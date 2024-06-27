Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.27.24

Good Thursday morning.

The Florida Chamber Foundation’s Learners to Earners Workforce Solution Summit offered a comprehensive look at how the Sunshine State can build the workforce of tomorrow.

There are myriad facets — everything from early childhood education to modernized offerings at state colleges and tech schools plays a role — but the long and short of it is this: The path forward relies on the business and education communities working together.

The event was held alongside the release of the Chamber’s Florida Workforce Needs Study 2.0, which details Florida’s hurdles in talent production and offers strategies to overcome them.

There are approximately 91 job seekers for every 100 open positions in the state. However, many of those positions will likely remain open due to mismatches between the skills those workers possess and the skills those jobs require.

The summit featured an array of experts — including college presidents, state agency heads, lawmakers and Fortune 500 executives — many shared strategies that have already borne fruit, such as “clean room” skills training courses at state colleges, which have helped produce the talent needed to fuel Florida’s growing semiconductor industry.

Open ears were also key ingredients in each case. Educators who are informed about what skills will land their students a job and are willing to pivot can be exceptional allies for talent-starved industries.

___

Happening tonight (rescheduled from the 13th):

— DAYS UNTIL —

‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ premieres — 1; Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opens at Disney World — 2; Freedom Month Sales Tax Holiday begins — 4; Universal Mega Movie Parade debuts — 6; Donald Trump’s felony sentencing — 14; Republican National Convention begins — 17; 2024 MLS All-Star Game — 26; Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games on NBC/Peacock — 29; ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ premieres — 30; Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday begins — 33; ‘Alien: Romulus’ premieres — 51; Democratic National Convention begins — 53; Florida Primary Election — 54; FBHA’s annual conference, BHCon, begins — 55; second Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday begins — 59; Georgia Tech to face Florida State in 2024 opener in Dublin — 59; Tool Time Sales Tax Holiday begins — 67; 2024 NFL season kicks off — 72; Packers will face Eagles in Brazil — 72; Vice Presidential Debate — 91; Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stops in Miami — 115; 2024 Florida Chamber Annual Meeting & Future of Florida Forum — 122; Florida TaxWatch’s 45th Annual Meeting — 130; 2024 Presidential Election — 131; second half of Yellowstone season five premieres — 136; Legislature’s 2025 Organizational Session — 145; Las Vegas Grand Prix — 145; ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ premieres — 163; MLS Cup 2024 — 164; College Football Playoff begins — 177; Fiesta Bowl — 188; Peach, Rose & Sugar Bowls — 188; Orange Bowl — 196; Sugar Bowl — 198; ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ premieres — 232; the 2025 Oscars — 253; Florida’s 2025 Legislative Session begins — 255; 2025 Session ends — 315; ‘Moana’ premieres — 362; ‘Thunderbolts’ premieres — 396; ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot premieres — 396; ‘Blade’ reboot premieres — 503; ‘Avatar 3’ premieres — 541; ‘Avengers 5’ premieres — 677; Untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres — 694; FIFA World Cup 26™ final — 714; FIFA World Cup 26™ final match — 752; Another untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres — 905; ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres — 1,045; ‘Avatar 4’ premieres — 2,004; ‘Avatar 5’ premieres — 2,725.

— TOP STORY —

“Here’s the debate people want” via Jess Bidgood of The New York Times — The stakes could not be higher. President Joe Biden and former President Trump have starkly different visions for the presidency and the country’s future. This will be their first meeting since 2020; they don’t have another planned until September.

I don’t know if we’ll get the debate we want or just the debate we deserve, but I do know that the questions Jake Tapper and Dana Bash choose to ask really matter.

Last week, I asked readers to tell me the questions they hope to hear at the debate, and I received hundreds of insightful and occasionally troll-ish responses. It’s clear you are hungry for a debate about issues that aren’t getting a lot of attention on the campaign trail.

You’re also looking for Biden and Trump to convince you why, in their second go-round, you should get excited about them. And you want both of them to address their own ages — and not just each other’s.

Many of you want the stakes for democracy to be clearly spelled out onstage — especially regarding Trump’s plans for a second term. You want him to be asked directly about his promise to be a “dictator” on Day One, and about my colleagues’ reporting that he plans to use the government to seek revenge on his political opponents.

You also have economic questions about his plans to carry out mass deportations.

Many of you want Trump to be pressed on whether he will honor the results of the 2024 Election. And the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is on many minds.

Issues like abortion rights, the economy and the nation’s role in overseas conflicts like the wars in Ukraine and Gaza have dominated the campaign, and we’re sure to hear them come up on Thursday night.

“CNN debate hosts Jake Tapper and Dana Bash’s long history of being MAGA targets” via Justin Baragona of the Daily Beast — The format and rules of the debate, which both campaigns have agreed to, will focus on the two moderators. The guidance will also allow Trump and his allies to complain that the odds are stacked in Biden’s favor. A key reason that Trump’s showdown with Biden won’t be the only battle to watch Thursday night: Both of the veteran CNN anchors have a history of calling out Trump’s bigoted rhetoric and falsehoods over the years. Tapper, of course, has been far more outspoken than his State of the Union co-host regarding Trump. And he has not been shy about using strong language to make his feelings known. Following the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, Tapper’s criticism of the ex-President grew even more pointed.

“Inside Donald Trump’s don’t-call-it ‘debate prep’” via Marc Caputo of The Bulwark — Trump isn’t completely departing from prior precedent for debate preparation — starting with the fact that the campaign refuses to call it “debate prep,” because that might imply that Trump wasn’t already prepared. And as in 2020, no one is playing the part of Biden. “This is a policy refresher. This is about what he did as President and contrasting that with Biden,” said an insider familiar with the “policy refresher.” So far, Trump has held half a dozen of the sessions, each about an hour long, involving a core group of five top aides: communications adviser Jason Miller, policy adviser Stephen Miller, campaign co-manager Susie Wiles, and policy advisers Vince Haley and Ross Worthington. “No one is doing any yelling this time,” said one person briefed on the meetings. “There’s no point. Not like it worked last time.” Nor is Rudy Giuliani involved this time.

Happening tonight — The Biden-Harris campaign is hosting a drive-in debate watch party in partnership with the Miami-Dade DEC to energize supporters and highlight the stakes of the 2024 Election: 8 p.m., Nite Owl Drive-In theater, 1400 NE 1st Ave, Miami.

— 2024 — PRESIDENTIAL —

“Republicans rally behind Trump after conviction, Times/Siena Poll finds” via Shane Goldmacher and Ruth Igielnik of The New York Times — Biden continues to confront deeper doubts among Democrats than Trump faces among Republicans — even after Trump was convicted of 34 felony charges last month. The national survey on the eve of the first presidential debate shows that voters have broad distaste for both candidates, but that Trump has so far better consolidated the support of his own party. Only 72% of voters who said they cast a ballot for Biden four years ago say they approve of his job as President. Moreover, voters say they now trust Trump more on the issues that matter most to them.

“Americans once feared Trump in a crisis. They now prefer him.” via Aaron Blake of The Washington Post — The reasons Trump appears to have a slight edge in the same matchup with Biden that he lost just four years ago are many and complicated. But sometimes a poll comes along and crystallizes one of the big ones. Such is the case with a new survey from Quinnipiac University released on the eve of Thursday night’s first debate. It asked, “If there were a crisis that put the country at great risk, who would you want in the Oval Office to deal with it: Donald Trump or Joe Biden?” This is the kind of question that has cut strongly against Trump in each of his two previous campaigns. That’s no longer the case; it’s suddenly an apparent asset for Trump.

— 2024 — FLORIDA —

“Memo from Trump camp claims Joe Biden ‘dumped’ Florida” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — “We read about Biden’s standing in Florida, which was ‘in play’ just a few weeks ago but has now been unceremoniously dumped — as Trump’s lead widens to an average of 7.6 points in the Sunshine State,” reads the memo from Chris LaCivita and Wiles. The aside comes days after Jen O’Malley Dillon, Chair of the Biden re-election effort, pointedly refused to name Florida among the states where the President thinks he can compete during an interview with Puck News. “No,” she said when asked directly by John Heilemann as he listed off states, wondering whether the campaign was treating them as battlegrounds. The Biden campaign and the Florida Democratic Party have attempted damage control since. “Florida is in play for President Biden and Democrats up and down the ballot,” asserted Dan Kanninen, Biden-Harris Battleground States Director.

“Democrats look to abortion referendum for help but may not find it” via Sabrina Rodriguez of The Washington Post — On a recent weekday morning, Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, the leading Democratic candidate to unseat Republican Sen. Rick Scott, corralled health care workers in front of Jackson Memorial Hospital and made the pitch that has become central to her campaign: Floridians should vote to protect abortion rights in a referendum in November — and if they care about that, they should vote for her, too. “Access to abortion is on the ballot this November,” Mucarsel-Powell, a former South Florida Congresswoman who lost her seat to a Republican in 2020, told the crowd that had assembled to watch her accept the endorsement of the local and state chapters of the Service Employees International Union. “And if we want to stop these extreme bans, we have to stop the extremists that are pushing them.”

Happening today — Sen. Scott will be joined by County Commissioners from across Florida for a major campaign announcement: 1:15 p.m. ET, location provided upon RSVP at [email protected].

Happening today — Hollywood City Commissioner Traci Callari will join Florida Women’s Freedom Coalition Executive Director Anna Hochkammer for a live discussion around Amendment 4 and the efforts to enshrine abortion access through a state ballot referendum: 6 p.m. ET, Zoom link here.

— 2024 — DOWN-BALLOT —

“Mail ballot requests plunge in Florida following change to law” via Steven Lemongello of the Orlando Sentinel — The number of voters asking to vote by mail has dropped sharply in Central Florida this year in the wake of a controversial change to election law that wiped out previous paperwork and required new ballot requests be filed. The massive drop — less than half as many requests as filed in 2022 — gained renewed attention this week following a mistake by the Orange County Elections office, which posted the wrong deadline for voters to sign up to vote by mail in the August Primary. Democrats running to lead the office criticized both Elections Supervisor Glen Gilzean, a Republican, for the error and the law itself for its effect on voters, worrying the situation will diminish voter turnout. Wes Hodge, a supervisor candidate and former Chair of the Orange County Democrats, said the mistake showed “there are no checks and balances in place” in the office, which could exacerbate the law’s impact.

Tweet, tweet:

— 2024 — DOWN-BALLOT 2 —

Happening tonight:

“No bamboozle: Paperwork error knocks ‘sedition panda’ off Citrus County Commission ballot” via Mike Wright of Florida Politics — A Citrus County Commission candidate lost his spot on the Primary ballot after elections officials learned of a paperwork error too late to correct. Jesse Rumson, who was set to face incumbent Holly Davis in the County Commission District 5 Republican Primary, neglected to check the yes or no line on the candidate oath related to pending campaign fines. The form requires candidates to list outstanding campaign finance violations over $250. Candidates must check either the yes or no answer; they can’t leave it blank, as Rumson did. Citrus County Supervisor of Elections Maureen “Mo” Baird said the error wasn’t discovered until a candidate unrelated to the race pointed it out. Qualifying ended at noon on Friday, June 14.

— STATEWIDE —

“Florida ‘will not comply’ with U.S. Surgeon General’s gun violence advisory, Ron DeSantis says” via Nina Moske of the Tampa Bay Times — DeSantis said Florida “will not comply” with U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy’s declaration that firearm violence is a public health crisis. Murthy, the nation’s top doctor, issued the advisory Tuesday as the U.S. grapples with growing numbers of deaths and injuries involving firearms. He called for a comprehensive approach similar to responses to tobacco and motor vehicle deaths. In a video announcing the advisory, Murthy said that 54% of U.S.

“Is Ryan Chamberlin’s property tax ploy just a service tax in disguise?” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — A proposal in the Florida House to eliminate property taxes died in Committee but is still generating discussion at policy forums. It also continues to send shivers down the spine of local officials anxious about ramifications for local tax collections. Chamberlin, a Belleview Republican, proposed the radical tax overhaul in response to rising property insurance rates. However, during a January House Ways and Means Committee hearing, he described property taxes as intrinsically unfair. “Of all the taxes, I would call the property tax the worst,” he said, lamenting the ability of the government to seize property over unpaid taxes and valuing a levy against perceived value instead of realized gains. “This is not a tax; it is slavery,” he said.

“July promises patriotism in Florida with ‘Freedom Month’ tax-free holidays on outdoor gear” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — July is one of the most patriotic months in the U.S., and the Florida Retail Federation (FRF) wants to encourage residents of the state to take advantage of some patriotic tax-free offerings on outdoor gear and event purchases at stores and venues. The FRF is noting that on July 1, Florida consumers will be able to participate in the Freedom Month Sales Tax Holiday. In the Sunshine State, the tax-free discounts run from July 1 through July 31, but it’s only for certain products in Florida. Still, the FRF is urging Floridians to shop locally and get a tax-free advantage on outdoor and recreational supplies.





— D. C. MATTERS —

“Biden border restrictions bring sharp drop in illegal crossings” via Nick Miroff of The Washington Post — The number of migrants crossing the U.S. southern border illegally has dropped more than 40% in the three weeks since Biden announced broad restrictions on asylum claims, administration officials said Wednesday. U.S. agents have taken fewer than 2,400 migrants into custody per day over the past week, down from more than 3,800 at the beginning of June. DHS said that is the lowest level of illegal crossings since Biden took office. The shift was evident Tuesday in the Rio Grande Valley of South Texas, which has been one of the border’s busiest migration corridors for the past decade. Along areas of the border where migrant families have crossed in large groups to surrender to U.S. authorities and seek protection, Border Patrol agents pursued a handful of adult men trying to evade capture. Agents’ radios were mostly quiet.

“Supreme Court allows White House contacts with social media firms” via Ann E. Marimow and Cat Zakrzewski of The Washington Post — The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a Republican-led effort to sharply restrict White House officials and other federal employees from pressuring social media companies to remove posts from their platforms that the U.S. government deems problematic, saying the challengers did not have legal standing to bring the case. State leaders in Missouri and Louisiana, in addition to individual social media users, filed a lawsuit accusing the Biden administration of violating the First Amendment by operating a sprawling federal “censorship enterprise” to improperly influence platforms to modify or take down posts related to public health and elections. In a 6-3 ruling, the court said the states and individuals could not show they were directly harmed by the communication between federal officials and social media platforms.

“Supreme Court poised to allow emergency abortions in Idaho” via Greg Stohr, Kimberly Robinson and Lydia Wheeler — The U.S. Supreme Court is poised to allow abortions in medical emergencies in Idaho. The decision would reinstate a lower court order that had ensured hospitals in the state could perform emergency abortions to protect the health of the mother. The posted version indicated the majority would dismiss appeals by Idaho and Republican leaders in the state without resolving the core issues in the case.

“Scott Franklin ranks near top in U.S. House for reimbursed expenses in 2023” via Gary White of the Lakeland Ledger — U.S. Rep. Franklin, a Lakeland Republican, ranks in the top 5% of House members for the amount received in reimbursements. Franklin received $31,479 to cover costs incurred in 2023 for lodging, meals and incidentals, according to a recent report from The Washington Post. That total ranked Franklin 21st among the 435 members of the U.S. House. A House panel in 2022 adopted the reimbursement program to cover the cost of living for representatives. The program does not require them to provide receipts for their claimed expenses. The Washington Post compiled a database of information for 2023 released by the House.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Vacancy left by Council member’s arrest leaves Hialeah in state of political uncertainty” via Verónica Egui Brito of the Miami Herald — Hours after DeSantis removed Hialeah Council member Angelica Pacheco from office following her indictment on health care fraud charges, the City Council discussed the next steps to fill her vacant seat. Pacheco’s suspension occurred hours before the last scheduled City Council meeting, which was held before the Summer break. City Attorney Rafael Suárez-Rivas told the Council that the city has 30 days to fill the vacancy. City Clerk Marbelys Fatjo announced that Mayor Esteban “Steve” Bovo had called a special meeting for July 16 at 5:30 p.m. to appoint the new interim Council member. The appointed Council member will serve until the next scheduled election on Nov. 4, 2025, Fatjo said.

“Ex-doctor at Hialeah Council member’s clinic was convicted of similar health care fraud” via Jay Weaver and Verónica Egui Brito of the Miami Herald — Hialeah Council member Pacheco is accused over and over again in a new health care fraud indictment of conspiring with a mysterious person referred to as “Individual 1” to steal millions of dollars from insurance companies for bogus services at her addiction treatment center. The only clue in the 22-page indictment is that Individual 1 is identified as the “medical director” of Pacheco’s Hialeah company, Florida Life Recovery and Rehabilitation LLC, which is at the center of an alleged $19.1 million health-insurance billing scam between July 2017 and August 2020. The Miami Herald has learned that Individual 1 is a former Miami-Dade doctor, Jose Santeiro, serving a four-and-a-half-year sentence.

“South Miami Mayor Javier Fernández joins local officials backing James Reyes for Miami-Dade Sheriff” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Fernández is heading a new trio of local leaders endorsing Miami-Dade Public Safety Chief Reyes in his bid to become Miami-Dade County’s next Sheriff. “As our voters gear up to elect our first independent sheriff in decades, it’s important to choose a leader with integrity and experience to move us forward during this crucial transition,” Fernández said. “Chief Reyes is the only candidate with executive experience in a Sheriff’s Office. That makes him uniquely qualified to partner with municipal law enforcement and help keep the residents of South Miami — and our entire country — safe. I’m confident Chief Reyes is the right person for the job.”

“‘She has relentlessly fought’: SEIU chapter backs Annette Taddeo for Miami-Dade Clerk” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — A chapter of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) that represents property services workers in South Florida is endorsing former state Sen. Taddeo as she runs for the Miami-Dade County Clerk of the Court and Comptroller position. “Our members are proud to endorse Sen. Annette Taddeo for Miami-Dade Clerk of the Court and Comptroller because, throughout her time in and outside of elected office, she has relentlessly fought for our workers and their families,” said Helene O’Brien, Florida District Director of 32BJ SEIU. “Our community needs leaders like Annette who serve with integrity and our workers deserve public servants who will always stand with them.”

“‘Bold and innovative thinking’: Union workers endorse David Richardson for Miami-Dade Tax Collector” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — A group representing property services workers in South Florida thinks Richardson is the best candidate to take over as Miami-Dade County Tax Collector. “The hardworking men and women of 32BJ SEIU are proud to endorse David Richardson for Miami-Dade Tax Collector because he has demonstrated his commitment to fighting for working people time and time again,” said Helene O’Brien, Florida District Director of 32BJ SEIU. “I’ve seen David’s leadership make a real difference in our community, and his bold and innovative thinking style is exactly what we need in Miami-Dade’s Tax Collector’s Office this November to ensure top-notch service for all workers and residents.”

“Broward prosecutor under fire for faking supervisor’s signature” via Rafael Olmeda of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A Broward prosecutor is under fire for faking a supervisor’s signature on a document reducing charges for a drunken driving defendant — a document that was never submitted but was discovered when the lawyer accidentally left the original in a copy machine. Chandler Lefevere, an attorney in the felony trial unit at the Broward State Attorney’s Office, was suspended without pay for five days starting on July 1 and will be required to take an ethics course, according to a complaint filed with the Florida Bar. The infraction also compelled the State Attorney’s Office to notify all defense lawyers handling cases that crossed Lefevere’s desk. Although there’s no indication that this has happened before, supervisors are reviewing her previous cases.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Florida Bar confirms investigation into two Monique Worrell prosecutors over Deputy’s indictment” via Cristóbal Reyes of the Orlando Sentinel — The Florida Bar is investigating two former prosecutors for the Orange-Osceola State Attorney after they were accused of botching an aggravated battery case against an Orange County deputy, the Orlando Sentinel has learned. The investigation centers on claims that attorneys David Fear and Alfredo Zamora violated ethics rules in prosecuting Deputy Bruce Stolk while working under now-suspended State Attorney Worrell. Stolk, indicted after shooting an unarmed man during a chase in 2020, had his charges dropped by the current State Attorney, Andrew Bain. Bar spokesperson Jennifer Krell Davis confirmed the investigation. Fear, a private lawyer, said he was not aware of the probe until he was contacted by the Sentinel but declined to comment further.

“Scott DuPont ends legal challenge for upcoming election, but files to run in 2026” via Frank Fernandez of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — Former Circuit Judge DuPont, who was removed from the bench by the state Supreme Court in 2018, has given up his legal fight to run against Circuit Judge Rose Marie Preddy. But he has already filed to run in 2026 against Circuit Judge Randell Rowe III, a long-serving Judge appointed to the bench in 2005 and overseen criminal and civil dockets in Volusia County. DuPont’s attorney, Anthony Sabatini, filed a motion/notice of voluntary dismissal in the 1st District Court of Appeal. That means Leon County Circuit Judge Lee Marsh’s ruling booting DuPont from the race stands.

“Flagler Tiger Bay Club hosting candidates in August Primary at Palm Coast event Thursday” via Mark Harper of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — Voters will have a say in races for Mayors and members of City and County Councils, state lawmakers and even Congress in the Florida Primary Aug. 20. Still, for many, the decision-making will come sooner than that. The first mail ballots can be expected to arrive at homes by mid-July. With all that in mind, the Flagler Tiger Bay Club is hosting an event on Thursday where voters can meet with candidates in person and later vote in a straw poll conducted by the Flagler County Supervisor of Elections, who will also be conducting voter registration at the event. There is no cost to attend.

“It’s Arthur Byrnes versus Debra Snow in the Holly Hill City Commission District 1 race” via Eileen Zaffiro-Kean of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — The city’s District 1 voters will choose between Snow and Byrnes in the nonpartisan Aug. 20 Holly Hill City Commission race. While that’s a Primary race day in other Volusia County cities, it’s the General Election for Holly Hill. Snow is running for elected office for the first time, while Byrnes has served on the Holly Hill City Commission for a total of 22 years. Snow is originally from Alabama and she has lived in several large cities, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Tucson, Charlotte, and Atlanta. She moved to Holly Hill 10 years ago, moved back to Atlanta for a while to care for someone fighting cancer, and then returned to Holly Hill two years ago.

“Legoland and lawmakers celebrate Florida Panthers’ Stanley Cup” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — A self-proclaimed nerd, Ryan Wood isn’t much of a sports fan. But he found himself closely following the Florida Panthers’ championship-winning run. On Wood’s mind? It was all about the Legos. The Legoland Florida master builder was on deadline to finish a Panthers hockey tribute made with more than 4,000 Lego bricks that’s now on display at the Winter Haven theme park. “When they won that night, the next morning we were quickly able to polish everything off and have it out before guests came in our park at 10 that morning,” Wood said. The scene features hockey players in Panthers colors, cheerleaders and a “Go Panthers!” scoreboard. Included are some cheeky Easter eggs like the fake rats that fans are known for tossing onto the ice.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Gov. DeSantis appoints Christine Miller to Hillsborough County Commission ahead of election” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Miller will replace Michael Owen, who resigned to run for House District 70. “I’m incredibly humbled by the confidence the Governor has placed in me to serve my community on the County Commission. I will work day and night to live up to the trust he’s placed in me and I’m very eager to get to work to serve the residents of District 4 to meet our challenges head-on and seize on the opportunities ahead,” Miller said. The appointment comes less than two months before the GOP Primary for District 4, in which Miller faces fellow Republican Cody Powell. The winner will face Jonathon Chavez or Nicole Payne, who are competing for the Democratic nomination. Miller is the heavy favorite in the GOP Primary and the General Election for the heavily conservative seat where Republicans have nearly 40,000 more registered voters than Democrats.

“In a twist, Hillsborough schools, teachers reach early salary deal” via Marlene Sokol of the Tampa Bay Times — The Hillsborough County teachers union has reached a tentative and unusually early pay agreement with the school district, as the two organizations look ahead to a November tax referendum that could generate more money. In prior years, negotiations between the district and the Hillsborough Classroom Teachers Association lasted well into the school year and sometimes past the winter holidays.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Jax City Council sees familiar faces in leadership roles, with Dems shut out of Chairs” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Committee assignments have been confirmed by the Jacksonville City Council for the next year. People in leadership now will remain favored under the leadership of President Randy White, albeit in different roles than the year that just wrapped up. As a potential counterweight to Democratic Mayor Donna Deegan, Republicans will lead all standing Committees and will be numerically superior on all but one panel. The pivotal Finance Committee will see outgoing President Ron Salem helming a panel that includes six Republicans and one Democrat, Ju’Coby Pittman.

“Jaguars owner Shad Khan says stadium deal proved doubters wrong” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — Jaguars owner Khan said he looks forward to retiring the term “stadium of the future” in 2028 when a $1.4 billion renovation of EverBank Stadium will be finished in a deal that Khan said proved doubters wrong about the city and team being able to keep the franchise in Jacksonville. Sharing the stage with Deegan, Khan saluted the original ownership group led by Wayne Weaver and his wife Delores, who landed Jacksonville the franchise 30 years ago. Behind them, a large screen showed a rendering of the new stadium design with “We Did It Again!” trumpeting the lease extension approved Tuesday by the City Council that will keep the Jaguars playing in Jacksonville for another 30 years.

“Okaloosa School Board member Diane Kelley selected as new principal to lead Destin High” via Tina Harbuck of The Destin Log — She is not new to Destin, but Kelley is new to Destin High School. Kelley, who served as principal at Destin Middle School from 2008 to 2013 and as a Board member of the Okaloosa County School Board representing District 5, got the nod Tuesday night from the Destin High School Governing Board as the new principal. “To welcome a principal of Dr. Kelley’s caliber and experience to our school is tremendous,” said Heidi LoCicero, president of the Governing Board. “Her exceptional leadership in Okaloosa County schools … 36 years of being an educator, even here at Destin Middle, and six years with the School Board, just shows her dedication to local education and willingness to serve the community,” LoCicero said.

“PCB reinstates Police Chief J.R. Talamantez; allegations of wrongdoing unfounded” via DeonTay Smith of the Panama City News-Herald — During a news conference on June 24, the city announced that anonymous complaints against Police Chief Talamantez have been proven to be false. City Manager Drew Whitman said the chief has been reinstated from administrative leave. On June 12, Mayor Stuart Tettemer received an anonymous complaint against Talamantez regarding inappropriate conduct. The allegations were anonymous and remain so. “It should be brought to your attention the inappropriate conduct of Chief Talamentez and one of his subordinates,” the anonymous complaint says. “The two of them have been having a romantic relationship for the past three years. During this time, they have traveled to several training sessions and conferences out of town with one another. On these trips, they have engaged in heavy partying and sexual activities. Their actions have been noticed with other officers in their presence. Chief Talamantez has gone so far as to promote her two times in the past three years.”

“Advertising stunt or protected political speech? Lawsuit over Sam Parker cutout goes to judge” via Tom McLaughlin of the Pensacola News Journal — A judge has been asked to determine whether a marketing ploy deployed by Gulf Coast Gun and Outdoors owner Chris Smith utilizing the name and likeness of Santa Rosa County Commission Chair Parker qualifies as protected political speech or is simply an advertising stunt infringing upon Parker’s rights. Parker filed suit against Smith in December alleging the unauthorized use and publication of his name and likeness. Since April 2020, it states, Smith has used the name and likeness of Parker as part of a “taxation is theft” sales promotion in which Gulf Coast Gun and Outdoors has covered the sales taxes of its customers on purchases made at the store. Circuit Judge J. Scott Duncan presided Tuesday over a hearing on a motion from Smith’s attorney, Anthony Sabatini, to dismiss the case. After hearing presentations from Sabatini and Erick Mead, Parker’s legal counsel, Duncan said he would rule on the motion within the next couple of weeks.

— LOCAL: SW FL —

“Does Manatee County need more money to protect land from development? Officials say no” via Ryan Ballogg of the Bradenton Herald — Manatee County leaders opted not to move forward with a proposal allowing voters to weigh in on expanding the county’s land conservation fund by up to $200 million. Commissioner George Kruse proposed raising the program’s $50 million bond limit in May. He argued that it would allow the county to conserve more land with no extra cost to taxpayers and pointed to a similar move by Sarasota County in 2005. During a Land Use Meeting, county staff presented options to increase the program’s bonding capacity to either $90 million, $125 million, or $250 million.

“North Port takes steps forward on borrowing referendum language” via Daniel Finton of the North Port Sun — The City Commission took steps forward regarding a referendum which, if approved, will allow North Port to take on debt. Steven Miller, an expert who is assisting the city on the matter, said North Port has one of the most restrictive charters he has ever seen. The city is unable to take on any debt whatsoever without voter approval. If all goes to plan for the Commission, that will change. All five are in favor of an amendment to the current charter. Voters would have to approve it. Discussions first came to light when talking about pricy projects, including a new $122 million police station.

“Naples backs off limits to campaigning during Fourth of July parade” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Independence Day celebrations and open campaigning typically go together like the colors red, white and blue. But Naples this year originally took steps to limit electioneering during its annual Fourth of July parade, upsetting some political candidates. While the city has since backed down, it briefly generated an uproar in the conservative community. Greg Folley, a Marco Island City Council member running for the House, voiced anger when he learned of new limits.

— TOP OPINION —

“How can Biden win the debate? Trump? Five tips for each candidate.” via The New York Times — Five things Biden needs to do:

Be energetic and engaged. Simply appearing engaged, alert and coherent will be a victory for Biden.

Drive the contrast with Trump. Biden must recast the race from a referendum on his presidency to a stark choice between himself and Trump.

Outline a second-term agenda. Voters don’t reward Presidents for what they’ve done; they want to know what they’ll do in the future.

Stress the threat to reproductive rights and democracy. These have been potent issues for Democrats in recent elections across the country.

Pick the right spots to go toe-to-toe with Trump. Trump is almost certain to try to rattle the President with nonstop attacks.

Five things Trump needs to do:

Talk about the economy whenever possible. Trump will set himself up to win the debate if he can stay on this message of economic prosperity and back it up with a few clear examples of policies, like expanded domestic energy production or reduced regulatory burden, that he would propose while in office.

Focus on what matters to voters, not on himself. It will be the first time in a while that many low-engagement voters will see Trump speak at length.

Offer a clear, simple answer when asked about abortion and reproductive health issues.

Make the case that he represents strength, at home and abroad. Americans do not find Trump likable, but 57% do think he is a strong and decisive leader.

Most importantly, stay energetic and on topic. Trump can do himself a large favor by avoiding raising further questions about his own stamina and focus.

That is how Trump can win the debate. But there are no guarantees.

— OPINIONS —

“The only comforting thing about Biden vs. Trump: One of them will lose” via George F. Will of The Washington Post — Biden’s most remarkable presidential achievement has been to produce “Trump nostalgia.” Trump is the only President in more than 70 years of modern Gallup polling not to reach 50% approval while in office; his presidency is now rated a success by 55%. Not since 2004 has a majority said the nation is on the right track. Since 2016, Trump has specialized in policy pronouncements that are just noise. Remember his vow that Mexico would pay for the border wall? And his promise to eliminate the national debt — not the annual budget deficit, which would have been improbable enough — in eight years? Americans have responded to this year’s political theater of the absurd — Samuel Beckett, look to your laurels — by believing absurd things.

“The ‘pious babble’ of Jeremy Matlow” via Bob Lotane for the Tallahassee Democrat — City Commissioner Matlow and I agree on one issue: Poor children need help from all levels of government. They should not be held responsible for the things that adults — liberals and conservatives — consistently screw up. Primarily because of that issue, I have donated thousands of dollars to Matlow’s campaigns or political committees supporting him and to candidates he supports. But the sanctimonious nonsense Matlow employs in his recent opinion piece (One Tallahassee: A way out of a ‘toxic political environment’ — 6/18) isn’t getting us any closer to addressing the large and persistent income inequality gap in Tallahassee. That is the kind of pious babble that has harmed the Democratic Party locally and is needlessly dividing our city. Leon County has lost more than 11,500 registered Democrats since Matlow’s chief assistant took over as county Democratic Party Chair.

“One Tallahassee: A way out of a ‘toxic political environment’” via Jeremy Matlow for the Tallahassee Democrat — Most of the hit pieces put forward will attempt to prey on fears by spreading mistruths and appealing to cultural and deep-seated partisan political beliefs. They go negative because campaigning on giveaways to developers, distilleries and stadiums wouldn’t be well received. It’s important to know that the nasty mail and the nonstop hair-on-fire attack ads that flood our televisions and social media come August and aren’t being produced secretly. That’s why this year, we’re launching the One Tallahassee PC. We’re a new political committee funded by working people and civic-minded organizations that care about Tallahassee’s future. While the good ol’ boys focus on negativity and political smears, we will uplift public champions and their policies that serve the common good.

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

“Why do we love ‘The Bear’ so much?” via Tejal Rao of The New York Times — The first time I heard a stranger say “corner” outside a kitchen, I was taken by surprise, but pretty soon, I lost count. After the FX show “The Bear” began streaming on Hulu in 2022, shouting out phrases that bounce around professional kitchens became something of a national bit. In Bon Appétit, Sarah York coined the term Line Cook Summer to describe the frenzy over Jeremy Allen White’s character, Carmen Berzatto — a soft, dirtbag type. The show drove affection toward a big-hearted, dysfunctional kitchen crew at an unlikely moment, two years into the pandemic, after so many investigations into abusive chefs and work environments that the word “toxic” had become not just vague but inadequate.

“Disney World: Lightning Lane changes to allow advance purchases” via DeWayne Bevil of the Orlando Sentinel — Walt Disney World is making changes to its Disney Genie+ planning service and Lightning Lane access that go into effect in late July, the company announced Tuesday. Theme park guests will soon be able to secure reservations before their visits and make plans for multiple days. Currently, Disney World visitors must wait until 7 a.m. on the day of their visit to sign up for Lightning Lane, a queue that grants faster access — for a price — to in-demand rides and attractions in the resort’s four theme parks. That will change on July 24. Name changes kick in then, too. The Genie+ service will become Lightning Lane Multi-Pass, and the current individual Lightning Lane purchases will be known as Lightning Lane Single Pass. Folks staying at Disney World resort hotels can sign up for Lightning Lane passes up to seven days ahead of time.

“Astronauts’ delayed return reflects high stakes for Boeing and NASA” via Christian Davenport of The Washington Post — Before Boeing’s first flight with humans on its Starliner spacecraft earlier this month, the company and NASA repeatedly said that a rigorous testing program following years of delays and costly setbacks meant it was finally ready to fly astronauts. They also warned that since this was a test flight to and from the International Space Station, everything might not go perfectly. It hasn’t gone perfectly. Instead of coming home after about eight days, the spacecraft remains docked to the station, its return delayed indefinitely while teams continue to troubleshoot a series of problems — helium leaks and a few thrusters that stopped working at a critical moment in the flight — in the capsule’s propulsion system. While the top priority is making sure NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry “Butch” Wilmore return to Earth safely, the technical delays and whether Boeing can overcome them reflect not only the high stakes for the future of the Starliner program but also the company’s future in space.

“‘Space potato’ spotted by NASA Mars satellite is actually something much cooler” via Ben Turner of Reuters — NASA has captured a stunning new photo of a “space potato” — but it is actually Phobos, the Martian moon that is locked on a slow collision course with the Red Planet. The space agency recently imaged the lumpy, starchy-looking moon using the High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) camera onboard NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, which has been studying the Red Planet since arriving in its orbit in 2006. Phobos, named after the Greek god of fear, is roughly 157 times smaller than Earth’s moon and is one of Mars’ two natural satellites, alongside the even smaller Deimos, whose name comes from the Greek god of dread.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Best wishes to former Secretary of Everything Simone Marstiller and Sen. Lori Berman, and one of our favorite people, attorney, author, entrepreneur, and one-time Tampa City Council candidate Tony DeSisto. Also celebrating today are Brian Bailey, Steve Beste, former St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Baker, and Pat Roberts.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.