‘A stalwart defender of law enforcement’: Rick Scott nabs endorsements from Ashley Moody, Pam Bondi, 11 State Attorneys

Rick Scott’s bid for re-election to the U.S. Senate just added support from some of Florida’s most powerful courtroom law enforcers.

The freshman Senator and twice-elected Governor now has the backing of Attorney General Ashley Moody, who topped a list of 13 new endorsers Scott’s campaign announced Monday.

Former Attorney General Pam Bondi also gave Scott a nod.

So did State Attorneys Phil Archer, Bruce Bartlett, Ed Brodsky, Amira Fox, Bill Gladsen, Brian Haas, R.J. Larizza, Suzy Lopez, Ginger Madden, Melissa Nelson and Dennis Ward.

of 18th, 6th, 12th, 20th, 5th, 10th, 7th, 13th, 1st, 4th and 16th Judicial Circuits, respectively.

Scott’s campaign dubbed them his “Law Enforcement for Rick Scott” coalition.

“I’m honored to be endorsed by Attorney General Ashley Moody and so many of our great State Attorneys who are working hard every day to keep dangerous criminals off our streets,” Scott said in a statement.

“I have worked with Attorney General Moody to combat the opioid crisis, keep kids safe at school, and protect seniors from scams that they are so often targeted by. We’ve also worked together to ensure Florida law enforcement officers have the resources they need to keep Floridians safe.

“I’m also honored to be endorsed by former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi. Pam and I worked hard to keep Floridians safe during my time as Governor.”

Four of Scott’s new backers — Brodsky, Haas, Madden and Ward — praised Scott in statements.

Brodsky said Scott has “consistently prioritized public safety initiatives that directly benefit Floridians.” Haas, meanwhile, called Scott “a stalwart defender of law enforcement and State Attorneys who enforce the law.”

Ward described him as a “tireless advocate for public safety” who will “ensure that the soft-on-crime policies we see in Democrat-run areas of the country never reach the state of Florida.”

According to Madden, voters shouldn’t have to think hard about whom to vote for in November.

“Rick Scott’s unwavering dedication to combating crime and steadfast support for law enforcement make him the clear choice for re-election to the Senate,” she said. “His proven track record of prioritizing public safety, both as governor and in the Senate, reflects a deep-rooted commitment to supporting law enforcement and prosecutors who in turn can be equipped to protect our communities.”

Like his successor in the Governor’s Mansion, Ron DeSantis, Scott has vowed to oppose all measures to defund the police and support efforts to crack down on prosecutors who forgo seeking steep punishments for violent criminals.

He’s also promised to work on strengthening qualified immunity and legal protections for police and eliminate no-knock warrants in non-violent cases.

Scott called this year’s election the most important “in our lifetime” and bashed his most well-funded opponent, former Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, as “handpicked by Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer.” If elected, he said, Mucarsel-Powell and “her friends in the socialist squad (will try) to turn Florida into a Democrat-run wasteland where criminals terrorize law-abiding Florida families.”

“Every day, we see what is happening in states like New York and California where prosecutors refuse to do their jobs. Crime is out of control. Businesses are closing and career criminals are released onto the streets,” he said. “I am committed to working with Attorney General Moody and Florida’s talented State Attorneys to hold criminals accountable, get illegal drugs off our streets and keep families safe. Florida will never turn into a lawless state on my watch.”

Mucarsel-Powell, who this month hired former Shevrin Jones staffer Miles Davis as political director, is one of 19 candidates challenging Scott this year. Others include Palm City Democratic tech entrepreneur Stanley Campbell, Melbourne Republican lawyer Keith Gross, and former U.S. Rep. Alan Grayson of Orlando, who mounted an unsuccessful challenge for Marco Rubio’s Senate seat in 2016.

The Primary Election is on Aug. 20, followed by the General Election on Nov. 5.