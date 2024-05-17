Marco Rubio throws block for controversial NFL player’s trad Catholic comments

National politicians rarely rush to comment on NFL kickers, but Harrison Butker’s recent Benedictine College graduation speech and its calls for Catholic traditionalism earned an attaboy from U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio.

“Butker critics are liars,” Florida’s senior Senator posted to X.

“He NEVER told women to stay home & have babies,” Rubio continued. “What he actually said is an important truth that applies to BOTH men and women. That no matter what we achieve in professional careers, our VOCATION as a husband/wife & father/mother is the most important, impactful & fulfilling role any of us will ever have.”

During the speech this week, Butker said that his wife’s “dream of having a career might not have come true, but if you asked her today if she has any regrets on her decision, she would laugh out loud, without hesitation, and say, ‘Heck, No.'”

Butker’s critics include the NFL, which distanced itself from the kicker’s comments.

“Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity. His views are not those of the NFL as an organization,” said Senior Vice President Jonathan Beane, the league’s chief diversity and inclusion officer, to CNN. “The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger.”

CNN notes that Butker, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, even committed the cardinal sin of invoking tight end Travis Kelce’s significant other Taylor Swift in his critiques of Catholic priests.

“As my teammate’s girlfriend says: ‘Familiarity breeds contempt,’” he said, quoting one of the pop singer’s lines.

Beyond that, though, Butker’s comments offered a portal into a staunchly Catholic, anti-secularist and pro-natalist viewpoint, with defenses of the Latin Mass and attacks on wavering priests and bishops, and attacks on homosexuality.

He urged differentiation between “the deadly sin sort of pride that has an entire month dedicated to it” and “the true God-centered pride that is cooperating with the Holy Ghost to glorify him.”

He questioned recreational sex, saying “there is nothing good about playing God with having children — whether that be your ideal number or the perfect time to conceive. No matter how you spin it, there is nothing natural about Catholic birth control.”

The Senator’s high-level defense of Butker elided those controversial statements, however.