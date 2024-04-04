Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 4.4.24

Good Thursday morning.

Rest in peace — “John Passidomo, husband to Kathleen Passidomo, dies after Utah hiking accident” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The Naples Republican died following a “massive trauma” while hiking with his wife in Utah. Senate President Pro Tempore Dennis Baxley confirmed the news in a memo to members of the Florida Senate. “Mr. Passidomo was transported from the trail by ambulance to a local hospital, and shortly thereafter by air to a regional trauma center,” Baxley wrote. “After a thorough evaluation by the very best medical teams over the next 24 hours, the President was advised that Mr. Passidomo would not survive these severe injuries. Their family quickly traveled to Utah and with the President and their three daughters by his side, the First Gentleman passed away peacefully at 3:21 p.m. EDT.” Through Baxley, Kathleen Passidomo voiced gratitude for the care provided by the National Park Service, first responders at the scene, medical personnel at Garfield Memorial Hospital and trauma center staff at St. George Regional Hospital for care provided in the last 48 hours.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

Tweet, tweet:

With great sadness, President Pro Tempore Baxley provided the following update on behalf of President Passidomo. 🙏 Please join us in praying the grace and peace of God, our Father, our hope and comfort in times of distress, will be with the President.https://t.co/dnWZlp9Qcj pic.twitter.com/5AuClmuXA7 — Florida Senate (@FLSenate) April 3, 2024

—@SenRickSCott: Ann and I are heartbroken to hear this news. John was a wonderful person, and we are praying for Kathleen, Catarina, Francesca, Gabriella and all who are mourning John’s passing.

—@JimmyPatronis: .@Kathleen4SWFL– I’m so heartbroken for the loss of John. He was a beautiful soul who made this world a better place. @katiepatronis and I will pray for you and your family during this difficult time. You’ve got thousands of people who love and adore you; you can lean on us.

—@LeaderBookFL: Married nearly 45 years, the love shared by Senate President @Kathleen4SWFL and our First Gentleman of the Florida Senate, John Passidomo, was inspiring to all who knew them. The First Gentleman’s untimely passing is devastating to our entire @FLSenate family. We are praying for the entire Passidomo family and sending them all of our love.

—@DannyBurgessFL: Courtney and I are heartbroken to hear about the passing of John Passidomo, the First Gentleman of the @FLSenate and most importantly, President Passidomo’s loving husband and the father of their three girls. John truly was a gentleman and our prayers are with his family at this very difficult time.

—@NickDiCeglie: We are praying for President Passidomo and her family as they mourn the tragic and untimely loss of her husband John. John Passidomo was an incredible husband and father who loved his wife dearly. We will all honor his memory and offer support to the Passidomos during this time.

—@JayTrumbull: It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the tragic passing of John Passidomo, affectionately known as the First Gentleman of the Florida Senate. Since hearing the news, Brittany and I have been in prayer for President @Kathleen4SWFL, their family, and friends during this difficult time. I know God will hold tight to each of them as they navigate this unimaginable loss.

—@SMarstiller: My heart and condolences go out to @FLSenate President @Kathleen4SWFL on the loss of her husband and life partner. May God’s love and the love of all who care about this family get them through this truly difficult time.\

— DAYS UNTIL —

March Madness Final Four (men’s) — 3; Florida TaxWatch’s Spring Meeting — 7; The Masters begin — 7; Kentucky Derby — 30; 2024 Leadership Conference on Safety, Health & Sustainability — 36; ‘Bridgerton’ new season (part one) premieres on Netflix — 44; French Open begins — 46; ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ premieres — 48; Dave Matthews Band 2024 Summer Tour begins in Tampa — 48; Monaco Grand Prix — 52; the 2024 World Cup begins — 68; season two of ‘House of the Dragon’ returns to Max — 73; ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ premieres — 86; Republican National Convention begins — 102; the 2024 World Cup ends — 105; 2024 MLS All-Star Game — 110; Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games on NBC/Peacock — 112; ‘Alien: Romulus’ premieres — 131; Democratic National Convention begins — 138; Georgia Tech to face Florida State in 2024 opener in Dublin — 142; 2024 NFL season kicks off — 155; Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stops in Miami — 197; 2024 Florida Chamber Annual Meeting & Future of Florida Forum — 200; 2024 Presidential Election — 215; Las Vegas Grand Prix — 228; MLS Cup 2024 — 243; ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ premieres — 313; Florida’s 2025 Legislative Session begins — 334; 2025 Session ends — 394; ‘Moana’ premieres — 444; ‘Thunderbolts’ premieres — 475; ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot premieres — 477; ‘Blade’ reboot premieres — 582; ‘Avatar 3’ premieres — 624; ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ premieres — 761; Untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres — 777; Another untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres — 988; ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres — 1,128; ‘Avatar 4’ premieres — 2,087; ‘Avatar 5’ premieres — 2,809.

— TOP STORY —

“Ron DeSantis just lost the judicial firewall he boasted about” via Gary Fineout of POLITICO — In one swoop on Monday, justices signed off on some of the strictest abortion restrictions in the country, while also greenlighting proposed voter initiatives that, if approved, would enshrine abortion access in the state constitution and allow recreational marijuana.

The vote to approve a ban on abortions after 15 weeks, which will trigger a stricter six-week ban a month from now, was 6-1, with the lone dissent coming from Justice Jorge Labarga, who was appointed to the court by then-Republican Gov. Charlie Crist.

The justices’ decisions on the two initiatives, which were limited in scope, were closer. The justices ruled 4-3 to let the abortion rights amendment go on the ballot, with the three no-votes coming from DeSantis appointees: Justices Renatha Francis, Jamie Grosshans, and Meredith Sasso. The decision to greenlight the measure on marijuana was 5-2, with Francis and Sasso dissenting.

That the Supreme Court would try to please both sides by restricting abortion and giving voters the ultimate say shows that the state’s high court, regardless of its connections to DeSantis, is an independent institution that’s willing to issue politically difficult decisions, said one longtime conservative observer.

“This should be further proof that the court we currently have is not in the back pocket of DeSantis,” said John Stemberger, president of the Christian nonprofit Liberty Counsel Action and the former head of Florida Family Policy Council, a conservative organization. “This really speaks to the legitimacy of the court and should ensure further public confidence. This is a court struggling to do the right thing.”





— EPILOGUE —

“DeSantis signs measure to hurry transportation projects, clamp down on ‘activism’ on roads” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — DeSantis has signed legislation making it easier for the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) to finance major transportation projects. DeSantis recently touted 20 major transportation projects throughout the state that will be kick-started through a program he pushed. The legislation will help accomplish that goal. “These are all projects that are being accelerated,” DeSantis said at a news conference in Polk County. “It means some of these projects are going to be started and/or completed 10 to 20 years ahead of schedule.” The Legislature approved $4 billion for DeSantis’ Moving Florida Forward program in the 2023 Legislative Session.

“DeSantis signs bipartisan bill adding safeguards against moving company scams” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — DeSantis has quietly signed a bipartisan bill designed to keep moving companies and the businesses that link them with customers from price-gouging. The measure (SB 304), which lawmakers unanimously approved this year, increases documentation requirements and prohibits moving businesses from withholding people’s possessions for excessive payments. Sponsor Ed Hooper, a Republican Senator from Palm Harbor, said the changes are necessary to counteract a rise in predatory moving industry practices. “This bill is about transparency and accountability,” he said at its first Committee stop.

“Dozens of groups call on DeSantis to veto bill denying heat protections for outdoor workers” via Mitch Perry of Florida Phoenix — A total of 88 environmental, faith and progressive groups are calling on DeSantis to veto legislation that would ban local governments from requiring employers to provide protections for outdoor workers who toil in extreme heat. The only county in Florida that had been considering enacting such a heat protection ordinance was in Miami-Dade County. But after pressure from industry groups, the ordinance was substantially watered down to only take effect when outdoor temperature equaled or exceeded 95 degrees. However, after the Legislature passed its bill this Session preempting local governments from enacting any heat protections, the proposed ordinance was withdrawn from the Miami-Dade County Commission’s agenda without comment last month.

—OTHER STATEWIDE —

“Judge blocks request to depose top DeSantis aides in travel records lawsuit” via Gary Fineout of POLITICO — Circuit Judge J. Lee Marsh also agreed to drop DeSantis as a defendant in the high-profile case that also includes a constitutional challenge to a new law that shields public access to the Governor’s travel records, including those for trips he’s already taken. The Post’s main lawsuit against the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will still go forward. Marsh, who ruled from the bench following a more than 90-minute hearing on Wednesday, agreed with attorneys representing DeSantis and the agency that the Post’s effort to question top aides amounted to a “fishing expedition.” He said that the internal deliberations surrounding FDLE’s refusal to hand over records to the news organization may be important to the public, but they were not integral to the legal battle.

“DeSantis touts highway projects in Polk County appearance” via Gary White of The Lakeland Ledger — The electronic sign above Interstate 4 near Florida Polytechnic University announced Wednesday morning: “Stopped traffic ahead 14 miles.” It was a familiar message for drivers on the clogged highway. DeSantis later appeared at Florida Poly for a news conference, during which he assured local drivers that his administration is aware of the chronic congestion and is taking dramatic action to address it. “Waiting in traffic isn’t good for people, particularly people that have families,” DeSantis said. “They want to get back (home) and do that. It takes away time, and it’s harder to get to the office. You don’t know how much you’re going to be there. … It’s not good for commerce to have these backstops.

“Florida State Guard recruit threatened to ‘blow up’ military base, witnesses told cops” via Ana Ceballos of the Miami Herald — A recruit for the Florida State Guard — a civilian military force under DeSantis’ control — was removed from a Jacksonville training facility and sent to a hospital for a mental health evaluation in February after he reportedly told others he wanted to kill Jews and Palestinians and “blow up” a military base. The recruit, a 23-year-old from Fleming Island, was two weeks into a monthlong training camp to join the State Guard when two people training alongside him reported him for making threatening comments. In one instance, a witness told deputies he overheard the recruit say he wanted to “get a U-Haul and fill it [with] fertilizer and ammonium nitrate and blow up the base.” Another witness told deputies he also said he wanted to kill “Jews, [Palestinians], and that they all need to be annihilated,” the report states. The Herald/Times is not naming him because law enforcement categorized the incident as a mental health case.

“Hillary Cassel, Spencer Roach to speak at FGCU forum on insurance reform” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Reps. Cassel and Roach will pitch an insurance reform proposal to the public in Lee County. Cassel, a Boynton Beach Democrat, and Roach, a North Fort Myers Republican, continue to work on a “universal wind coverage” proposal. While the measure wasn’t taken up this year by the Legislature, the lawmakers hope to rally support in a region still recovering from Hurricane Ian. “Skyrocketing property insurance premiums are driving people out of their homes and out of Florida — I have the solution that will lower your rates and ensure your claims are paid,” Roach posted on X. The forum at Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) came together after the Legislature in 2023 required state universities to organize and host public policy events, part of a push for more ideological diversity among speakers on campuses.

“Florida insurance costs nearly five times the national average” via Christina Georgacopoulos of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — U.S. home insurance rates are approaching record highs this year, and Florida is leading the pack by a wide margin. The average cost of coverage in Florida is nearly five times the national average at $10,996, and that figure is expected to rise an additional 7% to $11,759 in 2024, according to a report by insurance research firm Insurify. Florida far outranks the top 10 most expensive states. Louisiana ranks second at $6,354, Oklahoma third at $5,444 and Texas fourth at $4,456. The average national rate was $2,377 in 2023, an increase from $1,984 in 2021, and an additional 6% increase to $2,377 is forecast in 2024.

“A top Florida property insurer is expanding after ‘living in austerity’ during crisis” via Christina Georgacopoulos of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — One of Florida’s largest property insurers is joining a growing number of carriers expanding their business in the state on optimism that historic reform measures to stabilize the market are taking hold. The launch of a new residential product marks a significant inflection point for American Integrity Insurance in Tampa after a period of “living in austerity” and essentially no growth during the lengthy period of crisis for the market, according to CEO Robert Ritchie. He said the carrier is building new business to reach the high rate of Floridians who decide to “go bare” due to the lack of affordable options, in particular. “15% of Floridians — over a million people — are going without insurance coverage. That’s a public policy crisis,” according to Ritchie. “I sat down with my team and said, ‘I think we can do better.’”

— 2024 —

“Orlando lawyer Dan Newlin to host Donald Trump fundraiser at his home” via Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel — Trump is planning to attend a political fundraiser at the home of Newlin, hoping to raise up to $824,600 per person for his election effort, according to an email and flyer obtained by the Orlando Sentinel. Newlin, who recently donned a Make America Great Again hat in a Super Bowl ad, wrote in an email to fellow trial lawyers that he was “deeply honored” that Trump chose his house for the April 10 event. In a statement to the Orlando Sentinel, Newlin said he is “proud to wholeheartedly support” the former President. “I have been an unwavering supporter of President Trump since the moment he descended down the escalator, announcing his first run for President,” he said.

“Recreational pot backer Smart & Safe Florida announces $15M campaign with industrywide support” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Smart & Safe Florida, the campaign behind a recreational marijuana amendment, announced it has raised more than $15 million. While the campaign up until now has largely been backed by Trulieve, its financial support now comes from a number of cannabis businesses and investors across the country. Those include: Verano Holdings, Curaleaf Holdings, AYR Wellness, Cresco Labs, Green Thumb Industries and INSA. “We are not only pleased that the court has agreed to move this initiative forward, but we are also thrilled to announce a strong alliance of committed donors to the effort,” said Smart & Safe Florida Chair David Bellamy. The campaign will rally support for Amendment 3.

— NEW HIRE —

Florida-based political strategist and pollster Matt Mitchell is joining the team at Minute Mail Political as director of Survey Research.

In his new role, Mitchell will oversee the survey research and analytics department to help clients make data-backed decisions on their voter contact strategies.

Publicly launched in 2023 but operating since 2018, Minute Mail Political has built a reputation among high-profile political consultants and candidates for delivering high-impact direct mail quickly.

Founder and CEO Kyle Dunaway has more than 15 years of experience as a creative director, communications strategist, and creative consultant for more than a dozen Republican political consulting firms.

“Running a campaign effectively may seem like a daunting task, and while the strategies and tactics used throughout are often complex, the mail process really doesn’t have to be,” he said. “It comes down to simply connecting the right message to the right voter at the right time … test, adjust, and repeat. Adding Matt Mitchell to the team will allow us to keep a better pulse on where each campaign is at.”

Both Dunaway and Mitchell served as longtime directors for Data Targeting — one of Florida’s most influential political operations. Serving as the Creative Director and graphic designer for seven years and Public Opinion Research Director, copywriter, and researcher for 14 years, respectively, Dunaway and Mitchell offer a broad set of skills that are sure to elevate any campaign.

“I’m honored to have Matt Mitchell on board. In our time at Data Targeting, we led so many hard-fought, successful races together,” said Dunaway.



— DOWN BALLOT —

“‘A record of fighting for South Florida families’: Shevrin Jones endorses Lucia Báez-Geller for Congress” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Add Miami Gardens state Sen. Jones to the list of elected Miami-Dade County leaders backing Miami-Dade School Board member Báez-Geller’s campaign for Congress. Jones, a former public schoolteacher and 12-year lawmaker, has endorsed Báez-Geller, a fellow Democrat, in her bid to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar in Florida’s 27th Congressional District. “As a Miami-Dade County School Board member, Lucia Báez-Geller has fought against right-wing extremism and has been a champion for our students and their families,” Jones said in a statement. “It is time we sent someone with a record of fighting for South Florida families to Congress.” The nod from Jones, who in October endorsed former Democratic state Rep. Joe Geller (no relation) to succeed Báez-Geller on the School Board, joined several others Báez-Geller received since she launched her campaign in November.

“Chad Klitzman campaign for SD 35 reports 7 new endorsements, $90K raised in Q1” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Klitzman’s bid to represent Broward County in the Senate now has the backing of two more advocacy groups, five more current and former elected officials — and an additional $90,000 in cash, his campaign reports. Klitzman’s campaign said he’d raised nearly $300,000 between his campaign account and political committee, Future of Broward Inc., since he entered the Senate District 35 race in late October. That includes at least $100,000 in self-loans. He also welcomed new endorsements from Boynton Beach Democratic Sen. Lori Berman, Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy, Hollywood Commissioner Caryl Shuham, Cooper City Commissioner Jeremy Katzman and former Rep. Fred Lippman.

“Christine Hunschofsky endorses Sarah Henry in HD 38” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — House Democratic Leader-designate Hunschofsky is endorsing Henry in House District 38. “Today, more than ever, Florida needs leaders who will fight to protect the health and safety of all Floridians,” Hunschofsky said. “Sarah Henry is a passionate advocate with a proven track record of working to uplift her community. I know that Sarah will listen to the needs of people in her district and across the state and bring that work ethic, empathy, and advocacy to Tallahassee. I am proud to endorse her campaign and look forward to working alongside her in the future.” The support signals party support for Henry as the best Democrat to challenge Rep. David Smith. Henry won the Democratic nomination in 2022 to face Smith but ultimately fell short against the Winter Springs Republican incumbent.

Sam Greco tops $155K for HD 19 bid — Republican Greco announced that he has raised more than $155,000 since launching his campaign for House District 19 a little over a year ago. “I am overwhelmed with the outpouring of support I have received,” he said in a news release. “I’m confident we will have the necessary resources to win this race and deliver for the people of Flagler and St. Johns counties.” HD 19 is currently held by House Speaker Paul Renner, who is term-limited. Greco is one of four Republicans vying for the nomination in the Flagler- and St. Johns-based district. One Democrat is also running for the safe red seat.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Fort Lauderdale City Manager calling it quits” via Susannah Bryan of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Most people have one boss. Fort Lauderdale City Manager Greg Chavarria has five — for now. Chavarria, who took over as City Manager nearly two years ago, made a surprise announcement at the tail end of a Commission meeting: He’s stepping down from his $291,000-a-year job. “It is with a heavy heart that I must step down from my responsibilities due to the immediate needs of critically ill family members who require my support and care at this time,” Chavarria said. “While I am humbled to serve this awesome role, the everyday demands leave limited time and focus for my family. This was an incredibly difficult decision, but my family must be my top priority.”

“‘Not a solution’: Fort Lauderdale debates how to enforce Florida’s new homeless law” via Raisa Habersham of the Miami Herald — Fort Lauderdale Commissioners are weighing how to address homelessness in the wake of a new Florida law that bans people from sleeping or camping in public places. During a City Commission conference, Commissioners expressed concerns about arresting people who are homeless, an approach that could lead to overcrowding at the jails. The legislation prohibits municipalities from allowing people to sleep or camp in public places, such as parks and on the beach. Starting Jan. 1, 2025, the law will allow people to file lawsuits against local governments if they fail to remove homeless people. Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis, who previously said he was against the legislation, worried what the consequence would be if the city doesn’t act

“How a viral ad campaign and ‘draconian’ crackdown changed Miami Beach Spring Break” via Aaron Leibowitz of the Miami Herald — For years, Miami Beach officials had tried to get the word out: Spring Breakers, go somewhere else. The city’s former Mayor, Dan Gelber, couldn’t have been more explicit in March 2023. “We do not want Spring Break,” he said. But the Spring Breakers came in droves anyway. A slew of measures put in place this year, including a viral ad campaign, appears to have turned the tides: Last month, there were no shootings related to Spring Break. Citywide arrest numbers were down by 8%, and police said they seized fewer than 70 guns after seizing more than 100 last year.

“Miami Beach appoints Interim City Manager, plans national search as Mayor blasts process” via Aaron Leibowitz of the Miami Herald — Assistant City Manager Rickelle Williams was appointed as the Interim City Manager of Miami Beach, as the City Commission agreed to conduct a national search for a permanent successor to City Manager Alina Hudak over the objections of Mayor Steven Meiner. Williams, 38, previously served as the economic development director, joining the city in September 2020. She will begin in the interim manager role Thursday. Hudak will stay on in an advisory role until June 26, serving out a 90-day notice requirement after she announced her resignation last week. Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez, who proposed that Williams be selected for the interim role, said she has been “blown away” by Williams during her tenure with the city.

“Miami’s City Attorney is set to leave in June. A Commissioner wants her out sooner” via Joey Flechas of the Miami Herald — About three months before Miami’s embattled City Attorney is set to leave the city with a handsome pension, a Commissioner wants to oust her immediately. At a contentious January meeting that almost ended in a brawl, Commissioners extended City Attorney Victoria Méndez’s contract until June, effectively terminating her midway through what is typically a yearlong agreement that is renewed annually. The shorter extension came against a backdrop of criticism of her performance and a lawsuit in which she’s accused of using her position to orchestrate a house-flipping scheme with her husband. Commissioner Damian Pardo is now pushing to remove her at the April 11 City Commission meeting and immediately appoint her chief deputy, John A. Greco, as the interim City Attorney.

“2 Miami-area brothers plead guilty to insider trading involving Trump’s Truth Social” via Jay Weaver and Ben Wieder of the Miami Herald — Two Miami-area brothers pleaded guilty to securities fraud stemming from insider trading on millions of dollars’ worth of stock in a local company that merged with Trump’s media firm to create a publicly traded social media platform. Michael Shvartsman, 52, of Sunny Isles Beach, and Gerald Shvartsman, 46, of Aventura, who were arrested last year, admitted in Manhattan federal court that they illegally used confidential information to make about $23 million by investing in Miami-based Digital World Acquisition Corp. before the public announcement of its merger with Trump Media & Technology Group.

“Exonerated deputy sues Broward Sheriff, citing public humiliation related to excessive-force charges” via Rafael Olmeda of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony played politics with the careers of two deputies accused of using excessive force against an unarmed Black teenager in 2019, according to a new lawsuit. Now one of those deputies is suing the Sheriff and two high-ranking administrators for publicly humiliating him, denouncing him as a “bad cop” in a political campaign ad, and causing him to suffer emotional and financial distress for more than three years. Sgt. Gregory LaCerra, who was criminally charged with two counts of battery, falsifying records and conspiracy to falsify records, filed his lawsuit in state court late last week. He was cleared of wrongdoing.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Lake Wales braces for recount as 1 vote separates Daniel Williams, Brandon Alvarado” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Lake Wales officials are bracing for the first recount in recent history. That’s after election results showed a one-vote difference between City Commissioner Williams and challenger Alvarado. The difference could still change before a recount takes place. Polk County Supervisor of Elections Lori Edwards said three provisional votes were cast in the city election, and a Canvassing Board must still rule if they get counted. Additionally, six vote-by-mail ballots were not accepted for various reasons like signature matches, but voters have until 5 p.m. Thursday, April 4, to cure issues and still have their votes counted.

“Ex-DeSantis aide had $6.5K a month contract with state attorney Andrew Bain’s office” via Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel — A former top aide to DeSantis landed a $6,500-a-month public relations deal with the Orange-Osceola state attorney’s office to handle communications work in the wake of Monique Worrell’s suspension. Taryn Fenske’s company, TMF Communications, made $26,689 off the contract with State Attorney Bain, state records show. DeSantis appointed Bain to the post on Aug. 9. Fenske has deep Tallahassee connections, having served as DeSantis’ communications director. She also worked as a spokesperson for the Department of Education when it was led by Richard Corcoran, a former GOP House speaker and current President of the New College of Florida in Sarasota. The contract, which went publicly unnoticed until now, started Aug. 8 and ran for four months when the office was transitioning to new leadership, Jason Gunn, a spokesperson for the state attorney, said in an email.

“Seminole tells Joel Greenberg consultants: Prove you did actual work” via Martin E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel — A one-time model tied to Congressman Matt Gaetz, a Longwood City Commissioner, a former Orlando Sentinel columnist, and a Republican consultant whose only duties appeared to be delivering birthday cakes to the office’s employees. These are among seven individuals paid a total of $223,630 in taxpayer dollars by disgraced Seminole Tax Collector Greenberg — many of them his friends and associates — to work as public relations consultants during his tenure. Now county officials want to see proof of what they actually did to receive the public funds. Last January, County Attorney Kate Latorre sent out stern letters to the seven consultants and their organizations asking them to document what they did to earn taxpayer dollars while Greenberg was in office from January 2017 until he resigned in June 2020. Latorre also warned them that the county would pursue “legal action, such as filing a formal lawsuit” if they failed to show the actual work that was done.

“GOP operatives, far-right blogger ‘conspired’ to smear candidate, suit alleges” via Annie Martin of the Orlando Sentinel — GOP operatives coordinated with — and paid — a right-wing blogger and Proud Boys associate to smear a House candidate in 2022, prompting the blogger to publish “slut-shaming,” defamatory posts about the Lake County candidate and wrongly accuse her of defrauding an elderly client, according to recent court filings. The former candidate, Liz Cornell, and her attorney argue the records, which they obtained through a legal process known as discovery and are including in their filings, show blogger Jacob Engels “conspired” with GOP operatives to defame Cornell in order to help Rep. Taylor Yarkosky, the eventual winner of the race.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Hillsborough County Public Schools gears up for another property tax battle” via Henry Queen of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — The Hillsborough County School District wants another shot at boosting the salaries of its underpaid employees. Superintendent Van Ayres laid out a plan during a meeting to raise the county’s property tax rate by one mil following “extensive research.” Under the plan, teachers and administrators would get a $6,000 pay bump, while support staff would receive a $3,000 increase. Those projected supplements are in addition to any annually negotiated salary increases but are still sorely needed considering the fact that surrounding counties have a dedicated millage funding source for operations, according to HCPS.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“An oil company could start drilling in the Apalachicola River Basin” via Casey Chapter of WFSU — An oil company is asking the state of Florida for permission to drill in the Apalachicola River Basin. The state has so far received 7 comments on the matter from the public — six against, and one in favor. The request is awaiting a decision from the state. Meanwhile, environmentalists are growing anxious. The proposed site is surrounded by the Apalachicola River, the Chipola River, and Dead Lakes. The Kleinfelder company wants to use a well that’s already there to drill through the Floridan aquifer in search of oil. Back in 2019, the state granted Cholla Petroleum, another oil company, a permit to drill in the area, but Cholla never did. Now Kleinfelder wants to drill in the same spot.

“St. Johns County commits to more than $100M for new parks package” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — St. Johns County is moving forward with a plan to spend about $123 million on developing five new parks and community centers across the county. The County Commission approved the proposal while directing county administrative staff to begin organizing a team to determine how to finance the additional parks. Two library hubs will be included in the spending plan as well. County staff will present the spending plan to County Commissioners later this year. “We took the first big step toward meeting the needs for recreation space in St. Johns County,” said St. Johns County Commissioner Christian Whitehurst, who has been advocating the park additions for about three years.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Sarasota School Board member Tom Edwards qualifies for ballot in re-election bid” via Steven Walker of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Edwards, an incumbent Sarasota School Board member who sits as the only registered Democrat on the Board, qualified for the August election by petition, his campaign announced in a statement. Edwards, who was first elected in 2020 and represents District 3, is the lone dissenting voice on a 4-1 conservative-leaning majority on the Sarasota School Board. He’s called himself a “woke” School Board member, a word used by DeSantis and some conservatives to target progressive activism. While more progressive than the conservative School Board majority, Edwards has previously said he would describe himself as a moderate rather than a liberal. To qualify, Edwards collected 3,566 signatures from Sarasota County residents.

“Flush with reserves, Manatee County looks to address infrastructure needed for growth” via Jesse Mendoza of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Flush with $931.5 million in available cash to spend, Manatee County Commissioners are looking for ways to spend reserves as budget planning begins. Manatee County injected $52.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds into its general fund last year, and Commissioners met for their first budget workshop of the year to size up the impact of that maneuver and analyze the county’s financial standing headed into the 2024-25 budget planning season. CFO Sheila McClean delivered a presentation indicating that the county is in a strong financial position and that as of Feb. 30, it carries an adjusted cash balance of $2.14 billion based on unaudited numbers headed into the fiscal year 2024-25 budget season.

— FOR YOUR RADAR —

The century-old multi-practice law firm Grimes Galvano announced that it is expanding into the West Palm Beach market.

The Bradenton-based firm, which opened an office in Sarasota two years ago, said growing its physical footprint will allow it to better serve its clients across the state.

“Grimes Galvano has a well-established history and reputation, and the last few years have highlighted our continued advancement, with the addition of now two more office locations and several new attorneys. By continuing to expand, our firm is further strengthening the service we provide to our clients,” said firm partner Bill Galvano, a former Senate President.

West Palm Beach attorney Gary S. Lesser, who is also the immediate past president of The Florida Bar, praised the expansion.

“I have known the Grimes Galvano firm for a long time and am pleased they are expanding their practice to now have a presence here in West Palm Beach,” he said. “Their attorneys are consummate professionals with great legal minds, and they will be a welcome addition to the West Palm Beach legal community.”

Grimes Galvano traces its roots back to 1922 when E. Glenn Grimes and Alvan B. Rowe teamed up to launch a law firm in Palmetto. Its storied history includes employing the first woman attorney in the region and the first in Manatee County.

— TOP OPINION —

“Let people eat” via Jose Andres for The New York Times — The seven people killed on a World Central Kitchen mission in Gaza on Monday were the best of humanity.

Saifeddin Issam Ayad Abutaha, John Chapman, Jacob Flickinger, Zomi Frankcom, James Henderson, James Kirby and Damian Sobol risked everything for the most fundamentally human activity: to share our food with others.

Their work was based on the simple belief that food is a universal human right. It is not conditional on being good or bad, rich or poor, left or right.

We do not ask what religion you belong to. We just ask how many meals you need.

We know Israelis. Israelis, in their heart of hearts, know that food is not a weapon of war. Israel is better than the way this war is being waged. It is better than blocking food and medicine to civilians. It is better than killing aid workers who had coordinated their movements with the Israeli Defense Forces.

The peoples of the Mediterranean and Middle East, regardless of ethnicity and religion, share a culture that values food as a powerful statement of humanity and hospitality — of our shared hope for a better tomorrow.

It is not a sign of weakness to feed strangers; it is a sign of strength. The people of Israel need to remember, at this darkest hour, what strength truly looks like.

— OPINIONS —

“Trump’s Big Lie only hurt him. There’s data to prove it” via Mary Ellen Klas for the Miami Herald — Trump’s takeover of the Republican Party has eviscerated the mail-in voting advantage party leaders spent two decades developing. Now, with the presidential primary season nearing its end, we have evidence that GOP legislators’ efforts to appease their king by making it more difficult to vote by mail aren’t helping their party and are hurting him. So, I wonder: Is this all part of Trump’s endgame? Before we get there, remember the 2022 Georgia Senate runoff, when Trump kept arguing that the election was rigged? Republican turnout dropped, and early and absentee ballots helped Democrats flip the seat with Raphael Warnock’s election. Trump didn’t learn his lesson. He continues to denigrate mail-in voting and perpetuate conspiracy theories that voter fraud cost him the 2020 election.

“Abortion and the Florida fake out” via Jess Bidgood of The New York Times — Florida, which was once the ultimate battleground state but has tilted redder in recent years, seemed like it would basically sit this election out, like a retiree with a cocktail watching pickleball from the sidelines. Not so, President Joe Biden’s campaign said this week. Because abortion. Around the country, abortion rights activists have run up big victories in red states like Kansas and Ohio when abortion rights landed directly on the ballot, and Democratic candidates have sought to benefit. But there is considerable skepticism in the state that the Biden campaign plans to seriously contest Florida — or even that it should.

“Ashley Moody, Florida’s far-right attorney general, strikes out” via Nate Monroe of The Florida Times-Union — The once-normal, supposed-to-be-reasonable, maybe-at-one-time-halfway-decent-lawyer Moody, Florida’s Attorney General, really whiffed this one. If there were any conceivable way to force Republicans to defend their otherwise favorable home turf in America’s strangest state, placing abortion and recreational marijuana on the ballot would just about do it. Sure, Moody tried her level best to keep those questions off the November ballot, when voters will also be picking a President. The problem is her best effort somehow moved one of the most far-right state supreme courts in the country to rule against her — a court in which five of the seven members were appointed by one of the most far-right Governors in the country, DeSantis. The court’s conservative jurists are so repulsed by abortion that the same day it handed down its dual, humiliating rulings against Moody, it also allowed a draconian six-week abortion ban to take effect in a matter of weeks.

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— THE MOUSE —

“Bob Iger: Disney’s job Is ‘not to advance any kind of agenda’” via Caitlin Huston of The Hollywood Reporter — Asked whether Disney would stay out of politics, CEO Iger said that the company is not out to “advance any kind of agenda,” but rather is focused on entertainment. “Our job is to entertain first and foremost, and by telling great stories, we continue to have a positive impact on the world and inspire future generations, just as we’ve done for over 100 years. Disney has always been and will continue to be a source of hope, joy and optimism for people of all ages. We’re committed to telling stories that reflect the world around us and using those stories to entertain people from all walks of life,” Iger said during the company’s annual shareholder meeting Wednesday.

“Disney shows off new Tiana ride characters, poster” via DeWayne Bevil of the Orlando Sentinel — Disney has released more information about animatronic characters that will inhabit Tiana’s Bayou Adventure attraction, which is set to open at Magic Kingdom sometime this Summer. A selection of these creatures can be spotted on the official poster for the ride, which also was revealed this week. The newly revealed animals will be representing the Rara genre of music. Park visitors will encounter musical bobcats named Octavia and Pawpaw as well as a family of Louisiana black bears known as Claude, Bernadette and Sebastian, according to a post on the official Disney Parks Blog. Phina, a gray fox, will be on drums. The item also lists characteristics of the animals, such as adventurous, devoted, supportive and imaginative. “Often found at festivals and street processions, Rara is a musical tradition from Haiti that’s part of the musical history and melting pot of New Orleans,” writes Ted Robledo, an executive creative director for Walt Disney Imagineering. “The genre includes unique instruments with beautiful, distinctive sounds.”

“ESPN’s standalone streaming service will be available through Disney+” via Rick Porter of The Hollywood Reporter — ESPN‘s planned streaming product will be part of the Disney bundle when it launches in 2025. CEO Bob Iger said during recorded remarks at Disney’s annual shareholder meeting that the standalone ESPN streamer will be available through Disney+ for subscribers who bundle their Disney streaming services. He compared the ESPN integration into Disney+ to that of Hulu, which formally launched a week ago.

— ALOE —

“Peruvian chef, Venezuelan bakers in Miami named finalists for top national food awards” via Connie Ogle of the Miami Herald — A Peruvian chef and two Venezuelan bakers were named nominees in the 2024 James Beard Awards. Created in 1990, the awards aim to recognize exceptional talent and achievement in the culinary arts, hospitality, media, and broader food system, as well as a demonstrated commitment to racial and gender equity, community, sustainability, and a culture where everyone can thrive. Chef Valerie Chang, whose Midtown restaurant Maty’s was just named one of the best restaurants in the U.S. by Food & Wine, was one of five finalists in the Best Chef: South category, which includes nominees from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi and Puerto Rico.

“Kaya announced as 2024 James Beard finalist for Best New Restaurant” via Amy Drew Thompson of the Orlando Sentinel — Kaya co-owner Jamilyn Salonga-Bailey said many things upon hearing that the restaurant had been named a finalist in the 2024 James Beard Foundation’s Restaurant and Chef Awards. She also screamed. Twice. “It’s amazing,” Salonga-Bailey said of the announcement which came this morning amid 22 other categories. Theirs, Best New Restaurant, is particularly meaningful to her and her partner, executive chef Lordfer Lalicon, whose restaurant now holds the distinction of being Orlando’s first James Beard Award finalist in a national category.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Best wishes to the brilliant Beth Sweeny (Kevin’s better half), Dave DeCamp of Crowley Maritime, former state Rep. Reggie Fullwood, attorney (and our fraternity brother) Jorge Gutierrez, Dan Pollock, Bridget Spurlock, Mike Synan, and Mike Watkins.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.