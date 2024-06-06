Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.6.24

Good Thursday morning.

Breaking late Wednesday — “Charges dropped against former UCF trustee, other man arrested in Seminole sex sting” via Cristóbal Reyes of the Orlando Sentinel — Key elements of a Seminole County Sheriff’s Office online sex sting fizzled, leading to dropped charges for two men including a former University of Central Florida Trustee. The former trustee, Harold Mills, 53, was arrested and charged with soliciting a prostitute and indecent exposure on May 9 in an incident that drew significant public attention. Undercover deputies using an online hookup app connected with Mills, then arrested him after he arrived at Sandlando Park in Altamonte Springs seeking sex, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office announced at the time. In a separate incident that day, Leroy Green, a 35-year-old Sheriff’s Office juvenile intervention specialist, was arrested and accused of the same crimes in a sting in Liberty Park in Lake Mary.

According to new polling from The Associated Industries of Florida, Florida Republicans are heading into the 2024 General Election with a leg up.

A preview of AIF’s Q2 2024 Statewide General Election Poll found Republicans up four points over Democrats, 47%-43%, on a generic ballot. The remaining 10% said they were undecided.

The GOP also enjoys an edge on most issue tests, including the economy (44%- 23%) and inflation reduction (35%- 25%). According to most pollsters, including AIF, inflation (21%) is drawing considerable attention from Florida voters, and economic issues are expected to be at the top of voters’ minds in November.

Property insurance costs are the No. 1 issue, however, with 26% of respondents telling AIF that was their chief concern. Notably, a plurality of voters (44%) believe neither party is doing an effective job of lowering property insurance costs.

“The average Floridian is really feeling the effects of the insurance crisis and higher prices,” said AIF Vice President of Political Operations Jeremy Sheftel. “With hurricane season officially underway, it will be worth monitoring to see how voters will respond as the season progresses.”

Republicans also hold the edge on crime (46%-16%), education (38%-31%), and “protecting personal freedoms” (45%-37%).

And the red team is also continuing to build its lead in raw voters. At the end of April, there were about 5.25 million registered Republicans compared to 4.34 million registered Democrats with an overall electorate of 13.47 million. The gap translates to a 7-point advantage, 39%-32%, which jibes with Democrats’ 43%-36% lead among no-party voters resulting in a 4-point deficit on the generic ballot test.

The AIF poll was conducted May 28-30 by McLaughlin & Associates. It has a sample size of 800 registered likely General Election voters in Florida and a margin of error of +/- 3.4%. AIF will present the full poll in detail at its Summer Policy and Political Retreat.

—@POTUS: @VP and I believe that women in every state must have the freedom to make deeply personal health care decisions. We’ll continue to fight to protect access to reproductive health care and we urge Congress to restore the protections of Roe v. Wade in federal law.

—@TheRickWilson Tonight, 80 years ago after years of training, planning and preparations Dwight Eisenhower felt the weight of the world on his shoulders as he reviewed weather forecasts for D-Day. It was a reminder that all the plans of men still depend on the weather gods.

—@Fineout: In D.C. this a.m. Rhode Island Dem Sen. Whitehouse is holding a hearing on insurance & climate change. He spent a bit of time talking about Florida and its rising rates/Citizens growth. “It looks like an insurance market that is swirling the drain,” he said.

“Byron Donalds expresses nostalgia for the Jim Crow era, when ‘the Black family was together’” via Brakktom Booker of POLITICO — “During Jim Crow the Black family was together,” Donalds said during a Black GOP outreach event in a gentrifying part of Philadelphia on Tuesday and criticized decades-old policies from former Presidents Dwight Eisenhower and Lyndon Johnson for promoting a culture of dependence.

“During Jim Crow, more Black people were — not just conservative, because Black people always have always been conservative-minded — but more Black people voted conservatively.”

The remarks prompted a blitz of attacks from Joe Biden allies, including the top House Democrat on Wednesday.

“It has come to my attention that a so-called leader has made the factually inaccurate statement that Black folks were better off during Jim Crow,” Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said in remarks on the House floor, listing other aspects of that era — from lynching to the suppression of the Black vote. “How dare you make such an ignorant observation? You better check yourself before you wreck yourself.”

In a response video posted on X, Donalds said the Biden campaign was “gaslighting” voters and that Jeffries was misrepresenting him.

“[T]here’s a difference between men and women anyway. Men have been created by God to be conquerors, to be hunters,” he said. “A Black man in today’s America is looking around and saying, ‘How can I go hunt for my people and hunt for my family?’”

One person in the crowd, mostly made up of self-identified Black Republicans, shouted “Bingo!” to voice agreement with Donalds’ remarks.

Donalds also said Black women may be turned off by Democrats’ positions on transgender policies: “Black women are looking at their sons and saying, ‘Now, wait a minute. You’re telling me that my young son can become a girl? Nope.’”

“Byron Donalds shares video, explains context of widely criticized ‘Jim Crow’ remarks” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Donalds shared a lengthier video providing more context on controversial remarks widely criticized as nostalgia for the Jim Crow era. “I was talking about Black families, conservative mindsets and conservative voting,” Donalds wrote. “Receipts are a beautiful thing! And don’t clip my words to keep lying.” Also, in the post was roughly a two-minute video of Donalds speaking at a “Congress, Cognac and Cigars” event organized by Trump’s presidential campaign at The Cigar Code in Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported on the event, quoting Donalds’ remarks about Black Americans before the civil rights movement.

Tweet, tweet:

“Ron DeSantis stands by to help Donald Trump vote — if needed” via John Kennedy of USA Today Network — Trump’s post-conviction right to vote in November looks assured in his home state of Florida but — just in case — DeSantis looks ready to help his one-time White House rival. DeSantis posted on X shortly after Trump was found guilty by a New York jury of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records that the registered Palm Beach County Republican voter was still eligible to vote in Florida. And DeSantis said he stood by to help. If needed. “Given the absurd nature of the New York prosecution of Trump, this would be an easy case to qualify for restoration of rights per the Florida Clemency Board, which I chair,” DeSantis wrote. “The bottom line is that Donald Trump’s vote this November will be one of millions that demonstrate Florida is now a solid Republican state!”

“Scott launches ad pledging to protect IVF” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — Scott’s re-election campaign is unveiling a multimillion-dollar ad buy, featuring a 30-second video spot in which he promises to protect in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures and condemns Democrats’ attacks over the issue. “I refuse to let any Democrat try to lie about my stance on IVF and contraceptives in their desperate attempt to try to win an election,” Scott said. “The Democrats can’t run on the economy because (Joe) Biden killed it. They can’t run on safe communities because they have let hundreds of thousands of criminals cross the border illegally. They can’t run on strengthening our military because they are trying to make it woke and care more about supporting terrorist sympathizers on college campuses who hate Jewish people, so they resort to lying.” Scott’s main Democratic opponent is former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell. In the ad, Scott notes that his daughter is receiving IVF treatments and says he’ll protect IVF treatments.

To watch the ad, please click the image below:

“‘We need leaders like Gayle’: DeSantis says Gayle Harrell deserves another Senate term” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — DeSantis says he wants Sen. Harrell to be re-elected. The Governor is endorsing the Stuart Republican in Senate District 31. “Gayle Harrell is a proven Conservative who has championed parental rights, law and order, and lower taxes for Floridians,” DeSantis said. “In the battle to keep Florida free, Gayle has stood firm in protecting our children, our schools, and our small-business owners. I’m happy to endorse Gayle Harrell — we need leaders like Gayle standing on the front lines ready to defend our God-given rights here in the Free State of Florida.” Harrell welcomed the support from DeSantis. “Gov. Ron DeSantis has admirably led our great state through a global pandemic, devastating storms and Joe Biden’s disastrous economy,” she said. “I am proud of the work we have done together to keep Florida free and honored to have our great Governor’s endorsement.”

“Ruth’s List Florida backs its first transgender candidate with Ashley Brundage endorsement in HD 65” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Ruth’s List Florida is endorsing Brundage in the race for House District 65. The Tampa Democrat, if elected, would be the state’s first transgender woman to hold office in Florida, and it’s the first time Ruth’s List has endorsed a transgender candidate. Ruth’s List is Florida’s only organization dedicated to electing pro-abortion rights Democratic women in the state. “Ashley Brundage’s courage to lead and mentor others to draw strength and power from life’s challenges make her uniquely qualified to serve in Florida’s state legislature to work to help Floridians thrive and prosper again,” Ruth’s List Florida CEO Christina Diamond said.

“3 more local leaders endorse James Reyes for Miami-Dade Sheriff” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Three more local leaders are endorsing Miami-Dade Public Safety Chief Reyes for Sheriff. Reyes’ campaign announced that Florida City Vice Mayor Sharon Butler, Pinecrest Council member Shannon del Prado and former Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber are now backing his campaign. “It’s important that we choose a candidate with the right experience to guide us through this transition and who will work collaboratively with local police to ensure public safety in every neighborhood,” Butler said. “With his exemplary track record and dedication to safety, I am proud to endorse Chief James Reyes to be Miami-Dade County Sheriff.” Gelber, who served as House Democratic Leader from 2006 to 2008, said he is “proud to endorse” Reyes’ candidacy.

“Mask-burning COVID-19 activist enters Fort Lauderdale Mayor’s race” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — He made headlines during the pandemic for railing against COVID-19 lockdowns by leading protests, burning masks and suing Broward County. Now he wants to take over City Hall by replacing one of the elected officials he regularly criticizes. Chris Nelson, a DJ, activist and conservative writer who has dedicated much of his online activity to promoting DeSantis and his policies, has filed paperwork to run for Fort Lauderdale Mayor. He’s now one of six people in the contest, which also includes incumbent Mayor Dean Trantalis and perennial candidate Jim Lewis, both Democratic lawyers. “This will be a fun journey,” Nelson said in a six-minute video posted to X. The self-shot video features Nelson walking around Riverwalk Park, a public waterfront space in Downtown Fort Lauderdale, where parts of a crane and construction material crashed onto a bridge in early April, killing one person and leaving three injured.

“Appeals court halts Trump’s Georgia case during appeal of order allowing Fani Willis to stay on case” via Kate Brumback of The Associated Press — An appeals court has halted the Georgia election interference case against Trump and others while it reviews the lower court judge’s ruling allowing Fulton County District Attorney Willis to remain on the case. The Georgia Court of Appeals’ order on Wednesday prevents Fulton County Superior Judge Scott McAfee from moving forward with pretrial motions as he had planned while the appeal is pending. While it was already unlikely that the case would go to trial before the November General Election, when Trump is expected to be the Republican nominee, this makes that even more certain. The appeals court on Monday docketed the appeals filed by Trump and eight others and said that “if oral argument is requested and granted” it is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 4.

“Behind closed doors, Joe Biden shows signs of slipping” via Annie Linskey and Siobhan Hughes of The Wall Street Journal — When Biden met with congressional leaders in the West Wing in January to negotiate a Ukraine funding deal, he spoke so softly at times that some participants struggled to hear him. He read from notes to make obvious points, paused for extended periods and sometimes closed his eyes for so long that some in the room wondered whether he had tuned out. In a February one-on-one chat in the Oval Office with House Speaker Mike Johnson, the President said a recent policy change by his administration that jeopardized some big energy projects was just a study. Johnson worried the President’s memory had slipped about the details of his own policy. Last year, when Biden was negotiating with House Republicans to lift the debt ceiling, his demeanor and command of the details seemed to shift from one day to the next, according to then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and two others familiar with the talks.

“Trump’s VP search accelerates” via Henry J. Gomez, Matt Dixon, Jonathan Allen and Dasha Burns of NBC News — Trump’s search for a running mate is intensifying as Trump awaits sentencing on felony charges and prepares for next month’s Republican National Convention. Vice presidential contenders recently received vetting materials. Trump’s search, according to one source, is heavily concentrated on four top prospects: North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Sens. Marco Rubio, Tim Scott of South Carolina and JD Vance of Ohio. Another source described a three-way competition involving Burgum, Rubio and Vance.

“NYPD preparing to revoke Trump’s license to carry a gun after felony conviction in New York” via John Miller of CNN — The New York City Police Department is preparing to revoke Trump’s license to carry a gun, a senior police official told CNN. Trump’s New York concealed carry license was quietly suspended on April 1, 2023, following his indictment on criminal charges in New York, the official said. Two of the three pistols he was licensed to carry were turned over to the NYPD on March 31, 2023, and a third gun listed on Trump’s license “was lawfully moved to Florida,” the person added. After Trump was convicted of 34 felonies on May 30, 2024, he could be in violation of multiple state and federal laws if he still possesses that third gun in Florida. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon is a federal crime.

“Why RFK Jr.’s poll numbers are basically bullsh*t, for now.” via Dave Trotter of Voting Trend — Last week, Roanoke College released a poll in Virginia showing that in a two-way race, Biden and Trump were deadlocked at 42% of the vote. However, when they added independents Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Cornell West, and Green Party candidate Jill Stein, these three candidates capture 12% of the vote, with Biden holding a 2% lead. There is one small problem with this scenario. As of now, none of these third-party candidates are actually on the ballot in Virginia. According to their campaigns, all three are in the process of getting ballot access. Therefore, any poll including candidates that aren’t even on the ballot yet either shows that the polling firm doesn’t know much about the state, or they are trying to provide numbers that really don’t mean anything.

“Inside the first month of Florida’s abortion ban” via Samuel Larreal of Teen Vogue — POLITICO reports that more than 80,000 people get abortions in Florida each year, and last year, 12,000 of those were for people from out of state. For a month now, providers, abortion funds and, most importantly, people seeking to get an abortion in Florida have struggled to navigate an increasingly restrictive landscape. “Most girls don’t even know that they are pregnant until they’re around six weeks,” says Candace Dye, the owner and administrator of Woman’s World Medical Center, an abortion clinic in Fort Pierce Florida. “And of course, if they know that they’re pregnant at six weeks, it’s already too late,” Dye says.

“Circuit court Judge orders state economists to draw up new fiscal impact for abortion rights amendment” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — A Florida circuit court judge is giving state economists up to 15 days to come up with a new description for the abortion access amendment that will be on the November ballot. When voters go to the polls, they will see a financial impact statement alongside the citizen initiative that, if approved, would guarantee access to abortion up to the point of viability. The amendment would supersede Florida’s current six-week abortion ban. The group that is sponsoring the amendment — Floridians Protecting Freedom — challenged the wording of the impact statement that had been previously drawn up by members of an impact conference.

“Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez highlights water safety as the hotter months approach” via Jay Waagmeester of Florida Phoenix — Lt. Gov. Nuñez highlighted the importance of water safety for young Floridians and visitors — plus a new state program that will pay for swimming lessons — during a news conference in Ormond Beach Wednesday. The program takes effect on July 1, providing free swimming lessons to low-income families who have one or more children aged 4 or younger. The Department of Health is still developing eligibility for participants and vendors. The Legislature authorized the program during its Regular Session through Senate Bill 544. “Drowning is preventable, and it is also the number-one cause of unintentional death of children ages 1-4, so that is something that both the Governor and I are making sure that we tackle in every way that we can,” Nuñez said. Among children ages 1-4, 61 died in 2022 from drowning or submersion. According to Nuñez, 46 children have died from drowning this year, mostly in swimming pools.

“AI used in prepping Florida state and local responses to hurricanes” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — As the official hurricane season gets underway, artificial intelligence (AI) is playing an increased role in helping the Department of Emergency Management (DEM) prepare to deal with the tropical blasts. KPMG LLP Data and Analytics is in its third year as a contractor with DEM, and the projection this year is for a more active season than usual. Bobby Gorantla, a managing director for KPMG, is directly involved with advising DEM officials and local municipalities on how AI can better prepare the local and state governments for a major storm during the so-called “mean season.” “Our goal with AI is to create efficiencies, make predictions, automation and sort of like remove some of the repetitiveness and the fatigue that comes with the (emergency preparedness) job,” Gorantla said.

“The formulas home insurance companies use to set rates in Florida may become more secretive” via Jason Garcia of Seeking Rents — The hidden algorithms that home insurance companies use to set rates in Florida may become even more of a black box. It’s the result of an industry-written law that DeSantis and the GOP-controlled Legislature passed last year, despite concerns raised by the state’s top insurance regulator. The new law permits property insurers to combine multiple computer models when calculating the rates they want to charge Florida homeowners — a process known as “model blending.” The use of computer models, which run simulations meant to estimate an insurance company’s potential exposure in the event of a hurricane or other catastrophe, has a fraught history in Florida.

“If marijuana is legalized will Florida smell like weed? It might” via Samantha Neely of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — Love it or hate it, the whiff of weed is a burning issue for many when it comes to whether or not to totally legalize its usage. Floridians will be seeing a recreational marijuana legalization measure appear on their November ballot, seeing if the state will be the next to allow its residents to light it up without a medical marijuana card. However, in the midst of critics and politicians — led by DeSantis — arguing about the potential problems of marijuana legalization, many have highlighted another issue with the plant — it’s smell. Its pungent odor might be enough for some to still want to ban weed, claiming it is a “quality of life” issue.

“‘Cooking someone to death’: Southern states resist calls to add air conditioning to prisons” via Siena Duncan of POLITICO — Temperatures inside some prison cells in the South routinely exceed 120 degrees in the Summer months. Inmates in these facilities often resort to drinking toilet water to cool off. In Texas alone, at least 14 prison deaths per year can be attributed to extreme heat. Of course, there’s an easy — if costly — solution: installing air conditioning. But politicians across the conservative South have repeatedly balked at forking over tens of millions of dollars to improve conditions for a population that garners little public sympathy from their constituents. Recent efforts in both Texas and Florida to allocate major funding to address the issue have sputtered due to resistance from lawmakers.

“Republicans block bill to protect contraception access as Democrats make election-year push” via Mary Clare Jalonick of The Associated Press — Senate Republicans have blocked legislation designed to protect women’s access to contraception, arguing that the bill was just a political stunt as Democrats mount an election-year effort to put GOP Senators on the record on reproductive rights issues. The test vote won a 51-39 majority, but that was well short of the 60 votes to move ahead on the legislation. It came as the Senate has abandoned hopes of doing serious bipartisan legislation before the election. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and his Democrats are trying to instead spotlight issues they believe can help them win the presidency and keep the Senate in November. Schumer said Democrats will “put reproductive freedoms front and center before this chamber so that the American people can see for themselves who will stand up to defend their fundamental liberties.”

“Insurance crisis goes to Washington” via Deborah Wood of the Tampa Bay Times — Deborah Wood’s insurance story is a familiar one in Florida. After she was dropped by one insurer in 2017, her new carrier raised her premiums to the point that she and her husband decided to sell their Plantation home and move in with their daughter in Tallahassee, she told Senators Wednesday in Washington, D.C. Wood testified alongside insurance experts during a Senate Budget Committee hearing about how much climate change was to blame for Florida’s insurance crisis — and how what was happening in the state offered a glimpse of what homeowners nationwide could face.

“These veterans in Congress will mark D-Day by jumping out of a plane” via Justin Papp of Roll Call — It’s a quick trip to the ground jumping out of a Douglas C-47 Skytrain with a vintage-style parachute. Unlike commercial skydiving, it’s not a leisurely jaunt with scenic views and a soft landing. The total time to the earth from the military transport planes, which were commonly used by Allied forces in World War II, is just over a minute. And the landing often comes with a jolt to the back and knees, according to Florida Republican U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz. “You don’t land softly, like when you see a skydiver just kind of tiptoe right onto the ground. You hit pretty hard,” Waltz said.

“GOP consultant investigated by Miami-Dade State Attorney attacks her with text blasts” via Ana Ceballos of the Miami Herald — A Republican consultant who was at one point deemed a “possible subject” in a criminal investigation by the office of Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle is behind a political committee attacking the longtime Democrat — even though she is not on the 2024 ballot. Alex Alvarado, a Tallahassee consultant tied to a 2020 plot to hurt Democrats by promoting “ghost” candidates who didn’t campaign, is coordinating political ads that criticize Fernandez Rundle for raising money for a re-election campaign she ultimately didn’t have to run. “Not again … ‘Disgraced’ Katherine Fernandez Rundle was re-elected without opposition,” a text message paid for by the political committee, Hold Them Accountable, reads. The text messages say Fernandez Rundle “raised over $600k for her ‘ghost’ campaign,” and claim she is “in the pockets of big developers, health care executives and lobbyists.” “When are we going to hold her accountable?” the ad reads.

“Miami Beach Fire Chief is retiring in latest City Hall exit. Here’s who could succeed him” via Aaron Leibowitz of the Miami Herald — Miami Beach Fire Chief Virgil Fernandez is retiring after 10 years in the role, marking the latest in a string of high-profile departures and potentially paving the way for the city’s first female Fire Chief. In a memo, Interim City Manager Rickelle Williams announced that Fernandez would step down as chief on July 1 and then serve two months as a special adviser to the new Department leader. “His commitment, leadership and professionalism have guided the dedicated men and women of the Fire Department through many challenging circumstances, including the COVID-19 pandemic, numerous hurricanes (locally and throughout Florida), and the Champlain Towers South building collapse,” Williams wrote.

“Gun violence crackdown leads to over 130 arrests in Pompano Beach” via Shira Moolten and Lauren Ferrer of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The Broward Sheriff’s Office and multiple other agencies arrested over 130 people in Pompano Beach over the last six weeks, part of a total crackdown on a section of the city where rampant gun violence and has left residents feeling hopeless and desperate for peace. The arrests, all made under “Operation Trigger Lock,” came months after a March meeting where City Commissioners criticized the Broward Sheriff’s Office for not doing enough to stop the violence. Shortly after the March meeting, Sheriff Gregory Tony met with residents over what they need to try to stem the tide of shootings.

“Appeals court slashes jury award for former Hallandale City Manager” via Rafael Olmeda of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The city of Hallandale Beach may not have to cough up more than $4 million to a former City Manager who was wrongly fired in late 2016. Daniel Rosemond won a $4.4 million judgment against the city two years ago after a jury was convinced that he was the victim of wrongful termination. City officials believed Rosemond improperly paid for a family member’s trip with him to Seattle, an expense he repaid when it was brought to light. Rosemond argued that he was fired without cause and entitled to a $92,000 severance package. A jury agreed.

“Broward deputy convicted of bilking loan program during pandemic. Others face sentencing” via Jay Weaver of the Miami Herald — A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy who had served on the SWAT team was found guilty Wednesday by a Miami federal jury of defrauding a government loan program that helped businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Alexandra Acosta, a 10-year BSO veteran, was convicted of using a real estate company with help from a tax preparer to obtain a $20,180 loan from the federal Paycheck Protection Program in 2021. Prosecutors said she falsified income, tax and other records to qualify for the loan guaranteed by the Small Business Administration. After prosecutors presented their case on Monday and Tuesday, Acosta took the witness stand in Miami federal court to defend herself, to no avail. After three hours of deliberations Wednesday, the 12-person jury found her guilty of conspiring to defraud the U.S. government, committing wire fraud and making false statements to the SBA.

“Coral Gables police investigating ‘incident’ between Mayor and City Manager at City Hall” via Tess Riski of the Miami Herald — Coral Gables police are investigating an “incident” between Mayor Vince Lago and City Manager Amos Rojas Jr. In a news release, Police Chief Ed Hudak said the department’s Internal Affairs unit is investigating “an incident at City Hall” after being notified this week. Hudak said the investigation is “open and active” and that no further comments will be made until the investigation’s conclusion. Hudak’s statement did not name the specific individuals involved. However, sources familiar with the matter said the incident in question took place between Lago and Rojas.

“500K South Florida homes at risk of storm surge” via Alex DeLuca of The Miami New Times — More than half a million Miami homes face the risk of storm surge flooding this hurricane season. At the start of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, which the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts could be among the most active ever, analytics company CoreLogic released data showing potential exposure to property damage from hurricane-driven storm surges around the United States. The 2024 Hurricane Risk Landscape report estimates that more than 500,000 homes across the Miami metro area are at risk of storm surge this hurricane season. And the potential cost to rebuild them all? $124 billion. “Storm surge poses a significant threat to coastal cities like Miami and New York, where densely populated areas are situated near the coastline,” the report reads.

“More Palm Beach County tourists? Local leaders seek ways to pull them in” via Abigail Hasebroock of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Palm Beach County and the cities within it are taking the next step to become a bustling hub for tourists with the adoption of a 20-year tourism plan and a donation to an upcoming premier South Florida spot. County Commissioners voted unanimously to approve more than half a million dollars to expand tourism efforts across the county, which will be achieved through the creation of a master plan. The tourism industry currently provides about 90,000 jobs and $10 billion to the county’s economy, according to county documents.

“Miami-Dade taxable property values rise in double digits again” via Miami Today — As evidence of Miami-Dade’s real estate strength, estimated taxable values of county properties rose by double digits again this year, the third consecutive year of 10% or more gains. This year’s June 1 estimate of annual growth of taxable values was exactly 10%, following last year’s estimate of 12.3% and a 10.2% estimated rise in 2023. The totals are more than academic interest: a 10% value increase means that if a local government holds tax rates the same from year to year, its property tax revenues will still rise 10%. Mayors and Commissions then can trim rates and still see tax revenues shoot up. This year’s total estimated taxable value for the county’s real estate is $468.6 billion, which includes $6.173 billion in new construction, a total well above past years. Like the cranes dotting our skyline, the value of new construction has been rising annually, from $5.265 billion in 2021 to $5.292 billion in 2022 and $5.889 billion in 2023.

“Going down? Orange County tourist tax plunges in April after record March” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — Tourist-tax collections plummeted in April by nearly 10% compared to April 2023, the steepest year-over-year drop for a month since February 2021 when the world’s travel industry was still burdened by the COVID-19 pandemic. Orange County’s tourist tax, a 6% surcharge on a hotel room or other short-term lodging rental, generated $30.3 million in April, down 9.9% or $3.3 million from collections in April 2023. That month marked the beginning of a five-month slide through August 2023, during which collections were lower than the same month in the previous year. Nonetheless, the fiscal year 2022-23 was a record-setting one for the Tourist Development Tax, also known as TDT. The tax generated $359.3 million for the 12-month span between Oct. 1, 2022, and Sept. 30, 2023. Through the first seven months of fiscal year 2023-24, collections are about $3.3 million behind last year’s record pace but $32.1 million ahead of the budgeted forecast.

“Seminole tries to ease process for domestic violence victims seeking legal protections” via Martin E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel — A few years ago Grant Maloy said he “cringed” when he saw a young woman crying in a hallway at the Seminole County Courthouse while she filled out lengthy forms to ask a Judge for a protective order from her abuser. “I said: ‘This is not good,’” he recalled. It can be a daunting and confusing task for a victim to file a request for a protective order, said Maloy, the County Clerk of Circuit Court and Comptroller. So, to make the process easier and more comfortable, he recently opened the domestic violence center at the James E.C. Courthouse Annex in Sanford.

“Central Florida sees 1,200 unsheltered in homeless count, more than double last year” via Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — The Orlando region’s bout with homelessness has hit a critical point, with the number of people sleeping outside or in cars more than doubling from last year. In the annual Point-In-Time count, 2,883 people were found to be homeless on Jan. 22 in Orange, Seminole and Osceola counties, with 1,201 of them considered unsheltered. That’s up from 587 unsheltered last year and 426 the year before. “Homelessness in our community, which was actually declining leading up to the pandemic, is now not just rising, it is soaring,” said Martha Are, CEO of the Homeless Services Network. “It’s not like a steady stream of people, it’s a raging river of people who are asking for help.” The count is an effort to gain a snapshot of a region’s homeless population, though it is considered an undercount because people sleeping in cars are difficult to tally, and some encampments are hidden deep in the woods. Are said the rise reflects steep increases in housing costs far outpacing wage growth, and a severe shortage of affordable housing.

“Swiftmud bars campfires on conservation lands as dry conditions persist” via the Lake Ledger — The Southwest Florida Water Management District is prohibiting campfires and other sources of open flames on conservation lands in conjunction with county burn bans and dry conditions. Polk County declared a burn ban last week. Lack of rainfall this Spring has made grasses and other light vegetation extremely dry and volatile, increasing the potential for wildfires, the district said in a news release. It issued a list of properties at which burning is now prohibited. The properties in Polk County include the Green Swamp East Hampton Tract and Upper Hillsborough Preserve Alston Tract, which is mostly in Pasco County but stretches into northern Polk.

“Tourism Oversight Board backs $17B Disney World development plan” via Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel — Florida’s Tourism Oversight District gave initial approval Wednesday to a proposed $17 billion Walt Disney World development plan, opening the door to a potential fifth theme park. The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District’s Board voted unanimously for the 15-year agreement, which outlines how Disney World will grow in the future. It will need a final vote on June 12 to take effect. “The development agreement will enable us to continue to invest significantly in the district,” said Woody Rodriguez, director of external affairs for Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. Disney officials haven’t provided specifics on what is in the works, but the company says in the proposal it will invest up to $17 billion over the next 10 to 20 years. The agreement includes a commitment of $8 billion during the first 10 years. District officials are committing to fund road and other infrastructure projects to support the new development.

“The ‘trash’ school” via Georgia Gee of The Intercept — The city of Gainesville, Florida, needed to choose a site for a dump. Of all the places it could have chosen during its search in the late 1950s, the local government settled on an unlikely location: the backyard of a school. Joseph Williams Elementary sat on the east side, in the predominantly Black part of town. For years soil and air testing have consistently revealed evidence of substantial environmental toxins on the property. Levels of the carcinogen benzo(a)pyrene peaked in 2020 at a concentration up to 218 times higher than what is considered safe for direct exposure in residential settings. Researchers, meanwhile, have pinpointed East Gainesville as an asthma hot spot.

“Pinellas School Committee finds novel ‘Invisible Monsters’ pornographic” via Jeffrey S. Solochek of the Tampa Bay Times — The novel “Invisible Monsters” by author Chuck Palahniuk will no longer be allowed in Pinellas County schools. In a unanimous vote, a Committee of parents and educators deemed the novel about a teen model who struggles with her looks and identity after being disfigured by a gunshot to the face to be pornographic according to Florida law. “That means the book must be removed from all district schools,” said Jennifer Dull, the district chief strategy officer who served as the Committee’s nonvoting Chair. It had been in the library of East Lake High, where it had not been checked out since 2014.

“Investor sues Big Storm Brewing, alleging money laundering scheme with Center for Special Needs Trust” via Christina Georgacopoulos and Ashley Gurbal Kritzer of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — An investor has sued Big Storm Brewing, alleging that the brewery, its parent company and owner Leo John Govoni orchestrated a money laundering and embezzlement scheme with the Center for Special Needs Trust Administration Inc. Dr. David Wenk, who filed the lawsuit Wednesday in Pinellas County Circuit Court, invested $3 million in 2021 to acquire a 7.5% ownership stake in the brewery. That investment was to fund a renovation of Big Storm’s Clearwater facility. Govoni and his father, Leo Joseph Govoni, shared with Wenk a proposal to transform the Clearwater location into an upscale steakhouse. The Govonis, through Big Storm, have been and continue to be involved in a criminal enterprise, laundering at least $4.14 million from the center since Wenk’s investment, he alleges in the complaint.

“Their Florida ‘paradise’ keeps flooding, but some can’t afford a solution” via Patricia Mazzei of The New York Times — Hurricane Idalia came ashore last August some 200 miles north of Jennifer Connell-Wandstrat’s neighborhood in St. Petersburg, but her ranch-style home flooded with 9 inches of water that ruined her appliances, doors, drywall, floors and furniture. She lives in Shore Acres, a low-lying enclave at the edge of Tampa Bay where streets are broad, homes are comfortable — and floodwater has become a constant threat. The next hugely damaging storm surge is only a matter of time, she and her neighbors know, especially with forecasters expecting the hurricane season that began on Saturday to be extraordinarily busy.

“Tallahassee’s Washington Square: Growing fines, rusting rebar. Can it ever be revived?” via Arianna Otero of the Tallahassee Democrat — Since construction stopped in 2019, the beginnings of what was to be Washington Square — a 19-story, mixed-use Loews Hotel project — has sat behind chain link and concrete barriers, its exposed rebar rusting, its few stories accumulating the odd graffiti tag. The site is behind the Leon County Courthouse between the downtown parking garage and what old-timers called the “Bank of America building” on Calhoun Street, a prime piece of real estate What was once an active construction site now “looks horrible,” said Community Redevelopment Agency Director Stephen Cox. “We’ve had either public comments or just someone kind of stopping me or my staff and asking us what was going on.”

“Niceville Pride event shines despite rain, protesters and confrontation” via Collin Bestor of the Northwest Florida Daily News — After months of backlash on social media and at a Niceville City Council meeting, it seemed that the only thing that could derail the 2020 Emerald Coast Pride event at the Niceville Community Center could be the heavy rains that in the area. Heavy rains and protesters outside the Niceville Community Center couldn’t dampen the spirits of about 200 attendees who came together to show love and support in PFLAG Niceville’s sixth annual pride showing. But a run-in between an ally and a protester threatened to mar the event before it could begin.

“‘Kind of annoyed:’ Florida bear fights two gators while crossing St. Johns River” via Anthony Talcott of Click Orlando — A kayaker caught a strange sight on camera Tuesday along the St. Johns River in Central Florida. DeBary resident Tyler Futrell said he was kayaking that morning between the High Banks marina and the mouth of the Wekiva River. That’s when he noticed the bear trying to swim across. He thought it was a pig at first. “I grew up around here, so I’m pretty used to seeing hogs and whatever,” Futrell said. “But a bear is a pretty rare sight, so it didn’t even cross my mind.” While recording from afar, Futrell noticed that an alligator was approaching the bear. “Alligator coming to say, ‘Hi,’” Futrell said. The alligator then lunged at the bear — prompting Futrell to say, “Oh, (expletive).” However, the bear pushed through the alligator, continuing on toward the other side. Despite an attack from another alligator — which the bear again barrels through — the bruin reached the shoreline and wandered off, the video shows.

“Collier Commissioner Burt Saunders faces four challengers in District 3 race” via Laura Layden of the Naples Daily News — Saunders hopes to keep his seat on the Collier County Commission. He’s facing four challengers, as he seeks re-election in District 3. Three of those challengers are running as Republicans, like himself. The fourth is an independent, without a party affiliation. That means the winner of the race won’t be determined until the Fall. As long as they all qualify, the four Republicans in the race will appear on the Primary ballot in August. “It’s a partisan race, so it’s winner takes all,” shared Trish Robertson, the public relations officer for the Collier County Supervisor of Elections.

“Sarasota School Board advances curtailed public comment, new strategic plan” via Steven Walker of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The Sarasota School Board approved the advertisement of a new policy that would split public comment into two sections — as it was before the current Board majority took over — and approved a new district strategic plan. In the first School Board meeting since school ended in May, the Board approved several items ranging from updated District policies to a new strategic plan. The District’s strategic plan acts as a road map for the Board and other leadership to follow through 2030. At the start of the 2023-24 school year, District Superintendent Terry Conner moved to suspend the District’s strategic plan to evaluate and implement his vision.

“Gulf Coast shrimping industry ‘on the verge of collapse.’ Can it afford to lose one more dock?” via Kate Cimini of the Fort Myers News-Press — On a humid April afternoon, Christine Gala picked her way through the wreckage of what used to be Trico Shrimping Company, before Hurricane Ian had its way with it. “We had just replaced this dock,” she said. “Cost us $300,000. When Ian roared into Southwest Florida, the storm hit Fort Myers Beach and San Carlos Island, where Trico was headquartered, all but head-on. Ian’s massive storm surge threw steel-hulled ships around like toys, ripped pilings out of the water and smashed through the roof and walls of the historic building, originally a parachute-packing plant in World War II. Nearly two years later, the 400-foot dock and building Trico rented from Lee County remain in disrepair.

“We reached 1,900 people to see if the Trump verdict changed their vote” via Nate Cohn of the New York Times — We called back people who have taken a Times/Siena survey in the last few months. While the people who retake a poll may not be a representative sample of the country, it’s a great way to know whether anyone’s preferences are changing.

The early answer seems to be an equivocal “yes.”

The group we managed to recontact — around 1,900 people — favored Trump by three points when originally interviewed in April and May, but this week those respondents backed him by only one point.

A two-point shift toward Biden may not seem like much, but in such a close election it could easily be decisive. In fact, he is within two points in national polls and in states and districts worth 270 electoral votes, so a two-point shift in his favor would more or less erase Trump’s overall lead in the polls.

Who swung? Perhaps not surprisingly, the swings were relatively pronounced among young, nonwhite, less engaged and low-turnout voters. In fact, 20% of Trump’s previous supporters who are Black now say they back Biden. In comparison, only 2% of non-Black previous Trump supporters made the flip.

With that in mind, it’s possible Biden gained a bit more than the two-point improvement among those we successfully recontacted. That’s because older, white and highly engaged voters were relatively likely to retake the survey, and those groups were much less likely to swing in the aftermath of the verdict.

Of course, we’ll have to wait to find out the ultimate effect of the verdict. More polls will come out, and perhaps they’ll find a larger effect. Or maybe the shock of Trump’s conviction will fade, and voters will revert to their previous preferences.

“The truth of Trump is very far from the myth” via Jamelle Bouie of The New York Times — The myth of Trump is that he is immune to scandal — that there’s nothing he could say or do that would undermine his political prospects. In this rendering of the Trump dynamic, his shamelessness helps him glide past controversy, and the unshakable devotion of his base keeps him afloat through the worst of storms. The truth of Trump is very far from the myth. Yes, he is shameless. Yes, he is surrounded by a cult of personality. But neither has made him invulnerable to the blows of political combat. He owes his survival to the ironclad partisanship of his Republican allies; without it, he would have sunk under the many waves of anger and condemnation.

“Let Trump vote” via The Washington Post editorial board — What Trump’s criminal conviction by a New York jury last week will mean for his 2024 chances is uncertain. But, contrary to some initial confusion, there’s one vote he won’t lose: his own. The speculation that the former President might be disenfranchised, thanks to his newfound status as a felon, should not have required consulting the finer points of two states’ legal codes to answer. In the same situation, the average felon might simply give up instead of casting a ballot that might or might not be legal. At first, it seemed that Trump’s conviction on 34 counts of felony falsification of business records would leave him ineligible to cast a ballot in his own race this Fall.

“The long, slow death of the newspaper editorial” via Paul Farhi of Nieman Reports — The Virginia Press Association has awarded an annual prize for “editorial leadership in the community” since 1988, recognizing one newspaper in the state for crusading editorial writing each year. That is, it did until last year when no award was given. The reason? The group received just one entry for the prize. This year, the award was scrapped altogether. The demise of the Virginia Award is a trivial symptom of a more complex and serious malady. As another presidential election looms, the traditional newspaper editorial is withering — another casualty of the same forces that have gutted basic news reporting. The tone was set by Gannett, the nation’s largest newspaper chain, which began to eliminate local editorials from its more than 300 daily and weekly newspapers two years ago. “Readers don’t want us to tell them what to think,” a panel of Gannett editors wrote in an internal presentation endorsing the cutback. “They don’t believe we have the expertise to tell anyone what to think on most issues.”

“Want a permanent solution to Florida’s homeowners insurance crisis?” via Carl Zimmerman for the Tampa Bay Times — My daughter is a reporter. She won an Emmy for her in-depth follow-up story on Fort Myers Beach: “Paradise Lost, Six Months After Hurricane Ian.” We all knew about the devastating destruction people suffered, but six months later many had a second gut-wrenching blow when they found out their insurance company wasn’t coming through. Tallahassee tends to allow more tolerance of weak, unstable companies in hopes of keeping enough companies in the state. To get back larger, solvent national companies, we need to expand the role of the Florida Hurricane Catastrophe Fund. The fund needs to grow to $30 billion to cover the fund’s share of a 100-year storm. Florida, in effect, would help reduce risk for the insurers gradually so that they can write policies in Florida that won’t bankrupt them. If Florida has reduced the companies’ risk to a level comparable to the national risk, the price should also be reduced, respectively. We can do this over a five-year period (or sooner) by gradually assuming a percentage of the risk of storm damage for storms labeled over Cat 2.

“Mandatory flood disclosure will benefit Florida homebuyers” via Rachel Rhode of the Miami Herald — Hurricane season is officially upon us, and for Floridians that means preparing for the possibility of increased flood and storm risk. But this season and onward, Florida homebuyers are put in a better position to protect their families and properties thanks to new legislation that passed into law on May 29. Effective Oct. 1, 2024, mandatory flood disclosure will be required during the homebuying process. This is a major step forward in ensuring potential buyers have the information needed to make informed decisions about their flood risks, prior to investing in what, for many, is the largest purchase of their lives.

“Boeing spacecraft carrying two astronauts lifts off on historic voyage” via Ashley Strickland of CNN — The third attempt was the charm for Boeing’s Starliner mission after launching its first crewed flight test Wednesday in a milestone that has been a decade in the making. The new spacecraft’s highly anticipated voyage with humans on board lifted off atop an Atlas V rocket at 10:52 a.m. ET from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Veteran NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are riding aboard the Starliner capsule on a journey that takes them to the International Space Station.

—“The ‘funflation’ economy is dying as a consumer attitude of ‘hard pass’ takes over and major artists cancel concert tours” via Seamus Webster of Fortune

—“Hungry giraffe lifts toddler out of truck at drive-thru safari” via CNN

“‘You have a big mouth and a crazy mind’: Robert Downey Jr. and Jodie Foster reunite to discuss TV triumphs and being ‘surprisingly’ open to Iron Man return” via Daniel D’Addario of Variety — Foster and Downey Jr. have a long history. Their careers have intersected over time, starting when Foster directed Downey in her 1995 Thanksgiving comedy “Home for the Holidays,” where he played the sweet-natured but rebellious black sheep of the family. “I remember what a singular experience I had with you as a director. I didn’t get any screen time with you. And “Home for the Holidays” has become one of these films that everybody watches at Thanksgiving,” Downey said. “I was almost 30 at the time, and I had ambivalent feelings about Thanksgiving. It was a little too intimate. I was stuck in a room with a bunch of people that hadn’t chosen to be there — we were just born together,” Foster said.

