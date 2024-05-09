Rick Scott draws parallels between Donald Trump legal issues and his own

Florida’s Junior Senator is in New York today, standing by Donald Trump during the former President’s hush money trial.
During comments on Thursday’s “Fox and Friends,” Rick Scott explained that Trump’s legal woes remind him of his own.
“I saw this, it happened to me. I fought Hillary Care and guess what happened? I fought Hillary Care. Justice came after me and attacked me and my company,” Scott said, seemingly referring to his former company’s legal issues related to billing irregularities decades ago, and seeming to relate those to opposition to Bill Clinton-era attempted health reforms.
Trump, of course, is embroiled in an ongoing trial in Manhattan, in which he is accused of funneling money to adult film performer Stormy Daniels to kill stories about their alleged liaison last decade.
“I support my friend, I support Donald Trump. This is just political persecution. It’s a crime to use the courts for political persecution,” Scott asserted, going on to downplay the charges as a simple anomaly in accounting.
“So I’m gonna go support this President because this is wrong. What’s happening to this guy? He is just being persecuted,” Scott said. “Now they’re trying to put him in jail over an accounting dispute.”
Scott, who endorsed Trump back before the GOP field was cleared of competition that included his successor as Governor, has been a staunch defender of the former President from afar throughout this process.
On Thursday, however, the two men will be side-by-side.
5 comments
Michael K
May 9, 2024 at 8:04 am
Well, they are both lying, whiny grifters.
FLPatriot
May 9, 2024 at 8:08 am
YUP. And just like Trump you are corrupt and guilty.
History
May 9, 2024 at 8:39 am
America is full of fraud and mailers.. I don’t see international business the way they all think it is
Dont Say FLA
May 9, 2024 at 9:36 am
Fraudsters sure do love their fraud. Right up till their operating context changes and they get busted for what was allowed by the previous HNIC under previous back slapping arrangements.
But then the context changes, the back slapping doesn’t work anymore, their fraud gets busted, and then it’s “so unfair!”
Key advice: If you don’t want so-called political persecution against you to be successful, don’t do anything illegal that could be successfully prosecuted in a court of law if anybody were ever to enforce the law on you for any reason.
Ocean Joe
May 9, 2024 at 9:41 am
Somebody is “confused,” to quote his ad attacking Bill Nelson.
He was the CEO of HCA at all relevant times during the investigation which led to the largest reimbursement and fines ($1,700,000,000) to the federal government for billing irregularities and practices. Employees who didn’t meet financial targets were fired.
Scott as governor, or CEO of Florida was a micromanager, so it is ridiculous to think he was not aware of the patterns and practices of HCA. He was forced out by his partners with a $300 million golden parachute, $60 million of which he used to buy his first term as governor.
He was deposed in the federal case against HCA and asserted the Fifth Amendment 74 times. In other words, he declined to answer 74 questions on the grounds those answers may have tended to incriminate him. Al Capone never came close.