Lois Frankel endorses Whitney Fox for CD 13

U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel is endorsing Whitney Fox for Florida’s 13th Congressional District as Fox seeks the Democratic nomination to challenge incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna.

Frankel, a former member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus who left over disagreements about the nation’s handling of the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, touted Fox’s track record fighting for issues that matter to Democrats and other Floridians.

“Whitney has a strong record of fighting for the people of Pinellas County and I know she will continue to be a powerful voice in Congress as we fight to protect reproductive freedom, lower costs for families, and continue to rebuild our infrastructure,” Frankel said.

Frankel represents Florida’s 22nd Congressional District in the West Palm Beach area.

“I am honored to receive Congresswoman Lois Frankel’s endorsement,” Fox said.

“Congresswoman Frankel’s legacy of leadership and advocacy on behalf of Floridians is truly inspiring. Together, we will work to ensure that every Floridian has access to quality health care, education, and the better-paying jobs they deserve. I am excited to join forces with Representative Frankel to bring about the positive change our district and state need. Now is the time for all of us to rally together to win in November.”

Frankel’s endorsement follows other key nods, including from U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor and former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, who is now running for U.S. Senate.

Fox is running in a competitive Primary for the seat.

Fox is so far the top fundraiser on the Democratic ticket, with more than $200,000 raised as of the end of December. New challenger Sabrina Bousbar says her campaign raised more than $100,000 in its first several days on the trail last month, though campaign finance reports have not yet been filed to confirm that total.

Other opponents include John Liccione, Peter Owen and Mark Weinkrantz.

Fox, before jumping into the congressional race, served as the Director of Communications for the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA). In her leadership role at PSTA, Fox worked at the local, state and federal level to identify public transportation solutions, including securing funding for and building innovative programs such as the recently launched SunRunner Bus Rapid Transit service in St. Pete.

Luna won the district, which covers much of Pinellas County, in 2022 amid a red wave in Florida after the Legislature approved new congressional maps that shifted the voter registration advantage from favoring Democrats to favoring Republicans. She ran previously in 2020, losing to then-incumbent Democrat Charlie Crist, who did not seek re-election in 2022 and instead ran for Governor.

The district, drawn to exclude parts of south Pinellas County and include northern parts of the county, now leans red with nearly 199,000 Republican voters to just 151,573 Democrats.

Cook Political Report lists the district as a competitive race, but with a distinct advantage for Republicans at R+6 and likely Republican.

Other endorsements for Fox include state Rep. Lindsay Cross; former St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman; former state Sen. Janet Cruz; former state Reps. Margaret Good, Adam Hattersley, and Carlos Guillermo Smith; former congressional candidate Alan Cohn; Pinellas County Commissioner Rene Flowers; Pinellas County School Board member Caprice Edmond; St. Pete City Council members Gina Driscoll, Deborah Figgs-Sanders and Lisset Hanewicz; Oldsmar Vice Mayor Andrew Knapp; Oldsmar City Council member Steve Graber; Gulfport City Council members Paul Ray and April Thanos; former St. Pete Beach Mayor Al Johnson; former Seminole City Council member Jim Olliver; Largo City Commissioner Michael Smith; Dunedin City Commissioner Jeff Gow; Largo City Commissioner Jamie Robinson; and the National Women’s Political Caucus.