Ron DeSantis endorses ‘conservative fighter’ Brad Yeager for re-election to Pasco-based HD 56

Gov. Ron DeSantis is endorsing Brad Yeager for re-election to House District 56, a big nod as he faces a Primary challenge before heading to the General Election where a Democrat awaits.

“Brad Yeager has been a conservative fighter for Pasco County in the Florida Legislature and I’m happy to endorse his election. Brad has consistently fought alongside us to support common sense legislation that protects Florida families, businesses, and law enforcement. I look forward to seeing him back in Tallahassee serving District 56,” DeSantis said.

Yeager faces Kirk Phillips in the GOP Primary, who entered the race last month and has not yet reported campaign finance activity. Yeager has raised nearly $50,000. The winner will face Democrat William Pura in the November General Election, though the district has a significant advantage for Republicans — 39% of the electorate is registered to the GOP while just 27% are Democrats, according to the most recent L2 voter data.

Yeager won the district in 2022, succeeding former Rep. Amber Mariano who declined to seek a fourth term. Yeager came out on top in a three-way Primary with 45% of the vote, success largely attributed by support from then-Senate President Wilton Simpson and House Speaker Chris Sprowls.

Yeager is a vehicle auctions company general manager from New Port Richey who also ran on support from Pasco County Tax Collector Mike Fasano and Sheriff Chris Nocco, both powerful political institutions in Pasco County.

This cycle, Yeager is enjoying support from the powerful Americans for Prosperity through its political arm.

Yeager is running on a platform including low taxes, support for law enforcement and first responders, supporting DeSantis’ vision “to keep Florida free,” elections integrity, parental choice in education, gun rights, jobs, border security and to “stop the Biden power grab.” He also lists himself as “100% pro-life.”