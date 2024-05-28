AFP Action announces House endorsements, including a Dem seat they want flipped red

The political arm for Americans for Prosperity announced a round of endorsements for House seats. The center-right business group spotlighted several lawmakers it wants back in Tallahassee, a few new faces it wants serving next Session, and in one case, a candidate trying to unseat a sitting Democratic lawmaker.

Americans for Prosperity Action Florida endorsed 14 House candidates, all Republicans.

“Our grassroots base knows what issues Florida families are focused on, and we’re confident that electing or re-electing these key leaders will help drive the change we need in our state,” said AFP Action Florida Senior Advisor Skylar Zander.

The most aggressive move came in House District 35, where AFP leaders will back former Osceola County School Board member Erika Booth. She lost a Special Election earlier this year to now-Rep. Tom Keen, an Orlando Democrat seeking re-election.

While the announcement contained no slight on Keen, it praised Booth, who has filed to run again this Fall. She faces Dianna Liebnitzky in a GOP Primary.

“As a public-school teacher and having served on the Osceola County School Board, Booth would support learners and improve Florida’s education system,” the AFP Action announcement reads. “Her support for policies promoting economic progress and health care make her the right choice for the House.”

The group also endorsed two other House candidates running for open seats and engaged in competitive GOP Primaries.

In House District 18, AFP Action backs Nick Primrose, a former Deputy General Counsel to Gov. Ron DeSantis. He is running to succeed Rep. Cyndi Stevenson, a St. Johns Republican who is termed out. He faces Kim Kendall in a Republican Primary, with the winner will advance to face Democrat Keith Matthews in the General Election.

“As an emerging leader, Primrose understands Florida’s political landscape and is a promising partner on key issues spanning from tax and regulatory reform to delivering results in public safety and justice, energy, health care, immigration and labor,” the AFP Action announcement states.

And in House District 20, AFP Action will support Judson Sapp, a Green Cove Springs businessman running to succeed retiring Rep. Bobby Payne, a Palatka Republican, in House District 20. Sapp faces Welaka Mayor Jamie Watts in a GOP Primary, with Democrat Anthony Connolly and no-party candidate Andrew Dodge awaiting a nominee in the General.

“Sapp is an advocate for tax reform, eliminating burdensome regulations, and protecting free speech,” the AFP Action endorsement reads. “In the House, Sapp would be a leader on lowering tax and reviewing costly regulations for taxpayers.”

The rest of the endorsements went to sitting lawmakers, some who may be in competitive re-election fights in the Fall and others who simply boast a record in line with the AFP pro-business agenda.

Republican incumbents now boasting support from AFP include Reps. Danny Alvarez in House District 69, Jennifer Canady in House District 50, Tom Fabricio in House District 110, Mike Giallombardo in House District 79, Jeff Holcomb in House District 53, Traci Koster in House District 64, Lauren Melo in House District 82, Rachel Plakon in House District 36, Alex Rizo in House District 112, John Snyder in House District 86 and Brad Yeager in House District 56.