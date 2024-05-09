Rick Scott draws parallels between Donald Trump legal issues and his own

Florida’s Junior Senator is in New York today, standing by Donald Trump during the former President’s hush money trial.

During comments on Thursday’s “Fox and Friends,” Rick Scott explained that Trump’s legal woes remind him of his own.

“I saw this, it happened to me. I fought Hillary Care and guess what happened? I fought Hillary Care. Justice came after me and attacked me and my company,” Scott said, seemingly referring to his former company’s legal issues related to billing irregularities decades ago, and seeming to relate those to opposition to Bill Clinton-era attempted health reforms.

Trump, of course, is embroiled in an ongoing trial in Manhattan, in which he is accused of funneling money to adult film performer Stormy Daniels to kill stories about their alleged liaison last decade.

“I support my friend, I support Donald Trump. This is just political persecution. It’s a crime to use the courts for political persecution,” Scott asserted, going on to downplay the charges as a simple anomaly in accounting.

“So I’m gonna go support this President because this is wrong. What’s happening to this guy? He is just being persecuted,” Scott said. “Now they’re trying to put him in jail over an accounting dispute.”

Scott, who endorsed Trump back before the GOP field was cleared of competition that included his successor as Governor, has been a staunch defender of the former President from afar throughout this process.

On Thursday, however, the two men will be side-by-side.