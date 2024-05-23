To support Amendment 4, Florida Women’s Freedom Coalition launches voter info tool

With the fight for abortion rights leading up to the November election, the Florida Women’s Freedom Coalition is launching a new tool to help get out the vote.

The website gives information on how to register to vote or update voter registration, as well as how to vote by mail. You can also find your polling place and sign up for election alerts.

“We are determined and committed to providing accurate and comprehensive information to voters across the state, ensuring every individual understands how they can vote, where they can vote, and when they can vote,” said Anna Hochkammer, the coalition’s Executive Director who also serves on the Pinecrest Village Council.

“We know the majority of Floridians support abortion access, and our overarching goal moving forward is to equip each voter with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions when they step into the polls on November 5th.”

Florida’s six-week abortion ban went into effect May 1.

Voters can decide whether to limit government inference on abortion on the Amendment 4 ballot question. Those opposed to abortion are fighting against Amendment 4, demanding that unborn children’s lives be protected.

Meanwhile, abortion-rights advocates argue that the six-week abortion ban is not enough time for women to find out they are pregnant, let alone make an informed decision on whether they want to keep the baby. Medical professionals lobbying in support of Amendment 4 have called abortion rights a health care issue because some women need to terminate their pregnancies because their fetuses have catastrophic genetic defects.

“Politicians don’t belong in the room with us,” Kathryn Berryman told the crowd in Winter Park this month at a League of Women Voters event.

Early polling indicates Amendment 4 could be in for a tight election to meet the 60% voter approval threshold to pass. About 61% of voters supported Amendment 4 although 10% were still undecided or refused to answer, according to a Florida Chamber of Commerce poll with a margin error of +/- 4 percentage points.