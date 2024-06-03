Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.3.24

Good Monday morning.

A top-of-the-burn happy birthday shoutout to one of my top-five favorite Corcorans, Michael, founder of Corcoran Partners.

___

Hunter Flack is joining Floridian Partners as Director of Government and External Affairs, bringing added value, expertise and experience to one of the top lobbying firms in the capital city.

“Hunter Flack’s career runs the gamut of politics and policy, including positions in the executive and legislative branches of government, as well as experience managing political campaigns,” said Charles Dudley, founding and managing partner of Floridian Partners. “Flack will bring new energy, additional capabilities and a vast set of experiences to inform our strategic approach and generate results on behalf of our clients in the halls of the Florida Capitol and across the Sunshine State.”

Founding partner Jorge Chamizo added, “Hunter Flack’s success in political campaigns and experience in strategic planning, coalition-building, and policy analysis provides further depth and talent to the team at Floridian Partners and in advancing our client’s goals. Grounded in a strong commitment to public service and a deep understanding of Florida politics, I know Hunter Flack will make a real impact and lead initiatives that matter.”

Flack spent the last four years working for Sen, Joe Gruters, a former Chair of the Republican Party of Florida. Most recently, Flack served as a senior legislative assistant in the Florida Senate.

“Hunter Flack’s commitment to mastering the legislative process and building relationships across the state has been vital to our success on challenging issues,” Gruters said. “He has a keen understanding of legislative policy and its impact on Florida residents, and his ability to transition between the legislative process and political campaigns demonstrates his adaptability.”

Sen. Jim Boyd added, “Hunter Flack’s steadfast dedication to excellence has garnered him the respect of colleagues in both campaign and legislative arenas. I look forward to working with him in his new role.”

___

Allegiant Strategies Group is welcoming Katie Parrish to the team as Vice President of Business and Executive Strategy.

Parrish comes to the firm with experience in executive leadership, government relations and financial management.

She most recently worked as the Deputy Secretary of Workforce Operations at the Florida Department of Management Services, where she led the state’s workforce policies and strategies, serving over 2.6 million members. Her also include experience includes overseeing technology initiatives and managing financial and business support functions, demonstrating her strong leadership and strategic planning skills.

“We are thrilled to welcome Katie to Allegiant Strategies Group,” said David Clark, CEO of Allegiant Strategies Group. “Her expertise in government operations and her ability to drive key initiatives align perfectly with our mission to deliver exceptional service to our clients and stakeholders.”

Parrish added, “I am honored to join Allegiant and look forward to contributing to the company’s continued success. I am eager to leverage my experience to help Allegiant achieve its goals and to support our clients in navigating the complexities of government and business operations.”

___

The Florida Trucking Association is bringing on Elizabeth Emmanuel as its Vice President of Public Affairs, effective Monday.

Emmanuel’s career spans both the public and private sectors. She most recently worked as CEO of the Tallahassee Downtown Improvement Authority, a special district responsible for economic development and advocacy in Florida’s Capital City. In that role, Emmanuel testified before numerous governmental bodies, built strong partnerships with the North Florida business community and led hundreds of events.

“We are thrilled to welcome Elizabeth Emmanuel to Florida Trucking,” said Alix Miller, President and CEO of FTA. “Elizabeth’s extensive background in advocacy, communications, issue management and relationship-building will make her an invaluable asset to our team. Her leadership will be instrumental as we continue to grow the influence of Florida Trucking and the men and women who power Florida’s economy.”

Emmanuel added, “I am honored to have the opportunity to work with an organization that has a 90-year history and remains at the forefront of innovation, education and impact. The trucking industry plays a critical role in driving Florida’s economy, and I am eager to contribute to its continued prosperity.”

Before her time in government, Emmanuel spent a decade in the private sector, first working for corporate and family-owned funeral homes and then at the Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce.

Emmanuel is the Chair-elect of Leadership Tallahassee, a member of the executive committee of the Board for the Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce, and a Board member for the Urban Land Institute. Emmanuel is a graduate of Tallahassee Community College and valedictorian of Mid-America College in Indiana.

___

Happening Wednesday (and note that all of the presiding officers are on this invite):



— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@RonDeSantis: Former President Donald Trump hasn’t lost his voting rights in Florida. Rights are not removed in Florida where they haven’t yet been stripped in the convicting jurisdiction. That said, given the absurd nature of the New York prosecution of Trump, this would be an easy case to qualify for restoration of rights per the Florida Clemency Board, which I Chair. The bottom line is that Donald Trump’s vote this November will be one of millions that demonstrate Florida is now a solid Republican state!

‘Tis the season:

— DAYS UNTIL —

DreamWorks Land officially opens at Universal Orlando — 11; season two of ‘House of the Dragon’ returns to Max — 13; CNN Presidential Debate — 24; Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opens at Disney World — 25; ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ premieres — 26; Freedom Month Sales Tax Holiday begins — 30; Universal Mega Movie Parade debuts — 31; Trump sentencing — 38; Republican National Convention begins — 41; 2024 MLS All-Star Game — 50; Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games on NBC/Peacock — 53; ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ premieres — 54; Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday begins — 57; ‘Alien: Romulus’ premieres — 75; Florida Primary Election — 78; Democratic National Convention begins — 79; FBHA’s annual conference, BHCon, begins — 79; second Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday begins — 83; Georgia Tech to face Florida State in 2024 opener in Dublin — 83; Tool Time Sales Tax Holiday begins — 91; 2024 NFL season kicks off — 96; Packers will face Eagles in Brazil — 96; Vice Presidential Debate — 115; Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stops in Miami — 138; 2024 Florida Chamber Annual Meeting & Future of Florida Forum — 145; Florida TaxWatch’s 45th Annual Meeting — 154; 2024 Presidential Election — 155; Legislature’s 2025 Organizational Session — 169; Las Vegas Grand Prix — 169; ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ premieres — 186; MLS Cup 2024 — 187; ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ premieres — 255; the 2025 Oscars — 273; Florida’s 2025 Legislative Session begins — 275; 2025 Session ends — 335; ‘Moana’ premieres — 385; ‘Thunderbolts’ premieres — 416; ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot premieres — 416; ‘Blade’ reboot premieres — 523; ‘Avatar 3’ premieres — 565; ‘Avengers 5’ premieres — 701; Untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres — 718; FIFA World Cup 26™ final — 738; FIFA World Cup 26™ final match — 776; Another untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres — 929; ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres — 1,069; ‘Avatar 4’ premieres — 2,028; ‘Avatar 5’ premieres — 2,750.

— TOP STORY —

“Quest for Ron DeSantis’ travel records leads to 2-year delay, then denial” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement waited nearly two years to tell the Orlando Sentinel that the financial details of a flight DeSantis took to Fort Pierce and Live Oak were exempt from public records requests.

The FDLE denied the requests in late April and early May. It delayed the response until a year after DeSantis signed a law banning the release of his and the other leaders’ travel records. Lawmakers called this necessary to protect their safety.

The bill’s sponsors, both Republicans, repeatedly assured public records advocates and Democratic lawmakers that the financial records related to travel would continue to be available to the public as they always had been. The law was meant to shield only the logistics of the trips, they said.

But that has not turned out to be the case. Other news outlets besides the Orlando Sentinel have waited several months to find out their requests for travel records were denied.

The lengthy delay was caused by the agency’s public records department being short-staffed and dealing with a high volume of requests.

Part of the problem is the law includes a long list of things to be exempt from public view but says nothing about the transportation costs or travel related to political campaigns or other personal use, he said. And the language is vague enough to make understanding legislative intent problematic.

Former FDLE Chief of Staff Shane Desguin said in a sworn statement filed by The Washington Post in a lawsuit against the FDLE that top aides to the Governor blocked the release of records detailing the Governor’s taxpayer-funded travel.

— 2024 – FLORIDA —

“DeSantis says Donald Trump can still vote in Florida despite felony conviction” via Kierra Frazier of POLITICO — DeSantis says he’ll make sure Trump can vote in his home state this November despite his felony convictions. DeSantis said he disputes the assessment of some experts who say that Trump’s conviction on 34 felony counts would make him ineligible to cast a ballot in the state. But, in any case, the Governor said he would ensure the state Clemency Board cleared the way for his former rival for the Republican presidential nomination to vote back home. “Given the absurd nature of the New York prosecution of Trump, this would be an easy case to qualify for restoration of rights per the Florida Clemency Board, which I Chair,” he said on X.

“Trump’s disastrous Veep search hints at a deeper problem” via Alex Shephard of The New Republic — As Trump endlessly teases his vice-presidential shortlist, he is operating from a position of strength for perhaps the first time in his political career. On closer inspection, however, Trump’s vice-presidential shortlist hardly suggests a soaring campaign. Instead, it reveals his many, many vulnerabilities — and a candidate as hell-bent on self-destruction as ever. Marco Rubio, who is Cuban American, and Tim Scott, who is Black, would theoretically add to Trump’s apparent growing popularity with nonwhite voters — but that’s just a theory. Rubio, once touted as the GOP’s Obama, is still suffering reputational damage from Trump’s excoriation of him nearly a decade ago. But if Trump were truly running a more moderate or disciplined campaign, he would consider nominating a woman. Instead, Trump will likely choose a male lackey as his running mate, an extremist with little appeal outside of the most fervent corners of his own base.

— 2024 – DOWN-BALLOT —

“GOP registration edge crosses 900,000-voter mark” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Florida’s red hue continues to deepen. The state’s Division of Elections just updated its tally of active voters, and it’s more bad news for Democrats. As of April 30, Republicans had 906,551 more registered voters than Democrats in the Sunshine State. It’s the GOP’s biggest lead since it overtook Democrats for the first time in November 2021. Of Florida’s 13.47 million active voters, 5.24 million were registered with the Republican Party of Florida compared to 4.34 million registered as Florida Democratic Party members.

“Randy Fine: Donate to Trump, not me” via Owen Girard of Florida’s Voice — Fine, who is running for state Senate, encouraged people on social media to donate to Trump instead of him at the end of the fiscal quarter. The comments came after Trump was found guilty on all 34 charges in his New York hush money trial on Thursday. “Normally I ask people to donate to my campaign at the end of the quarter. Screw that,” Fine said. “My election won’t determine whether America survives. His will,” he said, adding a link to contribute to the former President’s 2024 campaign. After the verdict, Trump’s campaign said Friday morning it raised a whopping $34.8 million.

“‘Exactly the kind of leader HD 19 needs’: Wyman Duggan endorses Sam Greco for House” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Greco’s campaign announced an endorsement from Duggan, a fellow Republican. He joins several other sitting lawmakers who want to see Greco in the Legislature’s lower chamber. “His proven dedication to service, both in the Navy and in his community, sets him apart. Sam has a clear vision for the future of his district and the determination to get things done. I’m confident he will bring a strong, principled, conservative voice to Tallahassee, and I wholeheartedly endorse him for state House District 19.” Others backing Greco include U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis and House Speaker Paul Renner — whose seat Greco hopes to take later this year. Speaker Pro Tempore Chuck Clemons and Reps. Bobby Payne and Cyndi Stevenson are behind him too.

“Democrat from Hillsborough County enters race for HD 49” via Gary White of the Lakeland Ledger — A Democrat has now entered each of Polk County’s five legislative elections. Ashley Herrmann filed a statement of candidacy to run for office in House District 49, which covers much of southern Polk County. Herrmann, 34, listed a post office box in Thonotosassa, in Hillsborough County, on the statement submitted to the Florida Division of Elections. Asked if she lives in the district, Herrmann replied by email, “Not yet, but my father does, and I’d love to take up residence should I be elected.” Under Florida election law, a member of the Legislature must reside in their district upon taking office. Herrmann described herself as a fifth-generation Floridian.

“Greg Folley lands first formal statewide endorsement from Jimmy Patronis” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Chief Financial Officer Patronis made his preference known who he wants representing House District 81. The Cabinet member is endorsing Marco Island City Council member Folley for the open seat. “Greg Folley has proven himself to have great ambition matched with the experience and skill to be able to be a vital part of Florida’s Legislature,” Patronis said. “He is a successful businessman with knowledge of how to build and establish businesses here in Florida’s economy. That is why I am endorsing him for Florida House of Representatives, District 81. He will be a great advocate for the residents in his district. I look forward to working with him in the Legislature.”

— 2024 – PRESIDENTIAL —

“1 in 10 Republicans less likely to vote for Trump after guilty verdict, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds” via Jason Lange of Reuters — Ten percent of Republican registered voters say they are less likely to vote for Trump following his felony conviction for falsifying business records to cover up a hush money payment to a porn star, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll that closed on Friday. The two-day poll, conducted in the hours after the Republican presidential candidate’s conviction by a Manhattan jury on Thursday, also found that 56% of Republican registered voters said the case would have no effect on their vote and 35% said they were more likely to support Trump, who has claimed the charges against him are politically motivated and has vowed to appeal.

“Joe Biden wants to talk abortion, Trump immigration in CNN debate” via Trevor Hunnicutt of Reuters — The presidential campaigns of Biden and Trump know what they want to talk about in their high-stakes television debate next month, and now they’re trying to convince news network CNN to play ball. Biden and Trump, his predecessor in office, meet in Atlanta on June 27 for the first of two debates they have agreed to, a showcase that will draw millions of viewers and could cement many voters’ preferences in a closely fought election on Nov. 5. Biden has three preferred topics, according to a campaign memo viewed by Reuters: abortion rights, the state of democracy and the economy. Trump’s team has pointed to immigration, public safety and inflation as key issues ahead of the debate. Trump on Thursday became the first U.S. President to be convicted of a crime when a New York jury found him guilty of falsifying documents to cover up a payment to silence a porn star ahead of the 2016 election.

“Black leaders call out Trump’s criminal justice contradictions as he rails against guilty verdict” via Aaron Morrison and Matt Brown of The Associated Press — It’s the same courthouse where five Black and Latino youths were wrongly convicted 34 years ago in the beating and rape of a white female jogger. Trump famously took out a newspaper ad in New York City in the aftermath of the 1989 attack calling for the execution of the accused in a case that roiled racial tensions locally and that many point to as evidence of a criminal justice system prejudiced against defendants of color. But on Friday, a day after making history as the first U.S. President convicted of felony crimes in a court of law, Trump blasted that same criminal justice system as corrupt and rigged against him.

—”‘It won’t make any difference.’ In this Wisconsin community, Trump’s conviction isn’t a game-changer” via Kim Puzzanghera of the Boston Globe

“Biden gives the cold shoulder to disaffected Republicans” via John McCormack of The Dispatch — When former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie dropped out of the 2024 GOP presidential race in January, he looked like exactly the kind of Republican the Biden campaign should be courting for an endorsement. “I am going to make sure that in no way do I enable Donald Trump to ever be President of the United States again,” Christie told New Hampshire voters during his withdrawal speech. At the time, he seemed to leave the door open to voting for Biden. Similarly, when former Vice President Mike Pence announced on March 15 that he “cannot in good conscience endorse Donald Trump in this campaign,” he also seemed like a prime target for outreach from Biden and other high-ranking Democrats. When Nikki Haley dropped out of the GOP Primary race in March, Biden issued a statement: “Donald Trump made it clear he doesn’t want Nikki Haley’s supporters. I want to be clear: There is a place for them in my campaign.” And his campaign later released ads highlighting Trump’s insulting rhetoric about Haley.

Happening Sunday — Trump will hold a rally in Las Vegas: Noon PT, Sunset Park, 2601 Sunset Rd., Las Vegas.

— STATEWIDE —

“Why Florida is America’s least gay-friendly state” via Jeff Weiner and Kathryn Varn of Axios — Florida bans transgender women and girls from participating in sports for female students. Trans people can’t use bathrooms at schools and government buildings that match their gender identity. Books about LGBTQ+ characters have been pulled from school libraries. Minors are barred from receiving gender-affirming health care, despite such treatment having support from every major medical group. And adults face more hurdles to accessing and getting insurance coverage for transition-related medical care. Earlier this year, state agencies barred trans people from changing their driver’s license to match their gender identity. LGBTQ+ advocates are actually more hopeful than they’ve been in recent years. The Florida Legislature, meanwhile, had less of an appetite for culture-war bills than in years past.

“DeSantis speaks at New College, applauds Richard Corcoran for the school’s transformation” via Melissa Pérez-Carrillo of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — DeSantis lauded the work he’s done as Governor and congratulated New College of Florida President Corcoran on his work in transforming the Sarasota college over the past year and a half. He argued that universities have become ideological indoctrination centers that lack critical thinking and rigorous education. DeSantis also shared how “leftist and woke ideology” has infected corporate America, the medical field in its response to COVID-19 and gender-affirming care, the “open border ideology” and most recently, encampments that have been hosted at various colleges in protest of the Israel-Hamas conflict. “How does this all happen?” DeSantis said.

“DeSantis signs bill creating grant program for sickle cell disease research, treatment” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Treatment centers that help thousands of Floridians with sickle cell disease could soon get a new funding infusion from the state through legislation DeSantis just signed. DeSantis authorized HB 7085, which creates the Sickle Cell Disease Research and Treatment Grant Program within the Florida Department of Health. Under the program, the department’s Office of Minority Health and Health Equity will provide grants to community-based sickle cell disease treatment and research centers. The money is to pay for therapeutic operations, workforce and workforce development costs. The measure, effective immediately, also expands Florida’s sickle cell registry, which the Legislature created last year, to enable adults with sickle cell disease to opt in to the registry at their discretion.

“Judge tosses Florida lawsuit over mandated health care for kids” via Caroline Catherman of the Orlando Sentinel — A Tampa judge dismissed Friday a lawsuit filed by Florida officials challenging the federal government’s 2024 mandate that most children in low-income families were entitled to subsidized health insurance for at least a year even if their parents stopped paying a small monthly premium. Florida was the only state to challenge the law in court. In the federal suit against the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, the state argued, among other points, that premium payments were crucial to the program’s survival and without them, it would “turn the program into a free-for-all, threatening its solvency, long-term stability and ability to reach even more children in need.” U.S. District Judge William Jung ruled that his court did not have jurisdiction. Florida can appeal through CMS, and the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration said Friday it would.

“DeSantis signs bill to rein in overbearing HOAs” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Domineering homeowners’ associations (HOAs) will have fewer ways to pester residents with nitpicky complaints and fines under a new law going into effect next month. DeSantis signed HB 1203, which limits HOA fines and requires more transparency from the organizations. The measure, effective July 1, mandates an HOA with more than 100 parcels must post all of its rules, covenants, budgets and other pertinent documents on its website by Jan. 1. It must also provide notice of any scheduled meeting of its members and the agenda for the meeting at least 14 days in advance. But the most eye-catching aspects of the legislation are what HOAs will no longer be able to do.

“Firefighters battle blazes across drought-stricken parts of Florida” via The Associated Press — Firefighters across central and southern Florida are battling wildfires that have temporarily shut down highways and caused some residents to be evacuated. More than 900 acres (360 hectares) had burned near Osteen in Volusia County as of early Sunday, although the Florida Forest Service said the fire is now 90% contained. The fire broke out Saturday and may have been sparked by the remains of an earlier wildfire, Volusia County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Scott Smoak told WESH-TV. Most of central and southern Florida are currently experiencing drought conditions, according to the National Drought Mitigation Center, with the driest conditions concentrated around Sarasota and Punta Gorda. Outdoor burning of yard debris is currently banned by 13 central and southwest Florida counties.

“Poll: 1 in 4 Floridians don’t prepare for hurricane season, would ignore evacuation warning” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Nearly a quarter of Florida residents don’t make any advanced preparations for hurricane season, and even more would disregard warnings to evacuate, a new survey found. Polling by AAA — The Auto Club Group found that 23% of people living in Florida aren’t planning ahead and assembling nonperishable food, water, and useful materials in case a storm strikes their area. Of those who would evacuate, nearly two-thirds (64%) said they would only do so if the approaching tempest was a Category 3 or stronger.

— D.C. MATTERS —



“Marco Rubio gets blowback for comparing Trump trial to Cuban ‘show trials,’ executions” via Suzanne Gamboa of NBC News — Sen. Rubio, a potential Vice Presidential contender, is taking heat for comparing Trump’s hush money trial to show trials in military revolutionary Cuba and posting video of one that ended in the execution of the accused. Rubio has been vehemently criticizing Trump’s conviction and deriding the judge and prosecutors. After Trump’s conviction, he said the trial was similar to the show trials that took place in Cuba when the communist leader Fidel Castro took over the country. Rubio said in an interview on Fox News that Trump’s trial was “a quintessential show trial” and “what you see in communist countries.” He said the Trump trial “is an effort to interfere in an election.”

— LOCAL: S. FL —



“Ethics Board: Ex-Surfside Mayor, now seeking county seat, improperly campaigned from dais” via Aaron Leibowitz of the Miami Herald — Surfside Commission meetings have been notorious for going off the rails in recent years: Officials flipping the middle finger. Mayors seeking to have residents removed. Ad hominem attacks against political opponents. But Shlomo Danzinger, the town’s ex-Mayor who is now running for Mayor of Miami-Dade County, took it too far last August when he presented a slideshow during a Town Commission meeting that amounted to campaigning, the Miami-Dade County Commission on Ethics and Public Trust found at a May 15 meeting. Danzinger, who was still the Surfside Mayor at the time and had filed to seek re-election, made a presentation during the Commission meeting on Aug. 8, 2023, titled “Decorum,” in which he blasted political enemies, displayed an image from his campaign website and touted his record as Mayor. A slide titled “Shlomo Danzinger 2022 Campaign Website” featured the platform from Danzinger’s first campaign and highlighted a section called “Restoring Civility and Dignity to the Office.”

“South Florida AFL-CIO endorses ‘dedicated public servant’ Eileen Higgins for re-election” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Miami-Dade Commissioner Higgins is still unopposed less than two weeks from the 2024 election’s qualifying deadline, but she’s collecting endorsements like she’s in a competitive race. Her latest is from the South Florida ALF-CIO, a coalition of 53 affiliated labor groups representing 239,000 union members and their households. “Members of the South Florida AFL-CIO and workers across Miami-Dade County have been fortunate to have Commissioner Eileen Higgins as an ally through her tenure, and we enthusiastically endorse her for re-election,” said the group’s president, Jeffrey Mitchell, in a prepared statement. “Commissioner Higgins is a passionate and dedicated public servant who consistently defends workers’ rights. I have personally witnessed her take the fight for working people directly to Tallahassee, fighting for better wages, better conditions, and the dignity every worker deserves. We look forward to helping her win re-election.”

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Orlando’s planned Holocaust Museum scales back as leader departs” via Matthew J. Palm of the Orlando Sentinel — Orlando’s planned Holocaust Museum for Hope & Humanity will be scaled back as its leaders pause spending for three months as they consider a reduced scope and budget for the project through a new feasibility study. The revamp of the planned museum — with a budget that had grown to $106 million — comes as Talli Dippold departs as CEO of the organization that’s building it. “Fundraising has been slower than anticipated, and this was a major factor in our decision to go ahead with the feasibility study,” wrote Ron Schirtzer, Board President of the Holocaust Memorial Resource & Education Center in Maitland, which is building the museum. The Holocaust Center has raised $31 million to date in cash and pledges, Schirtzer told the Orlando Sentinel via email. That number matches what the center reported having raised in January, demonstrating the slow progress.

“Ex-director Aaron De Groft revamps countersuit against Orlando Museum of Art” via Matthew J. Palm of the Orlando Sentinel — In the latest legal salvos between Orlando Museum of Art and its former director, De Groft has filed an amended countersuit against the Loch Haven Park institution — after a judge dismissed his original suit. De Groft, who was fired from the museum after championing the now-discredited “Heroes & Monsters” exhibit of work attributed to Jean-Michel Basquiat, had countersued the museum after OMA first filed suit against him in August. In its suit, the museum accused De Groft of fraud, conspiracy and breach of fiduciary duty by putting personal profit ahead of the museum’s well-being. At the museum’s request, Circuit Judge John E. Jordan dismissed De Groft’s countersuit in May — but left the door open for De Groft to file an amended countersuit, which he promptly did. The museum has until Monday to file its response to the new suit, which is scaled back from the original. On Friday afternoon, museum CEO Cathryn Mattson said the institution still believed De Groft’s claims were “without merit.”

“Seminole County voters could raise hurdles for developers in rural areas” via Martin E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel — Seminole voters may get the chance in November to erect higher hurdles for developers who hope to build in the county’s protected rural lands. A panel called the Charter Review Commission is moving toward recommending a pair of Nov. 5 ballot measures that would require a supermajority of four votes from the Seminole County Commission to approve denser development in the rural area than is currently authorized and maintain development protections within the county’s natural lands. It now takes a simple majority of three votes of the five-member Commission to change development restrictions within the rural area and remove conservation protections within Seminole’s nearly 7,300 acres of natural lands. Conservationists and many residents of Seminole’s rural area say the extra protections would go a long way toward preserving those areas and natural lands from urban sprawl for decades to come.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Tampa Bay is in a drought. So why did forest managers OK a controlled burn?” via Jack Prator of the Tampa Bay Times — Hillsborough County land managers conducted a prescribed burn in Upper Tampa Bay Park in Oldsmar on Thursday. The Tampa Bay area typically sees 3 inches of rain in May. This month, only 1 inch has fallen, according to the National Weather Service. So why did Hillsborough forest managers conduct a prescribed burn on an abnormally dry day? State forest managers say the dry season is the most vital time to burn in Florida. Fire is important to Florida’s ecosystem. Many native plants, such as longleaf pines, rely on fire to survive. Florida leads the nation in prescribed burns, where state officials start small, controlled fires to burn away understory growth. The process rids forests of fuel that could propel uncontrollable fires into catastrophic ones.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Florida deputy who shot Black airman is fired from his job” via Lori Rozsa of The Washington Post — The Florida deputy who killed a Black Air Force airman in his apartment was fired from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office after an internal investigation found that his use of deadly force was “not objectively reasonable.” Deputy Eddie Duran arrived at Roger Fortson’s apartment complex in northern Florida in response to a 911 call about a domestic disturbance. Body-camera footage captured him firing at Fortson six times, seconds after the senior airman opened his door to the officer. Fortson, 23, was alone in his apartment, and no disturbance can be heard in the video. The Fortson family’s attorney, Ben Crump, has insisted that deputies targeted the wrong apartment.

“Florida won’t light bridges in rainbow colors. So, Jacksonville’s LGBTQ community did.” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — As night fell Friday on downtown Jacksonville, 70 people lined the pedestrian walkway of the Main Street bridge and simultaneously turned on high-powered flashlights that lit the bridge in a ribbon of rainbow colors arching above the St. Johns River. The display on the eve of Pride Month came after the state Department of Transportation decided the nearby Acosta Bridge would be lit in red, white, and blue for the state government’s “Freedom Summer,” meaning the Acosta’s lighting system won’t have rainbow lights for Pride Month as it did the previous three years. So, a group from the LGBTQ community and their supporters took the lighting into their own hands by illuminating the Main Street bridge with rainbow lights.

“Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey says cost from May 10 tornadoes now tops $50 million as city seeks federal aid” via The Associated Press — Recovery from a May 10 tornado outbreak has cost Florida’s capital city $50 million so far, Dailey said Friday. Florida officials have requested that the Federal Emergency Management Agency declare a major disaster, which could make local government and individuals eligible for federal assistance. FEMA has not yet approved such a declaration. Dailey told local news outlets that the city is working with Biden’s administration and FEMA so it can be reimbursed for storm response and individuals can get aid. “That’s where we can be the most impactful as a community and a government, is working with FEMA,” Dailey said. Dailey said the total cost to the city will increase as city workers continue cleaning up debris.

“Governor appoints Simone Marstiller, Brent Johnson to Children’s Services Council” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — The Children’s Services Council (CSC) of Leon County has two new members: Marstiller, a lawyer, and Johnson, an accountant. DeSantis appointed the two to the CSC, which funds children’s services in the county through property tax revenues. Both will serve four-year terms. Marstiller is of counsel at the Gunster Yoakley Stewart P.A. law firm, where she advises clients on how best to work with governments to achieve their business goals. DeSantis previously appointed her as Secretary of the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA). She left the position in November 2022.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Nassau County GOP group offers to ‘shelter’ Trump in a ‘safe house’ with ‘maximum force’” via Eric Daugherty of Florida’s Voice — A northern Florida young GOP organization says it wants to protect Trump in the Sunshine State after he was convicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. The Nassau County Young Republicans said it has an “undisclosed North Florida safehouse” that Trump can access “at [his] word.” “… Refusing extradition with maximum force,” the group said. “God bless America. We are standing back and standing by.” Nassau County is at the very northeastern tip of Florida with under 100,000 residents. In 2020, the county gave 72.4% of its vote to Trump and 26.5% to Biden.

“Years after Hurricane Irma, some homeowners still waiting to get back into homes after delays with state program” via Jennifer Titus and Libby Hendren of WTSP — It’s a day seven years in the making. Mary Simpson has been waiting for a new mobile home to replace the damaged one in Hurricane Irma. Now, there’s finally some light at the end of the tunnel. She cried as workers arrived at her Valrico property, relieved to see something was finally happening. Workers were there to prep for the mobile home installation. “They say it’s going to be a couple more hours, and it’s starting to get real now,” Simpson said. The emotion comes from frustration. Just 20 minutes before this moment, when we were interviewing her about the years she had waited to finally get home, she said she had no idea that in March 2024, she would still be waiting. The state received $480 million from HUD to help fewer than 4,000 Florida homeowners repair or rebuild their homes. But Simpson says she never thought it would take this long. “We can’t afford to do our own thing, so we just keep trying to do our part of the contract. We keep the taxes paid off up on it, and we just wait,” Simpson said.

— TOP OPINION —

“Law-and-order Florida is no refuge for criminals. Except Trump” via Nate Monroe of the Florida Times-Union — It’s true: Trump’s crude scheme to cover up hush money payments intended to silence a porn star doesn’t rate as the most heinous crime or even the most heinous of his alleged crimes. But a crime’s a crime, right? Isn’t that the refrain in zero-tolerance Florida? Can’t do the time, don’t do the crime. Here in Jacksonville, where the incarceration rate is 350 inmates per 100,000 residents, people needlessly languish in the poke on a daily basis for minor infractions. For Trump, Florida’s elected vanguard immediately set about bellyaching over the injustice of it all. It’s an irony for the ages that Trump — whose personal, business and political lives reveal a man almost psychologically incapable of fidelity — demands and receives such devotion from his underlings. Without hesitation, he’d drop every single one of these barnacles in a pinch.

— OPINIONS —

“Trump, defeated” via Quinta Jurecic of The Atlantic — The New York case, like all the Trump prosecutions, has always been shadowed by the presidential race. Trump’s political appeal has always been tied to perceptions of his invincibility. He was a force of nature; the godlike manifestation of the people’s will unbound by law. Now, though, the Trump balloon has been punctured. The Übermensch is not so über. When Trump stepped out of the courtroom after the verdict to deliver remarks to the press, he walked with hunched shoulders, declaring his innocence in a flat, exhausted tone, as if he was struggling to summon his typical reserves of fury. He had a new look about him, unseen even after the 2020 Election, when he lost but claimed victory; he looked defeated.

“Americans are thinking about immigration all wrong” via Derek Thompson of The Atlantic — In a perfect world, the brokenness of America’s immigration system would inspire Congress to swiftly pass new legislation convincing voters that the U.S. controls whom we let in and keep out of the country. The basic contours of this grand bargain have been fairly clear for decades. If American politicians are ever going to think about immigration policy through the lens of long-term opportunity planning rather than immediate crisis response, they first need to convince the American people that those long-term opportunities exist. This case is actually easy to make. Cheaper and more plentiful houses, higher average wages, more jobs, more innovation, more scientific breakthroughs in medicine, and more state government revenue without higher taxes—all while sticking it to our geopolitical adversary, China — require more immigration.

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

Meta introduces labels to help users identify AI-generated content — Videos and images that have been made with AI and posted to Facebook, Instagram, or Threads will now feature “Made with AI” labels. Meta is introducing these labels to help users distinguish what is real and what is synthetic content on their platforms. Users will begin seeing these labels this week. Earlier this year, Meta began requiring advertisers to disclose whether a political or social issue advertisement containing a photorealistic image or video, or realistic-sounding audio, has been digitally created or altered by AI.

“On Longboat Key, $800 million St. Regis Resort and Residences preps to open” via Ashley Gurbal Kritzer of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — After 12 years and hundreds of millions of dollars, The St. Regis Longboat Key Resort and Residences is nearly ready to open. The St. Regis, which includes 168 hotel rooms and 68 luxury condominiums, was built on the site of the former The Colony, a legendary hotel-condo where President George W. Bush spent the night before the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001. Orlando developer Chuck Whittall, President of Unicorp National Developments Inc., began assembling the site that would become the St. Regis in 2012. The Colony, a four-star tennis resort, had been mired in litigation and bankruptcy since 2008. Moss Construction, the general contractor that built the resort, pegged the project value at $371 million. Unicorp has said the total investment in the resort is $800 million. It broke ground in 2022.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Celebrating today are Robert Agrusa, president and CEO of the Central Florida Hotel & Lodging Association, former journalist George Bennett (now with Florida Power & Light), and political consultant Mark Proctor.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.