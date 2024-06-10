Sam Greco builds criminal justice cred with endorsement from local State Attorney

R.J. Larizza, the State Attorney for the 7th Judicial Circuit, has endorsed Sam Greco in his bid for House District 19.

Greco is one of three Republicans vying to succeed House Speaker Paul Renner in the Flagler County-based district. Renner is also backing Greco. Larizza called Greco “the right choice” for the district.

“As a Navy Prosecutor, Sam has shown unwavering dedication to upholding the law and serving his country,” Larizza said. “His strong conservative principles and proven commitment to justice make him the ideal candidate to represent our community. I have full confidence that Sam will be a steadfast advocate for our values, an ally of law enforcement, and a tireless fighter for the residents of HD-19.”

Larizza’s endorsement comes just days after Greco secured an endorsement from state Rep. Wyman Duggan, whose district covers nearby Jacksonville. Others backing Greco include U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis as well as Speaker Pro Tempore Chuck Clemons and state Reps. Bobby Payne and Cyndi Stevenson. Greco called the latest backing “an honor.”

“I share State Attorney Larizza’s commitment to upholding the rule of law, and I look forward to partnering with him to ensure that our community remains safe. As a Navy Prosecutor, I know how important it is to hold those who break our laws accountable. I will always vote for policies that support our law enforcement and keep the residents of Flagler and St. Johns counties safe,” Greco said.

A former U.S. Navy JAG officer, Gerco transitioned this year to the Navy Reserve. He lives in unincorporated southern St. Johns County.

Greco’s GOP Primary opponents include political operative and notary public Darryl Boyer and physician James St. George.

Of the candidates, St. George appears to be Greco’s greatest Primary threat. Last month, St. George landed endorsements from Florida Professional Firefighters and the Florida Police Benevolent Association, the state’s largest unions for the respective professions.

The winner of the GOP Primary will take on small business owner Adam Morley, the only Democrat in the race. However, the district is safely Republican. More than 46% of the district’s electorate are registered to the GOP, while only 27% are Democrats, according to the most recent L2 voter data.

St. George has an overwhelming fundraising advantage, with nearly $900,000 brought in as of the end of May, though most of that funding is from the candidate’s own wallet.

Greco hasn’t filed his latest finance reports, but as of the end of March had raised more than $88,000. Boyer trails with just less than $56,000 raised, as of the end of May.

HD 19 covers most of Flagler County and some of St. Johns County, including Bunnell, Flagler Beach, Ormond Beach, Palm Coast, St. Augustine and St. Augustine Beach. Donald Trump secured 58% of the vote in the district in the 2020 election.

The Primary Election is on Aug. 20 followed by the General Election on Nov. 5.

_____

Drew Wilson and Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics contributed to this report.