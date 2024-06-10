June 10, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ashley Moody, 2022’s top vote-getter in Florida, backs Keith Truenow for SD 13

Jacob OglesJune 10, 20243min0

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Florida gas prices fall to lowest since February

HeadlinesInfluence

FDLE investigating Alachua, Baker County Sheriff’s Offices

HeadlinesOrlando

Christopher Heath leaves journalism to be Orange County elections’ PIO

Keith Truenow
Truenow is running to succeed Dennis Baxley in the Senate.

Attorney General Ashley Moody wants to see Tavares Republican Keith Truenow in the Senate.

Moody is endorsing Truenow’s run in Senate District 13. She said the sitting Representative would serve constituents well in the upper chamber.

“Keith Truenow is a no-nonsense get things done conservative,” she said. “He has devoted his life to serving his community, first as a veteran and now as a state legislator. Keith has always stood for law and order, and I trust he always will. Join me in supporting Keith Truenow.”

Truenow faces a Republican Primary against C.J. Blancett and Bowen Kou. Democrat Stephanie Dukes has also filed for the seat.

While Ebo Entsuah remains listed as a Republican candidate, he announced last month he was dropping out of the race.

Truenow embraced support from the Cabinet member.

“Ashley Moody is one of the most respected Attorney Generals in the country,” he said. “Working with her to keep Florida safe has been an honor. Earning her endorsement and support is truly humbling.”

Truenow first won election to the House in 2020. He’s running to succeed Sen. Dennis Baxley, a Lake County Republican who cannot run again because of term limits.

Moody has served in statewide office since her election as Attorney General in 2018. That year and in 2022, she was the highest vote-getter on the ballot in Florida.

She is rumored to be considering a run for Governor in 2026, when Gov. Ron DeSantis is termed out. He has started making legislative endorsements, including supporting Mike Haridopolos for Congress and Tom Leek for another open Senate seat.

Truenow has rallied political forces in Tallahassee behind his campaign, and was the first candidate for an open Senate seat to secure the backing of the Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee and Senate President-designate Ben Albritton.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHemp industry officials express relief after Ron DeSantis veto — for now

nextOrlando's water parks at night are best bet to cool off this Summer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories