Kathleen Passidomo shares final photo with late husband, John Passidomo

Senate President Kathleen Passidomo is expressing gratitude for condolences following the unexpected death of her husband, John Passidomo.

“The outpouring of love, support and kind words about John is so comforting. Thank you,” the Naples Republican posted on X. “The girls and I are taking time to grieve as a family. Sharing our last photo from a lifetime of love, laughter, and adventure. He was more handsome than the day we met nearly 50 years ago.”

John Passidomo, a prominent Southwest Florida real estate lawyer and former Naples Vice Mayor, died Wednesday at 72 following a hiking accident in Utah. Kept on life support for days as an organ donor, he was surrounded by loved ones when he died.

Kathleen Passidomo included a photograph of herself with her husband. While it’s unclear when the photo was taken, it shows the two hiking outdoors in a snowy environment.

Senate President Pro Tempore Dennis Baxley confirmed the death and provided details publicly in a memo distributed by the Senate. The Ocala Republican relayed information from Kathleen Passidomo, but the post on X marked the Senate President’s first public comment on the tragedy.

News of John Passidomo’s death prompted an outpouring of response online, from state and federal officials, as well as from numerous lobbying groups active in Florida Politics.

Officials in Naples and beyond remembered John Passidomo as a strong community leader, in addition to a supportive spouse to Sen. Passidomo.

“Sandra and I are deeply saddened by this tragic news,” posted state Rep. Bob Rommel, a Naples Republican. “John was the perfect First Gentleman. He always smiled, dressed perfectly and always had the look of admiration when he was with Kathleen. We are praying for the Passidomo family.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, a Naples Republican, has long known the Passidomos.

“Ann and I are heartbroken to hear this news,” the Senator posted online. “John was a wonderful person, and we are praying for Kathleen, Catarina, Francesca, Gabriella and all who are mourning John’s passing.”