Last Call for 6.26.24 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

More than 50 speakers, ranging from state college presidents to Fortune 500 execs, harped on the importance of workforce development and education during the Florida Chamber Foundation’s Learners to Earners Workforce Solution Summit on Wednesday.

While each of the 20-plus talks and panel discussions homed in on different aspects of talent pipeline development, most shared a common appeal: To ensure economic prosperity tomorrow, Florida must invest in the next generation of workers today.

The state and federal government play major roles in workforce development, but the Florida Chamber event emphasized that the business community also has a role to play — a robust talent pool and long-term, sustainable economic growth are win-wins for all, including the bottom lines.

Several strategies were discussed, and most trace back to communication and coordination. Companies that have stepped up and worked with state colleges, tech education centers and workforce agencies can attest to the results.

In some cases, higher ed-business coordination has led to programs emphasizing skills that would’ve been neglected without clear, intentional input from the business community — clean room training courses at state colleges have been a boon for the state’s growing semiconductor industry, for example.

Summit speakers also expounded on ways Florida can ensure the skilled workers graduating from state schools don’t beat their feet as soon as they earn their diplomas.

Moore Agency CEO Karen Moore and Tallahassee State College President Jim Murdaugh detailed a potential solution on display at Tallahassee Collegiate Academy — the STEM high school on TSC campus. There, students are actively encouraged to volunteer in their community or work in area businesses, leading students to become invested in their hometown’s future.

“The Court is telling would-be censors: you can’t directly censor speech, but if you pursue a sophisticated plan with enough subtlety you can get away with doing indirectly what the Constitution clearly forbids you from doing directly.”

— Gov. Ron DeSantis, ripping SCOTUS’ social media ruling.

Look to your left, then look to your right. If you see one of these people at your happy hour haunt, flag down the bartender and put one of these on your tab. Recipes included, just in case the Cocktail Codex fell into the well.

After a blunt statement from a Joe Biden campaign adviser earlier this week the Trump team is saying the President ‘dumped’ Florida. Sounds like the former President’s Florida team can sit back and enjoy a Gimme.

Florida Lottery Secretary John Davis shared a feel-good stat during his slot at the Florida Chamber’s Learners to Earners summit: The state has helped nearly 1 million students pay for postsecondary education since 1997. A Bright Future sounds like the perfect way to celebrate.

Starting July 1, Floridians can snag outdoor gear, event tickets, and even a scooter sales tax-free. Those who hold off until next week to make their purchases may save enough to beat the heat with a Freedom Frosé.

Who’s No. 1?

For many years, the NBA Draft holds little suspense at the top. There is often a clear number one player. LeBron James, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama. This year, no clear-cut top player adds intrigue to tonight’s first round (8 p.m. ET, ABC).

Despite finishing the season with a record of 36-46 and having just a 3% chance to hold the top pick, fortune smiled on the Atlanta Hawks during the draft lottery. This year marks the second time in franchise history that the Hawks hold the first pick in the draft. In 1975, Atlanta selected David Thompson from North Carolina State, but Thompson signed with the ABA’s Denver Nuggets instead.

Among the likely choices at No. 1 this year are French seven-footer Alexandre Sarr, 19-year-old Zaccharie Risacher, who also plays professionally in France, Kentucky sharpshooter Reed Sheppard and UConn guard Stephon Castle.

The Miami Heat hold the No. 15 pick in the draft. The Orlando Magic will select the 18th.

Miami could use a playmaking point guard and another shooter. Potential targets include Marquette’s Tyler Kolek and Serbian Nikola Topic.

Orlando is in need of perimeter offense and could target one of three freshmen: Jared McCain from Duke, Baylor’s Ja’Kobe Walter or Pittsburgh’s Bub Carrington.

The second round of the draft is scheduled for tomorrow night.

