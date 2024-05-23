May 23, 2024
To support Amendment 4, Florida Women’s Freedom Coalition launches voter info tool

Gabrielle RussonMay 23, 20243min9

2022-07-11T101606Z_647800470_RC2UZT9K47BK_RTRMADP_3_USA-ABORTION-COLLEGE
The battle over Amendment 4 is expected to be tight.

With the fight for abortion rights leading up to the November election, the Florida Women’s Freedom Coalition is launching a new tool to help get out the vote.

The website gives information on how to register to vote or update voter registration, as well as how to vote by mail. You can also find your polling place and sign up for election alerts.

“We are determined and committed to providing accurate and comprehensive information to voters across the state, ensuring every individual understands how they can vote, where they can vote, and when they can vote,” said Anna Hochkammer, the coalition’s Executive Director who also serves on the Pinecrest Village Council.

“We know the majority of Floridians support abortion access, and our overarching goal moving forward is to equip each voter with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions when they step into the polls on November 5th.”

Florida’s six-week abortion ban went into effect May 1.

Voters can decide whether to limit government inference on abortion on the Amendment 4 ballot question. Those opposed to abortion are fighting against Amendment 4, demanding that unborn children’s lives be protected.

Meanwhile, abortion-rights advocates argue that the six-week abortion ban is not enough time for women to find out they are pregnant, let alone make an informed decision on whether they want to keep the baby. Medical professionals lobbying in support of Amendment 4 have called abortion rights a health care issue because some women need to terminate their pregnancies because their fetuses have catastrophic genetic defects.

“Politicians don’t belong in the room with us,” Kathryn Berryman told the crowd in Winter Park this month at a League of Women Voters event.

Early polling indicates Amendment 4 could be in for a tight election to meet the 60% voter approval threshold to pass. About 61% of voters supported Amendment 4 although 10% were still undecided or refused to answer, according to a Florida Chamber of Commerce poll with a margin error of +/- 4 percentage points.

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

9 comments

  • Dont Say FLA

    May 23, 2024 at 12:22 pm

    Watch out here come Rhonda’s Very Special State Safety Squad with rubber bullets (even if a real bullet does “accidentally” slip in there like on the Rust set) that will help Rhonda protect the G0P’s Right To Life Lies.

    Reply

    • Impeach Biden

      May 23, 2024 at 12:27 pm

      Kind of early to be popping hallucinogenic drugs don’t you think?

      Reply

      • rick whitaker

        May 23, 2024 at 12:38 pm

        16 YEAR OLD HOWLER MONKEY, what a loving comment, keep it up.

        Reply

        • Impeach Biden

          May 23, 2024 at 12:42 pm

          The head monkey makes an appearance, and you wish you pervert.

          Reply

          • rick whitaker

            May 23, 2024 at 12:52 pm

            19 YEAR OLD HOWLER MONKEY, thank you for the lovely comment. i changed my guess of your age to 19 from 18. you are making some progress it seems. good girl/boy, keep it up.

  • Impeach Biden

    May 23, 2024 at 12:23 pm

    Dress up Joe in all pink and give him a white flag. The pink outfit symbolizes his support for women’s reproductive rights, which I agree with. That’s all Joe has to campaign on. The white flag symbolizes his surrender to all the countries and world leaders that no longer respect us.

    Reply

    • rick whitaker

      May 23, 2024 at 1:04 pm

      19 YEAR OLD HOWLER MONKEY, biden appreciates your good advice, but he has it, so you can relax and quit howling.

      Reply

  • rbruce

    May 23, 2024 at 12:40 pm

    Wish the Florida Baby Freedom Coalition could attend, but they are all aborted.

    Reply

  • rick whitaker

    May 23, 2024 at 12:58 pm

    RBRUCE, it seems you are on the losing side of the issue. forced pregnancy is a christian thing and they are losing their grip. the florida gop taking away so many rights is going to hopefully destroy them.

    Reply

Categories