March 1, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Kathleen Passidomo expects social media bill veto, compromise with Ron DeSantis to pass quickly
Gus Bilirakis seeks to bring more decency online.

Jacob OglesMarch 1, 20244min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

The Legislature is on precipice of needed fixes to Florida’s PACE program

HeadlinesInfluence

Poll: Republicans, Democrats sharply divided on Session priorities

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 3.1.24

Kyiv, Ukraine - September 5, 2019: A paper cubes collection with
The Senate President laid out a process to amend a proposed restriction on porn websites.

Senate President Kathleen Passidomo confirmed lawmakers are preparing a new social media bill as Gov. Ron DeSantis prepared to veto one already passed.

Passidomo said negotiations are already underway between Speaker Paul Renner and DeSantis regarding restrictions on social media for children under age 16.

“Both the Speaker and the Governor are working together on language that will work for them to basically fix the concerns that the Governor has with HB 1,” Passidomo said. “And my understanding is that they are in a really good spot.”

The Florida Legislature passed HB 1, a top priority of the Speaker, earlier this month. But DeSantis has maintained concerns about cutting parents out of the decision whether to allow children online.

He has noted federal law bars anyone under 13 from opening social media accounts, and he might support state enforcement of that restriction. But the law passed by the Legislature would extend that through age 16.

“When you add 14 and 15, you can definitely show how these platforms can have a negative effect, and I’ve always said I think social media is a net negative for kids,” DeSantis said. “At the same time, we’re somebody that’s believed in involving parents as much as possible. So while I think that there are harms associated with that, I do think parents could supervise in ways where it’s used in ways that could be beneficial.”

Passidomo said she expects DeSantis to veto the bill today but that she’s confident another bill will advance quickly. She also confirmed the likely path it will take legislatively. The Florida House passed a similar age restriction requirement for pornography websites in a separate bill (HB 3). But the Senate rolled both measures into a single piece of legislation. The House bill has remained untouched since then, but the Senate can take it up and amend the language to allow social media restrictions acceptable to the Legislature and Governor.

“To follow the process, (DeSantis) would have to veto HB 1 and then bring up HB 3 and include the language on HB three that they both agreed to,” Passidomo sa “d. “I feel confident something’s going to happen like that.”

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPoll: Republicans, Democrats sharply divided on Session priorities

nextThe Legislature is on precipice of needed fixes to Florida’s PACE program

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more