange County’s plan to fund affordable housing with tourist taxes is dead — for now” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — Orange County appears to have lost a legislative fight to pay for affordable housing projects with its lucrative stream of tourist-tax money — a largesse that an opposing Central Florida lawmaker called “a convenient pot of gold.” But future battles to loosen spending restrictions on the money are likely ahead. Some advocates envision better outcomes on a tax plan that could have raised $56 million a year for affordable housing locally. “Other counties are realizing flexibility would allow them to better serve their communities in ways we haven’t been able to do before,” said Rep. Anna Eskamani, who offered a tax-bill amendment to let counties levy a 1% “tourist impact” surcharge on hotel-room rentals if voters approved. “Though it wasn’t successful in this first attempt, over time, I’m hoping, we can win over some people on this issue and have the Legislature provide that option for Orange County voters.”

“FBI arrests Lakeland man on charges related to U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021” via Gary White of the Lakeland Ledger — A Lakeland man has been arrested after his indictment on felony and misdemeanor charges for his alleged actions at the U.S. Capitol during the riot of Jan. 6, 2021. The Department of Justice announced the arrest of Thomas Paul Osborne, 40. He becomes the seventh current or former Polk County resident indicted in relation to the U.S. Capitol attack. Osborne is charged with civil disorder, a felony, and misdemeanor charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building or grounds.

“State report offers new insight into 2022 Target killing by Osceola deputies — and how it might have been avoided” via Cristóbal Reyes of the Orlando Sentinel — Twenty minutes and 47 seconds. That’s how long Osceola County deputies had over the course of the slowly evolving incident that began with a reported shoplifting at a Kissimmee Target and ended with their killing of 20-year-old Jayden Baez. That amount of time offered many chances to pursue a different outcome. Security guards might have stopped Baez’s companions early on when they observed them scoop up $46 in pizza and Pokémon trading cards inside the store. Deputies might have decided a bit later that the Target parking lot was not the place to confront the men, as one lieutenant initially suggested. Or they might have judged the crime too minor to warrant a full-scale police action. Once the two shoplifters got inside the Audi driven by Baez, the deputies swarmed the car in their unmarked vehicles, most of them failing to flash their lights or sound their sirens. A panicked Baez tried to ram the vehicles blocking him. Seconds later, he was dead. “We got shots fired,” a dispatcher said.

“Disney World lawsuit: Woman dies from food allergies after Disney Springs dinner” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — The family of a 42-year-old tourist with serious food allergies says she died after eating at a popular Disney Springs restaurant last year. The woman’s husband, who filed a lawsuit in Orange Circuit Court, accused Raglan Road Irish Pub and Restaurant of ignoring the couple’s repeated warnings that she needed allergen-free food and serving the meal she ate that night. Jeffrey Piccolo is suing Disney and Raglan Road for more than $50,000, according to the wrongful death lawsuit. His wife, Kanokporn Tangsuan, was a doctor who worked at NYU Langone and lived in New Jersey, her obituary said.

“The federal case against Tampa media figure Tim Burke, explained” via Kirby Wilson of the Tampa Bay Times — Federal prosecutors handed Tampa media figure Burke a 25-page, 14-count indictment Thursday, the latest twist in a case that edges into the highest corners of American media and entertainment. The indictment references a “multinational media company headquartered in New York City” that appears to be Fox News. It mentions leaked footage of the host of a program on that network “discussing concern about the potential impact to host’s house from approaching Hurricane Ian” — a near-certain reference to Tucker Carlson, who owns a house in Boca Grande.

What David Jolly is reading — “Clearwater man accused of taking improper loan gave freely in politics” via William March of the Tampa Bay Times — Clearwater businessperson Leo Govoni, accused of taking an unsanctioned $100 million loan from a charity that administers trust funds for the medically needy but is now seeking protection in bankruptcy court, is also one of the Tampa Bay area’s big political donors. Giving in his own name or through numerous businesses registered at the same addresses in Clearwater, Govoni has given hundreds of thousands of dollars over the last several years to state, local and federal candidates, the vast majority to Republicans. An exact accounting is difficult because Govoni has given political money through numerous corporations.

“Tampa International Airport scores daily nonstop flight to Mexico City” via Henry Queen of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Tampa International Airport has landed new nonstop service to North America’s largest city. Aeromexico will introduce daily flights between Tampa and Mexico City on July 1. The 1,200-mile connection is yet another win for an airport well on its way to shedding its reputation as a destination in need of international flights. TPA now offers nonstop international service on British Airways (to London Gatwick), Discover Airlines (to Frankfurt), Edelweiss Air (to Zurich) and Virgin Atlantic (to London Heathrow) — along with flights to several Canadian cities via three different airlines and numerous Caribbean destinations via five different airlines.

“Ex-JEA CEO Aaron Zahn wants vindication, not just an acquittal” via Nate Monroe of The Florida Times-Union — In January 2015, Zahn had a mess to clean up. Over time, Zahn apparently came to believe dark forces were conspiring against him. “You guys just want me dead. I get it,” Zahn told his former chief operating officer, Melissa Dykes, in a text message in February 2020 before she, too, was terminated by JEA’s Board. “Please stop bringing my family into this mess and I’ll leave.” He was covered as a public official and appropriately scrutinized as such, but for Zahn, that very routine part of our democratic process amounted to a kind of grievous personal insult. By design, Zahn only has to convince a group of jurors who possess little to no knowledge about him.

“ACC lawsuit: ESPN suggests FSU disclosed ‘trade secrets’ in attempt to leave conference” via Dan Rorabaugh of the USA Today Network-Florida — Disney submitted a filing in North Carolina court in support of the conference’s lawsuit against the FSU Board of Trustees, who are trying to exit the ACC’s “grant of rights” media deal. In the Thursday filing, ESPN said the deal contains “textbook trade secrets” and that publicly disclosing the terms of the media deal would be “destabilizing and harmful.” ESPN claims the details of the agreement between the network and the ACC should remain sealed. FSU has argued that the figures should be released as it tries to break off the deal set to expire in 2036.

“Railroad damaged by Hurricane Ian accepts first train in 17 months” via Henry Queen of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Seminole Gulf Railway, a short-line railroad in Southwest Florida, has run a test train across the entire span of the Caloosahatchee River for the first time in nearly two years. Hurricane Ian forced the company to divert its shipments to its Sarasota line after several bridges were wiped out. “This is an important milestone for Southwest Florida,” Robert Fay, EVP of Seminole Gulf Railway, said in a statement. “The freight moved over our railroad is essential to the region’s economy, and the restoration of rail service will enable that freight to be moved in the most efficient and environmentally sustainable manner.”

“Florida’s experiment with measles” via Daniel Engber of The Atlantic — Joseph Ladapo, the state’s top health official, announced this week that the six cases of the disease reported among students at an elementary school in Weston, near Fort Lauderdale, do not merit emergency action to prevent unvaccinated students from attending class. That decision came off as brazen, even for an administration that has made systematic efforts to lower vaccination rates among its constituents over the past two years. Ladapo’s letter acknowledges the benefits of vaccination, as well as the fact that vulnerable children are “normally recommended” to stay home. Still, it doesn’t bother giving local parents the bare-minimum advice that all kids who are able should get their MMR shots, Dorit Reiss, a professor and vaccine-policy expert at UC Law San Francisco, told me: “I wouldn’t have expected him, in the middle of a measles outbreak, to be willing to sacrifice children in this way.”

“Delegate math and the futility of Nikki Haley’s challenge to Trump” via Nate Cohn of The New York Times — A decisive home-state loss says everything you need to know (and you probably knew already). It confirms that she trails Trump by a huge margin nationwide — the kind of margin that made a home-state win impossible. It throws cold water on any notion that greater name recognition would overcome her deficit in the polls. And it deprived her of the last, best chance to claim even a hint of momentum ahead of Super Tuesday, when nearly half the delegates to the Republican convention will be awarded. As a consequence, this race is poised to come to an end — and soon. Oddly, it’s not the final vote count in South Carolina that explains why the race might end so quickly. It’s the delegate count: Trump 44, Haley 0, with six more still uncalled.

“Is Florida’s Surgeon General trying to worsen a measles outbreak? Sure seems like it” via the Miami Herald editorial board — Is there one mainstream piece of public health advice — no matter how long-standing — that Florida’s top doctor won’t buck? Ladapo, DeSantis’ anti-vax Surgeon General, has spread misinformation about COVID-19 and has advised against coronavirus vaccines, citing debunked claims. Perhaps Ladapo saw, in the novelty and divisiveness of the pandemic, an opportunity to become the go-to, Ivy League-educated doctor for vaccine deniers. Now, he’s turned his focus to a long-known virus — up until now, largely noncontroversial, but highly contagious and dangerous for children: measles. Following an outbreak at Manatee Bay Elementary in Weston, where six measles cases have been confirmed, Ladapo sent a letter to parents that pediatricians, immunologists and infectious disease experts have criticized.

“Facing a measles outbreak, Joseph Ladapo sends the wrong message” via the Orlando Sentinel editorial board — It’s one thing for a layperson to question the science behind vaccines. What Florida’s Surgeon General did last week is on an entirely different level. After watching at least seven children at Weston’s Manatee Bay Elementary School fall ill to measles, an all-but-eradicated disease, Ladapo took it upon himself to send letters to parents there. “Because of the high likelihood of infection, it is normally recommended that children stay home until the end of the infectious period, which is currently March 7, 2024,” the letter reads, going on to note that up to 90% of people “without immunity” (that is to say, unvaccinated) will catch the disease if exposed. At any level, the immune rate in the community won’t protect other unvaccinated people these children encounter who are at risk of infection. The letter also circumvents the reality that parents of unvaccinated children are already ignoring science — and have no idea what it’s like to live in a community gripped by fear of a dangerous illness, because measles was effectively eradicated before they were born.

“Leave County Commissioner term limits to the voters” via Chris Doolin for the Tallahassee Democrat — You may wonder what’s wrong with the Legislature mandating term limits for County Commissioners. The proposal undermines local autonomy: The legislation strips local communities of their right to decide on the structure of their local government, including term limits. This top-down approach disregards the nuances and specific needs of individual counties. The proposal lacks justification: There is no clear rationale for this statewide mandate. Local elections already facilitate turnover, and the constitution provides a process for counties to establish term limits if desired. The bill seems to solve a problem that does not exist. One-Size-Fits-All Solution: The diversity among Florida’s counties in terms of population, geography, and challenges is significant. A uniform term limit policy fails to acknowledge these differences and could hinder effective local.

“Keep public hospitals public in Florida, for the patients’ sake” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — There could hardly be a worse idea than offering up public hospitals in Florida for commercial takeovers. But that’s the thrust of legislation percolating in Tallahassee. As rubber-stamped by three insufficiently curious House Committees, it appears intended to require all 26 independent hospital districts, including those that operate the major public hospitals in Broward and Palm Beach counties, to put themselves on the market. Sponsored by Rep. Randy Fine, the bill (HB 1421) is notably broader than one that DeSantis vetoed two years ago which would have enabled all 26 independent public districts to convert to nonprofit corporations — but said nothing about for-profit purchasers.

“Lake Worth Lagoon deserves better than ‘stepchild’ status” via The Palm Beach Post editorial board — The lagoon suffers with every Lake O discharge. Unlike its larger and better-known estuaries, the St. Lucie River Estuary and the Caloosahatchee River, the lagoon lacks the attention and advocacy to protect it from discharges to lower the lake’s water levels. The county has tried to keep the lagoon as pristine as possible, but it could use more help. Again, it begins with making better use of the muck trap. A new study of its effectiveness may be in order before deciding to re-dredge the trap. However, it’s imperative that something is actually done. The same can be said for the shelved CERP water storage and treatment projects that were slated to be built in Palm Beach County but never were. They deserve a higher priority from our state and federal partners to ensure acceptable water quality in the lagoon.

