Voters re-elect Jeremy Clark, pick Linda Robinson for Davenport City Commission seats

Voters have re-elected Vice Mayor Jeremy Clark for his Seat 2 spot on the Commission. Meanwhile, Linda Robinson won an open Seat 1 post.

Robinson was up against Timothy Scott Woodlee. She won Seat 1 with nearly 71% of the vote — 196 votes to Woodlee’s 81 — according to unofficial Polk County election results. Some vote-by-mail ballots await tabulation.

Clark faced a challenge from Christopher Lopez for his Seat 2 spot on the Commission. He won nearly 64% of the vote, with 175 votes to Lopez’s 99, also according to unofficial final results.

Clark was the only incumbent drawing a challenge this cycle. He first won election to his seat on the Commission unopposed in 2021, after being appointed to the body the prior year.

He has lived in Davenport since 2016, when he was named as senior pastor at The Gate Church. “His personal values in life are to put God first, then his marriage, then family,” reads a bio on the city’s website. “Priority is everything!”

He was being challenged by Lopez, President and CEO of New Power Generation, a financial services company. The firm’s website said the business is “dedicated to the crusade of making a difference while making a difference” and helping families become debt-free.

“Christopher has dedicated his life to empowering people to take control of their lives, educating and coaching people so that they can build an organization that they will own for generations to come,” the website said.

Robinson succeeds Tom Fellows, a leader whose name appears on the community center where polling is taking place.

Robinson, wife of former Mayor Rob Robinson, grew up in the Miami area. The couple moved to Polk County years ago, and Linda Robinson worked six years as an Assistant City Clerk in Haines City, 12 years as an administrative assistant to the Haines City Manager, and 18 years as a Secretary/Treasurer and resident agent for the Haines City Water Control District.

“My political goal is to see that the City of Davenport continues to flourish and provide essential services to our citizens as well as plan for future growth and expansion,” she wrote in a candidate bio.