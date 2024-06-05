June 5, 2024
Orange County TDT revenue falls 10% — biggest drop-off since 2021
Orlando Eye

Tourism is big business for Central Florida.

Orange County’s hotel tax revenue fell 10% year-over-year in April — the biggest drop off since early 2021.

The county’s tourism development tax (TDT) generated about $30.3 million in April, according to the latest numbers.

“April 2024 collections were lower than April 2023 collections by $3.3 million or 9.9%,” Orange County Comptroller Phil Diamond said. “It is likely that the timing of spring break and Easter vacations affected our collections. Last year, Easter fell in April. This year it fell in March.”

However, Diamond warned further analysis showed something else was also at play beyond the holiday’s timing.

“Comparing the combined March and April months for 2024 and 2023, would show that combined March/April collections were down by $1.8 million or 2.4% from 2023 to 2024,” Diamond said.

The county’s tourism development tax (TDT) is a 6% surcharge on short-term stays that pays for expenses such as Visit Orlando’s marketing, the Orange County Convention Center expansion, Camping World Stadium renovations, and a slew of cultural events in Central Florida. Some local leaders have pushed for TDT to also be spent on community needs, such as public transportation and affordable housing.

So far this year, the tax generated $224.6 million which is 1.4% less than the same time period in April 2023.

This month Disney World is opening Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in the Magic Kingdom to replace Splash Mountain. The reimagined water ride officially opens to the general public June 28, although previews are underway now.

Universal Orlando debuts a family-friendly DreamWorksLand June 14.

SeaWorld is expected to open a penguin-themed roller coaster soon as well. The park has not given an official opening date yet.

Meanwhile, Central Florida’s smaller attractions in the tourism corridor are often busy and opening new special exhibits, like at Icon Park, where mermaids swam last month at Sea Life Orlando Aquarium. The giant wheel visible from Interstate 4 at Icon Park was purchased in March by Merlin Entertainments, the owner of the aquarium and Legoland Florida Resort.

Categories