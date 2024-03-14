‘A leader of incredible courage and strength.’: North Miami trailblazer endorses John Barrow for Miami-Dade Sheriff

North Miami Council member Scott Galvin, who made history in 1999 as the city’s first openly gay elected official, wants to see Miami-Dade Police Major John Barrow make a similar mark this year in the county Sheriff’s race.

He called Barrow, a fellow Democrat, “the most qualified candidate” in the 17-person contest.

“He has the deepest background in community policing and a proven record of bringing our diverse communities and constituencies together to make us safe,” Galvin said in a statement Wednesday.

“When I look at the obstacles that John has overcome as a gay Black man to rise through the ranks (in) the Miami-Dade Police Department, I see a leader of incredible courage and strength. Those values will be essential as he works to fight public corruption and build a truly independent agency that can reduce crime and serve us all.”

Barrow, 40, has served with the Miami-Dade Police Department for 17 years. In an interview last month with Out South Florida, he said his approach to silencing detractors throughout his career has been “by doing great work.”

He said Wednesday that he is proud to have Galvin, one of Florida’s longest-serving LGBTQ officials, beside him in his campaign.

“Nobody in public life in Miami-Dade County is more respected than Scott,” he said. “I will be calling on him for advice and support throughout this campaign and as Sheriff.”

A former public school teacher, Barrow grew up in Carol City, a neighborhood in Miami Gardens rife with some of the highest crime rates in the county. He holds a master’s degree in public administration and today works in the Miami-Dade Police Department’s Personnel Management Bureau.

Last month, he and former Miami-Dade Police Major Mario Knapp, a Republican candidate for Sheriff, separately called for the establishment of a public corruption unit within the Sheriff’s Office to investigate potentially malfeasant elected officials. The head of the county’s ethics agency called it a good idea.

Miami-Dade Assistant Police Director Rosie Cordero-Stutz, police officer-turned-private investigator Jeffrey Giordano, retired Miami-Dade sergeant and police union President John Rivera — all Republicans — and Democratic former Miami-Dade Police Lt. Rickey Mitchell include addressing public corruption as a platform priority.

Former federal agent Susan Khoury and Miami-Dade Public Safety Chief James Reyes are also running, as are 10 other Republicans: lawyer and former police officer Ignacio “Iggy” Alvarez, Miami-Dade Police Major Jose Aragu, Miami-Dade Police officer Jaspen Bishop, Miami City Police officer Ruamen DelaRua, retired Miami-Dade Police reserve officer Alex Fornet, Miami-Dade Police Officer Rolando Riera, retired Miami-Dade Police officer Ernie Rodriguez, Florida Highway Patrol Trooper John Sanchez and Miami-Dade Police Sgt. Orlando “Orly” Lopez, who serves on the Miami-Dade LGBTQ Advisory Board.

Democratic Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has endorsed Reyes, whom she appointed late last year to oversee the county’s Police, Corrections and Fire Rescue departments, for Sheriff.

Barrow called the endorsement “disrespectful to voters” and a sign that the Mayor was trying to retain political control over a soon-to-be independent law enforcement agency.

Republican U.S. Rep. Carlos Giménez, Levine Cava’s immediate predecessor, is backing Cordero-Stutz.

Miami-Dade hasn’t had an elected Sheriff since 1966, when county voters eliminated the position after a grand jury report revealed rampant corruption within the Department. Instead, the county has a Police Director, who is appointed by and reports to the Mayor.

But in 2018, 58% of Miami-Dade voters joined a statewide supermajority in approving a constitutional amendment requiring all 67 counties in Florida to have an elected Sheriff, Tax Collector, Property Appraiser and Clerk of Courts by early 2025.

Levine Cava and members of the County Commission resisted the coming change and tried to set up an arrangement where the Sheriff and appointed Police Director would operate concurrently.

During the 2023 Legislative Session, however, lawmakers approved a pair of bills prohibiting the duplication of Sheriff powers.

The Primary Election is on Aug. 20, followed by the General Election on Nov. 5.